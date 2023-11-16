Good morning. It's Friday 17th November.

Hackers exploited a vulnerability in Zimbra’s email product to attack government agencies in Greece, Tunisia, Moldova, Vietnam and Pakistan, Google researchers have discovered. The Record

Samsung has admitted that hackers accessed the personal data of U.K.-based customers during a year-long breach of its systems. In a statement to TechCrunch, Samsung spokesperson Chelsea Simpson, representing the company via a third-party agency, said Samsung was “recently alerted to a security incident” that “resulted in certain contact information of some Samsung U.K. e-store customers being unlawfully obtained.” TechCrunch

This year, the Department of Home Affairs along with industry conducted three simulated cyber attacks — on financial services and markets in May, the aviation sector in June and the telecommunications sector in September — to test the nation’s cyber response plans. They included a simulated response to a cyberattack on Sydney Airport and a hack on critical systems within the telecommunications sector. Capital Brief

World

Hackers target Greece, Tunisia, Moldova, Vietnam and Pakistan with Zimbra zero-day

The Record

Jonathan Greig

Hackers exploited a vulnerability in Zimbra’s email product to attack government agencies in Greece, Tunisia, Moldova, Vietnam and Pakistan, Google researchers have discovered. Google’s Threat Analysis Group first discovered the bug, classified as CVE-2023-37580, in June. Beginning that month, four different groups exploited the zero-day to target Zimbra Collaboration, an email server many organizations use to host their email.

Australia

Australia is simulating cyberattacks to prepare for the real thing

Capital Brief

Anthony Galloway

Next week, Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil is expected to release the nation’s new seven-year cybersecurity strategy. The release of the plan will follow the hacks on Optus and Medibank last year, the Optus outage last week and the attack on port operator DP World last Friday. Capital Brief can also reveal another significant announcement. This year, the Department of Home Affairs along with industry conducted three simulated cyber attacks — on financial services and markets in May, the aviation sector in June and the telecommunications sector in September — to test the nation’s cyber response plans. They included a simulated response to a cyberattack on Sydney Airport and a hack on critical systems within the telecommunications sector.

Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin considers stepping down

Australian Financial Review

Jenny Wiggins, Kylar Loussikian and Paul Smith

Optus chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin is considering exiting the country’s second-largest telecommunications group after two major crises in 12 months and as she prepares for a difficult Senate hearing on Friday. Ms Bayer Rosmarin, who will appear at a parliamentary hearing called by the Greens into a lengthy, network-wide outage last week, has faced considerable pressure to resign. She will appear at the inquiry with Optus’ network business chief, Lambo Kanagaratnam, after a week of recriminations between the company and its owner, Singapore’s Singtel.

Optus' safety systems, not routine upgrade, caused outage: SingTel

Reuters

Sameer Manekar

Singapore Telecommunications, the parent of Australian telecoms provider Optus, said on Thursday a fault in Optus' safety mechanisms, and not a routine software upgrade triggered by SingTel, led to the 12-hour long outage last week. More than 10 million Australians were hit by the network blackout at the Singapore Telecommunications-owned telecom firm on Nov.8, frustrating customers and raising wider concerns about its telecommunication infrastructure.

The case for a Cyber Force

Max Blenkin

Major General Murray Thompson, head of Defence Information Communications Technology Operations, wonders if it’s not time for another such review to create a new force to operate in the cyber domain. “If we are to fight and win in the cyber, and indeed ensure its capabilities are harnessed to effect across all warfighting domains, then this might be the time for another Smuts Review that perhaps sets the future direction for a fourth armed service,” he told the Military Communications and Information Systems conference in Canberra.

China

China's banks seen as vulnerable after ransomware attack on ICBC

Nikkei Asia

Echo Wong

The recent hacking of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the world's largest bank by assets, is raising fears about the vulnerability of other mainland lenders to ransomware attacks, market participants say. On Nov. 8, a New York unit of ICBC disconnected its system from the U.S. Treasury market after it experienced a ransomware attack, in which hackers threaten to block access to data unless they are paid. It remains unclear when the bank will restore the connection.

Alibaba cancels cloud unit spin-off over US AI chip curbs, posts 9% revenue growth amid China’s shaky economy

South China Morning Post

Ann Cao and Tracy Qu

Alibaba Group Holding has announced it will not proceed with a full spin-off of its cloud computing unit, as it posted 9 per cent growth in revenues in the September quarter, in its first earnings report since new leadership took over the Chinese e-commerce giant in September. The Hangzhou-based company said that a full spin-off of the Cloud Intelligence Group “may not achieve the intended effect of shareholder value enhancement” because of the uncertainties brought about by recently expanded US export restrictions on advanced computing chips.

USA

Cybersecurity advisory: Scattered Spider

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are releasing this joint Cybersecurity Advisory in response to recent activity by Scattered Spider threat actors against the commercial facilities sectors and subsectors. Scattered Spider is a cybercriminal group that targets large companies and their contracted information technology help desks. Scattered Spider threat actors, per trusted third parties, have typically engaged in data theft for extortion and have also been known to utilize BlackCat/ALPHV ransomware alongside their usual TTPs. The FBI and CISA encourage critical infrastructure organizations to implement the recommendations in the Mitigations section of this CSA to reduce the likelihood and impact of a cyberattack by Scattered Spider actors.

Osama bin Laden’s ‘Letter to America’ goes viral 21 years later — on TikTok

Rolling Stone

Miles Klee

As a famous @dril tweet noted of the terrorist group ISIS, “You do not, under any circumstances, ‘gotta hand it to them.'” Yet amid the continuing horrors of the war between Israel and Hamas militants, as people struggle to make sense of the violence and escalating rhetoric, more than a few people are willing to give al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden credit for his 2002 polemic against the United States, published as an explanation of the ideology that led him to orchestrate the attacks of 9/11.

The Guardian deletes Osama Bin Laden's 'Letter to America' because it went viral on TikTok

404 Media

Jason Koebler and Emanuel Maiberg

The Guardian has removed a letter written by Osama Bin Laden, explaining his war against the United States is partly because of its support of Israel, after it had gone viral on TikTok.

Removed: Document

The Guardian

This page previously displayed a document containing, in translation, the full text of Osama bin Laden’s “letter to the American people”, which was reported on in the Observer on Sunday 24 November 2002. The document, which was published here on the same day, was removed on 15 November 2023. The transcript published on our website had been widely shared on social media without the full context. Therefore we decided to take it down and direct readers instead to the news article that originally contextualised it.

‘The tech version of a flag burning amendment’

POLITICO

Rebecca Kern

A familiar villain has begun rearing its head again in the 2024 presidential campaign: Social media. GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley went on the attack across four recent appearances, calling anonymous social-media posts a national security threat. Less than a week earlier, the candidates at the third Republican primary debate took the toughest swings at TikTok, with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie promising to ban the platform entirely on his first week in office.

AI driving more sophisticated scams, tech scholars tell lawmakers

The Hill

Lydia McFarlane

Tech scholars and scam victims told lawmakers artificial intelligence is driving more sophisticated scams during a Senate hearing Thursday morning. “AI amplifies the impact of scams, enhancing their believability and emotional appeal through personalization,” Dr. Tahir Ekin PhD, professor and the director of the Center for Analytics and Data Science, said.

Americas

Is Argentina the first A.I. election?

The New York Times

Jack Nicas and Lucía Cholakian Herrera

Argentina’s election has quickly become a testing ground for A.I. in campaigns, with the two candidates and their supporters employing the technology to doctor existing images and videos and create others from scratch. A.I. has made candidates say things they did not, and put them in famous movies and memes. It has created campaign posters, and triggered debates over whether real videos are actually real. Experts compare the moment to the early days of social media, a technology offering tantalizing new tools for politics — and unforeseen threats.

Ukraine - Russia

Spraying hate and slinging lies

EUvsDisinfo

On 9 November, the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs issued a press statement exposing an online media campaign spreading images of some 250 Stars of David painted on buildings across Paris. The French agency to fight foreign disinformation identified the campaign as closely connected to the Russian online disinformation network Recent Reliable News, also known as the ‘Doppelgänger’ network. It used bots on X (formerly known as Twitter) to publish these posts. This manipulative campaign had two facets: the physical – that is, spraying more than 250 Stars of David on buildings in Paris – and the digital, amplifying the incident online to exploit tension between Muslim and Jewish populations in Europe. French intelligence services now suspect that the graffiti was an attempt by Russia to destabilise the domestic political scene. This is not the first time that the pro-Kremlin information manipulation ecosystem has exploited graffiti in European cities.

Europe

Bulgarian army weakened by pro-Russian disinformation

Euractiv

Krassen Nikolov

The constant fear of war that currently pervades Bulgarian society, fuelled largely by disinformation spread by pro-Russian influence networks, is beginning to seriously affect the army’s ability to fight, Bulgarian Defence Minister Todor Tagarev said on Wednesday. Pro-Russian opposition parties, the Bulgarian Socialist Party and Vazrazhdane, criticised the government’s security policy during the debate on the vote of no-confidence motion they filed against the government.

Polish court discovers secret cryptomining rigs hidden throughout building

The Record

Alexander Martin

Officials at Poland’s Supreme Administrative Court in Warsaw discovered a number of high-powered cryptocurrency mining rigs hidden in the courthouse — including in a ventilation duct and beneath a raised floor — which had been powered by electricity from the court’s mains supply. The devices had their own modems to connect to the internet, according to Polish news channel TVN 24, meaning they were not connected to the court building’s network.

EU faces privacy complaint over CSAM microtargeting ads it ran on X

TechCrunch

Natasha Lomas

A microtargeted advertising controversy which has implicated European Union lawmakers in privacy-hostile practices banned by laws they had a hand in passing is the subject of a new complaint by privacy rights not-for-profit, noyb. The complaint against the EU Commission’s Directorate General for Migration and Home Affairs is being filed today, with the European Data Protection Supervisor, which oversees EU institutions’ compliance with the bloc’s data protection laws.

UK

Samsung says hackers accessed customer data during year-long breach

TechCrunch

Carly Page

Samsung has admitted that hackers accessed the personal data of U.K.-based customers during a year-long breach of its systems. In a statement to TechCrunch, Samsung spokesperson Chelsea Simpson, representing the company via a third-party agency, said Samsung was “recently alerted to a security incident” that “resulted in certain contact information of some Samsung U.K. e-store customers being unlawfully obtained.”

Middle East

Why disinformation experts say the Israel-Hamas war is a nightmare to investigate

Fast Company

Chris Stokel-Walker

The Israel-Hamas conflict has been a minefield of confusing counter-arguments and controversies—and an information environment that experts investigating mis- and disinformation say is among the worst they’ve ever experienced. In the time since Hamas launched its terror attack against Israel last month—and Israel has responded with a weekslong counterattack—social media has been full of comments, pictures, and video from both sides of the conflict putting forward their case. But alongside real images of the battles going on in the region, plenty of disinformation has been sown by bad actors.

Israeli leadership ‘busy spewing lies about Turkiye': Turkish Communications Director

Middle East Monitor

Chris Stokel-Walker

Turkish Communications Director, Fahrettin Altun, slammed Israeli officials, Thursday, for spreading disinformation about Turkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Anadolu Agency reports. “We are not surprised by the Israeli Prime Minister and Foreign Minister’s efforts to distract from their war crimes against civilians,” Altun wrote on X.

Big Tech

Jewish celebrities and influencers confront TikTok executives in private call

The New York Times

Sapna Maheshwari

More than a dozen Jewish TikTok creators and celebrities confronted TikTok executives and other employees in a private meeting on Wednesday night, urging them to do more to address a surge of antisemitism and harassment on the popular video service.

Elon Musk said antisemitic social-media post was ‘the actual truth’

The Wall Street Journal

Jennifer Calfas

Elon Musk agreed with a post on X that said Jewish people hold a “dialectical hatred” of white people, eliciting a new round of criticism that he promotes antisemitic views. Musk, the billionaire owner of X, formerly Twitter, responded to a user’s post Wednesday that espoused an antisemitic conspiracy theory with: “You have said the actual truth.”

ByteDance testing content paywall on TikTok's sister app Douyin

Reuters

Josh Ye

TikTok owner ByteDance is testing a paywall feature for content creators on its short video platform Douyin in China, a person familiar with the matter said, as the company seeks new ways to profit from its hugely popular app. The Chinese internet giant has recently started to allow some content creators with more than 100,000 followers to put part of their videos behind a paywall on Douyin, TikTok's sister app in China, the person said, declining to be named as the feature was still undergoing testing.

TikTok joins Meta in appealing against EU gatekeeper status

Reuters

Supantha Mukherjee

TikTok on Thursday joined Meta in appealing against the "gatekeeper" status under the Digital Markets Act, an EU law that brings in tougher rules for tech companies and makes it easier for users to move between competing services. Meta on Wednesday challenged the "gatekeeper" designations for its Messenger and Marketplace platforms, but did not appeal against the status for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

YouTube tests AI tool that clones pop stars' voices

BBC

Mark Savage

YouTube has revealed an artificial intelligence tool that allows users to imitate pop stars like Demi Lovato and John Legend. The experimental feature, called Dream Track, allows users to create short songs by describing qualities including lyrical content and mood. Nine artists have allowed their voice to be "cloned" by the software, including Charli XCX, Troye Sivan, T-Pain and Sia.

Meta deflects child harm inquiry by pointing to Apple and Google app stores

The Guardian

Blake Montgomery

Meta called on US lawmakers on Wednesday to regulate Google and Apple’s app stores to better protect children, the same day that the Senate began investigating Meta’s failures to shield children using its platforms. In a blogpost titled Parenting in a Digital World Is Hard. Congress Can Make It Easier, Antigone Davis, Meta’s global head of safety, called for federal legislation that would mandate app stores to notify parents whenever a child between the age of 13 and 16 downloads an app, and would solicit the parents’ approval. Children under 13 are already prohibited from creating accounts and downloading apps without a parent’s go-ahead.

Artificial Intelligence

ChatGPT has been turned into a social media surveillance assistant

Forbes

Thomas Brewster

In a presentation at the Milipol homeland security conference in Paris on Tuesday, online surveillance company Social Links demonstrated ChatGPT performing “sentiment analysis," where the AI assesses the mood of social media users or can highlight commonly-discussed topics amongst a group. That can then help predict whether online activity will spill over into physical violence and require law enforcement action.

Research

The new battlefield of influence operations: The PRC’s Israel-Palestine strategy poses new challenges to the Taiwan Strait

Global Taiwan Institute

Nien-Ju Tsai and Tara Lee

The recent Hamas attack on Israel has shocked the world, capturing attention in both Taiwan and the People’s Republic of China. The plight of the Palestinians vis-à-vis the Israeli state has a number of parallels with the complex relationship between Taiwan and the PRC. While the PRC has slightly recalibrated its traditionally pro-Palestinian stance, citing humanitarian grounds, Taiwanese public sentiment is strongly and emotionally aligned with Israel. Media across the political spectrum in Taiwan have interpreted the attack on Israel—and the subsequent Israeli military campaign in Gaza—as potentially reflective of how a Taiwan Strait conflict might unfold, despite Taiwan’s more vulnerable position relative to the PRC. This narrative presents the PRC with an opportunity to craft a fresh cognitive framework, simultaneously fueling its anti-United States influence campaigns in Taiwan and bolstering its strategic position in the Middle East.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.