Internet service is partially restored in Bangladesh as of Wednesday after five days of shutdown amid deadly student protests against a quota system for government jobs. According to data from several internet monitoring services, fixed-line connectivity in Bangladesh has been partially restored late on Tuesday, but traffic and the range of IP addresses that are currently active are still significantly lower than they were before the shutdown. The Record

China revealed details this week of a revised state secrets law that changes curbs on government officials' handling of confidential information, banning those entrusted with state secrets from going abroad without approval. Chinese officials responsible for the regulations see them as part of Beijing's effort to defend its national interests at a time of increasing competition with the West in areas of science and technology. Reuters

The Stanford Internet Observatory, one of the most prominent academic institutions studying misinformation, collapsed last month. Some researchers, burned out by online attacks and legal scrutiny, are fleeing the subject. And companies, philanthropies and other grant-giving institutions are withdrawing funding, spooked by the political controversy now surrounding the field. The Washington Post

The World

Living off the land: the silent cyber threat to critical infrastructure

The Strategist

Chris Grove

Cyber defences can be alert to malware. It’s much harder to be alert to intruders who use the targeted system’s own resources against the owner. In cybersecurity, such attack methods are called ‘living off the land’ (LOTL), and they’re practiced by the Chinese group APT40, the subject of a 9 July cybersecurity advisory from eight countries, including Australia.

Australia

‘Wilful blindness’: Big fines for tech giants that ignore abuse material

The Sydney Morning Herald

Angus Thompson

Tech giants such as Apple, Microsoft, Google and Meta face fines of almost $800,000 a day if they don’t come clean on their progress in combating child exploitation and sex abuse material on their platforms. The companies have been given six months to report back to Australia’s eSafety commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, on efforts to lift their standards as part of a tough new approach requiring half-yearly disclosures for the next two years.

China

China details expanded law on state secrets, eyeing data security

Reuters

Laurie Chen

Pressured to relocate, Microsoft’s AI engineers in China must choose between homeland and career

Rest of World

Viola Zhou

Alan, a young engineer at Microsoft, has been living a comfortable life in Beijing working for the tech giant on cloud computing. He earns six times the average income in the city, allowing him to dine out frequently and take taxis whenever he wants. But Microsoft is now asking Alan to start a new life across the Pacific. For the past two months, he’s been weighing up a request made to hundreds of Chinese employees who work on artificial intelligence and cloud computing to consider relocating to places including Canada, Australia, or Microsoft’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

USA

Trump allies crush misinformation research despite Supreme Court loss

The Washington Post

Cat Zakrzewski and Naomi Nix

Four years later, the field is depleted. The Stanford Internet Observatory, one of the most prominent academic institutions studying misinformation, collapsed last month. Some researchers, burned out by online attacks and legal scrutiny, are fleeing the subject. And companies, philanthropies and other grant-giving institutions are withdrawing funding, spooked by the political controversy now surrounding the field.

A volatile election is intensifying conspiracy theories online

The New York Times

Steven Lee Myers, Stuart A. Thompson and Tiffany Hsu

The internet has churned out a torrent of anger, recrimination and baseless conspiratorial theorizing that has all but drowned out what proved to be short-lived appeals for civility. The emergence of Vice President Kamala Harris as the new Democratic front-runner touched off new paroxysms of disinformation and explicitly hateful comments. More than one in 10 posts mentioning her on X on Sunday included racist or sexist attacks, according to PeakMetrics, which tracks activity online. They included false claims about her race and whether she was ineligible to run for the presidency because she was not a citizen. (She is a citizen, and she is eligible to run.)

US warns tech start-ups on security threats from foreign investors

Financial Times

Stefania Palma, Tabby Kinder and George Hammond

The US National Counterintelligence and Security Center has warned technology start-ups that foreign adversaries, including China, are using investments to acquire sensitive data and threaten national security.

Kamala Harris hasn’t said a lot about tech policy, but here’s what we know

The Verge

Lauren Feiner, Kylie Robison, Justine Calma, and Gaby Del Valle

The Verge took a look into how the vice president’s background and legislative history could inform what a Harris presidency could mean for tech — the industry, the workforce, and its impact on consumers.

A Kamala Harris presidency could mean more of the same on A.I. regulation

The New York Times

David McCabe and Cecilia Kang

As A.I. czar, she brought the chiefs of OpenAI, Microsoft, Google and Anthropic to the White House to agree on voluntary safety standards for the technology. She led a White House executive order mandating how the federal government would use and develop A.I. And she pushed Congress to adopt regulations to protect individuals from A.I. killing jobs and other harms — although little legislation has emerged and the companies have so far faced few roadblocks.

Gunman searched ‘how far away was Oswald from Kennedy?’ before Trump shooting

The New York Times

Adam Goldman

The F.B.I. director, Christopher A. Wray, disclosed to lawmakers that the Google search was perhaps an early indication that the gunman began to contemplate an assassination.

North Asia

Foxconn to invest $138 million for new business headquarters in China

Reuters

Bernard Orr and Anne Marie Roantree

Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker and Apple's biggest iPhone assembler, said on Wednesday it plans to invest 1 billion yuan ($137.5 million) to construct a new business headquarters in Zhengzhou, China. The Taiwanese company this month posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue on AI server demand, and forecast continued growth in the current quarter. Foxconn announced plans for its new business headquarters in Henan province in April, which it said would focus mainly on new technologies and core technology research, although it did not reveal an investment figure at the time.

Taiwan's premier pushes $100bn economic reform, unfazed by opposition

Nikkei Asia

Thompson Chau and Lauli Li

The premier sees an opportunity to woo Taiwanese investors who have soured on China. Slowing economic growth, iron-fist governance and geopolitical tensions are overshadowing the business environment in China and scaring off foreign investment. Businesses from Taiwan face more risks than most: Beijing has repeatedly imposed import bans and raised tariffs on Taiwanese products, and it recently passed a law that threatens individuals who support Taiwan's sovereignty with the death penalty. "China is no longer an attractive investment environment from a legal or political point of view," Cho said. "Many Taiwanese companies are coming back to Taiwan."

Nvidia clears Samsung's HBM3 chips for use in China-market processor

Reuters

Fanny Potkin and Heekyong Yang

Samsung Electronics fourth-generation high bandwidth memory or HBM3 chips have been cleared by Nvidia for use in its processors for the first time, three people briefed on the matter said. But it is somewhat of a muted greenlight as Samsung's HBM3 chips will, for now, only be used in a less sophisticated Nvidia graphics processing unit (GPU), the H20, which has been developed for the Chinese market in compliance with U.S. export controls, the people said.

South & Central Asia

Bangladesh is сoming back online after five days of near-total internet blackout

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Bangladesh crawls back to normalcy after violent clashes that killed nearly 200 people

Associated Press

Julhas Alam

Most of the country remained without internet access, but thousands of cars were on the streets of the capital Dhaka after authorities relaxed a curfew for seven hours. Offices and banks opened for a few hours Wednesday, while authorities restored broadband internet in some areas in Dhaka and the second-largest city of Chattogram. Authorities said the curfew would continue in Dhaka and elsewhere until the situation improves.

Bangladesh curfews, internet blackout batter economy amid quota protests

Al Jazeera

Faisal Mahmud

The internet blackout imposed on Thursday night has hit almost all businesses and industries. It has shut down e-commerce and f-commerce, which are Facebook-based businesses popular in Bangladesh. These sectors are estimated to be losing at least $5m in revenue per day.Shahab Uddin, vice president of the e-commerce Association of Bangladesh, told Al Jazeera that it’s not just the businesses that are taking losses. “People in the city got habituated to ordering everything online in the past few years. I also ordered most things, including groceries, online, and my daily life has become a struggle now.”

Ukraine-Russia

Russia cracks down on personal phones on the frontline

POLITICO

Veronika Melkozerova

The Russian parliament adopted a law Wednesday hiking the penalty for personal use of internet devices by frontline soldiers fighting in Ukraine. The law classifies possession of devices that allow military personnel to store or send video, photos or geolocation data on the internet as a grave offense, punishable by up to 15 days detention. It also forbids the transmission of any information that could be used to identify any Russian troops and their whereabouts.

Fake Games, cyber threats and disinformation: Russia reacts to sporting isolation

Financial Times

Anastasia Stognei

“Russia’s changing attitude towards the Olympics mirrors its broader trajectory,” said Dmitry Navosha, co-founder of Sports.ru, a leading sports website. “In 2014, Russia saw itself as part of the western world. Now, it has reverted to a cold war stance — only this time, the war isn’t just cold.”

Europe

Ireland’s datacentres overtake electricity use of all urban homes combined

The Guardian

Jillian Ambrose

The rise in demand for data processing, driven by recent breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, could lead Ireland’s datacentres to consume about 31% of Ireland’s electricity within the next three years, according to the country’s National Energy and Climate Plan. This would eclipse the electricity demand of Ireland’s urban and rural homes, which together made up 28% of overall power demand in 2023, according to the figures.

Trump’s courting of the crypto industry could spell trouble for Europe

POLITICO

For instance, if the industry gets its way, plans for similarly tough regulation in the U.S. could be scrapped in favor of rules making it easier for stablecoins to penetrate financial markets more deeply, three high-level crypto advocates told POLITICO, speaking on condition of anonymity to share details of their lobbying. New legislation might, for instance, let regular commercial banks host and issue stablecoins, or deregulate “crypto-native” stablecoin firms.

UK

TikTok fined by Ofcom for breaching information request on parental controls

EURACTIV

Julia Tar

The UK’s broadcast and telecoms regulator Ofcom fined the social media platform TikTok £1.875 million (€2.23 million) for not providing accurate information about its parental controls, according to a Wednesday (24 July) press release.

Middle East

Hizbollah drone footage highlights Israeli security vulnerabilities

Financial Times

Mehul Srivastava and Raya Jalabi

The footage, lasting almost nine minutes, included images of an Iron Dome launcher and close-ups of helicopters and fighter jets, including Apaches and Panthers, and heavy transport planes. It also claimed to be able to identify the office and name of the base commanders, although the Financial Times was not able to verify this.

Artificial Intelligence

The problem of ‘model collapse’: how a lack of human data limits AI progress

Financial Times

Michael Peel

Leading AI companies, including OpenAI and Microsoft, have tested the use of “synthetic” data — information created by AI systems to then also train large language models (LLMs) — as they reach the limits of human-made material that can improve the cutting-edge technology. Research published in Nature on Wednesday suggests the use of such data could lead to the rapid degradation of AI models. One trial using synthetic input text about medieval architecture descended into a discussion of jackrabbits after fewer than 10 generations of output.

A.I. can write poetry, but it struggles with math

The New York Times

Steve Lohr

This kind of A.I. is not programmed with rigid rules, but learns by analyzing vast amounts of data. It generates language, based on all the information it has absorbed, by predicting what word or phrase is most likely to come next — much as humans do.

Open problems in technical AI governance

Centre for the Governance of AI

Anka Reuel, Ben Bucknall, et al.

AI progress is creating a growing range of risks and opportunities, but it is often unclear how they should be navigated. In many cases, the barriers and uncertainties faced are at least partly technical.

