A fake version of the private messaging app Signal has found a way onto Google Play and appears to be linked to a Chinese spy operation, researchers claimed on Wednesday. Forbes

World

‘Five Eyes’ nations release technical details of Sandworm malware ‘Infamous Chisel’

CyberScoop

Christian Vasquez

The U.S. government and its allies on Thursday released a technical breakdown of malware used by the infamous Russian hacking group Sandworm on the battlefield in Ukraine, offering one of the most detailed analyses to date of malicious software used by the Kremlin in military cyber operations against Kyiv. Use of the malware has been described by Ukrainian officials as a shift in Russia’s use of cyber operations against Ukraine, from disruptive attacks to more targeted collection to help on the battlefield.

Australia

MINDEF announces review of Defence Trade Controls Act

Defence Connect

The Defence Trade Controls Act 2012, which regulates the supply of military and dual-use technology overseas and the brokering of defence goods and technology, requires a review every five years to ensure Australia’s export control regime remains fit for purpose, balancing appropriate safeguards with a rapidly evolving strategic environment. The review will examine the act alongside existing policies and regulations surrounding the protection of sensitive and critical technology and consider whether current safeguards for technology transfers complement these frameworks. This review will also extend to evaluate the act in the context of other reforms the government is considering to defence trade.

The ABS wants to use AI to power economic data and the census

Capital Brief

Jennifer Duke

Australia’s five-yearly census costs taxpayers $565 million and involves 35,000 employees. It mightn’t always be this way. Soon, it might be artificial intelligence that analyses census papers. This is one way Australia’s chief statistician David Gruen sees benefits in using the technology to improve efficiency and productivity at the Australian Bureau of Statistics. One of the ABS' first forays into AI was to use the technology to analyse aerial photographs of parts to identify whether properties have been demolished.

Cyber incident

The University of Sydney

The University of Sydney is aware of a data breach involving one third-party provider which has resulted at this stage in a limited number of recently applied and enrolled international applicants’ personal data being accessed. The issue was isolated to a single platform and had no impact on other University systems. There is currently no evidence that any personal information has been misused.

China

China lets Baidu, others launch ChatGPT-like bots to public, tech shares jump

Reuters

Josh Ye, Urvi Manoj Dugar

Five Chinese tech firms, including Baidu Inc and SenseTime Group, on Thursday launched their artificial intelligence chatbots to the public after receiving government approval, as China's government pushes to widen the use of such products amid competition with the United States. Unlike other countries, China requires companies to submit security assessments and receive clearance before releasing mass-market AI products.

USA

North Asia

China’s disinformation fuels anger over Fukushima water release

The New York Times

Motoko Rich, John Liu

In Guangdong Province, on China’s southern coast, a woman posted a photo of a boxed-up Japanese-brand air-conditioner that she planned to return in protest. In many social media posts like these, the phrase “nuclear-contaminated wastewater” has appeared — the same wording used by the Chinese government and state media to refer to Japan’s release into the ocean of treated radioactive water from the ruined Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Southeast Asia

Singapore data centers look to Malaysia, Indonesia to satisfy demand

Nikkei Asia

Tsubasa Suruga

Data center operators in Singapore are increasingly exploring alternative locations like Malaysia and Indonesia, as the city-state limits construction of new facilities due to space constraints and environmental concerns. Major foreign operators are also building new data centers in the region, as demand from big tech companies remains strong with new technology like generative AI.

Behind the AI boom, an army of overseas workers in ‘digital sweatshops'

The Washington Post

Rebecca Tan, Regine Cabato

In a coastal city in the southern Philippines, thousands of young workers log online every day to support the booming business of artificial intelligence. In dingy internet cafes, jampacked office spaces or at home, they annotate the masses of data that American companies need to train their artificial intelligence models.More than 2 million people in the Philippines perform this type of “crowdwork,” according to informal government estimates, as part of AI’s vast underbelly.

South & Central Asia

India faces 3rd most cyber threats: report

Deccan Chronicle

Pinto Deepak

India was ranked the third-worst country, following the USA and Brazil, for cybersecurity risk events in the first half of 2023, according to an international report. The USA topped the list for highest malware detection, while Japan topped the list of countries accessing malicious URLs, the report stated. The report also found an attack surface view across five lakh commercial clients and crores of consumer customers. With native sensors across endpoints, email and messaging, network and web traffic, and cloud and operational technology, the report found top techniques, tactics, and trends in threat actor activity.

Europe

EU study slams big tech firms over Russian disinformation

The Hindu

Tech titans, including TikTok and Twitter, failed to effectively tackle Russian disinformation online during the first year of the war in Ukraine, according to a study published Wednesday by the EU. The independent study for the EU comes after tougher rules under the Digital Services Act (DSA) kicked in this month for the world's biggest online platforms. The report focused on risks from pro-Kremlin disinformation on six platforms - Facebook, Instagram, Twitter (rebranded X), YouTube, TikTok and Telegram - and whether the companies' actions complied with elements of the DSA. Tech companies signed a code of practice on disinformation before the DSA that would have "mitigated some of the Kremlin's malign activities", the report said.

UK

Abandon artificial intelligence copyright exemption to protect UK creative industries, MPs say

UK Parliament

The Government must follow through on its pledge and abandon plans to allow AI developers the free use of existing music, literature and works of art for the purposes of training artificial intelligence to come up with new creations, MPs say today.

Big Tech

A fake signal app was planted on Google Play by China-linked hackers

Forbes

Thomas Brewster

A fake version of the private messaging app Signal has found a way onto Google Play and appears to be linked to a Chinese spy operation, researchers claimed on Wednesday. The main aim of the fake Signal, which was called Signal Plus Messenger and functioned the same as the legitimate version, is to spy on communications of the real app, according to ESET researcher Lukas Stefanko.

Twitter, now X, will begin collecting users’ biometric data

CyberScoop

Tonya Riley

Elon Musk’s X Corp., the company formerly known as Twitter, released an updated privacy policy stating that it will start seeking user consent to collect biometric data for “safety, security and identification purposes.” The policy, which takes effect Sept. 29, follows intense scrutiny over X’s lack of account authentication and rampant fraud across the platform. However, the move to offer users the chance to provide government IDs for identity matching or verification using biometric data creates a number of risks in itself, critics say.

The real story of Musk’s twitter takeover

The Wall Street Journal

Walter Isaacson

In April 2022, things were going surprisingly well for Elon Musk. Tesla stock had risen 15-fold in five years, making it worth more than the next nine auto companies combined. SpaceX in the first quarter of 2022 launched twice as much mass into orbit as all other companies and countries combined. Its Starlink satellites had just succeeded in creating a privately owned internet, providing connectivity to 500,000 subscribers in 40 countries, including Ukraine. It promised to be a glorious year, if only Musk could leave well enough alone. But that was not in his nature.

Misc

Cybersecurity enters conversation about executive pay

The Wall Street Journal

Kim S. Nash

Companies are starting to tie bonuses for their chief executives and other top leaders to cybersecurity metrics, a move that governance experts say could make them more secure against hackers. The practice is inching up among the biggest U.S. companies, with nine of the Fortune 100 companies linking a portion of short-term bonuses for named executive officers to a cyber goal in 2022, according to new research from accounting and consulting firm EY. That is up from zero in 2018, EY said.

