A new investigation by +972 Magazine and Local Call reveals that the Israeli army has developed an artificial intelligence-based program known as “Lavender,” unveiled here for the first time. +972 Magazine

World

EU and US look to attract developing countries into critical raw materials partnership

Euractiv

Eliza Gkritsi

Roughly 24 countries have been invited to attend a launch event of the Minerals Security Partnership Forum on Friday (5 April), during the EU-US Trade and Technology Council, a forum for cooperation between the two jurisdictions, said the official. The MSP Forum is building on a previous partnership launched by the US in 2022 “to accelerate the development of diverse and sustainable critical energy minerals supply chains.”

China

China is betting on battery swaps to tackle EV chargers shortage

Rest of World

Caiwei Chen

Battery swapping is rarely seen globally because it requires both specialized EVs that support the feature and a network of swapping stations. But it has found a strong foothold in China. By the end of 2023, the total number of battery swapping stations in China reached 3,567, of which 2,333 were operated by Nio. The International Energy Agency hailed China a “leader in global battery swapping infrastructure.”

Citizen Lab submission to the Congressional-Executive Commission on China about the state of human rights in China

The Citizen Lab

Snigdha Basu

Emile Dirks, Research Associate at the Citizen Lab, prepared a written submission for the Congressional-Executive Commission on China about the state of human rights in the country. The CECC was established by Congress in October 2000, with the legislative mandate to monitor human rights and the development of the rule of law in China, and to present an annual report to the President and the Congress. The Citizen Lab sent in this submission on February 1, 2024.

USA

US reprimands Microsoft for security failures that allowed Chinese hack

The Guardian

In a scathing indictment of Microsoft corporate security and transparency, a Biden administration-appointed review board issued a report Tuesday saying “a cascade of errors” by the tech giant let state-backed Chinese cyber operators break into email accounts of senior US officials including commerce secretary, Gina Raimondo. The Cyber Safety Review Board, created in 2021 by executive order, describes shoddy cybersecurity practices, a lax corporate culture and a lack of sincerity about the company’s knowledge of the targeted breach, which affected multiple US agencies that deal with China.

What an effort to hack chatbots says about AI safety

Foreign Policy

Rishi Iyengar

Last summer, more than 2,000 people (including this reporter) gathered at a convention center in Las Vegas for one of the world’s biggest hacking conferences. Most of them were there to do one thing: try to break the artificial intelligence chatbots developed by some of the biggest tech companies out there. With those companies’ participation, as well as the blessing of the White House, the goal was to test the chatbots’ potential for real-world harm while in a safe environment, through an exercise known in the security world as “red teaming.”

North Asia

South Korea's SK Hynix to build $3.9bn AI chip plant in U.S.

Nikkei Asia

Kim Jaewon

SK Hynix will spend $3.9 billion to build an advanced chip packaging fabrication plant in the U.S. state of Indiana, as the administration of President Joe Biden aims to revive the domestic semiconductor manufacturing sector. The world's second-largest memory chip manufacturer announced the plan at an investment agreement ceremony on Wednesday at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Japan, U.S., Philippines to form defence network against cyberattacks, Nikkei says

Reuters

Kiyoshi Takenaka

Leaders from Japan, the U.S. and the Philippines are set to agree on forming a defence network against cyberattacks by sharing information and expertise when they meet for a summit on April 11, the Nikkei business daily said on Wednesday.

Japan eyes hydrogen production using next-gen nuclear reactor

Nikkei Asia

Kazunari Hanawa

The Japanese government plans to start field testing clean hydrogen production using nuclear power as soon as 2028, Nikkei has learned, with the move following a successful safety test of a next-generation reactor last week. The Japan Atomic Energy Agency tested the High Temperature Engineering Test Reactor in Ibaraki prefecture on March 28. The trial was conducted in conjunction with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Japanese lens maker Hoya halts production after cyber attack

iTnews

Kantaro Komiya

Japanese lens maker Hoya said the production of several of its products have stopped after a system failure, which was "most likely caused by unauthorised access" to its servers. Hoya said the company discovered a system discrepancy in one of its overseas offices on Saturday and confirmed the disruption despite its efforts to isolate affected servers.

Southeast Asia

Malaysia passes Cyber Security Bill 2024

Vietnam Plus

The Dewan Negara (upper house) of Malaysia passed the Cyber Security Bill 2024 on April 3 to enhance the nation’s cyber security through compliance with specific measures, standards, and processes in managing cyber security threats. Earlier, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, when winding up debate, said the implementation of the bill could help the government ensure the viability and efficiency of the Critical National Information Infrastructure in handling cyber security incidents.

South & Central Asia

X rolls out support for posting community notes in India ahead of elections

TechCrunch

Ivan Mehta

Weeks before the national elections in India, Elon Musk-owned X said it is rolling out support for posting Community Notes — the company’s crowd-sourced fact-checking program — in the key overseas market. The first set of contributors from India will start posting notes from today and more will be accepted over time, X said. The contributors typically provide more context to popular posts to debunk any myth or offer broader insights. These submissions are then rated by users on factors such as the helpfulness they provide or the accuracy.

Europe

Macron has no doubt Russia will target Paris Olympics

The Canberra Times

French President Emmanuel Macron says he has no doubt Russia will malevolently target the Paris Olympics this summer, in comments that underline the fraught geopolitical backdrop to the Games. "I have no doubt whatsoever, including in terms of information," Macron said in response to a reporter's question on Thursday about whether he thought that Russia would try to target the Olympics.

French senators blame Macron government for long delay in adopting SREN digital bill

Euractiv

Théophane Hartmann

On Tuesday (2 April), French Senators blamed the Macron government for the eight-month delay in the legislative process on a landmark digital bill, saying that the government failed to prepare the text effectively. The EU Commission objected to some provisions in the legislation, which delayed the process in France. The Commission’s objections were only a result of bad preparation on the French government’s part, said the opposition politicians.

UK

Police launch inquiry after MPs targeted in apparent ‘spear-phishing’ attack

The Guardian

Ben Quinn and Eleni Courea

A police investigation has been launched after MPs were apparently targeted in a “spear-phishing” attack, in what security experts believe could be an attempt to compromise parliament. A police force said it had started an inquiry after receiving a complaint from an MP who was sent a number of unsolicited messages last month.

Middle East

‘Lavender’: The AI machine directing Israel’s bombing spree in Gaza

+972 Magazine

Yuval Abraham

A new investigation by +972 Magazine and Local Call reveals that the Israeli army has developed an artificial intelligence-based program known as “Lavender,” unveiled here for the first time. According to six Israeli intelligence officers, who have all served in the army during the current war on the Gaza Strip and had first-hand involvement with the use of AI to generate targets for assassination, Lavender has played a central role in the unprecedented bombing of Palestinians, especially during the early stages of the war.

‘The machine did it coldly’: Israel used AI to identify 37,000 Hamas targets

The Guardian

Bethan McKernan and Harry Davies

The Israeli military’s bombing campaign in Gaza used a previously undisclosed AI-powered database that at one stage identified 37,000 potential targets based on their apparent links to Hamas, according to intelligence sources involved in the war. In addition to talking about their use of the AI system, called Lavender, the intelligence sources claim that Israeli military officials permitted large numbers of Palestinian civilians to be killed, particularly during the early weeks and months of the conflict.

Report: Israel used AI to identify bombing targets in Gaza

The Verge

Gaby Del Valle

Israel’s military has been using artificial intelligence to help choose its bombing targets in Gaza, sacrificing accuracy in favor of speed and killing thousands of civilians in the process, according to an investigation by Israel-based publications +972 Magazine and Local Call.

Big Tech

The App Store was down, along with Apple TV, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Music

The Verge

Richard Lawler

Apple’s online services were hit with an outage that cut many of us off from the App Store, Apple TV, and Apple Music on Wednesday night. The system status page for Apple’s online service noted an outage beginning at 6:31PM ET affecting those services, as well as Arcade, Audiobooks, Books, Podcasts, Fitness Plus, and its new Apple Sports app. Now, the status page lists them all as “outage resolved” as of 7:35PM ET, and they seem to be working again.

Artificial Intelligence

Google looks to AI paywall option, claims report

BBC

Jemma Dempsey

Google, the search engine used by more than a billion people around the world, is reported to be considering charging for premium content generated by artificial intelligence. The company, owned by Alphabet Inc, is said to be revamping its business model and looking at putting some of its core product behind a paywall. It would be the first time Google had charged for any of its content.

Google considers charging for AI-powered search in big change to business model

Financial Times

Madhumita Murgia and Richard Waters

Google is considering charging for new “premium” features powered by generative artificial intelligence, in what would be the biggest ever shake-up of its search business. The proposed revamp to its cash cow search engine would mark the first time the company has put any of its core product behind a paywall, and shows it is still grappling with a technology that threatens its advertising business, almost a year and a half after the debut of ChatGPT.

Google just scored a big win in the AI talent war

Business Insider

Jyoti Mann

Google has a new feather in its cap after luring OpenAI's former head of developer relations. Logan Kilpatrick, who left OpenAI last month, announced on Tuesday that he's joining Google to "lead product for AI Studio and support the Gemini API." The move shows the transfer window of AI expertise is firmly open as Big Tech companies battle it out to lure top AI talent.

AI-driven cyber attacks – the alarming 85% surge

Tech Business News

Matthew Giannelis

As reliance on artificial intelligence grows across various sectors, from customer service to operational streamlining, a darker side of AI emerges: its potential to facilitate cyber threats. The magnitude of the threat is evident. Almost half (46%) of cybersecurity professionals anticipate that AI will heighten companies’ vulnerability levels.

Business schools are going all in on AI

The Wall Street Journal

Lindsay Ellis

Top business schools are pushing M.B.A. candidates and undergraduates to use artificial intelligence as a second brain. Students are eager for the instruction as employers increasingly hire talent with AI skills. American University’s Kogod School of Business is putting an unusually high emphasis on AI, threading teaching on the technology through 20 new or adapted classes, from forensic accounting to marketing, which will roll out next school year.

GPT-4 is 82% more persuasive than humans, and AIs can now read emotions

New Atlas

Loz Blain

GPT-4 is already better at changing people's minds than the average human is, according to new research. The gap widens the more it knows about us – and once it can see us in real time, AI seems likely to become an unprecedented persuasion machine. We don't tend to like thinking of ourselves as being particularly easy to manipulate, but history would appear to show that there are few things more powerful than the ability to sway people to align with your view of things.

How AI can help you skip more meetings

The Australian Financial Review

Euan Black

Workers who use products such as Microsoft Teams or Zoom can now use AI to find out what they’ve missed when they’re late to a meeting. “When you turn [the AI tools] on, they’ll transcribe the conversation, and they can create summaries of that conversation,” says Bede Hackney, head of Zoom in Australia and New Zealand.

Misc

Sticks. And the people who love them.

The New York Times

Steven Kurutz

In any other era, the idea of weighing in on the aesthetic qualities of sticks might have been left behind in the wilderness like stray bits of gorp. Instead, Mr. Hogg and Mr. Jugler created Official Stick Reviews on Instagram. The account, which bills itself as “the internet’s go-to for stick reviews,” quickly attracted 40,000 followers, many of whom offer commentary on the sticks under discussion. They also submit photos or videos of the specimens they have come across for possible review.

Carefluencers are helping older loved ones, and posting about it

The New York Times

Frank Rojas

On the east side of San Jose, Calif., there is an abuela who seems to have more grandchildren than she can count. Her likeness has been featured in a painting in the San José Museum of Art and in a mural in the city’s mission district. But it’s her online presence that has captivated the thousands of people who have come across the photos and videos posted by her grandson Yosimar Reyes.

