A comprehensive audit will be conducted into all internet-facing technology used by Commonwealth agencies over rising concerns about foreign interference and influence threats. ABC News

Authorities in several countries are warning of a sophisticated Russia-backed social media campaign that relies on AI-powered software to spread disinformation in the U.S. and abroad. The Record by Recorded Future

Vanuatu Prime Minister Charlot Salwai visited technology company Huawei in Shenzhen and viewed surveillance technology used to enhance policing and reduce criminal activity, his office said in a statement on Tuesday. Reuters

Labor names and shames Chinese state-sponsored hackers

Australian Strategic Policy Institute executive director Justin Bassi welcomed the attribution, but said the ministers had underplayed the Chinese government’s involvement. “More should be expected when we are talking about a major power and our largest trading partner using cyberspace to hack, attack, undermine and manipulate us,” he said.

Australia

Home Affairs boss orders government-wide sweep for foreign cyber threats inside vulnerable technology

A comprehensive audit will be conducted into all internet-facing technology used by Commonwealth agencies over rising concerns about foreign interference and influence threats. Under the formal instructions it will now also be mandatory for the Commonwealth's almost 200 entities and companies to share cyber threat information with the Australian Signals Directorate.

University of Melbourne investigated over tech surveillance of students

The University of Melbourne is under investigation by a state agency for potentially breaching privacy laws by using surveillance technology to identify students involved in a sit-in during protests over the war in Gaza in May. Alongside the zoomed-in stills were details of the students’ use of the campus Wi-Fi network, which the university said was evidence of alleged wrongdoing that would be presented when misconduct trials begin on Wednesday.

China

Gridlock in China: spending on network surges to support green energy transition

China’s electricity grid is undergoing an unparalleled investment of more than $800bn in the next six years to overcome strains on the country’s energy system as it makes a rapid shift from coal power to renewable sources. The creaking grid is proving to be the major constraint to green progress, and across China there are increasing signs of pressure on the distribution and transmission of electricity.

China's AI startups race for customers as titans like Alibaba cut prices

Chinese artificial intelligence startups that have raised hundreds of millions of dollars in funding are facing a reckoning: find customers fast, or get crushed or swallowed up by tech giants.

Chinese factory owners are becoming TikTok comedians to find new business partners

Factory influencers are producing actually funny videos on TikTok, Instagram, and WeChat to increase B2B sales. As the domestic economy slows, Chinese manufacturers are trying harder to win orders in a competitive export market. While most users watch online videos for entertainment, factories are now on the platforms to sell everything from electronics components to lighting products and industrial chemicals.

A driverless car hits a person crossing against the light in China

A driverless ride-hailing car in China hit a pedestrian, and people on social media are taking the carmaker’s side, because the person was reportedly crossing against the light. The operator of the vehicle, Chinese tech giant Baidu, said in a statement to Chinese media that the car began moving when the light turned green and had minor contact with the pedestrian.

USA

U.S. creates high-tech global supply chains to blunt risks tied to China

Administration officials are trying to transform the world’s chip supply chain and are negotiating intensely to do so. The core elements of the plan include getting foreign companies to invest in chip-making in the United States and finding other countries to set up factories to finish the work. Officials and researchers in Washington call it part of the new “chip diplomacy.”

Russia is starting to try to influence US presidential race, intelligence official says

Russia has begun attempting to influence the outcome of the 2024 U.S. presidential election, a U.S. intelligence official said on Tuesday, with Moscow’s preferred candidate seemingly being former President Donald Trump.

Americas

Conservative evangelicals use social media to sway Brazil election

As a wave of evangelical conservatism surges across Brazil, a cohort of popular evangelical YouTubers — including Malafaia — are voicing an anti-leftist sentiment through their online platforms. Evangelical social media creators who critique the current administration have “a greater capacity to mobilise people” compared to other high-profile content creators who support Lula.

North Asia

AI boom drives fastest growth in Taiwanese exports since 2022

Taiwan’s exports rose at the fastest pace since February 2022, with shipments of tech products jumping more than fourfold. Export of integrated circuits resumed growth after losing momentum for the past few months. Total shipments to the US were up more than 74%, and those to ASEAN also continued to grow significantly, offsetting the impact of decelerating economic growth in China’s market.

Southeast Asia

Philippine lawmakers grill health agency executive over breach affecting 42 million people

The government organisation that manages the universal healthcare system of the Philippines is facing backlash from lawmakers after it failed to notify more than 42 million people that their health information was leaked during a ransomware attack last fall.

NZ & Pacific Islands

Vanuatu prime minister visits Huawei, views policing technology

Vanuatu Prime Minister Charlot Salwai visited technology company Huawei in Shenzhen and viewed surveillance technology used to enhance policing and reduce criminal activity, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ukraine - Russia

Russian state media uses covert software for disinformation bots, US warns

Authorities in several countries are warning of a sophisticated Russia-backed social media campaign that relies on AI-powered software to spread disinformation in the U.S. and abroad. Called Meliorator, the software is reportedly used by the affiliates of RT (formerly Russia Today), a Russian state-sponsored media organisation, to create fictitious online personas and post misleading content.

US disrupts AI-powered bot farm pushing Russian propaganda on X

Almost a thousand Twitter accounts controlled by a large bot farm pushing Russian propaganda and domains used to register the bots were taken down in a joint international law enforcement operation led by the U.S. Justice Department.

Apple reportedly removes 25 VPN services from Russian App Store

Apple has reportedly removed 25 VPN services from the Russian version of the App Store at the request of state internet regulator Roskomnadzor. VPN services are in high demand in Russia, as they allow citizens to access the web while bypassing government censorship. The government blocks the majority of Western social networks and news media, as well as local opposition media outlets, from access through Russian IP addresses.

New group exploits public cloud services to spy on Russian agencies, Kaspersky says

Researchers say they have discovered a new hacker group, dubbed CloudSorcerer, that uses “a sophisticated cyberespionage tool” to steal data from Russian government agencies. The activity was first spotted in May, and researchers at Kaspersky Lab say it is reminiscent of another advanced persistent threat known as CloudWizard, which targeted, among others, diplomatic and research organisations in Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine last year.

Europe

China Tesla rival BYD signs $1bn Turkey plant deal

China's biggest electric car maker BYD has agreed a $1bn (£780m) deal to set up a manufacturing plant in Turkey, as it continues to expand outside its home country. The announcement comes as Chinese EV makers face increasing pressure in the European Union and the US. Last week, the EU took action to protect the bloc's motor industry by raising tariffs on Chinese EVs. Turkey is part of the EU’s Customs Union, which means vehicles made in the country and exported to the bloc can avoid the additional tariff.

‘Serious hacker attack’ forces Frankfurt university to shut down IT systems

The Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences announced on Monday it was targeted by “a serious hacker attack” that has led to a total shutdown of its IT systems. It is the latest in a string of disruptive cyber incidents to have affected German universities, particularly those specialising in applied sciences.



Middle East

Spyware attributed to pro-Houthi hackers used against militaries across Middle East

Surveillance technology deployed by allies of a Yemeni Shia Islamist organisation has been used to target militaries across the Middle East since 2019, new research shows. A Houthi-aligned threat actor used malware referred to as GuardZoo to collect photos, documents and other files stored on infected devices, researchers at mobile security firm Lookout said in a report Tuesday. According to unsecured command and control server logs, most of the roughly 450 victims were located in Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Oman with a smaller number found in the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye and Qatar.

Africa

South Africa national lab says ransomware recovery to last until mid-July

South Africa’s National Health Laboratory Service is pledging to have some systems back online by the middle of this month following a ransomware attack in June. A spokesperson for NHLS said they were not at liberty to make any new comments about the situation and referred Recorded Future News to a statement made on July 3, which gave a restoration estimate of mid-July.

Big Tech

Meta claims news is not an antidote to misinformation on its platforms

Meta has claimed news is not the antidote to misinformation and disinformation spreading on Facebook and Instagram, as the company continues to push back against being forced to pay media companies for news in Australia.

Meta expands hate speech policy to remove more posts targeting 'Zionists'

Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it would start taking down more posts that target "Zionists", where the term is used to refer to Jewish people and Israelis rather than representing supporters of the political movement. The Facebook and Instagram parent said in a blog post it would remove content "attacking 'Zionists' when it is not explicitly about the political movement" and uses antisemitic stereotypes or threatens harm through intimidation or violence directed against Jews or Israelis.

