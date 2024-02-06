Good morning. It's Wednesday 7th February.

Chinese state-backed cyber spies hacked into an internal computer network at the Dutch Ministry of Defence last year, intelligence agencies in the Netherlands said in a rare report published on Tuesday. Reuters

The United Kingdom, France and allied countries on Tuesday called for international guidelines for the responsible use of spyware, in an effort to stop the hacking tools from running rampant. At a conference at London's Lancaster House co-hosted by the British and French government, more than a dozen countries and technology companies signed a declaration saying that "uncontrolled dissemination" of cyber intrusive tools could lead to "unintentional escalation in cyberspace."

Britain, France lead 35 nation agreement on controlling spyware, mercenary hackers

Countries led by Britain, France and the United States and tech firms including Google, Microsoft and Meta on Tuesday signed a joint statement recognising the need for more action to tackle malicious use of cyber spying tools. The declaration was signed by 35 nations at a conference hosted by both Britain and France to tackle the growing availability and use of spyware used to listen to phone calls, steal photos and remotely operate cameras and microphones.

AUKUS trial tests autonomous robotic vehicles in South Australia

Under the auspices of an extensive naval programme that enables Australia to develop nuclear submarines, the three AUKUS partners – Australia, the UK and US – attempt to resolve the vulnerabilies of land-based autonomous systems, ensuring they can complete their missions and preserve network connectivity in a electronic warfare (EW) contested environment. The UK Government explained that this land-based venture comes under AUKUS Pillar II, the next phase in which the three nations co-operate on a range of cutting-edge military technologies.

AUKUS trials artificial intelligence in robotic vehicles

Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States have successfully demonstrated the integration of advanced autonomy and artificial intelligence (AI) to test the resilience of autonomous assets in a contested environment. Conducted in South Australia in late 2023, the Trusted Operation of Robotic Vehicles in a Contested Environment (TORVICE) trial combined Australian, UK and US innovation and technology to test leading-edge AI in uncrewed robotic vehicles.

China on cusp of next-generation chip production despite US curbs

China’s national chip champions expect to make next-generation smartphone processors as early as this year, despite US efforts to restrict their development of advanced technologies. The country’s biggest chipmaker SMIC has put together new semiconductor production lines in Shanghai, according to two people familiar with the move, to mass produce the chips designed by technology giant Huawei.

‘Nowhere to hide’: Chinese scientists develop game-changing military surveillance device for electronic warfare

An enemy in the battlefield will have “nowhere to hide” after Chinese scientists claim to have made a huge technological breakthrough in the field of electronic warfare. The team of scientists from Beijing said for the first time they have achieved seamless, wide bandwidth, real-time monitoring and analysis of the electromagnetic spectrum, leaving any enemy completely out in the open during a conflict.

Despite global frenzy, investor enthusiasm in China’s AI startups wanes

In 2023, the global frenzy around artificial intelligence, fueled by the advent of ChatGPT, swept across the world. In China, where OpenAI’s chatbot is unavailable, startups and tech incumbents scrambled to develop their own AI models and applications, drawing upon the foundational pieces of the American upstart. Individual AI fans accessed ChatGPT through a web of black market vendors, keeping their accounts alive through often unauthorized virtual private networks.

US expects to make chips funding awards in coming eight weeks -Raimondo

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Monday said her department plans to make several funding awards within two months from the government's $39 billion program to boost semiconductor manufacturing. "We're in the process of really complicated, challenging negotiations with these companies," Raimondo told Reuters in an interview without identifying the companies. In the "next six to eight weeks, you will see several more announcements. That's what we're striving for."

Biden admin to restrict visas for individuals abusing commercial spyware

The State Department will start restricting visas Monday for people who are believed to be linked to misuses of commercial spyware. The move marks an escalation in the Biden administration's effort to curtail abuses of commercial spyware, including cases where spyware is used to target journalists, political dissidents, members of marginalized communities and family members of people in these groups.

The far right is scaring away Washington’s private hacker army

Some of the country’s top cybersecurity experts who’ve been helping protect critical networks say they’re quietly retreating from a highly touted government partnership, citing frustrations with its management and pressure from conservative critics. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency launched the initiative — known as the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative — in 2021 to enlist outside tech pros in the fight against cybercrime gangs and state-backed hacking outfits following a series of high-profile breaches.

Canada needs to be one step ahead of China on research security

Canada has now taken another significant step with its new Policy on Sensitive Technology Research and Affiliations of Concern, which reflects the crucial recognition that security and integrity are key, if often overlooked, foundations for academic freedom and collaboration. Federally funded researchers working on key sensitive technologies listed in the policy will be prohibited from collaborating with listed high-risk foreign research organizations from China, Russia and Iran, including their top defence universities. The new clarity brought by the lists will also reduce anti-Asian sentiment that academics sometimes feel, making it a potential model for other countries dealing with similar challenges.

Japan’s JSR in patent dispute with US university over breakthrough chip technology

A multibillion-dollar patent fight has broken out over a technology that could transform the future of chipmaking, pitting the State University of New York against a company that is set to be owned by a Japanese government-backed fund. The university’s research foundation alleges that Inpria, a US subsidiary of Japan’s JSR, has been selling chip materials products that are based on technology invented by one of its professors, according to a filing made last week. It could seek damages of up to $4.3bn for alleged infringement of its intellectual property.

Chinese state-backed cyber spies hacked into an internal computer network at the Dutch Ministry of Defence last year, intelligence agencies in the Netherlands said in a rare report published on Tuesday. The agencies, known by their Dutch acronyms MIVD and AIVD, said the hackers had placed sophisticated malicious software, or malware, that cloaked its own activity inside a ministry network.

A Chinese cyber-espionage group breached the Dutch Ministry of Defence last year and deployed malware on compromised devices, according to the Military Intelligence and Security Service (MIVD) of the Netherlands. However, despite backdooring the hacked systems, the damage from the breach was limited due to network segmentation.

Britain invests 100 million pounds in AI research and regulation

Britain on Tuesday said it would spend more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) to launch nine new research hubs in artificial intelligence (AI) and train regulators about the technology. "AI is moving fast, but we have shown that humans can move just as fast," technology minister Michelle Donelan said in a statement. "By taking an agile, sector-specific approach, we have begun to grip the risks immediately."

TechScape: Why is the UK so slow to regulate AI?

Britain wants to lead the world in AI regulation. But AI regulation is a rapidly evolving, contested policy space in which there’s little agreement over what a good outcome would look like, let alone the best methods to get there. And being the third most important hub of AI research in the world doesn’t give you an awful lot of power when the first two are the US and China.

Meta calls for industry effort to label A.I.-generated content

Meta said it would promote technological standards that companies across the industry could use to recognize markers in photo, video and audio material that would signal that the content was generated using artificial intelligence. The standards could allow social media companies to quickly identify content generated with A.I. that has been posted to their platforms and allow them to add a label to that material.

Facebook and Instagram to label all images on their platforms created by AI, Meta says

Sir Nick Clegg - the politician turned Meta executive - says the lines between human and "synthetic content" is becoming "blurred", as the social media giant announced it would label all AI images on its platforms. Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads, has already been placing "Imagined with AI" labels on photorealistic images created using its own Meta AI feature.

Google calls out spyware firms and advocates for tighter regulation

Internet giant Google on Tuesday called out a series of surveillance software companies that it said were enabling the use of dangerous hacking tools, and urged the United States and its allies to do more to rein in the spyware industry. Spyware firms often say their products are meant for the use of governments for national security. However, the technology has been repeatedly found to have been used to hack into the phones of civil society, political opposition and journalists in the last decade.

Google: Governments need to do more to combat commercial spyware

Google researchers focused on the most complex hacking threats argued in a report published Tuesday that governments around the world should take more aggressive steps to combat the growth of a commercial spyware industry that is continuing to supply governments with invasive malware used to target journalists, human rights defenders, dissidents and political opponents.

New google report warns of ‘real and significant threat’ to user privacy

Google has just published a comprehensive report titled ‘Buying Insights’ that provides critical insights into commercial surveillance vendors. This report is the outcome of the joint efforts of both the Threat Analysis Group and the Jigsaw Unit at Google. The report unequivocally affirms that these vendors pose a real and significant threat to Google users, notwithstanding the massive amounts of data collected by Google itself.

Government hackers targeted iPhone owners with zero-days, Google says

Government hackers last year exploited three unknown vulnerabilities in Apple’s iPhone operating system to target victims with spyware developed by a European startup, according to Google. On Tuesday, Google’s Threat Analysis Group, the company’s team that investigates nation-backed hacking, published a report analyzing several government campaigns conducted with hacking tools developed by several spyware and exploit sellers, including Barcelona-based startup Variston.

Amazon strikes ad data deal with Reach as Google kills off cookies

Tech giant Amazon has struck a deal with the UK’s largest publisher Reach over obtaining customer data to target online advertising, as the media industry scrambles to respond to Google’s move to axe “cookies”. In one of the first such agreements in Europe, Amazon and Reach unveiled a partnership on Monday designed to compensate for the loss of “third party” cookies that help gather information about users by tracking their activity across websites to help target advertising.

Nokia signs 5G patent deal with China's Vivo

Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia said on Monday it has signed a multi-year 5G patent license agreement with Chinese smartphone vendor Vivo and will begin recognising net sales from the deal in the first quarter of 2024. "The agreement resolves all pending patent litigation between the parties, in all jurisdictions. The terms of the agreement remain confidential as agreed between the parties," Nokia said in a statement.

Bluesky, a trendy rival to X, finally opens to the public

Today, Bluesky is opening to the public after nearly a year as an invitation-only app, with Graber as its CEO. With a little over 3 million users, it’s mounting a long-shot bid to take on the company that spawned it — and to set social media on a course that no single captain can control. On the surface, Bluesky looks familiar to anyone who has used Twitter or Meta’s Threads, with a feed full of text posts and images from people you follow. Underneath, however, the company is building what Graber calls “an open, decentralized protocol” — a software system that allows developers and users to create their own versions of the social network, with their own rules and algorithms.

TikTok and Universal will stage reunion tour soon

Cheeky dance videos on TikTok just got a lot more awkward. Universal Music, the $54 billion company behind more than a third of the market including pop sensation Taylor Swift and rapper Bad Bunny, pulled its dominant catalog from the social-media app after the two companies failed to reach an agreement on a new licensing contract. The silence will be deafening.

Mozilla introduces Monitor Plus to safeguard personal data from data brokers

Mozilla, the organization behind the popular Firefox browser, is stepping up its privacy game with the introduction of Monitor Plus, a subscription service designed to help users reclaim their personal data from the clutches of data brokers. Announced in a press release today, this new service expands on Mozilla Monitor, initially a free tool that alerts users to data breaches involving their email addresses.

MIT student claims to hack Apple Vision Pro on launch day

An Apple Vision Pro user claims to have already found vulnerabilities in the popular augmented reality headset. Joseph Ravichandran, a PhD student at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), shared an image on X with what looks like a Kernel exploit for Apple’s newly launched virtual reality headset, the Vision Pro.

Exclusive: IBM tops list of AI-related patent applications

IBM — not Microsoft, Google or OpenAI — tops the list of firms with the most AI-related U.S. patent applications over the last five years, according to research shared first with Axios. While patents are just one indicator of research intensity, the increase in the total volume of AI-related patent applications indicates strong interest, especially among large tech companies — and IBM's lead could show that its AI push is more than just marketing.

Meet ChatPwC, the custom-built AI tool being rolled out at the firm

PwC Australia has given its 8400 partners and staff access to a custom-built virtual assistant – called ChatPwC – that is capable of formatting data, writing code, summarising meetings and documents, and writing emails.

