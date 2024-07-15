Good morning. It's Monday 15th July.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Technology giant Microsoft will exit quantum computing research in Australia, confirming a plan to close its facility at the University of Sydney and to consolidate the company’s quantum efforts at its Redmond headquarters in the US. InnovationAus.com

The European Union has formally charged Elon Musk's X platform with failing to comply with the Digital Services Act by allowing disinformation and illegal content to proliferate. POLITICO

OpenAI whistleblowers have filed a complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission alleging the artificial intelligence company illegally prohibited its employees from warning regulators about the grave risks its technology may pose to humanity, calling for an investigation. The Washington Post

ASPI

Two years of ASPI in DC: deepening partnership in an uncertain world

The Strategist

Justin Bassi and Adam Leslie

ASPI’s Washington DC office, launched in September 2021, has been pivotal in addressing the intertwined challenges of security, technology, and international relations. Marking its second anniversary, the office plays a crucial role in fostering debate and collaboration on key security issues, particularly amidst the technological revolution driven by artificial intelligence. This includes engaging with US think tanks, universities, and the private sector to enhance understanding of Australian government decision-making and its impact on US-Australia relations.

Australia

Tech giant Microsoft exits quantum research in Australia

InnovationAus.com

James Riley

Technology giant Microsoft will exit quantum computing research in Australia, confirming a plan to close its facility at the University of Sydney and to consolidate the company’s quantum efforts at its Redmond headquarters in the US. The closure of Microsoft Quantum Sydney ends a long-running quantum research collaboration with Sydney University under the Australian physicist Professor David Reilly, who held a joint position with both Microsoft and the university.

La Trobe Uni opens $8m BioTech and AgriTech innovation hub

InnovationAus.com

Justin Hendry

A new BioTech hub located at La Trobe University’s Melbourne campus has launched, offering world-class wet lab facilities to early-stage companies looking to commercialise their research. The $8 million Bio Innovation Hub was opened by Minister for Development Victoria Colin Brooks on Friday, almost two years after it was first announced by the university. AlleSense, which was spun out of La Trobe in December last year in order to commercialise the world’s first nanofabricated microscope slide, is among the first occupants of the new hub.

Russia-born couple arrested in Australia on espionage charges

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

An Australian Army private and her husband were arrested in Brisbane Thursday for allegedly trying to access information related to Australian national security interests and hand it over to Russia. According to the Australian Federal Police, 40-year-old Kira Korolev and 62-year-old Igor Korolev, a self-employed laborer, were born in Russia but held Australian citizenship. They were arrested at their home and charged with preparing for an espionage offense.

China

China launches online crackdown on 'harmful' content targeting children

CNA

China on Saturday (Jul 13) announced new controls on internet content, taking aim at video apps and social media platforms to purge material deemed harmful to children. The ruling Communist Party strictly regulates the domestic web, censoring content deemed vulgar, ostentatious or politically subversive.

China's relentless e-commerce price war leaves sellers struggling to make ends meet

Reuters

Sophie Yu and Casey Hall

Chinese e-commerce vendors are struggling for survival as sales growth slows, price pressure rises and shopping platforms compete with ever-more aggressive policies to attract increasingly cost-conscious customers. A once-thriving e-commerce industry punctuated by shopping bonanzas featuring galas and celebrities is bearing the brunt of a sputtering economy that has seen consumers all but tie knots in their purse strings.

App that tracked fuel tankers in China used to transport cooking oil is disabled

The Guardian

Amy Hawkins

An app in China that tracks trucks, including those transporting cooking oil, has been disabled following a scandal where it was revealed that tankers used for fuel were also being used for cooking oil without proper cleaning. This led to a surge in app queries after reports indicated that potentially contaminated oil could enter the food supply. The government has promised to investigate and penalise offenders amidst public outrage over food safety. The app's tracking function was disabled for an "upgrade," raising suspicions it was to limit the scandal's impact.

A BeiDou-like satnav system for the moon? Chinese scientists plot a possible route

South China Morning Post

Ling Xin

The moon could soon have its own satellite navigation system, according to a proposal by Chinese scientists. The team from the Beijing Institute of Spacecraft System Engineering proposed the construction of 21 satellites around the moon which would provide real-time, high-precision navigation to support China’s lunar ambitions.

USA

Trump rally shooting: Chinese online retailers quick off the mark with souvenir T-shirts

South China Morning Post

He Huifeng and Mia Nulimaimaiti

First batch of T-shirts goes on sale on Taobao less than three hours after Donald Trump survives attempt on life at Pennsylvania rally. They reacted almost as quickly as US President Joe Biden responded to the dramatic shooting of his election rival Donald Trump. Former president Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at around 6.15pm local time on Saturday in the US state of Pennsylvania. Associated Press released the iconic photo of a fist-waving Trump at 6.31pm.

Ending suspension of Trump’s accounts with new guardrails to deter repeat offenses

Meta

Nick Clegg

Today we are making a change to the updated protocol we announced in January 2023. To ensure people can hear from political candidates on our platforms, we will review accounts subject to this protocol on a periodic basis to determine whether heightened suspension penalties for Community Standards violations remain appropriate...In assessing our responsibility to allow political expression, we believe that the American people should be able to hear from the nominees for President on the same basis. As a result, former President Trump, as the nominee of the Republican Party, will no longer be subject to the heightened suspension penalties.

AT&T paid a hacker $370,000 to delete stolen phone records

WIRED

US telecom giant AT&T, which disclosed Friday that hackers had stolen the call records for tens of millions of its customers, paid a member of the hacking team more than $300,000 to delete the data and provide a video demonstrating proof of deletion. The hacker, who is part of the notorious ShinyHunters hacking group that has stolen data from a number of victims through unsecured Snowflake cloud storage accounts, tells WIRED that AT&T paid the ransom in May. He provided the address for the cryptocurrency wallet that sent the currency to him, as well as the address that received it. WIRED confirmed, through an online blockchain tracking tool, that a payment transaction occurred on May 17 in the amount of 5.7 bitcoin.

North Asia

Japan fintech tapped to build Palau's first bond issuance platform

Nikkei Asia

Takanobu Aimatsu

Japanese fintech company Soramitsu, will create Palau's bond market gateway using blockchain technology. The system, set for a trial in fiscal 2024 with full deployment the following year, will allow the Palauan government to issue bonds to individual investors and manage payments. This blockchain-based platform is cost-effective and secure, reducing the need for extensive cyber defenses. The project, supported by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, aims to tap domestic savings for national projects, enhancing Japan's influence in the Pacific amid U.S.-China competition.

Southeast Asia

Crushing the scam farms: Southeast Asia’s ‘criminal service providers’

UN News

Daniel Dickinson and Jessica Jiji

In northern Philippines, a raid revealed a sophisticated scam farm using advanced technology, such as generative AI, to conduct these illegal activities. These scam farms have proliferated across Southeast Asia, often operating alongside legal gambling businesses, have increasingly moved into the online space, focusing on cyberfraud, scamming, and money laundering. These operations are masterminded by transnational organised criminal groups, leveraging technology to innovate and expand their reach. The UNODC is supporting regional cooperation to combat these cybercriminal networks, stressing the need for a collective and strategic response to address this complex issue effectively.

South & Central Asia

India’s EV market gaining momentum

Nikkei Asia

Ryosuke Hanada, Suzu Takahashi, and Shinya Sawai

The Indian government, grappling with both air pollution and a trade deficit from crude oil imports, has been encouraging EV adoption by offering subsidies. Maruti Suzuki India, the largest manufacturer in the Indian passenger car market, is ramping up factory construction to launch EVs within fiscal 2024. Chinese manufacturers like BYD are among prominent players in the global market but their India penetration is still low, partly due to tensions between the two governments. As such, India's largest conglomerate Tata Motors has been taking the lead in the EV passenger market, with a 70% share.

NZ & Pacific Islands

Researcher calls on Fiji Government to reform Online Safety Act

ABC

Mackenzie Smith

A researcher is urging the Fiji government to urgently reform its Online Safety Act following the recent death of a social media influencer who was reportedly bullied online. This incident is part of a worrying trend of increasing online bullying in the country. Jope Tarai, a digital media expert at the Australian National University, emphasised the need for legislation that involves NGOs in public education efforts, advocating for a relational rather than aggressive approach to raise awareness and prevent such tragedies.

Ukraine - Russia

Russian assassination plots against those supporting Ukraine uncovered in Europe, official says

Associated Press

Aamer Madhani and Geir Moulson

Western intelligence agencies have uncovered Russian plots targeting European companies and individuals supporting Ukraine’s military, including an assassination plan against Armin Papperger, CEO of German defence company Rheinmetall. This company is a major supplier of military technology to Ukraine, including a newly opened armoured vehicle facility in western Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg highlighted these actions as part of a broader Russian campaign involving sabotage, cyberattacks, and arson, aiming to intimidate NATO allies.

Europe

EU charges Elon Musk’s X for letting disinfo run wild

POLITICO

Clothilde Goujard

The European Union has formally charged Elon Musk's X platform with failing to comply with the Digital Services Act by allowing disinformation and illegal content to proliferate. The EU claims X's blue checkmark policy misleads users and has been exploited by fraudsters. X is also accused of blocking external researchers and not providing a reliable advertisement repository. X could face fines up to 6% of its global revenue if found guilty.

UK

Labour launches cyber security crackdown on Russia and China after NHS hack

The Telegraph

Henry Bodkin

New measures to stop Russian and Chinese cyber attacks are expected to be introduced by the Government following last month’s devastating NHS hack. Whitehall sources suggested that the King’s Speech on Wednesday will include a commitment to strengthening the rules to prevent rogue actors harming public services.

British female politicians targeted by fake pornography

The Guardian

Jim Waterson

British female politicians, including Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner and Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, have been targeted by fake pornography created using artificial intelligence. Images, some of which are deepfakes, have circulated online for years, attracting substantial views. Politicians have expressed distress and reported the matter to the police. Despite the UK making the sharing of such images illegal under the Online Safety Act, the creation of deepfake material remains legal. The government plans to close this loophole were halted by an early election call, but major political parties have promised to address this issue if elected.

Middle East

How watermelon cupcakes kicked off an internal storm at Meta

WIRED

Paresh Dave and Vittoria Elliott

Arab and Muslim employees at Meta allege the company's response to the Gaza crisis is biased, exemplified by an incident involving cupcakes decorated in watermelon colours, a symbol of Palestinian resistance, which management deemed disruptive. This controversy highlights broader tensions within Meta regarding its handling of pro-Palestinian expressions. Employees argue that internal censorship and uneven policy enforcement undermine trust in Meta's ability to moderate content fairly. Following internal disputes and public protests, some pro-Palestinian employees were terminated, further deepening frustrations and concerns over bias in Meta's policies and practices.

White House asked to probe Microsoft-UAE AI deal over links to China military

Caixing Global

Du Zhihang and Denise Jia

American lawmakers are urging an investigation into Microsoft’s $1.5 billion investment in UAE-based AI company G42 due to concerns about the potential transfer of sensitive technology to China. In a letter to the White House, Republican representatives Michael McCaul and John Moolenaar requested an assessment of G42's connections to China's Communist Party, military, and government before the deal proceeds.

Big Tech

Shooting conspiracies trend on X as Musk endorses Trump

The Verge

Jacob Kastrenakes

Conspiracy theories about the shooting at a rally for Donald Trump began surfacing on X shortly after the news broke this afternoon, with the platform promoting topics including “#falseflag” and “staged” to users. X owner Elon Musk has staunchly advocated for “free speech” on social media platforms — which can include misinformation like the above.

Fujitsu confirms customer data exposed in March cyberattack

Bleeping Computer

Bill Toulas

Fujitsu has confirmed that a data breach earlier this year compromised sensitive information related to individuals and customer businesses. The attack, which did not involve ransomware, used sophisticated techniques to avoid detection. In March, malware was discovered on multiple systems, prompting Fujitsu to isolate affected computers and initiate an investigation with external experts. The breach was traced to a single point of compromise that spread to 49 computers. Fujitsu has since contained the malware, implemented enhanced security measures, and updated their detection solutions. They have received no reports of the stolen data being misused.

Microsoft Outlook faced critical zero-click RCE vulnerability

Infosecurity Magazine

Alessandro Mascellino

Security researchers have uncovered a critical vulnerability, CVE-2024-38021, affecting most Microsoft Outlook applications. This zero-click remote code execution vulnerability, now patched by Microsoft, did not require any authentication, setting it apart from the previously discovered CVE-2024-30103, which required at least an NTLM token. If exploited, CVE-2024-38021 could lead to data breaches, unauthorized access and other malicious activities. Microsoft has rated this vulnerability as "Important" and noted a distinction between trusted and untrusted senders.

Data breach exposes millions of mSpy spyware customers

TechCrunch

Zack Whittaker

A data breach at the phone surveillance operation mSpy has exposed millions of its customers who bought access to the phone spyware app over the past decade, as well as the Ukrainian company behind it. Unknown attackers stole millions of customer support tickets, including personal information, emails to support, and attachments, including personal documents, from mSpy in May 2024. While hacks of spyware purveyors are becoming increasingly common, they remain notable because of the highly sensitive personal information often included in the data, in this case about the customers who use the service.

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI illegally barred staff from airing safety risks, whistleblowers say

The Washington Post

Pranshu Verma, Cat Zakrzewski and Nitasha Tiku

OpenAI whistleblowers have filed a complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission alleging the artificial intelligence company illegally prohibited its employees from warning regulators about the grave risks its technology may pose to humanity, calling for an investigation.

OpenAI scale ranks progress toward ‘human-level’ problem solving

Bloomberg

Rachel Metz

OpenAI has introduced a five-level system to track its progress towards creating AI that outperforms humans, aiming to clarify its approach to AI safety and development. The levels range from current conversational AI, Level 1, to AI capable of organizational tasks, Level 5. OpenAI believes it is close to reaching Level 2, “Reasoners,” which can solve problems at a doctoral level without tools. A recent demonstration highlighted new GPT-4 capabilities suggesting human-like reasoning. CEO Sam Altman expects artificial general intelligence within this decade. This evolving framework will be refined with feedback from employees, investors, and the board.

Taiwan tech suppliers thrive on AI servers in June

Nikkei Asia

Hideaki Ryugen

Leading Taiwanese suppliers of chips and technology devices enjoyed a strong June thanks to growing sales of servers for artificial intelligence and signs of a recovery for computers following a post-pandemic decline. Combined revenue at Taiwan's 19 biggest tech companies totaled 1.24 trillion New Taiwan dollars ($38.2 billion) last month, up 13.5% on the year and the fourth straight month of gains, data compiled by Nikkei shows.

Samsung is developing AI features specifically for China as it looks to claw back into market

CNBC

Arjun Kharpal

Samsung is developing its suite of artificial intelligence features known as Galaxy AI specifically for the Chinese market, the company’s mobile chief told CNBC, as it looks to regain market share that has been decimated by local players. The South Korean tech giant launched Galaxy AI this year with its S24 smartphone series as device makers try to drive people to upgrade to premium handsets. On Wednesday, Samsung launched two new foldable smartphones with new AI features as it continues to build up capabilities.

The hidden workers behind AI tell their stories

Netzpolitik

Ingo Dachwitz

The Data Workers' Inquiry highlights the critical yet often invisible role of data workers in AI and content moderation. This project shares the stories of workers from diverse regions like Venezuela, Kenya, and Germany, who handle tasks such as data annotation and content moderation. These workers face low pay, lack of labour rights, and mental health issues, exacerbated by surveillance and client arbitrariness. The initiative aims to amplify their voices and push for better working conditions and recognition through various media forms, advocating for systemic changes in the tech industry.

How machine learning can undermine human rights: Youtube’s struggle to moderate the Syrian crisis

Trust and Safety Foundation

In Syria, where the government arrested and tortured citizens and journalists for reporting on the civil war, social media content became vital for human rights investigations. However, this content also posed a moderation challenge for platforms like YouTube and Facebook, which had to differentiate between the documentation of abuses and the promotion of terrorism. While machine learning classifiers have become part of the solution, a 2017 implementation by YouTube led to improper removals of content and accounts, resulting in an outcry from human rights advocates.

China critics pan AI ‘rejuvenation’ of Jackie Chan in new film ‘A Legend’

South China Morning Post

Yating Yang

Jackie Chan’s new movie has become mired in controversy for using artificial intelligence face-swapping technology to make the ageing action film icon appear younger. The use of AI has also prompted concerns about the potential overuse of stunt doubles. A Legend, which has been touted as a sequel to the 2005 film The Myth, stars Chan and Zhang Yixing. The film premiered in China on July 10.

