An international law enforcement team has arrested a Chinese national and disrupted a major botnet that officials said he ran for nearly a decade, amassing at least $99 million in profits by reselling access to criminals who used it for identity theft, child exploitation, and financial fraud, including pandemic relief scams. AP News

The Department of Home Affairs is working with Ticketmaster to investigate a cybersecurity incident linked to hacker group ShinyHunters, which reportedly stole personal data of 560 million customers. The data breach includes sensitive information and is being sold for $750,000. Ticketmaster has not responded to requests for details. ABC News

Leading internet firms are collaborating with EU regulators to ensure AI products comply with data protection laws. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission, regulating companies like Google, Meta, and TikTok, may enforce business model changes to safeguard privacy. AI must address issues like data rights and accuracy. The EU's new AI Act and GDPR will apply from next month. Reuters

ASPI

China’s failed information offensive in Fiji

The Strategist

Adam Ziogas and Blake Johnson

On 30 March, the Chinese embassy in Fiji made an overt and concerning attempt to influence the Pacific information environment, seeking to shape perceptions around Chinese policing behaviours and reported links to organised crime in Fiji.

Is China Stockpiling Resources to Prepare for War?

Newsweek

Micah McCartney

What is likely driving Beijing's acceleration of efforts to improve China's self-reliance and potential sanction resilience is not so much preparation for military adventurism, but rather a reaction to how quickly and how united the West acted to economically punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine," Nathan Attrill, an analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, told Newsweek.

Northern defence industry needs targeted grants

The Strategist

John Coyne

Australia should establish a separate budget allocation for special defence industry grants to build up companies in the north in support of the armed forces. Northern Australia is strategically crucial, and so, therefore, is developing a defence-supporting industry there. But northern Australia’s limited economic depth presents huge problems for its companies in showing the business capacity needed to secure current Australian Defence Industry Grants.

World

Authorities arrest man allegedly running ‘likely world’s largest ever’ cybercrime botnet

AP News

911 S5 Botnet Dismantled and Its Administrator Arrested in Coordinated International Operation

U.S. Department of Justice

P-8 ‘trilateral algorithm’ to hit field this year, as AUKUS Pillar II eyes quantum clocks, AI projects

Breaking Defense

Aaron Mehta

Before the end of the year, the AUKUS nations will field a new “trilateral algorithm” allowing them to share information from P-8 sonobuoys between each other, the first piece of tangible AUKUS Pillar II technology to hit the field. It might seem small, but that capability is exactly the kind of synergising, forward-moving tech that the trilateral agreement between the United States, Untied Kingdom and Australia is after, according to Michael Horowitz, the Pentagon’s Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Force Development and Emerging Capabilities.

Meta Removes AI-Generated Influence Campaigns in China, Israel

Bloomberg

Aisha Counts

Meta Platforms Inc. removed hundreds of Facebook accounts associated with covert influence campaigns from China, Israel, Iran, Russia and other countries, some of which used artificial intelligence tools to generate disinformation, according to the company’s quarterly threat report.

Australia

Home Affairs Department confirms cyber incident impacting Ticketmaster customers

ABC News

Georgie Hewson

The Department of Home Affairs said it is aware of a cyber incident impacting Ticketmaster customers in response to claims it is part of a data leak expected to impact millions of customers globally.

Australia is the no.10 most targeted country for phishing attacks

CyberDaily

David Hollingworth

Cloud security specialist Zscaler has released its Zscaler ThreatLabz 2024 Phishing Report, and there are some alarming statistics concerning the rise of phishing attacks in Australia. According to the statistics, Australia is the tenth-most targeted nation in the world when it comes to phishing.

China

China says it will use more tech to clamp down on online counterfeits

TechRadar

Craig Hale

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation has announced plans to use technology in its big to intensify crackdowns on counterfeits and improve IP protection. The pledge, made by SAMR official Tong Bo, came amid discussions surrounding the administration’s efforts to protect against IP violations.

O-RAN is overhyped as avoiding Chinese 5G influence

The Strategist

Manoj Harjani

In recent years, countries have faced a stark choice between Chinese and Western suppliers to develop their 5G cellular network infrastructure. While Chinese suppliers such as Huawei and ZTE are not trusted because of their ties and legal obligations to China’s party-state, Western suppliers have struggled to compete on cost.

USA

TikTok offered an extraordinary deal. The U.S. government took a pass

The Washington Post

Drew Harwell

To save itself, TikTok in 2022 offered the U.S. government an extraordinary deal. The video app, owned by a Chinese company, said it would let federal officials pick its U.S. operation’s board of directors, would give the government veto power over each new hire and would pay an American company that contracts with the Defense Department to monitor its source code, according to a copy of the company’s proposal.

U.S. tech sector must do more to stop Russia from using its products, Biden adviser says

Market Watch

A Biden administration official on Tuesday urged technology companies and other U.S. sectors to put more effort into keeping their products out of the hands of Russia’s military.

Bill would give Commerce Department the ability to ban Chinese-made vehicles

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

Federal legislation introduced Wednesday would create a formal structure for a national security audit of connected vehicles manufactured in China and other adversarial nations, giving the Department of Commerce the ability to block the vehicles from the U.S. market.

RansomHub claims attack on Christie’s, the world’s wealthiest auction house

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

The criminal group calling itself RansomHub claimed on Monday to have been behind a cyberattack targeting the British auction house Christie’s. A listing on RansomHub’s darknet extortion site includes what the criminals say are samples of data stolen from Christie’s, the world’s largest auction house by revenue whose clients include some of the world’s wealthiest art collectors.

Americas

Argentinian president to meet Silicon Valley CEOs in bid to court tech titans

The Guardian

Nick Robins-Early

Javier Milei, Argentina’s president, is set to meet with the leaders of some of the world’s largest tech companies in Silicon Valley this week. The far-right libertarian leader will hold private talks with Sundar Pichai of Google, Sam Altman of OpenAI, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta and Tim Cook of Apple.

North Asia

Samsung workers’ union announces first-ever strike for chipmaker

The Guardian

Agence France-Presse

A major union representing tens of thousands of people at the South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday that workers will go on strike for the first time, potentially threatening key global semiconductor supply chains. A spokesperson said union members, around 20% of the company workforce, or 28,000 people, would use annual leave to strike for one day on 7 June, leaving the door open for a potential general strike down the road.

New North Korean attacker group fakes tank games

Cybernews

Vilius Petkauskas

Microsoft has identified a novel North Korean state-sponsored attacker group, Moonstone Sleet, which targets organisations for financial and espionage goals. Formerly known as Storm-1798, Moonstone Sleet has outgrown its links with another North Korean attacker group, Diamond Sleet, and can be classified as a separate entity, Microsoft security researchers believe.

Ukraine - Russia

Ukraine signs new security deals as it seeks long-term support from West

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Since the start of this week, Ukraine has signed security agreements with Spain, Belgium and Portugal, adding to a list that includes a dozen other nations. The signees are pledging to provide financial, humanitarian, military and cyber support to Kyiv in its fight against Russia. All of the nations are NATO members, but the deals have been negotiated bilaterally.

Major Russian delivery company down for three days due to cyberattack

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

A little-known hacker group claimed responsibility for an attack that has disrupted service for days at CDEK, one of Russia’s largest delivery companies. The Russian-speaking hackers, who call themselves Head Mare, said they encrypted the company’s servers with ransomware and destroyed backup copies of its corporate systems.

Europe

Top EU data regulator says tech giants working closely on AI compliance

Reuters

Conor Humphries

The world's leading internet firms are engaging extensively with regulators in the European Union to ensure their artificial-intelligence products do not fall foul of the bloc's strict data protection rules, Ireland's powerful data regulator said.

With the EU AI Act incoming this summer, the bloc lays out its plan for AI governance

TechCrunch

Natasha Lomas

The European Union has taken the wraps off the structure of the new AI Office, the ecosystem-building and oversight body that’s being established under the bloc’s AI Act. The risk-based regulatory framework for artificial intelligence is expected to enter into force before the end of July — following the regulation’s final approval by EU lawmakers last week. The AI Office will take effect on June 16.

Hacktivist attacks on Europe have doubled since 2023, top EU cybersecurity official says: ‘This is part of the Russian war of aggression’

Fortune

Derek Gatopoulos and The Associated Press

Disruptive digital attacks, many of which have been traced to Russia-backed groups, have doubled in the European Union in recent months and are also targeting election-related services, according to the EU’s top cybersecurity official.

UK

UK Government security debt is putting public sector cybersecurity at risk

TechRadar

Benedict Collins

New research has revealed over half of public sector applications contain some kind of security debt - a vulnerability or flaw that has existed within the application for more than one year.The Veracode State of Software Security Public Sector 2024 report found on a global scale, 42% of applications contain security debt, but looking at just the public sector reveals a stark difference, with 59% of public sector applications affected.

UK Parliament approves law to strictly regulate Big Tech companies

TechSpot

Alfonso Maruccia

The UK Parliament recently approved a new bill concerning digital markets and consumer rights, designed to significantly impact IT companies operating in the country. The government-sponsored Digital Markets, Competition, and Consumers Act of 2024 will amend existing laws to enhance and regulate competition in the technology market, granting the Competition and Markets Authority new regulatory powers that do not require prior court approval.

UK mother of boy who killed himself seeks right to access his social media

The Guardian

Robyn Vinter

A woman whose 14-year-old son killed himself is calling for parents to be given the legal right to access their child’s social media accounts to help understand why they died. Ellen Roome has gathered more than 100,000 signatures on a petition calling for social media companies to be required to hand over data to parents after a child has died.

Data breach exposes details of 25,000 current and former BBC employees

The Guardian

Josh Halliday

The BBC has launched an investigation after the details of more than 25,000 current and former employees were exposed in a data breach. The corporation’s pension scheme wrote to members on Wednesday to say their details had been stolen in a data security incident that it was taking “extremely seriously”.

Africa

East Africa cloud and cybersecurity roadshow shines light on emerging tech trends

Tech In Africa

Sylvia Duruson

The dynamic world of cloud computing and cybersecurity took centre stage in Kampala, Uganda, as industry leaders, policymakers, and professionals converged for the East Africa Cloud and Cybersecurity Roadshow. Organised for the first time in Uganda, the event focused on the latest trends and challenges in these rapidly evolving domains.

Big Tech

Rights groups urge Meta shareholders to end pro-Palestinian content ‘censorship’

The Guardian

Kari Paul

As Meta held its annual shareholder meeting online Wednesday, human rights groups coordinated online protests calling the company to put an end to what they call systemic censorship of pro-Palestinian content, both on the company’s social networks and within its own workforce. The day of action comes after nearly 200 Meta employees signed a letter to Mark Zuckerberg this month demanding the company put an end to alleged censorship of internal voices advocating for Palestinian rights.

90+ Android Apps With Banking Malware Found On Play Store With 5.5M Installs

Techworm

Kavita Iyer

Security researchers at Zscaler ThreatLabz have identified and analyzed more than 90 Android malicious apps, which have been downloaded over 5.5 million times from the Google Play Store in the past few months.These malicious apps deliver malware and adware, including the Anatsa banking Trojan, which has seen a recent surge in activity.

Massive Google Leak Exposes Search Algorithm Secrets

The Cyber Express

Krishna Murthy

A recent massive leak of internal Google documents has sent shockwaves through the SEO community and beyond. The trove, titled “Google API Content Warehouse” and exceeding 2,500 pages with 14,014 attributes, offers an unprecedented look at Google’s search API and the intricate web of factors that influence search results.

Risky new experiments attract billions of dollars in bitcoin

Bloomberg

Muyao Shen

Billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin are pouring into the type of blockchain projects that historically have been vulnerable to hackers and other security risks. The allure of the new projects is simple: They allow owners of the original cryptocurrency to earn a passive yield on their holdings, a common attraction for more elaborately designed tokens that came after Bitcoin.

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI forms safety council as it trains latest artificial intelligence model

The Guardian

OpenAI says it is setting up a safety and security committee and has begun training a new AI model to supplant the GPT-4 system that underpins its ChatGPT chatbot.

Research

AI-Enabled Influence Operations: The Threat to the UK General Election

The Alan Turing Institute

Sam Stockwell, Megan Hughes, Phil Swatton, Katie Bishop

This CETaS Briefing Paper provides an evidence-based analysis of AI-enabled influence operations that have the potential to undermine the upcoming UK general election, as well as other upcoming democratic elections. The research finds that the current impact of AI on specific election results is limited, but these threats show signs of damaging the broader democratic system.

Events & Podcasts

