OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is exploring making its own artificial intelligence chips and has gone as far as evaluating a potential acquisition target, according to people familiar with the company’s plans. The company has not yet decided to move ahead, according to recent internal discussions described to Reuters. Reuters

With the nationwide vote on the Voice now just a week away, the ABC has spoken to several members of the Chinese Australian community about how they're approaching the referendum, and how discussions about what it will or won't do are playing out on Chinese language platforms. ABC News

Australia

Are Chinese Australians getting both sides of the argument on the Voice?

ABC News

Joyce Cheng and Stephen Dziedzic

With the nationwide vote on the Voice now just a week away, the ABC has spoken to several members of the Chinese Australian community about how they're approaching the referendum, and how discussions about what it will or won't do are playing out on Chinese language platforms. And many have said when they turn to places like WeChat, it has been almost impossible to find information or arguments from Yes advocates — or a clear explanation of why they believe the Voice might help Indigenous Australians. The evidence for that isn't purely anecdotal.

Artificial intelligence such as ChatGPT to be allowed in Australian schools from 2024

The Guardian

Caitlin Cassidy

Artificial intelligence including ChatGPT will be allowed in all Australian schools from 2024 after education ministers formally backed a national framework guiding the use of the new technology. The framework, revised by the national AI taskforce, was unanimously adopted at an education ministers meeting on Thursday. It will be released in the coming weeks.

Home Affairs and Immigration websites hit by denial-of-service cyber attacks

ABC News

Stephanie Borys

People have not been able to access visa and citizenship applications online following an attack on the Home Affairs website. The Department of Home Affairs said it was first made aware of the distributed denial-of-service attack overnight and an investigation had been launched. A DDoS attack is when someone attempts to disrupt other people's ability to access a server, service or network — typically by overloading it with requests. And the attacks are becoming increasingly common.

China

In chip race, China gives Huawei the steering wheel: Huawei’s new smartphone and the future of semiconductor export controls

Center for Strategic and International Studies

Gregory C. Allen

On August 29, Huawei launched its new Mate60 Pro smartphone. Normally, smartphone launches do not attract attention in U.S. national security circles. However, this one did, and rightfully so. The Mate60 Pro dramatically marked Huawei’s return to the 5G smartphone business after years of ever-tightening U.S. Department of Commerce export controls effectively cut Huawei off from 5G technology. How? By restricting Huawei’s access to U.S. semiconductor technology, especially chips, chip design software, and chipmaking equipment.

23andMe scraping incident leaked data on 1.3 million users of Ashkenazi and Chinese descent

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Genetic testing giant 23andMe confirmed that a data scraping incident resulted in hackers gaining access to sensitive user information and selling it on the dark web. The information of nearly 7 million 23andMe users was offered for sale on a cybercriminal forum this week. The information included origin estimation, phenotype, health information, photos, identification data and more. 23andMe processes saliva samples submitted by customers to determine their ancestry.

NüVoices won’t let Beijing silence women

Voice of America News

Liam Scott

After years of enduring conferences about China whose panels primarily featured men — dubbed “manels” — and reading articles on China that mainly cited men, Joanna Chiu was fed up. Years before foreign correspondents were being forced to leave China in droves, and even before headlines documented the widespread online harassment that female reporters face over their China coverage, the more obvious issue, according to Chiu, was the sidelining of female experts on China.

USA

Amazon’s Alexa has been claiming the 2020 election was stolen

The Washington Post

Cat Zakrzewski

Amid concerns the rise of artificial intelligence will supercharge the spread of misinformation comes a wild fabrication from a more prosaic source: Amazon’s Alexa, which declared that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Asked about fraud in the race — in which President Biden defeated former president Donald Trump with 306 electoral college votes — the popular voice assistant said it was “stolen by a massive amount of election fraud,” citing Rumble, a video-streaming service favored by conservatives.

Verified accounts spread fake news release about a Biden $8 billion aid package to Israel

NBC News

Ben Goggin

A doctored White House press release posted online falsely claimed that the Biden administration had authorized $8 billion in emergency aid to Israel on Saturday. The fact that it was faked didn't stop it from being posted across the internet and rising to the top of Google search results. The faked document is one of the most far-reaching instances of misinformation to come out of the most recent violent conflict between Hamas and Israel, fooling several online publications into writing full articles about the fake news, which are still surfacing prominently in online search results.

RISC-V technology emerges as battleground in US-China tech war

Reuters

Stephen Nellis and Max A. Cherney

In a new front in the U.S.-China tech war, President Joe Biden's administration is facing pressure from some lawmakers to restrict American companies from working on a freely available chip technology widely used in China - a move that could upend how the global technology industry collaborates across borders. At issue is RISC-V, pronounced "risk five," an open-source technology that competes with costly proprietary technology from British semiconductor and software design company Arm Holdings. RISC-V can be used as a key ingredient for anything from a smartphone chip to advanced processors for artificial intelligence.

US charges ex-intelligence officer with trying to give defence secrets to China

The Guardian

A former US army intelligence officer has been charged with attempting to provide classified defence information to the Chinese security services during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic – including some listed in a Microsoft Word document titled “Important Information to Share with Chinese Government”. Authorities on Friday arrested former sergeant Joseph Daniel Schmidt, 29, at San Francisco international airport as he arrived from Hong Kong, where he had been living since March 2020, the Justice Department said. A federal grand jury in Seattle returned an indictment on Wednesday charging him with retention and attempted delivery of national defence information.

North Korea suspected in massive hack of DeFi project Mixin

Bloomberg

Katrina Manson

The massive breach of a decentralized finance project bears the hallmarks of a North Korean attack, according to a senior White House official. Mixin Network, which helps blockchains handle transactions more efficiently, said it had lost less than $150 million in a late-September attack. Originally the company estimated it lost $200 million but reduced it after a final inspection.

The cloud can solve America’s AI problems

Foreign Policy

Tim Fist and Paul Scharre

One year ago this week, the Biden administration instituted sweeping export controls on semiconductor chips—the sort used in advanced AI—and chip-making equipment going to China. But the current export controls are too blunt an instrument to be effective over the long term. The ban applies to any buyer in China, even for benign commercial uses that do not threaten national security. It also applies not just to U.S. AI chips and chip-making equipment, but also to chips produced outside of the United States using U.S.-origin technology, software, or equipment. These broad restrictions risk damaging U.S. firms’ market dominance, eroding the sustainability of a key lever for AI governance in the future.

White supremacist active clubs are breeding on Telegram

WIRED

David Gilbert

On Monday evening, Gabrielle Hanson, a pro-MAGA mayoral candidate in Tennessee, walked through the parking lot of Franklin City Hall, on her way to debate her opponent, incumbent Ken Moore, in what was meant to be little more than a typical campaign stop in the small city of Franklin just south of Nashville. What made this scene so different was the fact that Hanson was flanked by members of the Tennessee Active Club, an openly neo-Nazi hate group. One of the men escorting Hanson into the building was Sean Kauffmann, the reported leader of the group whom the Southern Poverty Law Center says has been part of the white supremacist movement for years, and was photographed giving a Nazi salute at a Black Lives Matter rally.

Michael Benz, a conservative crusader against online censorship, appears to have a secret history as an alt-right persona

NBC News

Brandy Zadrozny

Michael Benz, a former Trump State Department official whose work has been cited in congressional hearings and promoted by Elon Musk, has become a go-to voice for Republican criticism of government and social media censorship in the past year. But before his stints in government and as a pundit, Benz appears to have been a pseudonymous alt-right content creator who courted and interacted with white nationalists and posted videos espousing racist conspiracy theories, according to recordings, livestreams and blog posts reviewed by NBC News.

Americas

Rhysida ransomware gang claims attacks on governments in Portugal, Dominican Republic

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

A notorious ransomware gang has claimed attacks against two government institutions this week, both of which confirmed they faced a range of issues due to the incidents. The city of Gondomar – a suburb about 20 minutes away from the Portuguese city of Porto – said on September 27 that it was the target of a cyberattack that forced officials to take systems offline and contact the country’s National Cybersecurity Center and the National Data Protection Commission and local law enforcement.

North Asia

Japan eyes tighter security clearances on par with U.S., Europe

Nikkei Asia

Ryuto Imao

Japan plans to introduce a security clearance system for people handling sensitive information, Nikkei has learned, aiming to set standards compatible with the U.S. and Europe to facilitate intelligence sharing and business cooperation. The draft includes stricter background checks and penalties for people who leak secrets.

Virtual influencers are burning up South Koreans’ Instagram feeds

The Economist

South Korean television presenters have been causing trouble. Within the past year one was fired for swearing on live television and another for slandering a dead comedian. A third stands accused of abusing junior colleagues. A solution is to hand: virtual humans. Increasingly common globally, computer-generated influencers are proving especially popular in South Korea. The country’s first, Oh Rozy (“One and Only”), was created by a Seoul-based firm, Locus-x, and appeared on Instagram in 2020.

Southeast Asia

Thailand to launch new satellite, expanding aerospace sector

Nikkei Asia

Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat

Thailand plans to launch a new Earth observation satellite, its first such launch in 15 years, marking a milestone in the country's development of space technology that it hopes will bring useful applications in business and society. Pakorn Apaphant, executive director of the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency, which oversees the country's space research and development, had said the satellite, Theos-2, was scheduled to be launched on Saturday morning Bangkok time, from the Guiana Space Center in French Guiana.

South & Central Asia

India tells X, YouTube, Telegram to remove any child sexual abuse material

Reuters

Shilpa Jamkhandikar and Hritam Mukherjee

India has sent notices to social media platforms X, formerly known as Twitter, YouTube and Telegram asking them to ensure there is no child sexual abuse material on their platforms, the government said on Friday. The companies could be stripped of their protection from legal liability if they don't comply, the government said in a statement.

Indian police accuse Chinese telcos of funding investigated news portal

Reuters

Arpan Chaturvedi and Krishn Kaushik

Indian police have formally accused Chinese smartphone makers Xiaomi Corp and Vivo Mobile of helping transfer funds illegally to a news portal under investigation on charges of spreading Chinese propaganda, documents showed on Friday. A Xiaomi India spokesperson strongly denied the accusation. A spokesperson from Vivo did not respond immediately to repeated requests for comment. NewsClick said the allegations were "untenable and bogus".

Ukraine - Russia

Ukraine cyber-conflict: Hacking gangs vow to de-escalate

BBC

Joe Tidy

The two largest hacktivist groups in the Ukraine conflict have vowed to de-escalate cyber-attacks and comply with new rules of engagement published by a war watchdog. On Wednesday, the International Committee of the Red Cross issued the first list of rules for civilian hackers ever created. Dubbed a "Geneva Code of cyber-war", it was initially criticised as unworkable. But now Ukrainian and Russian hackers say they will comply with the rules.

Europe

European Spyware Consortium supplied despots and dictators

Speigel

Sven Becker, Rafael Buschmann, Max Hoppenstedt, Nicola Naber and Marcel Rosenbach

One message, one link, one click. That's all it takes to lose control of your digital life, unwittingly and in a matter of seconds. Greek reporter Thanasis Koukakis has experienced it. The message sounded innocuous enough, like one of the many tips journalists are regularly sent. "Thanasis, have you heard about this?" When he clicked on the link in summer 2021, a small program installed itself imperceptibly on his phone. It opened the door to the spyware program Predator, a virtual beast of prey. Suddenly, Koukakis was completely exposed, and remained so for 10 weeks.

How Ashton Kutcher’s ‘non-profit start-up’ makes millions from the EU’s fight against child abuse on the net

Follow the Money

Alexander Fanta and Salsabil Fayed

The ‘non-profit start-up’ Thorn, founded by actor Ashton Kutcher, is a driving force behind the EU’s campaign to scan the net for child abuse material. Newly public documents and financial information obtained by Follow the Money reveal the blurred boundaries between Thorn’s do-good public face and the powerful business behind it.

UK

UK data watchdog issues Snapchat enforcement notice over AI chatbot

The Guardian

Mark Sweney

Snapchat could face a fine of millions of pounds after the UK data watchdog issued it with a preliminary enforcement notice over the alleged failure to assess privacy risks its artificial intelligence chatbot may pose to users and particularly children. The Information Commissioner’s Office said it had provisionally found that the social media app’s owner failed to “adequately identify and assess the risks” to several million UK users of My AI, including among 13- to 17-year-olds.

AI facial recognition: Campaigners and MPs call for ban

BBC

Imran Rahman-Jones and Liv McMahon

Police and private companies should "immediately stop" the use of facial recognition surveillance, says a group of politicians and privacy campaigners. They have raised concerns around human rights, potential for discrimination and "the lack of a democratic mandate". It comes after the government announced plans for police to access passport photos to help catch criminals.

Middle East

Misinformation about Israel and Hamas is spreading on social media

NBC News

Elizabeth Chuck, Ben Goggin and Anna Schecter

As one of the largest invasions in 50 years unfolded on the streets, sea and skies over Israel, misinformation about the assault proliferated on social media. In one instance, a widely circulated video of an Israeli airstrike was said to show a retaliation to Saturday's surprise attack by Palestinian group Hamas, which has left hundreds dead. “BREAKING: Israeli Air Force is striking terror targets in Gaza,” read the caption of the video, which was shared on Facebook and social media platform X. But the video was from airstrikes that happened in May.

Big Tech

‘This is a false advertisement’: X ads are being challenged by reader context

The Wall Street Journal

Patrick Coffee and Megan Graham

Fact-checking notes on X are making some advertisers more cautious about spending on the social-media platform. X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2021 began allowing a group of volunteers to collaborate on “Community Notes” meant to provide additional context or information about both unpaid posts and paid ads on the platform. Notes first became visible to all Twitter users in 2022, but their prevalence has increased significantly this year. Elon Musk, who acquired the company last year, has praised Community Notes as key to making X a more reliable source of information, but told CNBC in May that X had lost $40 million in revenue after two unnamed advertisers had notes added to their posts.

Elon Musk under investigation by US agency for $44bn takeover of Twitter

The Guardian

Elon Musk is under investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission over his $44bn takeover of social media giant Twitter, it was revealed on Thursday. The investigation concerns whether Musk broke federal securities laws in 2022 when he bought stock in Twitter, which he later renamed X, as well as statements and SEC filings he made about the deal.

Amazon launches first internet satellites in bid to compete with Starlink

The Washington Post

Christian Davenport

Amazon stretched its reach to space on Friday, sending its first two internet satellites to orbit, a key step toward building out a constellation of more than 3,000 satellites that it hopes will compete with SpaceX’s Starlink system to provide online access to millions without it. The pair of prototype satellites were launched from Cape Canaveral, Fla., at 2:06 p.m. Eastern on an Atlas V rocket operated by the United Launch Alliance, the joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

Artificial Intelligence

ChatGPT-owner OpenAI is exploring making its own AI chips

Reuters

Anna Tong, Max A. Cherney, Christopher Bing and Stephen Nellis

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is exploring making its own artificial intelligence chips and has gone as far as evaluating a potential acquisition target, according to people familiar with the company’s plans. The company has not yet decided to move ahead, according to recent internal discussions described to Reuters. However, since at least last year it discussed various options to solve the shortage of expensive AI chips that OpenAI relies on, according to people familiar with the matter.

Broken ‘guardrails’ for AI systems lead to push for new safety measures

Financial Times

Madhumita Murgia

Two of the world’s biggest artificial intelligence companies announced major advances in consumer AI products last week. Microsoft-backed OpenAI said that its ChatGPT software could now “see, hear and speak”, conversing using voice alone and responding to user queries in both pictures and words. Meanwhile, Facebook owner Meta announced that an AI assistant and multiple celebrity chatbot personalities would be available for billions of WhatsApp and Instagram users to talk with.

Spyware

Hacked phone spyware shuts down… again

TechCrunch

Zack Whittaker

A short-lived spyware operation called Oospy, which emerged earlier this year after its predecessor Spyhide was hacked, is no longer operational and has shut down. Oospy appeared online in late July as a rebrand of a phone monitoring app called Spyhide, which was facilitating the surveillance of tens of thousands of Android device owners around the world. Spyhide shut down after a breach exposed the operation and its administrators who were profiting from it.

Misc

Global initiatives in quantum computing: The role of international collaboration

Observer Research Foundation

Prateek Tripathi

Quantum computing is one of the fastest-growing areas in technology in recent times. It is also one of the most attractive investment avenues, both from the public and private sectors, reaching about US$35.5 billion globally in 2022. This is chiefly due to the unprecedented leap in computing speed in comparison to classical computers and the paradigm shift in cybersecurity that they offer. In addition, they are increasingly finding applications in other areas such as quantum chemistry, medicine, agriculture, and countering climate change.

We finally have proof that the internet is worse

The Atlantic

Charlie Warzel

So-called dark patterns, deceptive bits of web design that can trick people into certain choices online, make it harder to unsubscribe from a scammy or unwanted newsletter; they nudge us into purchases. Algorithms optimized for engagement shape what we see on social media and can goad us into participation by showing us things that are likely to provoke strong emotional responses. But although we know that all of this is happening in aggregate, it’s hard to know specifically how large technology companies exert their influence over our lives.

