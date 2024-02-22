Good morning. It's Friday 23rd February.

A trove of leaked documents from a Chinese state-linked hacking group shows that Beijing’s intelligence and military groups are attempting large-scale, systematic cyber intrusions against foreign governments, companies and infrastructure. The Washington Post

A joint effort by SentinelLabs and ClearSky Cyber Security has uncovered a significant propaganda and disinformation campaign, possibly orchestrated by the Russia-aligned influence operation network called Doppelgänger. Infosecurity Magazine

Images showing people of color in German military uniforms from World War II that were created with Google’s Gemini chatbot have amplified concerns that artificial intelligence could add to the internet’s already vast pools of misinformation as the technology struggles with issues around race. The New York Times

Australia

Apple warns Australian proposal to force tech companies to scan cloud services could lead to mass surveillance

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

Apple has warned an Australian proposal to force tech companies to scan cloud and messaging services for child-abuse material risks “undermining fundamental privacy and security protections” and could lead to mass surveillance with global repercussions. Under two mandatory standards aimed at child safety released by the regulator last year, the eSafety commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, proposed that providers should detect and remove child-abuse material and pro-terror material “where technically feasible” – as well as disrupt and deter new material of that nature.

Cyber child safety – what the world can learn from Australia

Australian Institute of International Affairs

Professor Sascha-Dominik (Dov) Bachmann and Dr Mohiuddin Ahmed

The current US senate cyber child safety hearings have shed light on a global challenge for policy makers, Tech companies and parents alike: how to keep children safe in cyber space. Tech CEOs and leaders of the biggest social media companies like Meta, X, Snap, and TikTok were told during the hearings last week in Washington that they had “blood on their hands” by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and that they “have a product that’s killing people.” What is the situation in Australia? While coding as a school subject has been introduced in the Australian curriculum as part of teaching digital technologies, children cyber safety as a topic of concern is relatively new.

China

Leaked files from Chinese firm show vast international hacking effort

The Washington Post

Christian Shepherd, Cate Cadell, Ellen Nakashima, Joseph Menn and Aaron Schaffer

A trove of leaked documents from a Chinese state-linked hacking group shows that Beijing’s intelligence and military groups are attempting large-scale, systematic cyber intrusions against foreign governments, companies and infrastructure — with hackers of one company claiming to be able to target users of Microsoft, Apple and Google. The cache — containing more than 570 files, images and chat logs — offers an unprecedented look inside the operations of one of the firms that Chinese government agencies hire for on-demand, mass data-collecting operations.

Leaked files show the secret world of China’s hackers for hire

The New York Times

Paul Mozur, Keith Bradsher, John Liu and Aaron Krolik

A local government in southwest China paid less than $15,000 for access to the private website of traffic police in Vietnam. Software that helped run disinformation campaigns and hack accounts on X cost $100,000. For $278,000 Chinese customers could get a trove of personal information behind social media accounts on platforms like Telegram and Facebook.

Nvidia sampling alternative AI chips to China as US restrictions take a toll there

South China Morning Post

Che Pan

US chip giant Nvidia said it has started shipping alternative samples of permissible artificial intelligence chips to Chinese customers, as Washington’s restrictions on sales of advanced semiconductors to the mainland begin to take a toll on its business in China. Nvidia’s chief financial officer Colette Kress said Nvidia has started shipping alternative GPUs that do not require a licence for the Chinese market under the tighter export regime, adding that the firm has not received licences from the US government to ship restricted products to the mainland.

USA

If China dominates 5G and 6G, no defense system can protect America

The Hill

Keith Krach and Brendan Carr

Americans of both parties recognize that the Chinese Communist Party threatens the free world with its multifaceted game of economic, military, diplomatic and cultural technologies. To counter this, the U.S. must move decisively to resolve its radio spectrum deficit by projecting tech diplomacy, a new category of statecraft integrating technological expertise, innovative strategies and policy tools.

AT&T restores service after hours of outage

Reuters

Aditya Soni and David Shepardson

AT&T said it had restored wireless service for all affected customers, several hours after a cellular phone outage on Thursday disrupted calls and text messages for thousands of U.S. users, prompting an investigation by federal agencies. The wireless carrier, whose 5G network covers around 290 million people across the United States, has been grappling with interruptions to its service for more than 10 hours.

Biden is boosting cybersecurity at US ports, where online attacks can be more ravaging than storms

The Associated Press

Colleen Long

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order and created a federal rule aimed at better securing the nation’s ports from potential cyberattacks. The administration is outlining a set of cybersecurity regulations that port operators must comply with across the country, not unlike standardized safety regulations that seek to prevent injury or damage to people and infrastructure. “We want to ensure there are similar requirements for cyber, when a cyberattack can cause just as much if not more damage than a storm or another physical threat,” said Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser at the White House.

The supreme court could determine the future of social media content moderation

TIME

Will Henshall

Next week, the Supreme Court will hear arguments for two cases that could determine the fate of social media content moderation. In 2021, the states of Florida and Texas both passed laws that aim to address social media sites’ content moderation practices and their perceived bias against conservative viewpoints. The cases being heard in the Supreme Court next week were both filed by industry groups representing the social media sites, who argue that the laws infringe on their First Amendment rights to decide what content they publish and promote.

US Justice Department names first AI officer as new technology challenges law enforcement

Reuters

Andrew Goudsward

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday named its first official focused on artificial intelligence as the department grapples with the potentially transformative affects of AI on federal law enforcement and the criminal justice system. Jonathan Mayer, a professor at Princeton University who researches technology and law, will serve as chief science and technology adviser and chief AI officer, the department said. "The Justice Department must keep pace with rapidly evolving scientific and technological developments in order to fulfill our mission to uphold the rule of law, keep our country safe and protect civil rights," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement

Pentagon’s CJADC2 milestone is signal to China, officials say

DefenseNews

Colin Demarest

The Pentagon’s realization of a basic form of Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control is a signal to China that the U.S. is making significant strides in military modernization, officials said. The Defense Department this week announced it secured a so-called minimum viable capability for CJADC2, tying together some existing software applications and data feeds to connect troops across land, air, sea, space and cyber.

North Asia

Taiwan chip firms flock to Japan as China decoupling accelerates

Reuters

Sam Nussey, Fanny Potkin and Miho Uranaka

Japan's efforts to rebuild its semiconductor industry are getting a shot in the arm as more and more Taiwanese chip companies expand here - not only to support a new TSMC plant but also excited about the Japanese sector's prospects. The influx comes amid shifting alliances and priorities in the global chip industry as the United States pushes to limit China's progress in cutting-edge semiconductors and strengthen partnerships between its allies.

Japan to adopt NTT next-gen communications tech for defens

Nikkei Asia

Yusuke Takeuchi

Japan's Ministry of Defense will formulate a plan as early as this spring to utilize next-generation commercial communications technology for security purposes, beginning with Japanese telecom carrier NTT's in-development IOWN platform. IOWN, which stands for Innovative Optical and Wireless Network, is a concept for a communication network designed to support the smart cities of the future using optical communication technology. Its unique feature is the ability to transmit information without converting it into electrical signals.

Southeast Asia

Meta says not required to pay for Indonesia news content posted voluntarily

Reuters

Facebook parent Meta Platforms on Thursday said it understood it was not required to pay for content of news publishers posted voluntarily by users in Indonesia, following a government regulation seeking a sharing of profits between digital platforms and media firms. Indonesia's president signed a regulation on Monday requiring digital platforms to pay media outlets that provide them with content, a move aimed at levelling the playing field between big tech companies and the media industry.

South & Central Asia

X takes down accounts that media say are linked to India farmers protests

Reuters

Social media platform X said on Thursday it took down certain accounts and posts following an order by the Indian government, which local media reports say are linked to ongoing protests by farmers demanding higher prices for crops. The platform formerly known as Twitter did not provide details of the removals but said it disagrees with the action and that the move amounts to curtailing freedom of expression. The action puts the spotlight again on the struggles faced by foreign technology giants operating in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which has often criticized Google, Facebook and Twitter for not doing enough to tackle what it calls fake or "anti-India" content.

Europe

Russian-aligned network Doppelgänger targets German elections

Infosecurity Magazine

Alessandro Mascellino

A joint effort by SentinelLabs and ClearSky Cyber Security has uncovered a significant propaganda and disinformation campaign, possibly orchestrated by the Russia-aligned influence operation network called Doppelgänger.The campaign, which began in late November 2023, initially targeted Ukrainian affairs but has since expanded its scope to include the US, Israel, France and Germany. In Germany, Doppelgänger has intensified its efforts, disseminating propaganda and disinformation content aimed at influencing public opinion, particularly concerning socio-economic and geopolitical issues relevant to the population.

Croatian NGO accuses ruling HDZ party of using bot farms on Facebook

Euractiv

Adriano Milovan

Croatian NGO Gong has investigated the HDZ’s use of Facebook and judged that its bots are deceiving citizens and manipulating the public – a problematic assessment in Croatia’s ‘super election’ year, when Sabor, head of state and EU elections are due to take place. In addition to these accusations, Gong warned that the ruling party had “decided to cover up the traces of their bots, but they were not very successful because we simply exposed them“ by using the Facebook page transparency function.

Albania demands action from TikTok, Meta over crime, hate speech

Euractiv

Alice Taylor

In 2022, around 12,000 Albanians crossed the Channel to the UK in small boats, causing an uproar between the governments in Tirana and London. Many of those who made the crossing had bought a ‘ticket’ after seeing advertisements posted by traffickers on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram, promising a safe crossing and a great life in the UK. But it is not just human smuggling that is taking place through TikTok. In recent months, Albania has counted two suicides linked to the platform.

UK

British banks want Big Tech to pay up when people are scammed online

POLITICO

Vincent Manancourt

Banks and tech companies are pointing the finger at each other as neither side wants to take responsibility — or pay the bill — when an individual is defrauded. The U.S. tech giant Meta is a particularly bad offender. Lloyds Banking Group has found that someone gets defrauded on a Meta-owned platform every seven minutes, and says that platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Instagram account for almost half of all purchase scams.

Africa

Cyber-attack hits Malawi's immigration service

BBC

Peter Jegwa and Basillioh Rukanga

Malawi's government has suspended the issuing of passports following a cyber-attack on the immigration service's computer network. President Lazarus Chakwera told MPs that the targeting of the department amounted to a "serious national security breach". He revealed that the hackers were asking for a ransom. But the president said the government would not give in to their demands and was working to resolve the problem.

Middle East

Iranian-backed hackers target Israel after Hamas attack

The Australian Financial Review

Andrew Tillett

Hamas’ terror attack on Israel has opened up a new front in the cyber security war, with hacktivists and “faketivists” targeting Israel and Israeli-linked entities, according to CrowdStrike’s annual threat assessment. And China, Russia and Iran are also poised to exploit the rise of readily available generative artificial intelligence programs in 2024 to sow misinformation using deepfakes during major election campaigns, including the US poll.

Big Tech

Apple’s iMessage is getting post-quantum encryption

WIRED

Matt Burgess

Apple is launching its first post-quantum protections, one of the biggest deployments of the future-resistant encryption technology to date. Billions of medical records, financial transactions, and messages we send to each other are protected by encryption. It’s fundamental to keeping modern life and the global economy running relatively smoothly. However, the decades-long race to create vastly powerful quantum computers, which could easily crack current encryption, creates new risks.

Artificial Intelligence

Google chatbot’s A.I. images put people of color in Nazi-era uniforms

The New York Times

Nico Grant

Images showing people of color in German military uniforms from World War II that were created with Google’s Gemini chatbot have amplified concerns that artificial intelligence could add to the internet’s already vast pools of misinformation as the technology struggles with issues around race. Now Google has temporarily suspended the A.I. chatbot’s ability to generate images of any people and has vowed to fix what it called “inaccuracies in some historical” depictions.

Misc

Oxford cybersecurity expert warns leaders: smart speakers pose risks

BNN Breaking

Shivani Chauhan

In a world enthralled by the convenience of voice-activated technology, a stark warning emerges. Sadie Creese, a seasoned professor of cybersecurity at Oxford University, has brought to light a concerning vulnerability that could have far-reaching implications, especially for those in the public eye. During a compelling testimony to the science and technology select committee of MPs, Creese underscored the inherent dangers of smart speakers—devices like Amazon Echo and Alexa—within the homes of prominent individuals.

Research

Biotech matters

Center for a New American Security

Hannah Kelley

Since January 2020, roughly 6.9 million people have died from COVID-19. In the United States alone, the pandemic cost the economy roughly $14 trillion.1 As grim as the numbers are, without the breakthroughs in biotechnology that enabled the COVID-19 vaccine, they could have been much worse.2 Operation Warp Speed showed the power of the U.S. government to direct national biotech capabilities around a shared goal—in this case, a novel vaccine.

