Daily Maverick was forced to temporarily block internet traffic from India on Wednesday after a large-scale, malicious denial of service attack caused its site to crash. The attack came only hours after the publication of the South African media company’s report of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s refusal to get off his plane on Tuesday. Daily Maverick

Australia

Tech Council balks at EU-style AI Act

InnovationAus

Justin Hendry

Australia risks an exodus of artificial intelligence capability and investment if new technology-specific regulations are introduced and the country’s existing copyright regime is tightened, the Tech Council of Australia has warned. In a submission to the federal government’s consultation on AI, the peak industry body for Australia’s tech sector said that while new ‘guardrails and regulations’ for AI are necessary, just how far the government goes will be the difference between opportunity and ‘forgone benefits’.

Government must ‘get it right’ on AI or worsen the risks of a recession, says the TCA

The Australian

David Swan

Australia’s risk of a recession could rise if it doesn’t take full advantage of the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence, according to the Technology Council of Australia. The comments come as the federal government edges closer to finalising new rules that would govern the safe and responsible use of AI. The peak body, which represents companies such as Atlassian, Canva, Blackbird and Telstra, has laid outs its five-pillar plan for safe and responsible AI in Australia in a submission – seen by The Australian – to the inquiry led by Industry and Science Minister Ed Husic.

Government seeks feedback on RNA discussion paper

The Mandarin

Melissa Coade

A stakeholder survey and discussion paper about the local RiboNucleic Acid technology industry has been released in the wake of a government deal with Moderna to establish vaccine-manufacturing capability in Melbourne. The 10-year deal between Moderna and Australia’s federal and Victorian governments was signed in 2021. Other jurisdictions including New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia have also actively invested in the sector. The discussion paper, authored by the Department of Industry, Science and Resources examines the challenges of developing a local RNA industry as it grows internationally.

Cracking the code: How intelligence and cyber reshaped Australian statecraft

The Interpreter

John Blaxland

Practitioners know that the secret of success in the espionage business is in keeping successes secret. Uninitiated commentators often miss fundamental aspects of how intelligence is deployed in a country’s statecraft as a result. Practitioners of old went to their graves without revealing the feats of cryptography and its strategic importance, for example, leaving many historians and international relations scholars to miss crucial nuances for the simple reason that they have been kept secret.

‘We have listened’: Medibank axes exec bonuses, freezes CEO pay, following cyber attack

The Australian

Jared Lynch

Australia’s biggest health insurer Medibank has axed bonuses for its executive leadership team as a consequence of last year’s cyber attack that involved Russian hackers stealing and publishing sensitive health information of more than 9 million customers. Chief executive David Koczkar also will receive no pay rise, with his base pay remaining at $1.55m, despite the company’s annual profit vaulting 29.8 per cent to $511.1m and signing record policyholders.

China

China’s new accounting rules on enterprise data resources to have ‘greater impact’ on Big Tech firms, telecoms network operators

South China Morning Post

Lilian Zhang

China’s efforts to promote the development of its digital economy are expected to receive a big boost next year, when an updated set of accounting rules allow companies to include data resources as either ‘intangible assets’ or ‘inventories’ in their financial statements. Under the Interim Provisions on Accounting Treatment of Enterprise Data Resources released by the Ministry of Finance on Monday, corporate data could be classified as intangible assets when these meet relevant requirements in accounting standards, while data held for sale in daily business activities could be recognised as inventories.

Microsoft says Chinese hacking crew is targeting Taiwan

CyberScoop

AJ Vicens

Researchers at Microsoft said on Thursday that a hacking group with suspected links to the Chinese government is actively targeting dozens of organizations in Taiwan as part of a cyber espionage campaign. Flax Typhoon, the name Microsoft uses to describe the group based in China, is working to gain and maintain long-term access to primarily Taiwanese organizations, although some victims have been observed in Southeast Asia, North America and Africa, the company said in a blog post Thursday. The group’s targets include government entities, manufacturing firms and tech companies.

USA

US seeks extension to controversial science agreement with China

Reuters

Michael Martina

The United States is seeking a six-month extension to a decades-old science and technology agreement with China so that it can undergo negotiations with Beijing to ‘strengthen’the pact, the State Department said on Wednesday. The landmark deal, signed when Beijing and Washington established diplomatic ties in 1979 and renewed about every five years since, has shown that the geopolitical rivals could cooperate across a range of scientific and technical fields.

Nvidia sees ‘permanent loss’ of business opportunity if US tightens chip export controls on China

South China Morning Post

Dylan Butts

Nvidia said that the imposition of further US restrictions on the sale of advanced chips to China would result in the permanent loss of a business opportunity over the long term, although the industry giant expects little near-term impact on its financial performance. Nvidia is already prohibited from exporting its high-end artificial intelligence-focused chips to China, the largest semiconductor market in the world. However, it has been selling less powerful and restriction-skirting chips, such as its A800 GPU, used for AI and data centre applications.

The New York Times blocks OpenAI’s web crawler

The Verge

Jay Peters and Wes Davis

The New York Times has blocked OpenAI’s web crawler, meaning that OpenAI can’t use content from the publication to train its AI models. If you check the NYT’s robots.txt page, you can see that the NYT disallows GPTBot, the crawler that OpenAI introduced earlier this month. Based on the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine, it appears NYT blocked the crawler as early as August 17th. The change comes after the NYT updated its terms of service at the beginning of this month to prohibit the use of its content to train AI models. New York Times spokesperson Charlie Stadtlander spokesperson declined to comment. OpenAI didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

The US regulates cars, radio and TV. When will it regulate AI?

The New York Times

Ian Prasad Philbrick

As increasingly sophisticated artificial intelligence systems with the potential to reshape society come online, many experts, lawmakers and even executives of top AI companies want the US government to regulate the technology, and fast. ‘We should move quickly,’ Brad Smith, the president of Microsoft, which launched an AI-powered version of its search engine this year, said in May. ‘There’s no time for waste or delay,’ Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, has said. ‘Let’s get ahead of this,’ said Senator Mike Rounds, a South Dakota Republican. Yet history suggests that comprehensive federal regulation of advanced AI systems probably won’t happen soon.

University of Tulsa creating cyber innovation institute with anticipated $75 million investment

Forbes

Michael T. Nietzel

The University of Tulsa has announced plans to create the Oklahoma Cyber Innovation Institute, with an investment that ultimately could reach as much as $75 million from various sources. Building on TU’s existing expertise in cyber research and education, the new institute will conduct research, develop new commercial solutions and address cyber workforce needs.

Video: Inside the US-China battle for silicon chip supremacy

Al Jazeera

101 East investigates the battle to control the world’s silicon chip industry. From computers to toasters, smartphones to refrigerators, semiconductors are essential in our daily lives. Advanced chips power military hardware, artificial intelligence and supercomputers. But a persistent shortage is reshaping geopolitical relations, fuelling inflation and increasing tensions between the United States and China.

North Asia

South Korea prepares to take fight to North Korea's hackers

Nikkei Asia

Tetsuya Fujita

South Korea under President Yoon Suk Yeol is mounting a full-fledged response against North Korea's cyberattacks after high-profile incidents last year demonstrated the expanded sophistication and reach of Pyongyang's digital operations. The leaders of South Korea, Japan and the US released a joint statement Friday during the Camp David summit that expressed concern regarding North Korea's activities on cyberspace to fund the country's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile program. The three leaders agreed to form a trilateral working group to shut down North Korea's cyberthreat, according to the statement.

Ukraine - Russia

'Cuba' ransomware group uses every trick in the book

Dark Reading

Nate Nelson

In June, Russian ransomware group Cuba attacked an organization servicing US critical infrastructure. The cyberattack failed despite the group's use of multiple CVEs, off-the-shelf tools, unique malware programs, and evasion methods. Cuba is a financially motivated threat actor known for big money ransomware attacks primarily targeting US organizations. In its latest known campaign discovered by BlackBerry, it targeted an American critical infrastructure provider as well as a systems integrator in Latin America.

Europe

Big Tech firms first in line for fines under the EU’s content law

POLITICO

Clothilde Goujard

After years of light-touch regulation, tech leviathans including Meta, X (formerly Twitter), TikTok and Google could soon face investigations — and hefty fines — in the European Union if they don't sufficiently crack down on toxic content. The European Commission will as soon as Friday have the power to investigate and fine some of the most popular social media and e-commerce platforms up to 6 percent of their global annual revenue if they don't comply with the Digital Services Act. The Commission could also temporarily ban a tech company under exceptional cases.

Hosting firm says it lost all customer data after ransomware attack

Bleeping Computer

Bill Toulas

Danish hosting firms CloudNordic and AzeroCloud have suffered ransomware attacks, causing the loss of the majority of customer data and forcing the hosting providers to shut down all systems, including websites, email, and customer sites. The two brands belong to the same company and stated that the attack unfolded last Friday night. However, today's operational status remains highly problematic, with the firm's IT teams only managing to restore some servers without any data.

Belgium's Econocom confirms cyber attack, no sensitive data disclosed

Reuters

Pierre John Felcenloben

Belgian IT services firm Econocom on Thursday confirmed it is investigating a cyber attack it believes originated from a service provider working with some of its clients in France. Econocom says no systems or sensitive data were affected by the attack, about which it first raised the alert on Wednesday.

Google unveils new transparency measures as EU rule goes into effect

The Hill

Julia Shapero

Google unveiled several new transparency measures on Thursday as the European Union’s landmark legislation overhauling rules for the digital landscape is set to go into effect Friday. The Digital Services Act goes into effect for 19 large online platforms and search engines — including Google Search, Google Play, Google Maps, Google Shopping and Google subsidiary YouTube — that reach at least 45 million users a month.

UK

The Chinese spy using LinkedIn to hunt UK secrets

The Times

Fiona Hamilton

A single Chinese spy is using LinkedIn profiles to try to lure thousands of British officials to hand over state secrets in exchange for large sums of money and lucrative business deals, The Times has learnt. The intelligence officer for Beijing’s main spy agency created a string of aliases and fake companies to target security officials, civil servants, scientists and academics with access to classified information or commercially sensitive technology.

Why LinkedIn is a snooper’s paradise

The Telegraph

Gareth Corfield

Sitting in a Hong Kong hotel room as a handwritten non-disclosure agreement was thrust under his chin, Gawain Towler realised that answering a LinkedIn invitation from a Chinese ‘businessman’ may have been a mistake. ‘I chatted to them and I thought it’s totally legit,’ the former director of communications for Nigel Farage’s UK Independence Party says, recalling the first message he received on the networking site in March 2018. Towler thought he was being courted for lucrative consulting work for a Chinese company hoping to expand into the UK. Yet the job was not legitimate. The approach was part of a years-long espionage effort aimed at recruiting influential and senior Britons to spy for Beijing.

Bletchley Park to host AI safety talks in November

BBC

Tom Gerken

The UK has set the date for its much-anticipated summit on the safe use of artificial intelligence. World leaders will meet with AI companies and experts on 1 and 2 November for the discussions. The global talks aim to build an international consensus on the future of AI.

Africa

India hits Daily Maverick with malicious cyberattack after report on Modi’s ‘tantrum’

Daily Maverick

Victoria O’Regan

Daily Maverick was forced to temporarily block internet traffic from India on Wednesday after a large-scale, malicious denial of service attack caused its site to crash. The attack came only hours after the publication of the South African media company’s report of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s refusal to get off his plane on Tuesday. Daily Maverick’s website received 36.1 million hits (HTTP requests) from Indian servers on Wednesday, following the publication of the article headlined ‘Tough Love Triangle: While Ramaphosa focused on Xi, Modi threw a tantrum and refused to get off his plane’ on Tuesday, 22 August.

Zimbabwe's internet is strangely slow - again

News24

Lenin Ndebele

Zimbabweans were experiencing slower internet connections on Wednesday as they cast their votes in general elections to elect a president, parliamentarians and local authority councillors. The slowdown was reported by Surfshark, a Netherlands-based internet monitor, which said some websites were hard to access from Zimbabwe, particularly those linked to human rights and democracy issues. ‘The internet stands as an indispensable component of democratic elections, enabling individuals to readily access information from diverse sources, engage in meaningful discussions with friends and family, and cultivate impartial viewpoints,’ said Gabriele Racaityte-Krasauske, Surfshark's spokesperson.

Big Tech

Google axes bad reviews of tracker exposing Uyghur forced labor

Bloomberg

Margi Murphy

Alphabet Inc.’s Google has removed hundreds of negative reviews for a tracker that identifies apparel brands linked to forced Uyghur labor after its creator said the reviews were part of a disinformation campaign. The Human Rights Foundation’s Uyghur Forced Labor Checker had been experiencing a spate of unusual activity in recent months, with the number of downloads fluctuating dramatically, according to Claudia Bennett, the nonprofit’s legal and program officer. The tool, a Google Chrome extension, alerts internet users if a retailer or business whose website they are visiting has links to forced Uyghur labor.

Facebook groups exposed to hundreds of hoax posts, study shows

The Guardian

Jasmine Belle and Sarah Marsh

Members of local Facebook groups have been exposed to hundreds of hoax posts, including false reports of missing children or deadly snakes on the loose, a study shows. The fact-checking charity Full Fact found more than 1,200 false posts on the social media site’s community groups across the world, and warned that these were probably just ‘the tip of the iceberg’.

As fires and floods rage, Facebook and Twitter are missing in action

The Washington Post

Will Oremus

As wildfires ravage western Canada, Canadians can’t read the news about them on Facebook or Instagram. This month, Facebook parent company Meta blocked links to news organizations on its major social networks in Canada to protest a law that would require it to pay publishers for distributing their content. As a freak tropical storm flooded swaths of Southern California over the weekend, residents and government agencies who turned to X, formerly known as Twitter, for real-time updates struggled to discern fact from fiction.

Artificial Intelligence

Introducing code Llama, an AI tool for coding

Meta

Today, we’re releasing Code Llama, a large language model that can use text prompts to generate and discuss code. Code Llama is state-of-the-art for publicly available LLMs on coding tasks. It has the potential to make workflows faster and more efficient for developers and lower the barrier to entry for people who are learning to code. Code Llama has the potential to be used as a productivity and educational tool to help programmers write more robust, well-documented software.

Misc

Ransomware attacks broke records in July, mainly driven by this one group

ZD Net

Charlie Osborne

Ransomware attacks reached record levels in July 2023, driven by the Cl0p ransomware group's exploitation of MOVEit software. In a new report released by NCC Group's Global Threat Intelligence team, analysts observed a record number of ransomware-related cyberattacks last month, with 502 major incidents tracked. According to the researchers, this represents a 154% increase year-on-year, compared to 198 attacks traced in July 2022.

Hacking group KittenSec claims to ‘pwn anything we see’ to expose corruption

CyberScoop

AJ Vicens

A hacking group calling itself ‘KittenSec’ claims it has struck government and private sector computer systems in multiple NATO countries over the past month, justifying its attacks by arguing that it is exposing corruption. The attacks by KittenSec are the latest in a string of groups hacking government and private targets around the world as part of an overall increase in hacktivism. KittenSec claims its attacks are motivated by a desire to expose corruption, but their ideological stance is difficult to articulate in any detail, and many of their attacks seem motivated by an anything-goes mantra of breaking systems for the sake of breaking them.

