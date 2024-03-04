Good morning. It's Tuesday 5th March.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

As Apple's App Store nears its 16th year, evolving global regulations, notably the EU's Digital Markets Act, challenge its uniform operation and Apple's control, necessitating adaptations like allowing alternative app marketplaces and payment systems. The New York Times

North Korea hacked South Korean chip equipment makers to support its weapons programs amid sanctions, aiming to produce its own semiconductors. The breaches occurred in December and February, with designs and photos stolen. South Korea's NIS urges enhanced security. Reuters

India has issued an AI advisory for "significant" tech firms, requiring government approval before launching new AI models and ensuring no bias or electoral interference. Though not legally binding, it signals future regulation, exempting startups. Compliance is requested with immediate effect. TechCrunch

Australia

AI threatens anti-corruption fight amid economic boost

Canberra Times

Jack Gramenz

The NSW corruption watchdog has warned artificial intelligence could be used to impersonate public figures ahead of a probe into the emerging technology. Artificial intelligence could increase the scale and risk of corruption and undermine confidence in public institutions, the Independent Commission Against Corruption said in a submission to a parliamentary inquiry ahead of a public hearing on Friday.

New regulations ‘will open the floodgates’ on SMS scams

The Age

David Swan

New regulations from Australia’s competition and consumer watchdog would “open the floodgates to scams”, according to telcos including TPG, Telstra and Optus, who are arguing against the proposed changes in a rare show of unity.

Nearly 3500 scam websites shut down in major government swoop

9 News

Mark Saunokonoko

Almost 3500 scam websites have been knocked out in a major government crackdown on fraudsters looking to strip cash from Australians. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) wiped out thousands of websites in just six months and is in the process of taking down another 350 sites.

Meta’s decision not to renew commercial agreements with Australian media will have a devastating impact

News.com.au

Michael Miller

The announcement by Meta that it will not renew commercial agreements it has with Australian media will have a devastating impact on all Australians. Cancelling those commercial agreements will obstruct the ability of millions of Australians to access reliable and trusted news and information about the communities in which they live. The news and information that people seek when they get up in the morning, and throughout their day, is often found on Facebook, but Facebook is merely the conduit for trusted media sources.

China

China’s ‘two sessions’ 2024: economic planning chief focuses on artificial intelligence ahead of key political gathering

South China Morning Post

William Zheng

The head of China’s economic planning body made a tour of artificial intelligence firms and research institutes in the run-up to the annual meeting of the national legislature and top political advisory body, where technological development is expected to be high on the agenda.

China offers AI computing ‘vouchers’ to its underpowered start-ups

Financial Times

Eleanor Olcott and Qianer Liu

China is taking steps to level the playing field for its artificial intelligence start-ups, as the country’s tech giants hog AI-training computing resources already squeezed by US chip restrictions. At least 17 city governments, including the largest, Shanghai, have pledged to provide “computing vouchers” to subsidise AI start-ups facing rising data centre costs as supplies of crucial chips become more scarce.

USA

U.S. defeat in Micron trade-secrets case reveals struggle countering Beijing

The Wall Street Journal

Aruna Viswanatha and Heather Somerville

U.S. officials across the political spectrum have described Chinese corporate theft as a defining threat of our times. A Justice Department loss last week underscores the challenges in addressing it. When senior engineers and managers at the Taiwan factory of the U.S. chip maker Micron Technology left abruptly with hundreds of internal files nearly a decade ago for a rival teaming up with a Chinese government-owned company, it looked to prosecutors like an open-and-shut case of state-sponsored corporate theft.

The Biden campaign fills out its digital team ahead of Super Tuesday

WIRED

Makena Kelly

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is staffing up on digital, with four key hires ahead of the Super Tuesday primary elections. On Sunday, the campaign named Ryan Thompson as chief mobilization officer and Kate Conway as creative director. Cat Stern was named director of digital persuasion and Clarke Humphrey is being brought on as a senior adviser for digital persuasion.

North Asia

North Korea broke into S. Korean chip equipment firms, Seoul's spy agency says

Reuters

Hyonhee Shin

North Korea's hacking groups have broken into at least two South Korean manufacturers of chipmaking equipment, as the country looks to evade sanctions and turn out its own semiconductors for weapons programmes, South Korea's spy agency said on Monday. The news comes after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol warned North Korea could stage provocations, such as cyber attacks or spreading fake news, to interfere in April's parliamentary elections.

South Korea’s demand for critical minerals

Bill Paterson

Samsung SDI, SK Innovation and LG Energy Solution, in particular, are totally dependent on critical mineral imports for production of batteries, while Samsung and SK Hynix need specialised critical minerals for semiconductor manufacture. Steelmaker Posco and LG Chem aspire to be major producers of battery-grade raw materials. Korea is the world’s second largest manufacturer of semiconductors and holds about 26% of the global EV battery market, but it is 95% dependent on imports for its processed critical minerals supply and over 80% of this supply comes from China.

Southeast Asia

India reverses AI stance, requires government approval for model launches

TechCrunch

Manish Singh

India has waded into global AI debate by issuing an advisory that requires “significant” tech firms to get government permission before launching new models. India’s Ministry of Electronics and IT issued the advisory to firms on Friday. The advisory — not published on public domain but a copy of which TechCrunch has reviewed — also asks tech firms to ensure that their services or products “do not permit any bias or discrimination or threaten the integrity of the electoral process.”

India asks tech firms to seek approval before releasing 'unreliable' AI tools

Reuters

Aditya Kalra and Munsif Vengattil

India has asked tech firms to seek its approval before the public release of artificial intelligence (AI) tools that are "unreliable" or under trial, noting they should also be labelled for the potential to return wrong answers for user queries. The use of such tools, including generative AI, and its "availability to the users on Indian Internet must be done so with explicit permission of the Government of India," the country's IT ministry said in an advisory issued last Friday to the platforms.

Ukraine - Russia

Russian scam network circulates Maria Ressa deepfake through Facebook, Microsoft’s Bing

Rappler

Gemma B. Mendoza, Gelo Gonzeles

On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, concerned individuals alerted Rappler about a deepfake video which made it appear that Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa said she had been earning from the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. The deepfake video manipulated a November 2022 interview of Ressa by American talk show host Stephen Colbert in his show.

Middle East

Gaza civilian deaths test Israel’s AI precision claims

South China Morning Post

Agence France-Presse

The Israeli military has said AI helps it more accurately target militants in its five-month war against Hamas, but as Gaza deaths rise, experts are questioning how effective algorithms can really be. “Either the AI is as good as claimed and the IDF (Israeli military) doesn’t care about collateral damage, or the AI is not as good as claimed,” Toby Walsh, chief scientist at the University of New South Wales AI Institute in Australia, said.

NZ & Pacific Islands

New Zealand central bank to implement cyber reporting rules through 2024

Reuters

New Zealand's central bank on Monday said banks must report major cyber incidents within 72 hours, as it plans to implement formal cyber reporting requirements in phases through this year. The move comes after regulated entities supported proposals by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on the importance of having access from the central bank to information on cyber resilience.

Women in Tech

Francine Bennett uses data science to make AI more responsible

TechCrunch

Dominic-Madori Davis

TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Francine Bennett is a founding member of the board at the Ada Lovelace Insititute and currently serves as the organization’s interim Director.

Big Tech

How regulations fractured Apple’s App Store

The New York Times

Tripp Mickle

Since introducing the App Store in 2008, Apple has run it largely the same way across 175 countries, right down to the 30 percent commission it has collected on every app sold. As the App Store approaches its 16th anniversary, patchwork rules have turned what was a single store into different shops across many countries.

EU fines Apple €1.8bn over App Store restrictions on music streaming

The Guardian

Lisa O'Carroll and Dan Milmo

Apple has been fined €1.8bn (£1.5bn) by the EU after an investigation found it had limited competition from music streaming services such as Spotify. The fine is nearly four times higher than expected as the European Commission attempts to show it will act decisively on tech companies who abuse their dominant position in the market for online services.

Forced to change: tech giants bow to global onslaught of rules

The New York Times

Adam Satariano and David McCabe

For years, Apple, Google, Meta and others operated unfettered. But new laws and regulations have finally compelled them to make major shifts to their products and businesses. The tech giants have been preparing ahead of a Wednesday deadline to comply with a new European Union law intended to increase competition in the digital economy. The law, called the Digital Markets Act, requires the biggest tech companies to overhaul how some of their products work so smaller rivals can gain more access to their users.

‘Musk needs to be adored … Zuckerberg is out of his depth’: Kara Swisher on the toxic giants of Big Tech

The Guardian

John Harris

The journalist and podcaster has been scrutinising Silicon Valley for decades, knows all the big players – and once believed that tech could save the world. But that was before greed and ego got in the way.

Artificial Intelligence

A.I. start-up anthropic challenges OpenAI and Google with new chatbot

The New York Times

Cade Metz

The high-profile A.I. start-up Anthropic released a new version of its Claude chatbot on Monday, saying it outperforms other leading chatbots on a range of standard benchmark tests, including systems from Google and OpenAI. Dario Amodei, Anthropic’s chief executive and co-founder, said the new technology, called Claude 3 Opus, was particularly useful when analyzing scientific data or generating computer code.

AI-generated images of Trump with Black voters being spread by supporters

The Guardian

Michael Sainato

Dozens of fake, artificial intelligence-generated photos showing Donald Trump with Black people are being spread by his supporters, according to a new investigation. BBC Panorama reported that the images appear to be created by supporters themselves. There is no evidence tying the photos to Trump’s campaign. One photo was created by the Florida-based conservative radio show host Mark Kaye.

MeitY approval must for companies to roll out AI, generative AI models

The Economic Times

ETtech

All artificial intelligence (AI) models, large-language models (LLMs), software using generative AI or any algorithms that are currently being tested, are in the beta stage of development or are unreliable in any form must seek “explicit permission of the government of India” before being deployed for users on the Indian internet, the government said.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue

ASPI

The Sydney Dialogue was created to help bring together governments, businesses and civil society to discuss and progress policy options. We will forecast the technologies of the next decade that will change our societies, economies and national security, prioritising speakers and delegates who are willing to push the envelope. We will promote diverse views that stimulate real conversations about the best ways to seize opportunities and minimise risks.

A Conversation with the AUKUS Army Chiefs on Land Power’s Contribution to AUKUS Pillar 2

CSIS

In this panel discussion moderated by Dr. Charles Edel, U.S. General Randy A. George, UK General Sir Patrick Sanders, and Australian Lieutenant General Simon Stuart will discuss AUKUS Pillar 2 from a land domain perspective and how the three armies can work together to enhance collaborative efforts in capability developments.

Jobs

Cyber, Technology & Security Program Coordinator

ASPI

The Coordinator will coordinate CTS’s business processes, projects, stakeholder engagement and events schedule. The Coordinator will work closely with the CTS Director, senior ASPI staff, other ASPI Programs, Corporate, Strategic Communications and Finance areas. The ideal candidate will have 1-3 years’ experience in executive assistance, business coordination or events management roles.

Junior Editor for The Strategist

ASPI

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is seeking a junior editor for The Strategist website, Australia’s leading site for national security commentary and analysis. We are looking for a strong editor and writer who has excellent attention to detail and solid policy judgement, and who can work with ASPI staff, on writing and editing their own work. Candidates will preferably have a background in journalism, editing or security and international policy, with at least two years’ experience in a relevant field.

China Analyst or Senior Analyst

ASPI

ASPI has an exciting opportunity for an analyst or senior analyst to explore China's evolving foreign and security policy, political economy and impact on the Indo-Pacific and the world. ASPI’s China analysts conduct rigorous data-driven research, publish impactful reports that shape the public policy discourse and contribute to the wide catalogue of influential China work published by ASPI. The difference between the analyst and senior analyst levels will depend on experience level and demonstration of past work.

Share

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.