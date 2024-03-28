Good morning. It's Thursday 28th March.

Israel's military employs facial recognition for Gaza surveillance, aiming to detect Hamas ties. Developed by Corsight and using Google Photos, it's used at checkpoints and from drone footage but has mistakenly flagged civilians. Concerns over misuse and effectiveness arise among insiders. The New York Times

The IPPR warns nearly 8 million UK jobs, especially those held by women, younger employees, and the lower-paid, could be lost to AI in a dire scenario. Entry-level and part-time roles face the highest automation risk, marking a critical juncture as companies increasingly adopt AI, potentially automating more jobs in a second wave of rapid technological advancement. The Guardian

Beijing-linked hackers targeted European politicians, aiming to gather sensitive data, affecting dozens, US prosecutors reveal. Over 1,000 emails targeted 400 accounts linked to IPAC in 2021. Although 66 EU lawmakers from various countries were potentially at risk, the European Parliament contends its members were unaffected. POLITICO

ASPI

Why cyber indictments and sanctions matter

The Strategist

Mike Bareja

On 25 March, the US and Britain attributed malicious cyber activity to a China-based hacking group backed by the Chinese government. They issued indictments and sanctions. Australia should maintain a focus on cyber sanctions and indictments, enhance international cooperation across public and private sectors and build strong coalitions to counter China’s cyber and information operations, especially those aimed at our electoral systems and social cohesion.

Australia

New complaint alleges Meta is misleading Australians over its disinformation and misinformation controls on Facebook

ABC News

Angela Lavoipierre

Meta is the subject of a formal complaint that it is misleading Australians by overstating its response to disinformation on Facebook. The complaint, lodged by global online safety researcher Reset. Tech, says there is evidence that many known falsehoods are escaping automated labelling. The complaint will be investigated to determine whether Meta has breached the Australian Code of Practice on Disinformation and Misinformation.

Fears grow Meta will block news on Facebook and Instagram as Australian government faces pressure to act

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

Publishers and politicians urge the government to mandate Meta to pay for news, as Meta threatens to limit or block news on its platforms. Meta's refusal to renew contracts underlines tensions, with the Albanese government considering designating Meta under the NMBC, potentially enforcing payment negotiations or imposing fines.

Gang dupes 30,000 Aussies with help from Meta

The Australian

David Murray

A single international fraud syndicate has duped more than 30,000 Australians out of hundreds of millions of dollars with the help of mass advertising campaigns on Facebook and other online platforms. Federal authorities were handed a database of the syndicate’s tens of thousands of Australian victims last year, but there are doubts there have been serious ­attempts locally to investigate, a federal cybercrime inquiry has been told.

Cyber Security NSW sees better ways to improve council security than audits

iTnews

Richard Chirgwin

Cyber Security NSW has targeted the way councils' security is assessed, seeing regular maturity and compliance audits as ineffective ways to improve security in the sector. The agency's comments came after the release of a regular audit [pdf] of a sample of councils and their cyber security postures and practices. Councils are not subject to "mandatory cyber security requirements" but are "recommended" to adhere to the NSW Cyber Security Policy "as a foundation of strong cyber security practice."

Artificial intelligence is changing the way we walk, garden, and drive in Australian cities

ABC News

Hannah Murphy

A summit held in Sydney this week will hear about the future of planning and developing Australian cities. Artificial intelligence has emerged as one of the key tools at government's disposals when it comes to planning for the future. Darwin and Melbourne have already started employing the technology, using it to guide waste management, tree-planting and even public safety.

China

Don’t meddle with our tech access, China’s Xi warns Dutch PM Rutte

POLITICO

Pieter Haeck, Stuart Lau

Chinese President Xi Jinping cautioned Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on the dangers of creating "tech barriers" after the Netherlands imposed microchip export controls. Xi emphasized that such actions could lead to division and rivalry but stated that nothing could halt China's technological progress. He proposed increased imports from the Netherlands and enhanced cooperation in artificial intelligence and other sectors.

China and the great global AI governance divide

The Interpreter

Benjamin Herscovitch

For all the common global purpose on the need to manage the risks associated with the rapid development of Artificial Intelligence, deep fissures about how to govern this new technology are emerging between China and a range of democracies. Beijing already has at its disposal multiple means to shape how the world approaches this technological revolution.

Chinese AI companies a perfect match for domestic chipmakers

The East Asia Forum

Megha Shrivastava

Despite initially relying on US chipmaker Nvidia, Chinese enterprises are seeking domestic alternatives due to downgraded chip performance. Huawei has been identified as a major contender. The Chinese government is encouraging this shift by subsidising companies that can source locally, resulting in increasing collaboration between domestic chipmakers, producers and providers, and establishing Chinese AI companies such as Huawei and Baidu as competitive players against foreign reliance.

China’s patent figures reveal it’s closing the gap on US quantum dominance

South China Morning Post

Victoria Bela

The United States and China have pursued different strategies to develop quantum technology – China has focused on using quantum science to secure communications, while the US has sought to develop advanced computing capabilities. But the latest patent data released by China’s intellectual property office suggests Beijing may be shifting its approach in a field the US has long held a lead in.

Four things you need to know about China’s AI talent pool

MIT Technology Review

Zeyi Yang

A report in 2019 revealing a tenfold increase in elite AI scholars of Chinese origin over a decade, with most relocating to the US. An updated analysis by the same think tank now examines the evolving landscape of global AI talent during a period of significant industry shifts, marking AI as the leading technology sector.

USA

US farms are making an urgent push into AI. It could help feed the world

BBC

Sam Becker

American farmers are rapidly ploughing ahead with adopting artificial intelligence. The technology is as sophisticated as it is essential. Standing in a lush green field in the American Midwest, a farmer points his smartphone at one of his soybean plants. He snaps a photo of a pest crawling a leaf, then lets an AI-driven programme name the species of the bug, and whether it's a cause for concern. Technology like this might sound like a novelty – but it is vital.

Close to half of Americans back a ban or sale of TikTok, CNBC survey found

CNBC

Steve Liesma, Zach Vallese

Nearly half of Americans are concerned enough about TikTok being a threat to national security that they support banning the social media service or forcing a sale to a non-Chinese company, according to the latest CNBC All-America Economic Survey. But the poll also found substantial differences of opinion on the issue based on politics, age and those who use the app versus those who don’t.

North Asia

S. Korea, Japan to cooperate in developing satellite navigation system

Yonhap News

Kim Na-young

South Korea and Japan will collaborate on the development and operation of regional satellite navigation systems in East Asia, Seoul's science ministry said Tuesday. The two countries signed a memorandum of cooperation (MOC), designed for practical cooperation in developing and operating their respective satellite systems in the region, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

Southeast Asia

Two Chinese APT Groups Ramp Up Cyber Espionage Against ASEAN Countries

The Hacker News

Two China-linked advanced persistent threat (APT) groups have been observed targeting entities and member countries affiliated with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as part of a cyber espionage campaign over the past three months.

Europe

China targeted European lawmakers with cyberattacks, Washington says

POLITICO

Stuart Lau and Paul De Villepin

Dozens of European lawmakers have been targeted by Chinese cyberattacks in the past few years, according to prosecutors in the United States. Late Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice issued an indictment saying that Chinese hackers with links to the national spy agency, the Ministry of State Security, targeted “every European Union member” of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), a coalition of lawmakers critical of Beijing.

Finland confirms APT31 hackers behind 2021 parliament breach

Bleeping Computer

Sergiu Gatlan

The Finnish Police confirmed on Tuesday that the APT31 hacking group linked to the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) was behind a breach of the country's parliament disclosed in March 2021. Since then, a joint criminal investigation with the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service and international partners has looked into multiple suspected offences, including aggravated espionage, violation of communication secrecy, and breaking into the Finnish Parliament's information systems.

Finland to host NATO tech centers, revamp cybersecurity strategy

Defense News

Gerard O'Dwyer

One of NATO’s newest members plans to build and jointly operate two research centers and an accelerator facility for the alliance as part of a program dubbed DIANA. The move comes as Finland also seeks to ramp up its defense strategy and capacity to deal with escalating cyberthreats.

Can the European union influence global standard-setting in AI?

The International Affairs

Darren Lim, Walter Brenno Colnaghi and Anthea Roberts

Technology is arguably the central terrain of geopolitical rivalry between the West and China. Technological leadership is foundational to national power, both on the battlefield and in the global economy. Competition to set global standards in AI is heating up. Can the EU’s new AI Act follow the GDPR in influencing behaviour far beyond its borders?

UK

AI ‘apocalypse’ could take away almost 8m jobs in UK, says report

The Guardian

Richard Partington

Almost 8 million UK jobs could be lost to artificial intelligence in a “jobs apocalypse”, according to a report warning that women, younger workers and those on lower wages are at most risk from automation. The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) said that entry level, part-time and administrative jobs were most exposed to being replaced by AI under a “worst-case scenario” for the rollout of new technologies in the next three to five years.

Tackling deepfakes 'has turned into an arms race'

BBC

Jane Wakefield

Louise Bruder never forgets a face. Which is not only a handy skill at parties but has helped her carve out a career. She has the fabulous job title of super-recogniser, and her work at UK digital ID firm Yoti involves comparing the photos on an identity document with an uploaded selfie, to determine if it is the same person. She says that no matter how good AI gets at fighting deepfakes, there will always be a need for human checkers like herself. "Providing a human check is a requirement for many businesses... and we don't expect that to change as it gives businesses extra confidence."

Hackers obtain patient data from NHS Dumfries and Galloway

The Guardian

PA Media

A hacker group is in possession of at least a “small number” of patients’ data after a cyber-attack, NHS Dumfries and Galloway has said. Reports emerged on Wednesday of a post by the group Inc Ransom on its darknet blog, alleging it had three terabytes of data from NHS Scotland, although the Scottish government said the incident had been contained to the one health board.

Princess Catherine cancer video spawns fresh round of AI conspiracies

The Washington Post

Tatum Hunter

When Catherine, Princess of Wales, released a video statement last week sharing that she had been diagnosed with cancer, some users on social media said they regretted engaging in wild speculation about her prolonged public absence. But others jumped immediately to a new conspiracy: The video was generated by artificial intelligence.

Middle East

Israel deploys expansive facial recognition program in Gaza

The New York Times

Sheera Frenkel

Israel's military intelligence, using Corsight technology and Google Photos, conducts mass surveillance in Gaza, aiming to identify Hamas militants but sometimes misidentifying civilians. The initiative, initially for locating hostages, has broadened during the ground offensive to target those linked to militant groups.

Big Tech

Facebook snooped on users’ Snapchat traffic in secret project, documents reveal

TechCrunch

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai

In 2016, Facebook launched a secret project designed to intercept and decrypt the network traffic between people using Snapchat’s app and its servers. The goal was to understand users’ behavior and help Facebook compete with Snapchat, according to newly unsealed court documents. Facebook called this “Project Ghostbusters,” in a clear reference to Snapchat’s ghost-like logo.

A pivot to China saved Elon Musk. It also binds him to Beijing.

The New York Times

Mara Hvistendahl, Jack Ewing and John Liu

Tesla and China built a symbiotic relationship, with credits, workers and parts that made Mr. Musk ultrarich. Now, his reliance on the country may give Beijing leverage. For Chinese leaders, the prize was a Tesla factory on domestic soil. Mr. Musk would build one in Shanghai that would become a flagship, accounting for over half of Tesla’s global deliveries and the bulk of its profits.

New Gmail & M365 Warning As 2FA Security Bypass Hack Confirmed

Forbes

Davey Winder

The developers of a notorious 2FA account security bypass tool have launched an updated version of their ‘as-a-service’ kit that is targeting Microsoft 365 and Gmail account holders. Researchers from the Sekoia Threat Detection and Research team have published an in-depth analysis of Tycoon 2FA, a notorious adversary-in-the-middle kit, that is being distributed via cybercrime forums and marketplaces with versions tailored to both Gmail and Microsoft 365 user attacks.

Amazon invests an additional $2.75 billion in AI startup anthropic

The Wall Street Journal

Joseph Pisani

Amazon.com said it has invested an additional $2.75 billion in the artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, a major investment from a tech giant looking to compete with Microsoft, Google and others in the AI arms race. Amazon has now invested a total of $4 billion in Anthropic after making a $1.25 billion initial investment in the company in September. The company said at the time that it could invest up to $4 billion. Amazon said it has a minority ownership position in Anthropic.

How long before quantum computers can benefit society? That’s Google’s US$5 million question

The Conversation

Adam Lowe

Google and the XPrize Foundation have initiated a $5 million competition to innovate societal-beneficial applications for quantum computers, focusing on accelerating UN Sustainable Development Goals. This effort represents a leap towards a new industrial revolution by transitioning from classical physics-based devices to those exploiting quantum mechanics' unique capabilities.

Amazon loses EU court bid to delay digital rules on online ads

POLITICO

Clothilde Goujard

Amazon lost a legal bid to delay obeying part of the European Union's new content moderation law. The U.S. online marketplace had claimed that the Digital Services Act (DSA)'s requirement to make its online advertisement library publicly available would hurt its fundamental rights to privacy and the freedom to conduct a business.

Artificial Intelligence

Companies are seeking real-world supply-chain gains in new AI tools

The Wall Street Journal

Liz Young

Companies growing more comfortable with artificial intelligence are bringing the latest tools into their supply chains, with goals of cutting costs, speeding up distribution and getting ahead of potential disruptions. Logistics firms are targeting cost savings and faster and more efficient deliveries as they incorporate generative AI into operations.

Misc

Are we ignoring the cybersecurity risks of undersea internet cables?

The Hackernoon

Zac Amos

Toppled power lines catalyze fires and electrical injuries amid an already upsetting hurricane. Natural disaster recovery is expensive and time-consuming, as its ferocity makes operations more complex. The time for resilient, modern infrastructure is now and that is visible in the planet’s extensive network of underwater cables.

Research

Preparing for a digital battlefield: national security and cryptocurrency

The Cipher Brief

Lieutenant General Michael Groen and Ari Redbord

The modern battlefield has seen a transformation in the visibility of military and intelligence operations. To be “seen” or “not seen” is often the differentiator between success and failure, driving operations into the shadows. Increasingly, the same is true for transnational crime, illicit payments, sanctions-busting and criminal activity.

