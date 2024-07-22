Good morning. It's Monday 22nd July.

Authorities in Bangladesh have reportedly ordered a nationwide shutdown of mobile internet networks amid student protests that killed at least six people and injured hundreds. The Record by Recorded Future

Cryptocurrency experts and law enforcement agencies across six countries worked together to shut down scam networks that made more than $1 billion from “approval phishing” scams — where hackers trick people into allowing them to spend tokens inside a victim’s crypto wallet. The Record by Recorded Future

ASPI

Canberra has no excuses for failing to prepare for Trump 2.0

The Australian

Jennifer Jackett and Justin Bassi

Donald Trump was already the frontrunner to win the presidential election, with the assassination attempt and his defiant response only increasing his chance of victory. Global capitals, including Canberra, are abuzz with policymakers anticipating a predictably unpredictable second Trump term. But unpredictability doesn’t mean Trump is random or absent strategy. Trump will be better prepared than his first time in office. Australia, therefore, has enough of a road map to use the next six months to plan for Trump 2.0, which will require Canberra to avoid any penchant for reactive thinking or falling into a flat-footed state of voyeurism.

World

‘Largest IT outage in history’ caused by US-based cybersecurity firm

The Sydney Morning Herald

David Swan and Eryk Bagshaw

A worldwide cyber crash described as “the largest IT outage in history” brought down computer systems across Australia and parts of the world, crippling airport check-ins, supermarkets and emergency information services. The outage struck just after 3pm on Friday, triggering delays at airports around the country and world, hampering internet banking systems and forcing laptops across the globe to suddenly shut down.

Crypto experts, law enforcement shut down network stealing billions through ‘approval phishing’

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Cryptocurrency experts and law enforcement agencies across six countries worked together to shut down scam networks that made more than $1 billion from “approval phishing” scams — where hackers trick people into allowing them to spend tokens inside a victim’s crypto wallet. The effort — named “Operation Spincaster” — involved 17 crypto exchanges including Binance and NDEX working with 12 public sector agencies on a series of “operational sprints” designed to disrupt the scams.

Australia

ATO reducing tax refund SMS messages after scam onslaught

The Mandarin

David Adams

The Australian Taxation Office will no longer send an SMS message to taxpayers to inform them their tax return has been processed, as the rising tide of fraudulent messages makes it difficult to discern real communications from costly scams. On Wednesday, the ATO said it will cut the number of direct SMS communications to taxpayers this tax time.

EVs charge to the front – and to the rescue – in clean power reforms

The Age

Mike Foley and Nick Toscano

Electric cars could soon be sending power to the grid to stop blackouts, or earning customers payments for discharging their batteries, with a major new reform program under way to ready the electricity market for the clean energy shift. State and federal energy ministers met in Melbourne of Friday to finalise agreement over the reforms, which are also focused on consumer protections aimed at lowering power bills and have been referred by governments to the grid’s official rule maker – the Australian Energy Market Commission.

China

How China swerved worst of global tech meltdown

BBC

Nick Marsh

While most of the world was grappling with the blue screen of death on Friday, one country that managed to escape largely unscathed was China. The reason is actually quite simple: CrowdStrike is hardly used there. Very few organisations will buy software from an American firm that, in the past, has been vocal about the cyber-security threat posed by Beijing.

Super cheap robotaxi rides spark widespread anxiety in China

CNN

Kathleen Magramo, Hassan Tayir and Joyce Jiang

In China, it’s possible to travel six miles in a driverless taxi for just about 50 cents. Self-driving cars, commonly called robotaxis, are being popularized at cut-throat prices in Wuhan, a sprawling metropolis of over 11 million people in central China. It has ambitions to become the world’s first driverless city, even as the vehicles often struggle to navigate the streets.

How China surged ahead in Indonesia’s EV race

Tech in Asia

Collin Furtado

In automobiles, brand names are important for the product’s resale value. So what Chinese electric car makers have been able to do is even more impressive, as this shows that it is not only a matter of cheaper prices. That said, it was good to understand the difference in strategy between Chinese and Japanese automobile makers. The latter is betting on a hybrid strategy to take them ahead. China has put its foot on the accelerator in Southeast Asia’s EV industry, and its current lead over other contenders is only going to increase.

Chinese companies offer to 'resurrect' deceased loved ones with AI avatars

NPR

Emily Feng

Whenever stress at work builds, Chinese tech executive Sun Kai turns to his mother for support. Or rather, he talks with her digital avatar on a tablet device, rendered from the shoulders up by artificial intelligence to look and sound just like his flesh-and-blood mother, who died in 2018. The company that made the avatar of Sun’s mother is called Silicon Intelligence, where Sun is also an executive working on voice simulation.

Xiaohongshu: Can China's wildly popular app raise its profit game?

Nikkei Asia

Cissy Zhou

Two years ago, Daniel Zhang downloaded Xiaohongshu so he could order a special edition of "Flowers of the Amazon Forest," a book by the British botanical artist Margaret Mee that was only available on the Chinese social app. What he didn't anticipate was that Xiaohongshu would become an indispensable part of his daily life. The 35-year-old midlevel manager in south China uses the app to find answers for everyday issues like finding a good restaurant, get advice on travel and stay on top of the latest events.

USA

Why some of the loudest cheers for Trump are coming from Silicon Valley

The New York Times

Lauren Hirsch, Michael J. de la Merced and Sarah Kessler

The loudest donors in Silicon Valley are promoting Trump at a time when the tech world as a whole is ascending in Washington, with billionaires using their ballooning wealth and media foothold to exert influence. Their voices are made all the more prominent amid the conspicuous neutrality of Big Tech leaders like the Google C.E.O. Sundar Pichai and the Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, who are possibly afraid of invoking Trump’s ire and employee backlash..

South & Central Asia

Mobile internet and social media disrupted in Bangladesh amid student protests

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Authorities in Bangladesh have reportedly ordered a nationwide shutdown of mobile internet networks amid student protests that killed at least six people and injured hundreds. The country's junior telecommunications minister, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, told AFP news agency that internet outages were necessary to "ensure the security of citizens." Traffic data analyzed by internet monitoring service NetBlocks shows that mobile internet has been limited in Bangladesh, likely to limit “the public's ability to stay informed amidst student protests,” researchers said.

At least 17 dead as Bangladesh student protests over jobs intensify

Al Jazeera

Thousands of students armed with sticks and rocks have clashed with armed police in Dhaka as the Bangladesh authorities cut some mobile internet services to quell protests against civil service hiring quotas. At least 17 people died during clashes at protests across Bangladesh on Thursday, local media reported, as authorities blocked mobile services across most of the South Asian country.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk calls for accountability and dialogue in Bangladesh

United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner

Volker Türk

I am deeply concerned by this week’s violence in Bangladesh, resulting in reports of dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries. The shutting down of the Internet is also of concern as it disproportionately restricts the enjoyment of the right to freedom of expression, including freedom to seek, receive and impart information – particularly in the midst of a crisis. We urge the authorities to restore Internet access without further delay.

Europe

Berlin inks lithium deal with Belgrade despite environmental concerns

POLITICO

Una Hajdari

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič locked down a series of deals on Friday granting the EU and European carmakers exclusive access to Serbian lithium and paving the way for the construction of one of the largest lithium mines on the Continent. “This is an important European project and contributes to Europe remaining sovereign and independent in the supply of raw materials in a changing world,” Scholz told journalists in the Serbian capital.

Big Tech

The massive AT&T data breach doesn’t just affect AT&T customers. Here’s how to protect yourself

The New York Times

Max Eddy

In April, AT&T learned that hackers had stolen the call and text-message logs of nearly all of its customers—likely more than 100 million people. The information stolen includes AT&T customer phone numbers and the phone numbers of the people they called or texted. Location data, in the form of cell-tower IDs, may also have been included. However, the contents of those phone calls and text messages were not leaked, nor were birthdates, names, Social Security numbers, timestamps, or “other personally identifiable information.”

Artificial Intelligence

Ex-OpenAI and Tesla engineer Andrej Karpathy announces AI-native school Eureka Labs

Venture Beat

Taryn Plumb

Any questions about what OpenAI and Tesla alum Andrej Karpathy might be cooking up next have been put to rest: The prominent AI researcher and computer scientist took to his account on X today to announce his new venture, Eureka Labs, which he described as a new kind of AI-native school. The company aims to provide a “teacher + AI symbiosis” where human expert-written course materials will be scaled and guided with an AI Teaching Assistant.

Research

Chair McHenry, Ranking Member Waters, Representatives Hill and Lynch release bipartisan AI Working Group staff report

Financial Services Committee

Today, the Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, Patrick McHenry, and Ranking Member Maxine Waters released a staff report from the Committee’s bipartisan Working Group on Artificial Intelligence, led by Digital Assets, Financial Technology and Inclusion Subcommittee Chairman French Hill and Subcommittee Ranking Member Stephen F. Lynch. This report is the culmination of six roundtables focused on identifying existing and growing AI use cases across the financial services and housing industries, including the range of benefits and potential risks the technology poses, and the hurdles to adopting the technology.

