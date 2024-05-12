Good morning. It's Monday 13th May.

ASPI

Time to kit-up for tech diplomacy, reckons ASPI

The Mandarin

Julian Bajkowski

Australian telecommunications carriers and IT suppliers may have spent the past 40 years groaning that doing business in the Asia Pacific region is high on resourcing while low on return, but a key strategic policy thinktank is warning the nation’s tech providers need to double down and fast hone their diplomatic skills. In the latest addition to the lexicography of modern militarist verbiage (think ‘cognitive warfare’) the Australian Strategic Policy Institute has transmitted its desire for the concept of “tech diplomacy” to be added to the regional strategic playbook, to encourage industry to do its bit in our backyard.

Read the original piece by Bronte Munro here.

World

Japan, U.S. and others to ease cross-border personal data transfers

Nikkei Asia

Riho Nagao

Ten countries and regions, including Japan, the U.S., South Korea and the U.K., will facilitate the transfer of personal data across borders under a new framework as early as next month, Nikkei has learned, aiming to bolster e-commerce while emphasising security. The new framework will establish common rules regarding the collection and storage of personal data, allowing companies that meet security requirements to bypass these procedures.

Aukus expansion: Japan, South Korea want in on Pillar 2 – but trust is still a sticking point

South China Morning Post

Maria Siow

Three US partners – South Korea, Japan and New Zealand – are now itching to sign up for Aukus’ so-called Pillar 2, which promises access to sensitive knowledge and military expertise on a host of cutting-edge innovations, from quantum computing and artificial intelligence to hypersonic weaponry.

Australia

Order from eSafety to hide Sydney church stabbing video was invalid, X tells court

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

Elon Musk’s X Corp has argued notices ordering the company to remove tweets showing video of a stabbing attack at a Sydney church were invalid, and told a court it was not reasonable for Australia’s eSafety commissioner to expect the 65 posts to be taken down globally.

Flawed immigration detention risk assessment tool can’t be upgraded as ABF data ‘riddled with errors’

The Guardian

Ariel Bogle

The secretive risk assessment tool used in Australia’s immigration detention centres could not be replaced by a better model due to insufficient data collection by Australian Border Force, documents reveal. The security risk assessment tool is meant to determine whether someone is low, medium, high or extreme risk for escape or violence. In March Guardian Australia revealed serious flaws in the SRAT and its algorithm that have led to people being wrongly rated as high risk, influencing where they are placed in a detention centre and whether they are handcuffed.

China

More subsea cables bypass China as Sino-U.S. tensions grow

Nikkei Asia

Kentaro Takeda

Growing geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China have begun to affect the flow of global data due to an expected sharp fall in new undersea cables linking China with the rest of the world. Once billed as a future hub for subsea networks that form vital arteries of international communication, China is expected to see only three cables laid after this year - fewer than half the number planned for Singapore.

USA

Cyberattack forces major US health care network to divert ambulances from hospitals

CNN

Sean Lyngaas

A major US health care system said Thursday that it is diverting ambulances from “several” of its hospitals following a cyberattack this week. The cyberattack on Ascension, a St. Louis-based nonprofit network that includes 140 hospitals in 19 states, is also disrupting access to electronic health records, some phone systems and “various systems utilised to order certain tests, procedures and medications,” Ascension said in a statement distributed Thursday evening.

US aims to stay ahead of China in using AI to fly fighter jets, navigate without GPS and more

AP News

Tara Copp

The United States is competing to stay ahead of China on AI and its use in weapon systems. The focus on AI has generated public concern that future wars will be fought by machines that select and strike targets without direct human intervention. Officials say this will never happen, at least not on the U.S. side. But there are questions about what a potential adversary would allow, and the military sees no alternative but to get U.S. capabilities fielded fast.

US set to impose 100% tariff on Chinese electric vehicle imports

Financial Times

Demetri Sevastopulo, James Politi & Aime Williams

The Biden administration plans to raise tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports from 25 per cent to 100 per cent, as it intensifies efforts ahead of the US election to protect American industry. The administration is expected to announce the move, and other tariffs on clean energy imports, on Tuesday, according to people familiar with the situation.

North Asia

South Korea prepares support package worth over $7 billion for chip industry

Reuters

South Korea is readying plans for a support package for chip investments and research worth more than 10 trillion won ($7.30 billion), the finance minister said on Sunday, after setting its sights on winning a "war" in the semiconductor industry. Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok said the government would soon announce details of the package, which targets chip materials, equipment makers, and fabless companies throughout the semiconductor supply chain.

Japan enacts revised law targeting defamatory online posts

Nikkei Asia

Japan's parliament on Friday enacted an amended law aimed at facilitating the swift removal of defamatory content on social media platforms like Facebook and X with more transparency. The revised provider liability limitation law mandates the operators of such platforms to set up points of contact for accepting deletion requests and disclose criteria for removing posts, among other measures.

Japan Diet Enacts Security Clearance Bill

The Japan News

The Diet, Japan’s parliament, enacted on Friday a bill to introduce a security clearance system for individuals who are allowed to handle important information related to economic security. The new law will not only strengthen Japan’s information security, but also boost industrial competitiveness, as companies will be able to take part in more international joint research and development projects.

Yen's fall highlights Japan's overreliance on overseas tech giants

Nikkei Asia

Kohei Sakai

The weak yen has highlighted Japan's economic vulnerability, as its industries depend heavily on cloud servers provided by overseas Big Tech companies such as Amazon. Japan's digital services industry have been strained by the yen's depreciation, which has caused costs to surge and squeezed profits. The reliance on overseas service providers is part of Japan's "digital deficit," which has sent wealth abroad.

South & Central Asia

Bangladesh welcomes AI, but with protective measures

Dhaka Tribune

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said Bangladesh welcomes AI, but it has to take some protective measurers. “We welcome Artificial Intelligence, but we have to take some protection measurers through enacting laws preventing its misuses,” she said.

Ukraine - Russia

Russian hackers hijack Ukrainian TV to broadcast Victory Day parade

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Russia-aligned hackers hijacked several Ukrainian television channels on Thursday to broadcast a Victory Day parade in Moscow, commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. According to the Ukrainian agency responsible for television and radio broadcasting, Nacrada, the hackers replaced the broadcast of at least 15 TV channels owned by Starlight Media.

Europe

As EU referendum looms, Moldova finds itself in Russian digital army’s crosshairs

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Pro-Russian hackers are increasingly targeting Moldovan websites, likely as payback for the country’s support for Ukraine and its attempts to join the European Union. Since the beginning of March, the Kremlin-aligned threat actor known as NoName057(16) has claimed to have targeted more than 50 websites in Moldova with distributed denial-of-service attacks, according to an analysis by the cybersecurity firm NetScout published earlier this week.

Kosovo’s government reportedly faces Kremlin-backed cyberattacks

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Russian hackers recently targeted government websites in Kosovo, officials in Pristina said earlier this week. The government spokesperson told local media in a statement on Wednesday that several websites were temporarily unavailable due to a distributed denial-of-service incident.

BIRN Doc Lifts Lid on Russian Disinformation in Balkans

BIRN

A Balkan Investigative Reporting Network, BIRN, documentary, launched on Friday, shows how Western Balkan countries audiences have become vulnerable to disinformation from Russian-backed channels, especially since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

UK

U.K. agency releases tools to test AI model safety

TechCrunch

Kyle Wiggers

The U.K. Safety Institute, the U.K.’s recently established AI safety body, has released a toolset designed to “strengthen AI safety” by making it easier for industry, research organisations and academia to develop AI evaluations. Called Inspect, the toolset — which is available under an open source license, specifically an MIT License — aims to assess certain capabilities of AI models, including models’ core knowledge and ability to reason, and generate a score based on the results.

MoD contractor hacked by China failed to report breach for months

The Guardian

Anna Isaac & Dan Sabbagh

The IT company targeted in a Chinese hack that accessed the data of hundreds of thousands of Ministry of Defence staff failed to report the breach for months, the Guardian can reveal. The MoD was told of the hack in recent days but a number of sources said SSCL, an arm of the French tech company Sopra Steria, became aware of the breach in February.

Africa

China’s Fintech Footprint in Africa

The Wire China

Aaron McNicholas

With money for building African infrastructure drying up in China, the future looks brighter for fintech investments. Huawei has been instrumental in building data centers in African countries where governments have introduced data localisation requirements, meaning that important data can only be processed through a server located in that country.

Big Tech

What TikTok got wrong about America

The Strategist

Nancy Qian

TikTok’s mobilisation of its users wasn’t just an annoyance to elected officials’ staffers; it was an alarm bell. Many of those who responded to the call seemed not even to know what they were protesting. A foreign-owned company had brazenly demonstrated just how easy it was to manipulate its users to serve its own interests, confirming that it knew all along how much political influence it could exert.

Musk's X Corp loses lawsuit against Israeli data-scraping company

Reuters

Jonathan Stempel

A U.S. judge dismissed a lawsuit in which Elon Musk's X Corp accused an Israeli data-scraping company of illegally copying and selling content, and selling tools that let others copy and sell content, from the social media platform. U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco ruled on Thursday that X, formerly Twitter, failed to plausibly allege that Bright Data Ltd violated its user agreement by allowing the scraping and evading X's own anti-scraping technology.

Artificial Intelligence

TikTok automatically tags external AI-generated content as Chinese version Douyin works on similar standard

South China Morning Post

Coco Feng

TikTok’s Chinese sibling Douyin is working on technologies similar to what has been adopted by its global counterpart to automatically label artificial-intelligence-generated content reposted from external platforms. TikTok announced on Thursday that it began automatically labelling AIGC from other services by detecting metadata tagged to the images or videos. The feature will soon be extended to audio, the company said.

What risks do advanced AI models pose in the wrong hands?

Reuters

Alexandra Alper

The Biden administration is poised to open up a new front in its effort to safeguard U.S. AI from China and Russia with preliminary plans to place guardrails around the most advanced AI models, Reuters reported on Wednesday. Government and private sector researchers worry U.S. adversaries could use the models, which mine vast amounts of text and images to summarise information and generate content, to wage aggressive cyber attacks or even create potent biological weapons.

Is AI lying to me? Scientists warn of growing capacity for deception

The Guardian

Hannah Devlin

They can outwit humans at board games, decode the structure of proteins and hold a passable conversation, but as AI systems have grown in sophistication so has their capacity for deception, scientists warn. The analysis, by Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers, identifies wide-ranging instances of AI systems double-crossing opponents, bluffing and pretending to be human.

The ethics of using AI in education

Dhaka Tribune

Ashfaq Amin

The infiltration of AI in education has sparked significant debate. Headlines cry upon the ethical questions regarding AI's role in solving assignments and other school tasks. It’s really hard to delineate the acceptable extent of artificial intelligence’s influence. The surge in web traffic, particularly from students seeking assistance with their academic endeavours, since the release of ChatGPT by OpenAI suggests a significant shift in educational practices.

Events & Podcasts

Stop the World: Defence innovation and the pathway to Pillar 2 success

ASPI

ASPI’s Strategic Communications Manager Steph Tiller speaks to Senior Defence Economist and ASPI Senior Fellow George Henneke to unpack his new report ‘AUKUS Pillar 2 critical pathways: a road map to enabling international collaboration’. They discuss the report’s findings and explore the key reforms that Australia should focus on to ensure that Pillar 2 is a success.

Read the ASPI report here.

The Sydney Dialogue

ASPI

The Sydney Dialogue was created to help bring together governments, businesses and civil society to discuss and progress policy options. We will forecast the technologies of the next decade that will change our societies, economies and national security, prioritising speakers and delegates who are willing to push the envelope. We will promote diverse views that stimulate real conversations about the best ways to seize opportunities and minimise risks.

JoiningFORCES

ASPI

The JoiningFORCES conference will explore ways to bridge national and international boundaries to deliver more joint, collective and effective defence. It will bring together government ministers, senior defence officials, leading industry figures, and international experts across the two-day event and formal dinner. We will also use collaborative wargaming and scenario exercise techniques to generate insights on enhancing regional deterrence. Our focus will be on strategic and operational level challenges and will consider the vital role of industry in delivering capability at the speed needed to meet the strategic threats Australia faces.

Jobs

Research Analyst for Cyber Power and Future Conflict

IISS

IISS is seeking to appoint a Research Analyst to contribute to the work of the Cyber Power and Future Conflict (CPFC) Programme. While the CPFC programme is based in Singapore, its research is global. This is an exciting opportunity for individuals in the early stages of a career in the field of cyber policy and international relations. The deadline for receipt of applications is 24 May 2024.

