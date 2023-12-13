Good morning. It's Thursday 14th December.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Graphika has identified a sustained and coordinated effort to manipulate online conversations about Taiwanese politics ahead of the country’s presidential election in January 2024. Graphika

The UK government is at high risk of a “catastrophic ransomware attack” that could “bring the country to a standstill” because of poor planning and a lack of investment, a parliamentary committee has warned. The Guardian

Thousands of investors have lost millions of dollars in crypto investment schemes that have escaped regulator warnings in Australia, despite financial authorities overseas warning two of the schemes were a possible “scam” and “suspected pyramid scheme”, a Guardian Australia investigation has found. The Guardian

ASPI

Cyber espionage a considerable threat in the semiconductor industry

The Star

Xing Yee Wong and Gatra Priyandita

ASPI’s Gatra Priyandita argues that Malaysia’s burgeoning semiconductor industry is increasingly becoming more vulnerable to the threat of economic cyber-espionage. To further advance the global value chain, the Malaysian government must work closely with the semiconductor industry to improve supply chain security and intellectual property protection.

Australia

Investors lose millions as crypto schemes operate unchecked in Australia

The Guardian

Sarah Martin

Thousands of investors have lost millions of dollars in crypto investment schemes that have escaped regulator warnings in Australia, despite financial authorities overseas warning two of the schemes were a possible “scam” and “suspected pyramid scheme”, a Guardian Australia investigation has found.

MYEFO withholds funding detail for quantum strategy

InnovationAus

Justin Hendry

The Albanese government has withheld funding details for the Australia’s first-ever quantum strategy due to “commercial sensitivities”, fueling speculation that it is in the market for a quantum computer. In the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook, the government revealed previously announced funding for the seven-year National Quantum Strategy announced a week before the Budget in May.

Startup sector backs migration overhaul but wants more to win global talent war

Capital Brief

Anthony Galloway and Bronwen Clune

Australian VCs have welcomed the Albanese government’s migration system overhaul designed to make it easier for startups to secure highly skilled international talent, but warn it will only succeed if the message that the country is “open for business” is promoted globally.

China

China chip firm powered by US tech and money avoids Biden's crackdown

Reuters

Alexandra Alper and Eduardo Baptista

A Chinese chip designer, part-owned by the country's top sanctioned chipmaker, is purchasing U.S. software and has American financial backing, relationships that underscore the difficulty Washington faces applying new rules meant to block American support for Beijing's semiconductor industry.

USA

Democrats urge Biden to follow Europe’s lead on strict tech regulations

The Hill

Rebecca Klar

Democrats urged President Biden to pursue trade policy that supports the European Union’s new regulations targeting the market power of tech giants, and to reject claims that the rules create barriers to trade, according to a letter sent Wednesday.

North Asia

Inauthentic accounts pose as Taiwanese users to spread political memes and videos ahead of 2024 election

Graphika

Graphika has identified a sustained and coordinated effort to manipulate online conversations about Taiwanese politics ahead of the country’s presidential election in January 2024. The operation was active starting as early as May 2022, employing deceptive behaviors to disseminate Chinese-language videos and memes about Taiwanese political parties across Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok. Graphika has not currently attributed this activity to a specific actor based on open-source indicators.

Chipmaker TSMC casts long shadow over Taiwan election

Financial Times

Kathrin Hille

TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has emerged as a global strategic asset which the US, Japan and European governments all court for local fabrication plants to reduce supply chain risks but which Taiwan’s government hopes to keep at home. But in the lead up to the 2024 presidential election, voters question the role and influence of the TSMC.

The Netherlands, South Korea step up strategic partnership including cooperation on semiconductors

Associated Press

The Netherlands and South Korea are stepping up cooperation in the field of semiconductor chips as part of a deepening “strategic partnership,” caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Wednesday. The Dutch leader spoke after a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during his two-day state visit. Their meeting came a day after Yoon visited the headquarters of semiconductor chip machine maker ASML.

Southeast Asia

Thai MP sentenced to six years for insulting monarchy

Al Jazeera

A Thai activist-turned-lawmaker has been sentenced to six years in prison for insulting the country’s powerful monarchy on social media. Move Forward Party MP Rukchanok Srinork was sentenced on Wednesday over a series of posts that a judge deemed defamatory to the crown, her lawyer and members of her progressive political party said.

Alibaba research unit unveils AI tailored for Southeast Asia as e-commerce giant pushes large language models in fast-growth region

South China Morning Post

Che Pan

Alibaba Group Holding’s research unit Damo Academy has launched an artificial intelligence large language model tailored for southeast Asian languages, highlighting the company’s ambition to grow markets in the wider region. The Southeast Asia LLM was pre-trained on Vietnamese, Indonesian, Thai, Malay, Khmer, Lao, Tagalog, and Burmese data sets, and has outperformed other open-source models in linguistic and safety tasks.

South & Central Asia

Deepfakes for $24 a month — how AI is disrupting Bangladesh’s election

Financial Times

Benjamin Parkin

Policymakers around the world are worrying over how AI-generated disinformation can be harnessed to try to mislead voters and inflame divisions ahead of several big elections next year. In one country it is already happening: Bangladesh. Pro-government news outlets and influencers in Bangladesh have in recent months promoted AI-generated disinformation created with cheap tools offered by artificial intelligence start-ups.

Ukraine - Russia

Ukraine faces second day of huge phone and internet outage after suspected Russian cyberattack

NBC News

Kevin Collier

Ukraine on Wednesday entered the second day of limited communications after its largest mobile phone and internet provider was hit by a huge cyberattack, Ukrainian officials and the internet provider said Wednesday. The company, Kyivstar, shut down all mobile and internet service Tuesday after experiencing what its CEO said was a Russian cyberattack.

Russian foreign intelligence service spotted exploiting JetBrains vulnerability

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Government agencies in the U.S., Poland and the U.K. said on Wednesday that Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service has been exploiting a vulnerability that was exposed earlier this year in a popular product from Czech software giant JetBrains.

UK

UK at high risk of ‘catastrophic ransomware attack’, report says

The Guardian

Sammy Gecsoyler

The UK government is at high risk of a “catastrophic ransomware attack” that could “bring the country to a standstill” because of poor planning and a lack of investment, a parliamentary committee has warned. In a damning report, the joint committee on the national security strategy warned that the UK could face a crippling cyber-attack on its critical national infrastructure at any moment. The National Cyber Security Centre describes the CNI as national assets that are essential for the functioning of society, including energy supply, water supply, transportation, health and telecommunications.

Big Tech

Discord bans misgendering and deadnaming in hateful conduct policy update

TechCrunch

Morgan Sung

Deadnaming and misgendering trans people is now explicitly banned on Discord, per the platform’s updated hateful conduct policy. Discord’s hateful conduct policy defines hate speech as “any expression that degrades, vilifies, or dehumanized individuals, incites intense feelings of hostility towards defined groups, or promotes harm based on protected characteristics.”

YouTube is now hiding which channels get a cut of ad revenue

WIRED

Paresh Dave

YouTube removed a snippet of code that publicly disclosed whether a channel receives ad and subscription payouts, obscuring which creators benefit most from the platform. For the past couple of years, a snippet of code on YouTube’s website revealed which channels are part of the secretive and exclusive club. But users and activists who had come to rely on that flag suddenly found themselves in the dark last month.

Semiconductor giants race to make next generation of cutting-edge chips

Financial Times

Christian Davies, Song Jung-a, Kathrin Hille, and Qianer Liu

The world’s leading semiconductor companies are racing to make so-called “2 nanometre” processor chips that will power the next generation of smartphones, data centres and artificial intelligence. TSMC remains the analysts’ favourite to maintain its global supremacy in the sector, but Samsung Electronics and Intel have identified the industry’s next leap forward as a chance to close the gap.

Artificial Intelligence

Meet Ashley, the world's first AI-powered political campaign caller

Reuters

Anna Tong and Helen Coster

Democrat Shamaine Daniels is running for Congress, eyeing a seat held by Trump-aligned Republican Representative Scott Perry, who played a key role challenging the 2020 election results. Daniels, who lost to Perry by less than 10 points last year, hopes a new weapon will help her underdog candidacy: Ashley, an artificial intelligence campaign volunteer.

Misc

In 2023, bold EV strategies took a punch from reality

Reuters

Joseph White

This was the year the auto industry's race toward an all-electric future took a detour. Heading into 2023, automakers were gearing up to invest $1.2 trillion by 2030 to move electric vehicles from niche products to mass-market models - many with batteries and software developed in-house.

The names of thousands of neo-Nazi music fans just got leaked

WIRED

Mack Lamoureux

For years if a white supremacist wanted to get their hands on select neo-Nazi music one of their likely stops would be Midgård, a Scandinavian online shop specializing in racist tunes. While the site offered a wide range of neo-Nazi music, clothing, and paraphernalia, its customers learned last week one thing they didn’t offer was infosec. This tough lesson was taught by AFA Sweden, a group of Stockholm-based anti-fascists, who ruined thousands of the site customers' holidays by releasing Midgård’s customer register.

Share

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.