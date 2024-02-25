Good morning. It's Monday 26th February.

Chipmaker TSMC formally opens its first Japanese plant on Saturday, highlighting the Taiwanese firm's critical role in Tokyo's multi-billion dollar efforts to reboot its once-mighty semiconductor manufacturing industry. Reuters

Change Healthcare’s systems are down for a fourth straight day after parent company UnitedHealth Group disclosed that a suspected cybersecurity threat actor gained access to part of its information technology network on Wednesday. UnitedHealth said it identified a “suspected nation-state-associated” actor behind the attack. CNBC

Outsourcer Serco has been ordered to stop using facial recognition and fingerprint scanning to monitor attendance and pay staff as the UK watchdog cracks down for the first time on an employer processing the biometric data of its workers. Financial Times

ASPI

How AUKUS Plans to Outpace China with Defense Tech Investments

The National Interest

Bronte Munro

In December 2023, AUKUS leaders met at the Defense Innovation Unit‘s headquarters in California to reveal progress made under Pillar 1—the submarine component, and Pillar 2—the advanced capability sharing component—of AUKUS. The decision to present the announcement at the DIU—the U.S. body tasked with accelerating the adoption of commercial technologies for defense at speed and scale—signaled AUKUS partners‘ recognition that the private sector is integral to the partnership's success.

World

US and China agree to map out framework for developing AI responsibly. Here's what you need to know

ABC

Toby Mann

The world's two powerhouse nations have finally agreed to sit down and discuss their concerns around the expanding power and reach of artificial intelligence after years of lobbying from officials and experts. Both Beijing and Washington have been wary of giving their adversary an advantage by limiting their own research and capabilities, but observers have long-expressed concern that the existential risks of such an approach are far too high. The rise of AI has fed a host of concerns. They include fears it could be used to disrupt the democratic process, turbocharge fraud, cause widespread job losses — and then there's the obvious worries around military applications.

LockBit ransomware returns, restores servers after police disruption

Bleeping Computer

Ionut Ilascu

The LockBit gang is relaunching its ransomware operation on a new infrastructure less than a week after law enforcement hacked their servers, and is threatening to focus more of their attacks on the government sector. In a message under a mock-up FBI leak - specifically to draw attention, the gang published a lengthy message about their negligence enabling the breach and the plans for the operation going forward.

Australia

AI auditors let the ATO find millions in unpaid tax and super

The Australian Financial Review

Paul Smith

The Australian Taxation Office’s deputy commissioner of smarter data Marek Rucinski says he can measure the return on his team’s efforts to deploy artificial intelligence across the Australian economy to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars. Few private company or public sector executives are as open as Rucinski in discussing the financial spoils available from increasingly smart software, and he says strong controls are needed to make sure humans remain a crucial part of the system, as the bots get more powerful.

Australian media’s $70m lifeline ends in months. Meta isn’t picking up

The Australian Financial Review

Sam Buckingham-Jones

Australian newsrooms face a $70 million-a-year hole in their operating budgets if Meta walks away from news bargaining code deals that start to expire in three months. Over the past few weeks, the $1.7 trillion owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp has knocked back repeated attempts from publishers to discuss new deals, in what appears to be a deliberate strategy to delay and see if the Albanese government steps in.

Inside Telstra’s AI charge

The Australian Financial Review

Paul Smith

Telstra’s top technology executive says the company is halfway towards an ambitious plan of improving all of its business processes with artificial intelligence, but admits it is the steepest technology learning curve it has ever faced. The telco’s chief executive Vicki Brady told investors at its February half-yearly results it was trying to become an “AI-fuelled organisation,” and is halfway through moves to apply AI to all of its key processes. Its group executive for product and technology Kim Krogh Andersen said this will be completed by 2025.

New cyber security chief to replace recalled predecessor

The Canberra Times

Karen Barlow

Senior army officer Lieutenant General Michelle McGuinness has been named Australia's new chief dealing with events like data breaches and major hacking incidents after her predecessor was recalled to Defence in November over an unspecified "workplace matter". In her role, she will lead national cyber security policy and the coordination of responses to major cyber incidents such as major hacking events. Proactively, there will also be coordination of preparedness efforts for cyber incidents and strengthening of Commonwealth cyber security capability.

China

OpenAI’s Sora pours ‘cold water’ on China’s AI dreams, as text-to-video advancements prompt more soul-searching

South China Morning Post

Coco Feng & Ban Jiang

The introduction of Sora has forced China’s AI industry to again grapple with how it will catch up to the latest tech in the face of escalating US sanctions. OpenAI’s recent text-to-video model Sora has fired a fresh warning shot to China about its gap with the world’s top artificial intelligence technologies, triggering questions about why the country has no equivalent product in an echo of the kind of soul-searching local researchers and investors went through after the 2022 launch of ChatGPT. Just a few years ago, China had envisioned itself eventually dominating the global AI race by leveraging the country’s vast troves of data to develop mature applications for functions like facial recognition. Recent developments in generative AI – which uses large models to produce content like text, images and video – have changed the calculus, making China look like a laggard once again.

USA

UnitedHealth subsidiary Change Healthcare down for a fourth day following cyberattack

CNBC

Ashley Capoot

Change Healthcare's systems are down for a fourth straight day after parent company UnitedHealth Group disclosed that a suspected cybersecurity threat actor gained access to part of its information technology network on Wednesday. UnitedHealth said it identified a "suspected nation-state-associated" actor behind the attack, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The company isolated and disconnected the impacted systems "immediately upon detection" of the threat, the filing said.

Prescriptions nationwide impacted by cyber incident at Change Healthcare

The Record by Recorded Future

James Reddick

Pharmacies across the country are running into issues filling prescriptions due to a cyber incident affecting a multibillion-dollar healthcare conglomerate involved in processing half of all medical claims in the U.S. Nashville-based Change Healthcare first announced disruptions to certain applications early on Wednesday, before saying in the afternoon that the company was “experiencing a network interruption related to a cyber security issue.” On Thursday, it issued another update, saying: “Once we became aware of the outside threat, in the interest of protecting our partners and patients, we took immediate action to disconnect our systems to prevent further impact.”

Lawmakers Demand Elon Musk Provide SpaceX Internet To US Military In Taiwan

Forbes

David Jeans

A group of U.S. lawmakers are calling on Elon Musk to make SpaceX’s Starshield military-specific satellite communications network available to American defense forces in Taiwan after years of refusing to do business in the country.

US energy data agency to temporarily suspend bitcoin miner survey after lawsuit

Reuters

Clark Mindock & Laila Kearney

The U.S. Department of Energy on Friday agreed to temporarily suspend its emergency survey of energy use by cryptocurrency miners following a lawsuit by bitcoin miner Riot Platforms and an industry group. The DOE's statistical arm, the U.S. Energy Information Administration, will halt its mandatory survey for a month and sequester the data it had already received after it began collecting information from bitcoin miners on Feb. 5, the agency said in a Friday notice to a Texas federal court.

Florida lawmakers pass ban on social media for kids under 16 despite constitutional concerns

AP News

Brendan Farrington

A bill to create one of the nation’s most restrictive bans on minors’ use of social media is heading to Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has expressed concerns about the legislation to keep children under the age of 16 off popular platforms regardless of parental approval. The bill targets any social media site that tracks user activity, allows children to upload material and interact with others, and uses addictive features designed to cause excessive or compulsive use. Supporters point to rising suicide rates among children, cyberbullying and predators using social media to prey on kids.

Americas

Canadian federal police says they were targeted by cyberattack

Reuters

Kanishka Singh

Canadian federal police said on Friday their systems were targeted by an "alarming" cyberattack but there was no impact on operations and no known threat to the safety of Canadians. "The situation is evolving quickly but at this time, there is no impact on RCMP operations and no known threat to the safety and security of Canadians," a spokesperson for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police told reporters on Friday afternoon.

Canadian university vending machine error reveals use of facial recognition

The Guardian

Leyland Cecco

A malfunctioning vending machine at a Canadian university has inadvertently revealed that a number of them have been using facial recognition technology in secret. Earlier this month, a snack dispenser at the University of Waterloo showed an error message – Invenda.Vending.FacialRecognition.App.exe – on the screen. There was no prior indication that the machine was using the technology, nor that a camera was monitoring student movement and purchases. Users were not asked for permission for their faces to be scanned or analysed.

North Asia

Japan takes Taiwan's helping hand on long road to chip revival

Reuters

Sam Mussey & Miho Uranaka

TSMC opens first chip plant in Japan for Sony and Renesas

Nikkei Asia

Cheng Ting-Fang, Lauly Li & Ryohtaroh Satoh

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has inaugurated its first plant in Japan, paving the way for it to begin making smartphone and auto-related chips for top local clients Sony and Renesas by the end of this year. The plant marks a significant milestone for TSMC, becoming its first overseas production facility to begin operations since 2018. After a period of test production, mass output will start this year.

South & Central Asia

Rising internet shutdowns in India spark fears of authoritarianism before election

South China Morning Post

Kaisar Andrabi

India has recorded the highest number of internet cut-offs in the last five years, according to one study. The shutdowns have angered many Indians and contradict PM Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘digital India’. While the government’s rationale behind the internet shutdown is to combat fake news as protest violence between farmers and police escalates, analysts and critics are warning the blanket digital ban is an alarming authoritarian move ahead of the general election.

Ukraine - Russia

Ukraine signs security deals with Western allies to help counter Russian cyberattacks

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Ukraine has signed four security agreements with its Western allies over the last two months, hoping to receive additional cybersecurity, military and humanitarian support as its ongoing war with Russia reaches the three-year mark. According to the agreements, Ukraine will receive support in five areas where the war unfolds — on land, in the air, at sea, in space, and the cyber domain. The cyber support primarily involves assistance to help Ukraine protect its networks from Russian cyberattacks and counter disinformation.

Russian citizen faces trial for alleged hacking of local power grid

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

A 49-year-old Russian national will stand trial on charges of carrying out a cyberattack on a local power plant that resulted in a blackout in dozens of settlements, according to the Russian state news agency TASS. The unnamed resident of Vologda, a city in the northwest of Russia, “intentionally” gained illegal access to the technological control systems of local power grids last February and cut off the power supply to 38 settlements in the region, TASS reported, citing a spokesperson from Russia’s Federal Security Service. It is not clear how long the alleged blackouts lasted and how many households were affected. There are no additional reports about the incident aside from the statement provided by the Russian FSB to TASS.

Europe

How Europe learned to stop worrying and love TikTok

POLITICO

Clothilde Goujard

Europe's clampdown on TikTok may have come quickly, but its re-embrace of the popular video-sharing application has been no less emphatic. A year after EU governments moved to restrict the use of the Chinese-owned social media app over security concerns, politicians and parties are flocking to TikTok in droves. Behind their renewed love for the platform is their pursuit of the youth vote in June's EU election.

Implementing tech rulebooks should be top digital policy priority, EU countries urge

EURACTIV

Julia Tar

A document sent by the Belgian Presidency of the EU Council to the EU delegations on the future of the bloc’s digital policy, dated 19 February and seen by Euractiv, argued that the implementation of already-adopted regulations should be prioritised over the creation of new laws. The draft conclusions by the Council of the European Union on the future of EU digital policy touch upon the digital acts of the past years, cutting-edge technologies, cloud infrastructure, and digital transformation.

Concerns raised over UK Data Protection Bill’s impact on EU’s GDPR

EURACTIV

Julia Tar

A letter sent by member of European Parliament Paul Tang, seen by Euractiv, raises questions regarding the potential effects of the UK’s Data Protection Bill on the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation. As Euractiv reported last year, London’s proposed overhaul of its version of the GDPR has garnered interest in Brussels due to its potential impact on the EU-UK data adequacy agreement established in 2019. This agreement facilitates continuous data transfers between the EU and the UK, resulting in concerns over the restructuring of current laws and that EU citizens’ data could be shared with third parties who do not meet Brussels’ data protection criteria.

UK

Outsourcer Serco ordered to stop using facial recognition to monitor staff

Financial Times

Yasemin Craggs Mersinoglu

Outsourcer Serco has been ordered to stop using facial recognition and fingerprint scanning to monitor attendance and pay staff as the UK watchdog cracks down for the first time on an employer processing the biometric data of its workers. The Information Commissioner’s Office found Serco Leisure, Serco Jersey and seven associated leisure trusts had been unlawfully processing the biometric data of more than 2,000 employees at 38 leisure facilities. The ICO said employees at Serco Leisure had not been offered a clear alternative to having their faces and fingers scanned to clock in and out, saying this had been presented as a requirement to get paid.

Now the ‘most dangerous time I can remember,’ warns British military’s cyber general

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

Gen. Sir Jim Hockenhull, the head of Britain’s Strategic Command — responsible for the Ministry of Defence’s offensive and defensive cyber capabilities — is warning “we are now in the most dangerous time I can remember in any point of my career.” This new period demands change in “how we think about national security,” said the four-star, broadening the circle — particularly in the cyber and electromagnetic domain — to bring in industry, academia and international partners without the “traditional, transactional, contractual set of relationships.”

Big Tech

AI boom sparks concern over Big Tech’s water consumption

Financial Times

Cristina Criddle & Kenza Bryan

The world’s biggest technology companies have substantially increased their use of water to cool down data centres, sparking concerns over the environmental impact of the generative artificial intelligence boom. Microsoft, Google and Meta have raised their water consumption over recent years, with millions of users hooked on their online services.

Artificial Intelligence

Piers Morgan and Oprah Winfrey 'deepfaked' for US influencer's ads

BBC

James Kelly & Lora Jones

Celebrities including Piers Morgan, Nigella Lawson and Oprah Winfrey have criticised the use of AI deepfake online adverts that gave the false impression they had endorsed a US influencer's controversial self-help course.

Arc browser’s new AI-powered ‘pinch-to-summarize’ feature is clever, but often misses the mark

TechCrunch

Ivan Mehta

The Browser company’s Arc, a browser focused on a less cluttered web experience, launched a new feature in its mobile app Arc Search that uses AI to summarise web pages. The feature involves a clever “pinching” gesture that shows a neatly formatted summary with main points. The feature has gotten attention because it presents a new dynamic to interact with AI, but there is also concern that it could impact traffic to news publishers, like ourselves.

