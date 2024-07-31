Good morning. It's Wednesday 31st July.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a popular discussion topic due to its growing presence in everyday life, but it hasn't yet become a top election concern for American voters. Despite this, candidates like Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are crafting competing visions on AI policy, reflecting its increasing importance. The Washington Post

Pro-Ukrainian hacker group Cyber Anarchy Squad claimed to hack Russian firm Avanpost, encrypting over 400 virtual machines, destroying 60 terabytes of data, and leaking 390 gigabytes of information. Avanpost confirmed a serious cyberattack, advising customers to update identification data and change passwords. The Record by Recorded Future

The UAE blocked meetings between U.S. Congressional staffers and AI firm G42 after concerns arose about transferring U.S. AI technology to China. Lawmakers fear Microsoft's $1.5 billion investment in G42 could lead to tech diversion. The incident may increase Congressional oversight of U.S.-UAE tech deals. Reuters

ASPI

Is the government losing the battle against tech-enabled transnational organised crime?

Government News

Judy Skatssoon

Transnational organised crime knows no borders. It’s relentless and resilient, it’s both invisible and everywhere, and it’s happening at an industrial scale thanks to new technologies and big data. Head of the Northern Australia Strategic Policy Centre John Coyne says technology is creating new ways to do old crimes. “First off, they’re creating new types of criminal activity, but they’re also creating new ways of doing old crime, like fraud,” he told Government News.

Warning and decision: intelligence, policymaking, and rumours of wars

The Strategist

Michael Pezzullo

There has been much discussion recently in Australia of the expiration of ‘strategic warning time’. In the absence of significant shifts in policy, such discussion runs the risk of being performative rather than substantive. It is certainly being conducted euphemistically. The only credible threat to peace in Asia is an aggressive and unchecked China. This is not ever uttered or implied in official Australian discourse.

The World

Tech companies call for changes to draft UN Cybercrime Convention

CyberDaily

David Hollingworth

The Cybersecurity Tech Accord would like to see stronger protections for researchers, pen-testers, and journalists and greater restrictions on access to personal data. More than 150 tech companies have come together to urge the United Nations to make a raft of revisions to the current final draft of the UN Cybercrime Convention.

Australia

‘Limited progress’ on public sector cyber uplift since strategy

InnovationAus

Brandon How

The Home Affairs department has made “limited progress” towards cybersecurity strategy actions aimed at bringing the federal government into line with its expectations of the private sector. Six months after handing down the strategy, three of the five actions focused on uplifting public sector cybersecurity have made only “limited progress [or have] yet to be commenced”, Home Affairs revealed last week.

China

Tech war: China eyes supercomputers for building LLMs amid US sanctions on advanced chips

South China Morning Post

Iris Deng

Supercomputing technology that China has developed over the past two decades could help break the stranglehold of US restrictions on the mainland’s AI industry. China must find an alternative approach to artificial intelligence (AI) development, in lieu of stacking up processors inside data centres, as US sanctions continue to bar the country’s access to advanced semiconductors and chip-making equipment, according to industry experts on the mainland.

Hundreds of China merchants join protest against Temu fines

Bloomberg

Bloomberg News

Hundreds of merchants staged a rally at PDD Holdings Inc.’s offices in southern China this week, protesting what they called unfair penalties that Temu’s owner is increasingly levying.

Hong Kong gets foothold in global semiconductor industry with next-gen GaN wafer line

South China Morning Post

Xinmei Shen

Hong Kong is setting up its first production line for gallium nitride (GaN) wafers, a next-generation semiconductor material, as the city aims to gain a foothold in the global chip industry amid an intensified US-China technology rivalry.

USA

How Harris and Trump differ on artificial intelligence policy

The Washington Post

Matt O'Brien and Sarah Parvini

AI’s growing visibility in everyday life has made it a popular discussion topic but hasn’t yet elevated it to a top concern for American voters. But this could be the first presidential election where the candidates are crafting competing visions on how to guide American leadership over the fast-developing technology.

Made in the USA: America’s gambit to reclaim industrial primacy

The Intercept

Jack Goldsmith

America’s big bet to secure the future of technology design and development cannot be achieved alone, nor in a vacuum of capable talent. International partnerships are proving instrumental for building resilient supply chains and importing the requisite expertise and capability to support reindustrialisation.

White House says no need to restrict "open-source" artificial intelligence -- at least for now

ABC News

Matt O'Brien

The White House is coming out in favor of “open-source” artificial intelligence technology, arguing in a report Tuesday that there’s no need right now for restrictions on companies making key components of their powerful AI systems widely available.

US Senate passes major online child safety reforms, House fate unclear

Reuters

Moira Warburton and Jody Godoy

The U.S. Senate passed major online child safety reforms in a nearly unanimous vote on Tuesday, although the legislation, which has drawn mixed reactions from the tech industry, faces an uncertain fate in the House of Representatives. Two bills - the Children and Teens' Online Privacy Protection Act and the Kids Online Safety Act, nicknamed COPPA 2.0 and KOSA - would need to pass in the Republican-controlled House, currently on recess until September, to become law.

North Asia

TSMC to start construction of first European chip plant in August

Nikkei Asia

Cheng Ting-fang

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. will hold a groundbreaking ceremony next month in Dresden, Germany, for its first plant in Europe, the latest milestone as the world's top chipmaker expands its global production footprint, sources briefed on the matter told Nikkei Asia.

South Asia

Strategic ICT advancements in India’s Defence sector

OpenGov Asia

Samaya Dharmaraj

India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) co-hosted the Defence Sector ICT (Information and Communication Technology) Conclave in New Delhi on July 29, 2024, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of External Affairs. The event, organised by the Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC), showcased the technological advancements in the defence sector.

India expands airport facial recognition amid surveillance fears

Financial Times

Chris Kay

India is rapidly rolling out facial recognition technology at airports, streamlining security checks amid concern about the emergence of a surveillance state in the world’s largest democracy.

Ukraine-Russia

Pro-Ukrainian hackers claim attack on Russian cyber company

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

A pro-Ukrainian hacker group, known as Cyber Anarchy Squad, claimed it hacked the Russian information security firm Avanpost and leaked a trove of its data. The hackers said over the weekend that they encrypted over 400 virtual machines running Linux or Windows and most of the physical workstations of the company’s employees. The group also reportedly destroyed more than 60 terabytes of data and leaked 390 gigabytes of “valuable information.”

Russia ‘legalizes espionage’ to bolster military capabilities

The Jerusalem Post

Veronica Neifakh

Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted chief designers the authority to utilize foreign intellectual property without the rights holder's consent. This decree, published on the Legal Acts portal, allows designers to specify and integrate necessary foreign technologies, equipment, or software for weapons development, bypassing traditional licensing protocols.

Europe

Chinese students in Netherlands stuck in tech war crossfire

Asia Times

Jeff Pao

US pressure on Dutch universities to limit Chinese student access to sensitive technologies sparks a Chinese media backlash. The Netherlands will lose top semiconductor industry talent if the country maintains probing national security checks on Chinese students enrolled at its universities, Chinese state-run media reports and nationalistic commentators have asserted in the latest tech war tit-for-tat.

French Olympic security tripped up by attacks outside of Paris

Bloomberg

Benoit Berthelot and Hugo Miller

During the Olympics, Paris has become a maximum security-site on high alert for potential terrorist attacks. Instead, saboteurs attempted to knock out train and internet infrastructure. Both incidents involved fiber optic cables.

UK

Online security lapses led to data of 40m UK voters being hacked, says ICO

The Guardians

Eleni Courea

The UK’s election watchdog has been reprimanded over online security lapses that allowed the personal information of 40 million voters to be hacked. The Information Commissioner’s Office said the Electoral Commission had not kept its servers up to date with the latest security updates before the data breach, which occurred in August 2021 but was not identified until October 2022.

Middle East

UAE blocks meetings between AI firm G42 and US congressional staffers, spokesperson says

Reuters

Alexandra Alper

The United Arab Emirates scuttled meetings this month between U.S. Congressional staffers and G42 after U.S. lawmakers raised concerns the Emirati AI firm could transfer powerful U.S. AI technology to China, according to a congressional spokesperson. The UAE Ambassador to the U.S. "personally intervened" to stop staffers from the House Select Committee on China from meeting G42 and Emirati government officials, said the person, who was briefed on the cancellations and declined to be named because of internal committee policies.

The global chip war could turn into a cloud war

Financial Times

Chris Miller

If artificial intelligence systems transform the global economy, then the data centres that train them are the factories of the future. Governments around the world see AI-capable data centres as a strategic resource — one they are racing to control.

Big Tech

Byte-sized diplomacy: Lessons from when the computer says no

The Intercept

Miah Hammond-Errey

The Optus and Medibank data breaches in Australia showed us the significance of data for overall cyber security. The global IT outage this month following the CrowdStrike “update” highlights how interdependent and vulnerable our digital systems really are, and why technology diplomacy – and multilateral action – are so essential.

Meta to pay $1.4 billion to settle Texas facial recognition data lawsuit

Reuters

Mike Scarcella and Jody Godoy

Meta Platforms, opens new tab has agreed to pay $1.4 billion to Texas to resolve the state’s lawsuit accusing the Facebook parent of illegally using facial-recognition technology to collect biometric data of millions of Texans without their consent. The terms of the settlement, disclosed on Tuesday, mark the largest accord ever by any single state, according to the lawyers for Texas, whose legal team included the plaintiffs firm Keller Postman.

Artificial Intelligence

Sora finds a new rival in China as start-up Shengshu AI rolls out text-to-video tool

South China Morning Post

Ben Jiang

Chinese start-up Shengshu AI rolled out its text-to-video tool Vidu for global users on Tuesday, with support for both Chinese and English text prompts, in a fresh sign of efforts by China’s tech firms to match OpenAI’s Sora.

A parody ad shared by Elon Musk clones Kamala Harris’ voice, raising concerns about AI in politics

Associated Press

Ali Swenson

A video that uses an artificial intelligence voice-cloning tool to mimic the voice of Vice President Kamala Harris saying things she did not say is raising concerns about the power of AI to mislead with Election Day about three months away.

Research

Disinformation may ‘go nuclear’ rather than ‘go viral,’ researchers say

TechCrunch

Devin Coldewey

We say something “goes viral” because we tend to think of rumors and disinformation spreading the way that an infection spreads. But these days it may be more accurate to say something “goes nuclear,” according to a new paper that models disinfo as a form of fission reaction.

Events & Podcast

The Sydney Dialogue

ASPI

The Sydney Dialogue was created to help bring together governments, businesses and civil society to discuss and progress policy options. We will forecast the technologies of the next decade that will change our societies, economies and national security, prioritising speakers and delegates who are willing to push the envelope. We will promote diverse views that stimulate real conversations about the best ways to seize opportunities and minimise risks.

Jobs

Program Manager - Cyber, Technology & Security (CTS)

ASPI

The team has an exciting role for a talented and proactive individual to work with the CTS Director and Deputy Director on program and research coordination, strategic engagement and grants. This is a key role within the CTS team working with the Director, Deputy Director and Program Coordinator on project delivery, fundraising and coordination of team activities. The focus of the role is to help manage and support the individual researchers to collectively deliver projects, accurately, on time and in the most effective way to impact policy. The closing date for applications is 1 August 2024 – an early application is advised as we reserve the right to close the vacancy early if suitable applications are received.

Subeditor for The Strategist

ASPI

We need a strong subeditor who has a clear sense of what makes a good article. The role includes developing story ideas, working with contributors and driving the coverage of the Strategist. You will join a progressive and supportive organisation with a vibrant culture. The closing date for applications is 2 August 2024– an early application is advised as we reserve the right to close the vacancy early if suitable applications are received.

Analyst or Researcher – Climate and Security Policy Centre

ASPI

We are seeking a high-performing individual to join our Climate and Security Policy Centre as a Researcher/Analyst. We are looking to recruit individuals to support the assessment of security risks posed by climate change in the Indo-Pacific. The role will involve data and policy analysis. The closing date for applications is 16 August 2024– an early application is advised as we reserve the right to close the vacancy early if suitable applications are received.

Receptionist/Corporate Coordinator

ASPI

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) is looking for an experienced Receptionist/Corporate Coordinator. This is an outstanding opportunity for a highly organised and skilled individual to join our dynamic, positive, and hardworking team. The Receptionist/Corporate Coordinator will handle daily administrative operations at ASPI, serving as the primary contact for visitors and phone inquiries. The role involves a variety of administrative tasks and several corporate responsibilities. The closing date for applications is 16 August 2024– an early application is advised as we reserve the right to close the vacancy early if suitable applications are received.

Share

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.