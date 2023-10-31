Good morning. It's Wednesday 1st November.

An Iranian nation-state threat actor is targeting high-profile organizations in the Middle East in an ongoing espionage campaign, according to a new report. Tracked as Scarred Manticore, the group primarily targets government, military, and telecom sectors in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, and Israel. The Record by Recorded Future

At least seven leaders from the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance have received emails from Apple warning them that state-sponsored attackers were potentially remotely trying to compromise the iPhones associated with their IDs. Hindustan Times

ASPI

Hear from Bart Hogeveen, Head of Cyber Capacity Building from Australian Strategic Policy Institute about strengthening resilience against forms of cyber-espionage.

World

UN AI report to close gaps in government responses - tech envoy

Reuters

Supantha Mukherjee

An interim artificial intelligence report by the United Nations will lead governments and the private sector to think more about governance, risks and opportunities, tech envoy Amandeep Singh Gill told Reuters. The U.N. last week created a 39-member advisory body to address issues in the international governance of AI. The body expects to submit a preliminary report by the end of this year and a final one next year.

Australia

Digital landmines laid as enemies prepare future cyber attacks

The Australian

Liam Mendes and Ellen Whinnett

Australia’s critical infrastructure is under serious threat from foreign interference and espionage, with fears that digital landmines have already been laid in government systems by foreign adversaries in preparation for a future attack. In its first annual risk review, the newly formed Cyber and Infrastructure Security Centre has warned that vulnerable targets including mining companies, healthcare, hospitals and energy systems are exposed, with foreign interference marked as a higher threat to national security than terrorism.

China

China’s spies pledge crackdown on weather data going abroad

Bloomberg

China’s spy agency is cracking down on weather stations with foreign links it says pose a threat to national security, the latest sign the secretive group is becoming more assertive under President Xi Jinping. The Ministry of State Security said Tuesday that hundreds of illegal meteorological facilities were sending information abroad, some of them from sensitive sites such as military bases, industrial enterprises and grain-producing areas.

China removes anonymity of bloggers' accounts with more than 500,000 followers

Reuters

Eduardo Baptista

China's most popular social media platforms on Tuesday announced that "self-media" accounts with more than 500,000 followers will be asked to display real-name information, a controversial measure that has prompted concerns over doxxing and privacy among some users.

Chinese AI start-up Baichuan claims to beat Anthropic, OpenAI with model that can process 350,000 Chinese characters

South China Morning Post

Ben Jiang

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up Baichuan has launched an AI model that it said can digest and summarise novels, making it the world’s most powerful model in handling long text prompts. The Beijing-based company, established by Chinese search engine Sogou’s founder Wang Xiaochuan, on Monday announced its Baichuan2-192k large language model, the latest iteration, saying its “context window” can handle around 350,000 Chinese characters.

China's semiconductor state fund invests $2 billion in memory chip firm

Reuters

Yelin Mo, Roxanne Liu and Brenda Goh

China's state-backed chip investment fund has invested 14.56 billion yuan ($1.99 billion) in a memory chip company called Changxin Xinqiao, records showed. The deal saw China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, also known as the "Big Fund", contribute to 33.15% of the total registered capital of Changxin Xinqiao, according to an update dated Oct. 26 to the company's registration information on the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System.

China-U.S. tech rivalry is making it harder to contain AI risks

Nikkei Asia

Angela Huyue Zhang

This week, the U.K. will convene a much-anticipated summit on artificial intelligence safety. The inclusion of China as a participant in the event has drawn a storm of criticism, though, with former British Prime Minister Liz Truss among those calling the move a mistake. Yet allowing ideology to interfere with global efforts to improve AI safety would be a grave error. Global AI safety requires international collaboration, and policymakers should recognize the urgency of this before it is too late.

USA

High court weighs whether officials may block critics on social media

The Washington Post

Ann E. Marimow

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will consider a pair of cases involving the social media accounts of public officials, with First Amendment implications for how politicians interact with constituents who post critical comments. The cases present a fresh opportunity for the justices to decide whether public officials — in this case, two school board members in California and a city manager in Michigan, — can block individual critics from social media accounts that are increasingly used at all levels of government to communicate with citizens.

Four dozen countries declare they won’t pay ransomware ransoms

CyberScoop

AJ Vicens

The United States and a consortium of some four dozen countries will pledge this week to no longer pay ransoms demanded as part of ransomware attacks, a senior administration official said Monday. The statement will come as part of a meeting of the International Counter Ransomware Initiative set to take place Tuesday. The commitment to no longer pay ransoms will be part of a joint policy statement signed by 48 countries, the European Union and Interpol.

Chinese laser sensor maker targeted as tech trade war spreads

The Wall Street Journal

Heather Somerville

Hesai Group, a Shanghai-based maker of laser sensors used for next-generation vehicles, celebrated a Nasdaq stock offering in February that was heralded by some as a comeback for Chinese listings in the U.S. Less than nine months later, Hesai has become an example of how the U.S.-China battle over technology is roiling the business world. Its stock is down more than 50%, and the company is on the back foot, hiring lobbyists and defending its reputation.

The White House is preparing for an AI-dominated future

The Atlantic

Karen Hao and Matteo Wong

President Joe Biden signed the most sweeping set of regulatory principles on artificial intelligence in America to date: a lengthy executive order that directs all types of government agencies to make sure America is leading the way in developing the technology while also addressing the many dangers that it poses. The scope of the order is impressive, especially given that the generative-AI boom began just about a year ago. But the document’s many parts—and there are many—are at times in tension, revealing a broader confusion over what, exactly, America’s primary attitude toward AI should be: Is it a threat to national security, or a just society? Is it a geopolitical weapon? Is it a way to help people?

South & Central Asia

Opposition leaders among Apple users warned of possible iPhone compromise bid

Hindustan Times

Aditi Agrawal

At least seven leaders from the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance have received emails from Apple warning them that state-sponsored attackers were potentially remotely trying to compromise the iPhones associated with their IDs. Online publication The Wire’s founding editor Siddharth Varadarajan, resident editor of Deccan Chronicle Sriram Karri, Hyderabad-based independent journalist Revathi Pogadadanda, and Observer Research Foundation’s Samir Saran also got the email.

Aadhaar data of 815 million on sale on the dark web, says report

Business Standard

Ashutosh Mishra

In a serious data breach, personally identifiable information of 815 million Indians has been up on the dark web for sale, according to a report by US-based cybersecurity firm Resecurity. Details such as Aadhaar and passport information along with names, phone numbers and addresses are available for sale online, it has said.

Ukraine - Russia

Pro-Ukraine group says it breached Russian card payment system

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

A group of pro-Ukrainian hackers claims to have breached Russia's national card payment system this week and obtained its user data. Activists from the DumpForums group and the Ukrainian Cyber Alliance said they defaced a website of the government-run National Payment Card System and reportedly gained access to the internal systems of the consumer payment network Mir. Mir, a homegrown alternative to brands like Visa and Mastercard, is operated by the NSPK.

UK

UK civil servants wanted to ban Israel from AI talks

The Times

Mark Sellman and David Charter

Foreign Office officials suggested excluding Binyamin Netanyahu from the AI summit in Bletchley Park after the ground offensive in Gaza, prompting a row in Whitehall, The Times has learnt. Officials submitted advice to James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, that the Israeli prime minister’s invitation to the event this week should be rescinded. The civil servants believed that after the Israeli incursion into Gaza at the weekend, Netanyahu’s attendance, by remote link, could be a distraction. If he brought up the conflict it would overshadow Rishi Sunak, who is hosting the summit, they suggested.

Elon Musk to do a live interview with UK PM Rishi Sunak

BBC

Elon Musk and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are to do a live interview together on Thursday evening. The tech billionaire is expected to attend the global summit on artificial intelligence ahead of this meeting. The summit, at Bletchley Park, hopes to bring together AI experts and global leaders to discuss the potential risks of artificial intelligence.

Britain aims for global leadership role with AI safety summit

Reuters

Martin Coulter

Britain will host the world's first global artificial intelligence (AI) safety summit next month, aiming to carve out a role following Brexit as an arbiter between the United States, China, and the European Union in a growing tech sector. The Nov. 1-2 summit will focus on the existential threat some lawmakers, including Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, say AI poses. Sunak, who wants the UK to become a hub for AI safety, has said the technology could be used by criminals and terrorists to create weapons of mass destruction.

UK AI safety summit: who will attend and what’s on the agenda?

Reuters

Martin Coulter

Britain will host the world's first global artificial intelligence (AI) safety summit this week to examine the risks of the fast-growing technology and kickstart an international dialogue on regulation of it. China's presence is another sign of thawing relations with Britain, after its top diplomat James Cleverly visited Beijing in August in the first trip by a British foreign secretary in five years.

Middle East

Iranian hackers caught spying on governments and military in Middle East

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

In cyberattacks, Iran shows signs of improved hacking capabilities

The New York Times

Ronen Bergman, Aaron Krolik and Paul Mozur

Iranian hackers are waging a sophisticated espionage campaign targeting the country’s rivals across the Middle East and attacking key defense and intelligence agencies, according to a leading Israeli-American cybersecurity company, a sign of how Iran’s quickly improving cyberattacks have become a new, important prong in a shadow war.

Israel’s high-tech surveillance was never going to bring peace

Foreign Policy

Sophia Goodfriend

Israeli defense officials have called Israel’s surveillance apparatus in Gaza one of the most sophisticated in the world. But it failed on Oct. 7. At dawn, Palestinian militants broke through Israel’s multibillion-dollar border fence separating the blockaded Gaza Strip from Israeli communities, breaching the barrier in as many as 80 different places. The militants navigated small drones that disabled Israeli cameras, remote sensing systems, and automated machine guns that would have alerted the Israel Defense Forces that the fence had failed.

On TikTok, views of pro-Palestine posts far surpass views of pro-Israel posts

Axios

Sara Fischer

There have been nearly four times the number of views to TikTok posts using the hashtag #StandwithPalestine globally compared to posts using the hashtag #StandwithIsrael in the past two weeks, according to data from TikTok's creator center. The data shows how the conversation around the war between Israel and Hamas is playing out on one of the most popular platforms for young people in the world.

Big Tech

X says it is worth $19bn one year after Elon Musk’s $44bn acquisition

Financial Times

Hannah Murphy

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is now valued at $19bn, the company told employees, marking a steep drop from the $44bn price that Elon Musk paid when he bought it just over a year ago.

Artificial Intelligence

News Group says A.I. chatbots heavily rely on news content

The New York Times

Katie Robertson

The News Media Alliance, a trade group that represents more than 2,200 publishers, including The New York Times, released research on Tuesday that it said showed that developers outweigh articles over generic online content to train the technology, and that chatbots reproduce sections of some articles in their responses. The group argued that the findings show that the A.I. companies violate copyright law.

AI is already at war

Foreign Affairs

Michèle A. Flournoy

As AI has burst into the public consciousness, some researchers, worried about AI’s dangers, have called for a pause on development. But stopping American AI progress is impossible: the mathematical foundations of AI are ubiquitous, the human skills to create AI models have widely proliferated, and the drivers of AI research and development—both human creativity and commercial gain—are very powerful. Trying to stop progress would also be a mistake. China is working hard to surpass the United States in AI, particularly when it comes to military applications.

Nvidia tests chatbots in chip design process in bid to use more AI

Reuters

Stephen Nellis

Nvidia on Monday published new research into using chatbots that can generate human-like responses in the process of designing semiconductors. Modern chips are circuits built out of tens of billions of transistors, and figuring out how to arrange them on a piece of silicon is one of the hardest tasks in the technology industry, taking thousands of engineers up to two years to complete.

Google Brain cofounder says Big Tech companies are lying about the risks of AI wiping out humanity because they want to dominate the market

Insider

Beatrice Nolan

A leading AI expert and Google Brain cofounder said Big Tech companies were stoking fears about the technology's risks to shut down competition. Andrew Ng, an adjunct professor at Stanford University who taught OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, told The Australian Financial Review that the biggest tech companies hoped to trigger strict regulation with the "bad idea that AI could make us go extinct."

Misc

The cyber workforce gap is growing

Nextgov/FWC

Natalie Alms

The size of the global cybersecurity workforce has reached a new peak of 5.5 million people, a 9% increase from 2022. But despite that rise, demand for cyber workers is still outpacing supply, according to a new workforce study released Tuesday.

