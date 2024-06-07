Good morning. It's Friday 7th June.

Israel ran a covert influence campaign, spending $2 million to hire a marketing firm to target U.S. lawmakers and the public with pro-Israel messaging, using fake social media accounts and AI-generated posts to garner support for its actions in the Gaza war. The New York Times

Several Dutch political party websites suffered cyberattacks claimed by the pro-Russian hacker group HackNeT on the first day of the European Parliament election POLITICO

After a trial, 22 Chinese nationals and a Cameroonian pleaded guilty to operating a scam network through Golden Top Support Services in Lusaka, where authorities seized equipment and thousands of SIM cards. BBC

ASPI

The Achilles’ heel of a digital nation: Australia’s dependence on subsea cables

The Strategist

Andrew Horton

Australia’s digital sovereignty is at risk of disaster, held hostage by a network of vulnerable subsea cables. Australia complacent reliance on these underwater lifelines is a reckless gamble with the economic, social and national security. While the government and telecommunications industry tout ongoing efforts to enhance cable security, their measures are mere stopgaps, inadequate to address the magnitude of the looming crisis.

Australia

AI on cube satellites for rapid bushfire detection

OpenGov Asia

Alita Sharon

Australian scientists are making significant strides in the rapid detection of bushfires, leveraging cube satellites equipped with onboard artificial intelligence to enhance detection speeds by up to 500 times compared to traditional ground-based imagery processing. Remote sensing and computer science researchers have successfully tackled the challenges associated with processing and compressing vast quantities of hyperspectral imagery on board smaller, more economical cube satellites. This advancement not only saves critical time but also conserves energy.

Medibank sued after 9.7m Aussies have data stolen in Russian cyber attack

NewsWire

Nathan Schmidt

Health insurance giant Medibank is being sued by the information watchdog after the personal information of 9.7 million Australians was stolen. The Australian Information Commissioner announced it had filed civil penalty proceedings over the October 2022 data breach. Under Australian Privacy Principles, Medibank is required to take reasonable steps to protect the information it holds, including from unauthorised access.

Opposition’s nuclear-energy policy would increase defence risk

The Strategist

Chris Douglas

The current concentration of large slabs of generation capacity in coal-fired stations in Australia is already a vulnerability. They’re attractive targets. A single attack by a few strike missiles might knock out a plant and its large chunk of power supply. Chinese bombers, submarines and carrier-launched aircraft could attack them using guided bunker-busting bombs, regular air-to-ground missiles or hypersonic ones with tungsten penetrators.

China

Why China still runs on Windows

Rest of World

Russel Brandom

For the Chinese desktop market, Windows has become indispensable. It’s hard to get solid numbers on desktop OS usage in China, both because of piracy and general secrecy, but some analysts have estimated Microsoft’s share as high as 80%. Given the nature of Windows, that portion is probably heavily focused on offices and industry. With so much of the excitement and growth in the sector focused on mobile devices, there are few Chinese tech companies interested in challenging Microsoft in the desktop space, so there’s been no real threat to its dominance. If you’re making a product for desktops, you’re making it for Windows.

China’s historic Chang’e-6 selfie from moon’s far side taken with AI

South China Morning Post

Ling Xin

The state-owned China Space Daily said the four-wheeled rover was released from the side of the lander after sample collection was completed on Monday. It moved autonomously across the lunar surface to find the “best” angle for the picture. The “photographer” behind the historic image of the Chang’e-6 mission’s lander and the Chinese national flag on the surface of the moon’s far side was a 5kg (11lb) mini-rover using artificial intelligence software. The state-owned China Space Daily said the four-wheeled rover was released from the side of the lander after sample collection was completed on Monday. It moved autonomously across the lunar surface to find the “best” angle for the picture.

China's Nvidia loophole: How ByteDance got the best AI chips despite US restrictions

The Information

Anissa Gardizy

The US government forbids Nvidia from selling some of its most advance AI chips to consumer in China. But it does not stop Chinese firms from buying and renting Nvidia chips if they are used within the US. Not only ByteDance, China Telekom also embarked in similar arrangement, with Alibaba and Tencent said to follow suit.

USA

US clears way for antitrust inquiries of Nvidia, Microsoft and OpenAI

The New York Times

David McCabe

Federal regulators have reached a deal that allows them to proceed with antitrust investigations into the dominant roles that Microsoft, OpenAI and Nvidia play in the artificial intelligence industry, in the strongest sign of how regulatory scrutiny into the powerful technology has escalated.

Trump in liberal San Francisco for high-dollar tech fundraiser

Reuters

Alexandra Ulmer

The crypto industry is increasingly trying to influence US politicians as it faces heightened scrutiny from regulators, especially since bankruptcies at major crypto firms in 2022 spooked investors, exposed fraud and misconduct, and left millions of investors out of pocket. While San Francisco is heavily liberal - Democrat Joe Biden won 85% of the city's vote in the 2020 election against then-president Trump - a growing number of high-profile local venture capitalists have thrown their support behind Trump ahead of his November rematch against Biden.

FBI kicks hackers in the teeth with free 7,000 ransomware key giveaway

Forbes

Davey Winder

The FBI is encouraging anyone who has been a victim of the LockBit ransomware group and its many affiliates to contact them for a free decryption key that could help restore their data. Bryan Vorndran, FBI Cyber Division assistant director, has urged potential victims to contact the Bureau after confirming that it is in possession of more than 7,000 decryption keys from the ransomware hackers. LockBit has long been one of the most prolific ransomware groups, responsible for at least 1,800 successful attacks in the US alone.

Eric Schmidt is secretly testing AI military drones in a wealthy Silicon Valley suburb

Forbes

Sarah Emerson and Richard Nieva

With a widening roster of high profile talent poached from Apple, SpaceX and Google, the former Google CEO is piloting his drones in Menlo Park and Ukraine. Eric Schmidt quietly founded a secretive military drone company, White Stork. Schmidt, who has previously held a government security clearance, and who recently urged US lawmakers to approve the foreign aid package that will provide Ukraine with $61 billion in military funding, has been to the frontline before. In 2023, he traveled to Ukraine to see drone warfare firsthand.

The age of the drone police is here

WIRED

Dhruv Mehrotra and Jesse Marx

In October 2018, the city became the first in the nation to start a Drone as First Responder program, where department teleoperators listening to live 911 calls decide when and where to dispatch the department's growing fleet of drones. Now those devices criss-cross the skies of Chula Vista daily—nearly 20,000 times since 2018—and are often first to appear above the sites of noise complaints, car accidents, overdoses, domestic disputes, and homicides.

North Asia

Activists fly K-pop USB sticks into North Korea as ‘poo balloon’ row intensifies

The Guardian

Justin McCurry

Balloons filled with US dollars, K-pop and leaflets critical of Kim Jong-un have been sent over the border by a group of a North Korean defectors. The “balloon wars” between the two Koreas have intensified after activists in the South said they had sent balloons carrying anti-North Korean propaganda over the countries’ heavily armed border. Cross-border tensions rose last week after North Korea released almost 1,000 balloons containing rubbish, cigarette butts and what appeared to be excrement in protest at groups in the South that use similar means to spread information critical of the Kim regime and positive messages about life in the South.

What South Korea’s Horizon Europe entry say about its science and tech ambitions

The Diplomat

Hyejin Kim

Against the backdrop of tension between China and the United States, both South Korea and Europe are keen to find ways to diversify their R&D partners. South Korea is on the way to joining the world’s largest research organization Horizon Europe, the EU's 95-billion-euro funding program for research and innovation. After five years of preparation, the East Asian country completed an agreement to enter Horizon Europe as an associate member.

Southeast Asia

Chinese hacking groups stole ‘sensitive’ intel on South China Sea from SE Asian government

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Chinese nation-state hackers spent nearly two years targeting a high-level Southeast Asian government department in search of information about the country’s strategy concerning the hotly contested South China Sea. Researchers from cybersecurity firm Sophos said a 2023 investigation led them to discover three different clusters of hacker activity focused on the same unnamed government organization.

South & Central Asia

The near future of deepfakes just got way clearer

The Atlantic

Nilesh Christopher

Throughout this election cycle—which ended yesterday in a victory for Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party after six weeks of voting and more than 640 million ballots cast—Indians have been bombarded with synthetic media. The country has endured voice clones, convincing fake videos of dead politicians endorsing candidates, automated phone calls addressing voters by name, and AI-generated songs and memes lionizing candidates and ridiculing opponents. But for all the concern over how generative AI and deepfakes are a looming “atomic bomb” that will warp reality and alter voter preferences, India foreshadows a different, stranger future.

Ukraine - Russia

Ukraine downs 17 out of 18 drones used in Russia's overnight attack

Reuters

Russia's attack caused a fire at an infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi region, where one drone was shot down, the regional governor said. Ukrainian military shot down eight drones over the southern region of Mykolaiv with no damages reported by the regional governor. Drones were also shot down over Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. Russian forces also used two Iskander-M ballistic missiles to attack Dnipropetrovsk region

Russia's propaganda in 2024 includes deepfakes, sham websites and social media swarms

NPR

Shannon Bond

A deepfake video of a State Department official falsely claiming a Russian city is a legitimate target for Ukrainian strikes using U.S. weapons. Pro-Russia social media accounts amplifying stories about divisive political topics such as immigration and campus protests over the war in Gaza. Sham news sites spoofing real publications or posing as legitimate-sounding outlets with names like D.C. Weekly, the Boston Times and Election Watch.

Europe

Dutch party websites attacked as EU vote kicks off

POLITICO

Eva Hartog

Several websites of political parties in the Netherlands suffered a cyberattack on Thursday, as the country kicked off the election for the European Parliament. The cyberattacks were claimed by a pro-Russian hacker group called HackNeT on the social media site Telegram. The HackNeT group is a hacktivist group supportive of Moscow's international agenda. In recent weeks it claimed successful attacks on targets in Sweden, Spain and elsewhere.

Vulnerability in Cisco Webex cloud service exposed government authorities, companies

Helpnet

Zeljka Zorz

The vulnerability that allowed a German journalist to discover links to video conference meetings held by Bundeswehr (the German armed forces) and the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) via their self-hosted Cisco Webex instances similarly affected the Webex cloud service.

UK

Qilin ransomware blamed for London hospitals cyber attack

CyberDaily

Daniel Croft

A Russian ransomware gang has been linked to a cyber attack that stunted a number of major NHS hospitals in London. Synnovis chief executive Mark Dollar confirmed that, “This has affected all Synnovis IT systems, resulting in interruptions to many of our pathology services,” he said, adding that the hospitals declared a “critical incident” that affected the delivery of services such as blood transfusion.

Middle East

Israel secretly targets US lawmakers with influence campaign on Gaza war

The New York Times

Sheera Frenkel

Israel organised and paid for an influence campaign last year targeting US lawmakers and the American public with pro-Israel messaging, as it aimed to foster support for its actions in the war with Gaza, according to officials involved in the effort and documents related to the operation.

Israel targeted more than 120 US lawmakers in disinformation campaign

POLITICO

Joseph Gedeon and Maggie Miller

At least 128 members of Congress were targeted by an Israeli-linked operation to spread pro-Israel military content amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. The existence of an influence campaign targeted at lawmakers was first made public in March. In it, around 600 fake profiles unleashed more than 2,000 coordinated comments per week backing Israel’s military actions, slamming Palestinian rights groups and dismissing claims of human rights abuses.

Africa

Chinese nationals ran cybercrime syndicate from Zambia

BBC

Wycliffe Muia

Twenty-two Chinese nationals have pleaded guilty to committing cyber-related crimes in Zambia. They are among 77 suspects who were arrested in April in connection to what authorities described as a "sophisticated internet fraud syndicate". People in countries including Singapore, Peru, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and others across Africa have also been targeted in the online scam, Zambian authorities said.

Big Tech

Meta rolls out Meta Verified for WhatsApp Business users in Brazil, India, Indonesia and Colombia

TechCrunch

Ivan Mehta

Meta on Thursday said it is rolling out its Meta Verified program for WhatsApp Business users in Brazil, India, Indonesia and Colombia, and eventually to more countries. Subscription plans for this service start from $14 a month. The company is also adding more features to its messaging service for businesses, and letting companies use their APIs to service customers over calls inside of the app.

Google’s updated AI-powered NotebookLM expands to India, UK and over 200 other countries

TechCrunch

Jagmeet Singh

Google on Thursday said it is rolling out NotebookLM, its AI-powered note-taking assistant, to over 200 new countries, nearly six months after opening its access in the US. The platform, powered by Google’s multimodal LLM Gemini 1.5 Pro, has also been upgraded with new features and languages to help more people use AI to generate summaries and ask questions based on their documents. A fly-by-night journalism outlet called BNN Breaking had used an A.I. chatbot to paraphrase an article from another news site, according to a BNN employee.

Artificial Intelligence

AI’s insatiable data-center demand makes crypto miners targets

Bloomberg

David Pan

The artificial-intelligence boom has created an unprecedented shortage of both data-center space and the graphics-processing unit chips used in AI, as well as quick access to enough electricity to power it all. New facilities being built are quickly filling up: About 83% of data-center capacity under construction has already been leased in advance, with AI companies and cloud-service providers driving the demand, according to a March report by commercial real-estate firm CBRE Group.

How to lead an Army of digital sleuths in the age of AI

WIRED

Samanth Subramanian

Eliot Higgins and his 28,000 forensic foot soldiers at Bellingcat have kept a miraculous nose for truth—and a sharp sense of its limits—in Gaza, Ukraine, and everywhere else atrocities hide online. Higgins oversees a staff of nearly 40 employees who have used an evolving set of online forensic techniques to investigate everything from the 2014 shoot-down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over Ukraine to a 2020 dognapping to the various plots to kill Russian.

It looked like a reliable news site. It was an AI Chop Shop.

The New York Times

Kashmir Hill and Tiffany Hsu

BNN Breaking had millions of readers, an international team of journalists and a publishing deal with Microsoft. But it was full of error-ridden content. The falsehood, visible for hours on the default homepage for anyone in Ireland who used Microsoft Edge as a browser, was the result of an artificial intelligence snafu.

Misc

Meet the 2024 Technology Pioneers of the World Economic Forum

World Economic Forum

Michelle Mormont

The World Economic Forum’s 2024 cohort of Technology Pioneers is a select group of 100 leading tech start-ups with the transformative potential and entrepreneurial spirit essential for shaping a better future. Motivated by recent breakthroughs, this year’s cohort harnesses artificial intelligence (AI) and data to drive sustainability and more equitable decision-making in industries and governments.

Ikea is hiring Roblox players to run its virtual store

The Gamer

Joshua Robertson

Ikea has announced that it is hiring ten people to run its virtual store in Roblox, who will work in different areas of the store helping pick out furniture for customers and serve meatballs in the Bistro. Ikea is hiring 10 people to run a virtual store in Roblox, as part of a campaign to show young people the career paths available at the store.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue

ASPI

The Sydney Dialogue was created to help bring together governments, businesses and civil society to discuss and progress policy options. We will forecast the technologies of the next decade that will change our societies, economies and national security, prioritising speakers and delegates who are willing to push the envelope. We will promote diverse views that stimulate real conversations about the best ways to seize opportunities and minimise risks.

AUKUS Pillar 2 Critical Pathways

ASPI

The AUKUS trilateral partnership presents Australia with an unprecedented opportunity to achieve national-security goals that have eluded it for decades, further integrating Australian, UK and US technology and military forces, allowing more unified action. The Australian Strategic Policy Institute invites you to attend the virtual launch of the report ‘AUKUS Pillar 2 critical pathways: A road map to enabling international collaboration’.

WDSN's Policy Views and Brews

ASPI

ASPI’s Women in Defence and Security Network is excited to invite you to its inaugural ‘Policy Views and Brews’ networking event on Thursday June 13! Designed to be a relaxed atmosphere where like-minded people can exchange ideas on a range of themes within defence, policy and national security, each meet-up will revolve around a specific topic, inspired by a pre-designated article sent out beforehand.

ASPI – CNAS – RUSI | Trilateral AUKUS Dialogue

ASPI

The ASPI-CNAS-RUSI Trilateral AUKUS Dialogue is an initiative across leading Australian, American, and British think tanks to hold robust, pragmatic, and principled conversations about AUKUS and related national security and defense policies.This year’s Trilateral AUKUS Dialogue will explore the strategic landscape of the Indo-Pacific, regional perspectives on AUKUS, and critical issues regarding tech diplomacy, technology sharing, and legislative environments necessary to deliver capabilities to meet the pact’s purposes for enhancing deterrence in the Indo-Pacific. The Dialogue will be held on 17-18 June 2024 in Washington, DC.

