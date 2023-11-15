Good morning. It's Thursday 16th November.

DP World has confirmed hackers stole data during a breach that forced it to shut down ports around the country last week and which experts say was likely to have stemmed from its failure to patch a widely known security flaw.

Denmark's critical infrastructure experienced the largest cyberattack in the country's history this spring, with 22 energy companies breached in just a few days, according to a new report from one of the country’s top cyber agencies. The attacks went unnoticed by ordinary Danish citizens but significantly disrupted the operations of the targeted facilities, according to SektorCERT, Denmark's state-funded organization handling cyber incidents in the critical sector. The Record

Meta Platforms will let political ads on Facebook and Instagram question the legitimacy of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, one of several changes the social-media company and other platforms have made to loosen constraints on campaign advertising for 2024. The Wall Street Journal

IMF says central bank digital currencies can replace cash: ‘This is not the time to turn back’

CBDCs are the digital form of a country’s fiat currency, which are regulated by the country’s central bank. They are powered by blockchain technology, allowing central banks to channel government payments directly to households. The IMF has said that more than 100 countries are exploring CBDCs – or approximately 60% of countries in the world.

Hackers stole DP World data, patch lapse blamed

DP World has confirmed hackers stole data during a breach that forced it to shut down ports around the country last week and which experts say was likely to have stemmed from its failure to patch a widely known security flaw. The stevedore would not say on Wednesday whether the stolen data included employee or client information, citing its ongoing investigation into the incident.

Proposed Australian export law meant to help AUKUS sharing, but experts are sounding alarms

The Australian government is trying to rapidly push through arms export legislation that some experts from Australia and America are sharply criticizing, saying it would cede Australian sovereignty and criminalize a wide swath of commercial activity, leading to a loss of access to the most nimble companies. The Australian Ministry of Defence late last week quietly published draft legislation that it said was designed to lower the barrier for sharing of technology between Australia and its AUKUS partners, the US and the UK. Submarine technology, especially the nuclear-related bits, are among the most closely controlled secrets in the American arsenal.

Allen & Overy risks losing trust if it stays silent on cyberattack

The Australian arm of Allen & Overy risks losing trust with clients and the public if it stays silent on the cyberattack the international legal firm suffered last week, the former boss of the government’s cybersecurity agency said. Alastair MacGibbon, the former head of the Australian CyberSecurity Centre and an adviser to two prime ministers, told The Australian Financial Review that “the fact [Allen & Overy] is not making any comment is unhelpful”.

Inquiry urges SA govt to build sovereign AI capability

A South Australian parliamentary inquiry has backed calls to develop sovereign artificial intelligence capability to ensure the state can reap the economic benefits of the emerging technology and mitigate security risks.

Defence recalls cybersecurity coordinator Air Marshal Darren Goldie

The senior Air Force officer recently appointed as the National Cyber Security Coordinator has been recalled to Defence to deal with what the department describes as a "workplace matter". The ABC has confirmed Defence first became aware of a complaint concerning alleged past behaviour by Air Marshal Goldie in the past week.

Tencent taps superapp WeChat for 'high quality growth'

Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings said Wednesday that the company has "moved into a high-quality revenue growth model," mainly by leveraging its superapp WeChat and continuous operating efficiency improvement. The company is tapping WeChat features including short-video platform Channels, mini-programs and mini-games for additional ad revenue "for many years to come," given that the traffic to Channels "continues to grow."

China receives US equipment to make advanced chips despite new rules-report

Chinese companies are buying up U.S. chipmaking equipment to make advanced semiconductors, despite a raft of new export curbs aimed at thwarting advances in the country's semiconductor industry, a report said on Tuesday. The finding comes as the United States scrambles to figure out how Chinese telecoms giant Huawei was able to produce an advanced 7 nanometer chip to power its Mate 60 Pro smartphone at China's top chipmaker SMIC, despite the export curbs announced last year.

Meta allows ads claiming rigged 2020 election on Facebook, Instagram

Meta Platforms will let political ads on Facebook and Instagram question the legitimacy of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, one of several changes the social-media company and other platforms have made to loosen constraints on campaign advertising for 2024. Meta made the change last year, but it hasn’t gained wide attention. The company decided to allow political advertisers to say past elections were “rigged” or “stolen” but prevented them from questioning the legitimacy of ongoing and coming elections.

9 million patients had data stolen after US medical transcription firm hacked

Close to nine million patients had highly sensitive personal and health information stolen during a cyberattack on a U.S. medical transcription service earlier this year, representing one of the worst medical related data breaches in recent times. The medical transcription company, Perry Johnson & Associates, or PJ&A, is a Henderson, Nevada-based company that provides transcription services to healthcare organizations and physicians for dictating and transcribing patient notes.

Trump’s Truth Social faces ‘substantial doubt’ following financial losses

Former president Donald Trump’s social network, Truth Social, is facing “substantial doubt” about its future after burning through tens of millions of dollars in operating costs, a new filing shows. A financial filing Monday by Digital World Acquisition, the investment partner of Trump’s start-up, said the accountants of Trump Media & Technology Group believed the Trump company’s “financial condition” had left it at risk.

AUKUS is hamstrung by outdated US export control rules. Here’s what Congress can do.

For decades, some of the United States’ closest allies have been quietly frustrated by the indiscriminate and extraterritorial application of US export controls, which seriously hinders efforts to share technologies and collaborate on capability development projects. In particular, the International Traffic in Arms Regulations has drawn the ire of allies for restricting the export and import of certain defense products. As one of the authors explained in June, and with no criticism toward the hardworking State Department officials who have dedicated their careers to keeping the nation’s most critical technological advancements out of enemy hands, the current legislative and regulatory regimes are not structured to support the pace or flexibility that modern technology and the strategic competition with China demands.

Don’t let China take over the cloud — US national security depends on it

Most Americans would assume Huawei was left for dead after the U.S. government led a global multi-pronged campaign against the company’s 5G business in 2019. However, in recent years Huawei has reinvented itself into, among other things, a leading cloud services provider. They are now expanding rapidly around the world, while other companies from China, such as Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu are following suit to capture the global market.

Social media companies must face youth addiction lawsuits, US judge rules

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected efforts by major social media companies to dismiss nationwide litigation accusing them of illegally enticing and then addicting millions of children to their platforms, damaging their mental health. The decision covers hundreds of lawsuits filed on behalf of individual children who allegedly suffered negative physical, mental and emotional health effects from social media use including anxiety, depression, and occasionally suicide.

National Cyber Security Center has detected influence operations exploiting China’s “disguised media websites.”

NCSC Cyber Threat Analysis Team, including ‘National Intelligence Service’, ‘ESTsecurity’, ‘SK shieldus’, ‘S2W’ and ‘WINS’ has confirmed recent instances of Chinese media relations companies disguising news websites as outlets and disseminating content in Korea.

Russia ushers in a new era of cyber-physical attack

Last winter, Russia opened a new chapter in its war in Ukraine. With its battlefield progress stalled and the illegally annexed territories in eastern and southern Ukraine under pressure from Kyiv’s counteroffensive, Moscow set its sights on Ukraine’s energy grid. Hoping to exploit the long winter months and dampen Ukrainian morale, Russia’s military unleashed a carefully planned campaign of attacks intended to systematically degrade the country’s energy infrastructure. As part of its overall support effort, the notorious sabotage unit employed a new class of cyber-physical attack against Ukraine’s energy grid.

Nearly two dozen Danish energy companies hacked through firewall bug in May

Denmark's critical infrastructure experienced the largest cyberattack in the country's history this spring, with 22 energy companies breached in just a few days, according to a new report from one of the country’s top cyber agencies. The attacks went unnoticed by ordinary Danish citizens but significantly disrupted the operations of the targeted facilities, according to SektorCERT, Denmark's state-funded organization handling cyber incidents in the critical sector.

China’s data regulations need more ‘clarity’, EU companies say in survey

A decisive majority of European companies has expressed a desire for China’s cybersecurity regulators to clarify legislation on cross-border data transfers to mitigate uncertainties in business operations and reduce compliance costs, according to survey results published on Wednesday.

UK cybersecurity center says ‘deepfakes’ and other AI tools pose a threat to the next election

Britain’s cybersecurity agency said Tuesday that artificial intelligence poses a threat to the country’s next national election, and cyberattacks by hostile countries and their proxies are proliferating and getting harder to track. The National Cyber Security Center said “this year has seen the emergence of state-aligned actors as a new cyber threat to critical national infrastructure” such as power, water and internet networks.

NSA's Joyce: Israel faces 'enormous amount of cyber pressure' from Iran, hacktivists

Israel is experiencing direct cyber and misinformation attacks from a variety of adversaries as it battles Hamas, according to a senior National Security Agency official. “There actually is an enormous amount of cyber pressure” on Israel today, said Rob Joyce, the head of the spy agency’s cybersecurity directorate, during a lunch panel Wednesday at the Aspen Cyber Summit moderated by Recorded Future News' Dina Temple-Raston. “Now, the good news is, most of it is either nuisance attacks or not significantly impactful. So you've got some wiper viruses. There's been some ransomware events.”

Microsoft is finally making custom chips — and they’re all about AI

Microsoft has built its own custom AI chip that can be used to train large language models and potentially avoid a costly reliance on Nvidia. Microsoft has also built its own Arm-based CPU for cloud workloads. Both custom silicon chips are designed to power its Azure data centers and ready the company and its enterprise customers for a future full of AI.

AI outperforms conventional weather forecasting methods for first time

Artificial intelligence has for the first time convincingly outperformed conventional forecasting methods at predicting weather around the world up to 10 days into the future. The GraphCast AI model “marks a turning point in weather forecasting”, its developers at Google DeepMind said in a peer-reviewed paper published in the journal Science on Tuesday.

How offshore windfarms became a lightning rod for misinformation – full story podcast

A false claim about wind turbines killing whales is spinning out of control in coastal New South Wales – appearing on posters, placards and social media. The Albanese government has earmarked six offshore wind zones across the country but some say genuine community concerns about these developments are being warped online.

