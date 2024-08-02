Good morning. It's Friday 2nd August.

A stabbing attack in northwest England that killed three young girls sparked violent protests fueled by false online rumors blaming immigrants and Muslims, leading to clashes between far-right demonstrators and police outside a local mosque. The misinformation spread rapidly on social media, escalating tensions and causing widespread unrest. Associated Press

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for the implementation of advanced technology and a "smart system" in border defense to address new challenges, aligning with his goals for modernizing China's military by 2027 and building a world-class force by 2050. The focus includes enhancing border, maritime, and air defense through technological advancements, though specifics on the "smart" systems were not detailed. South China Morning Post

Vice President Kamala Harris is facing heightened racist and sexist online attacks as she campaigns for the presidency. These attacks, intensified by AI and an unregulated online environment, surpass the harassment faced by past candidates like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. The worsening online discourse raises concerns about its impact on democracy and deterring potential candidates. The New York Times

Australia

1 in 4 Australian cyber attacks hit Victorians, data finds

Herald Sun

Athos Sirianos

Victorians are among the most vulnerable to cyber crime in the country, new data has revealed, with Australians reporting an attack every six minutes. Data for the 2022/23 financial year released by the Australian Signals Directorate revealed cyber attacks on Victorians made up of 26 per cent of all reports in the countr— or one in four attacks in Australia. Only Queensland had a higher rate. In 2023, Victoria also experienced a 10-year high for “hacking” offences, according to data from crime statistics agency, with 625 offences recorded in the year to March 2023 and another 167 in the past 12 months. Earlier this year Victoria’s court system as well as the Victoria Racing Club were among the major bodies hit by cyber attacks, while a major Optus data breach in 2022 impacted more than 2.8m customers.

WSU data breach impact grows, sensitive information exposed

The Cyber Express

Samiksha Jain

In a follow-up to the May 2024 announcement regarding a Western Sydney University data breach of its Microsoft Office 365 environment, WSU has now confirmed that personal information stored in its Isilon storage platform was also subjected to unauthorized access. This platform holds ‘My Documents’ information, departmental shared folders, and some backup and archived data. In an official statement, the University noted, “We have been and will continue to analyze the very large and complex dataset to properly understand the impact the unauthorized access to Isilon has had on individuals’ personal information.”

Adrian Katong ran a one-stop shop for phishing scams. Here's how he was tracked down

ABC News

Hagar Cohen and Alex McDonald

Based in the picturesque state of Sabah on the Island of Borneo, Adrian Katong portrays himself online as a hard-working family man. A prolific social media user, Katong likes to post photos of himself and his family. He also likes the good life — splashing on expensive jewellery, overseas holidays, tech gadgets, cars and a Kawasaki motorbike. Beneath this facade of success, Adrian Katong has a secret. He has been investigated by police in three jurisdictions over his role in one of the world's largest phishing operations.

Social media levy on the cards in escalation of news dispute

The Sydney Morning Herald

Paul Sakkal

Tech behemoths could be slapped with big new taxes after publishers warned the federal government against pushing Facebook owner Meta into abandoning news content altogether, creating a news desert on local social media. Smaller online news outlets have urged Labor not to enforce a Morrison government-era code that would start a long arbitration process in the hope of reaching new deals for tech giants to pay Australian media firms for their content.

China

Xi Jinping calls for hi-tech ‘smart system’ to boost China’s border defence

South China Morning Post

Amber Wang

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for greater use of technology and the deployment of a “smart system” for border defence to meet “new opportunities and challenges”. The instructions were made during a group study session on Tuesday attended by the Communist Party’s 24-member Politburo, the party’s top policymaking body. Such sessions usually give a glimpse of the leadership’s priorities. Xi highlighted the need to “strengthen technological empowerment” in border defence, “enhance the development of new methods and conditions for border, maritime, and air defence, and build a comprehensive and smart management and control system”.

China wants to start a national internet ID system

The New York Times

Meaghan Tobin and John Liu

It’s hard to be anonymous online in China. Websites and apps must verify users with their phone numbers, which are tied to personal identification numbers that all adults are assigned. Now it could get more difficult under a proposal by China’s internet regulators: The government wants to take over the job of verification from the companies and give people a single ID to use across the internet. The Ministry of Public Security and the Cyberspace Administration of China say the proposal is meant to protect privacy and prevent online fraud.

Why Chinese propaganda loves foreign travel bloggers

The New York Times

Vivian Wang

Spend some time browsing YouTube or Instagram and you might come across a growing new genre: China travel vlogs. There’s the American who made a four-hour “vlogumentary” about eating dumplings in Shanghai. There’s the German traveler marveling at how quickly China’s bullet trains accelerate. There’s a British couple admiring colorful traditional clothing in the far western region of Xinjiang. All have hundreds of thousands of views. The videos are even more popular on Chinese social media. YouTube and Instagram are banned in China, but Chinese users have found ways to reshare them to Chinese sites, to avid followings. The bloggers have been interviewed by Chinese state media and their experiences promoted with trending hashtags such as “Foreign tourists have become our internet spokespeople.”

USA

Kamala Harris faces a faster, uglier version of the internet

The New York Times

Tiffany Hsu, Stuart A. Thompson and Steven Lee Myers

The internet was spewing racist and sexist attacks long before Vice President Kamala Harris began her presidential campaign this month, including when Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton sought the job. Since the last major election, however, it has become even more noxious — and more central to American politics. In 2008, Mr. Obama faced an ecosystem in which Facebook had millions of users, not billions, and the iPhone was just a year old. In 2016, Mrs. Clinton’s campaign monitored a handful of social media platforms, not dozens. In 2020, when Ms. Harris was Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s running mate, it was far harder to use artificial intelligence to produce the fake pornographic renderings and misleading videos that now claim to portray her.

Elon Musk made a Kamala Harris deepfake ad go viral, sparking a debate about parody and free speech

NBC News

Kat Tenbarge

A fake Kamala Harris campaign ad using a manipulated version of her voice has become a flash point in the escalating debate over how to treat manipulated media — often referred to as deepfakes — ahead of the 2024 election. The fake Harris audio, recirculated by Elon Musk in a post that has been seen more than 150 million times, contains digs about diversity, President Joe Biden and border policies, as well as edited clips from real Harris appearances.

New US rule on foreign chip equipment exports to China to exempt some allies

Reuters

Karen Freifeld

President Joe Biden's administration plans to unveil a new rule next month that will expand U.S. powers to stop exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment from some foreign countries to Chinese chipmakers, two sources familiar with the rule said. But shipments from allies that export key chipmaking equipment - including Japan, the Netherlands and South Korea - will be excluded, limiting the impact of the rule, said the sources who were not authorized to speak to media and declined to be identified.

Election deniers are ramping up efforts to disenfranchise voters

WIRED

David Gilbert

For the past six months, election denial groups across the United States have been laser-focused on efforts to purge voter rolls in support of former president Donald Trump’s reelection bid. Using new apps and online tools, they claim their volunteers have filed hundreds of thousands of voter registration challenges. Though these efforts are based on unreliable data and debunked election fraud conspiracies, they threaten to disenfranchise voters by removing legitimate registrations. And as the deadline to file these voter roll challenges approaches next week, experts warn that these groups are already planning out their next moves to stop Democratic voters in swing states.

The U.S. wanted to knock down Huawei. It’s only getting stronger.

The Wall Street Journal

Liza Lin, Stu Woo and Raffaele Huang

Five years ago, Washington sanctioned Huawei, cutting off the Chinese company’s access to advanced U.S. technologies because it feared the telecommunications giant would spy on Americans and their allies. Many in the industry thought it would ring the death knell for one of China’s most vital tech players. Huawei struggled at first—but now it’s come roaring back.

Cybercom’s AI task force housed within its elite cyber unit

Defense Scoop

Mark Pomerleau

US. Cyber Command created an artificial intelligence task force within its high-end cyber unit that is focused on defending the nation from significant digital harm. “We created an AI Task Force and what the decision that we made is we put it inside of our largest operational organization. It’s inside the Cyber National Mission Force. [Commander] Maj. Gen. Lorna Mahlock has that team of expertise as a tool that when she’s got a hard problem, she can use that task force as one of the solutions,” Gen. Timothy Haugh, commander of Cybercom and director of the National Security Agency, said at a dinner hosted by the Intelligence and National Security Alliance Tuesday.

Secret Service’s tech flaws helped gunman evade detection at Trump rally

The New York Times

Eric Lipton and David A. Fahrenthold

After a week of oversights and failures, the officers protecting former President Donald J. Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., still had one last chance to get it right. The chance lasted about 30 seconds. It began when a local police officer peered over the roof of the AGR International warehouse near the rally grounds and found the suspicious man he and other officers were hunting. Ninety minutes of confusion about Thomas Crooks’s intentions and whereabouts had ended in an instant.

JOINT FACT SHEET: Second U.S.-Singapore Critical and Emerging Technology Dialogue

The White House

Today, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, and Singapore Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo chaired the second U.S.-Singapore Critical and Emerging Technology (CET) Dialogue in Singapore. Building on the inaugural U.S.-Singapore CET Dialogue held in Washington. D.C. in October 2023, Singapore and the United States reaffirmed our commitment to building trusted, open, accessible, and secure technology ecosystems to promote responsible innovation, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, and a rules-based international order.

North Asia

How are cyberattacks fueling North Korea’s nuclear ambitions?

Center for Strategic & International Studies

Doreen Horschig

After a two-year investigation, Google’s cybersecurity firm Mandiant accused North Korean hacker group Advanced Persistent Threat 45 (APT45, or Andariel) of engaging in a global cyber espionage campaign since 2009. The group attacked a variety of sectors (e.g., banks, defense firms, and hospitals) and targeted nation-states such as India, South Korea, and the United States on the orders of the North Korean government’s Reconnaissance General Bureau—a military intelligence agency. The attacks against government entities and the private sector are in line with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s vision to build a military force that contains “the constant threat of the enemies with overwhelming force.”

Kim Jong Un now has a cyber army of 8,400 hackers, South Korean intelligence reportedly said

The Cyber Express

Mihir Bagwe

North Korea’s cyber capabilities are expanding at an alarming rate, posing a significant threat to global security. Local media in South Korea citing a recent intelligence report, confirmed that the reclusive nation has bolstered its cyber workforce by 20% in just two years, bringing the total number of hackers to a staggering 8,400. This number stood at 6,800 personnel, as per the Defense Whitepaper 2022. This rapid growth, fueled by economic desperation and Kim Jong Un’s strategic vision, has transformed cyber warfare into a cornerstone of the regime’s ambitions.

South & Central Asia

Small Indian banks back online after ransomware attack, payments authority says

Reuters

Nearly 300 small Indian banks which were forced to go offline a day earlier due to a ransomware attack were back online on Thursday, the National Payments Corporation of India, an authority that oversees payments systems, said. The attack had affected C-Edge Technologies, a technology service provider to the banks. India has about 1,500 cooperative and rural regional banks, which largely serve customers in hinterland areas, one-fifth of which were affected by the attack.

India's $45 billion startup implosion puts tech future in doubt

Bloomberg

Sankalp Phartiyal

For a brief, shining moment, India looked like the next big market for technology startups. Now, the country’s leading startups are struggling to survive and funding for the next generation of founders is drying up. Potential profits have turned to dust. The online education pioneer Byju’s — once the country’s most valuable startup at $22 billion — has seen that figure drop more than 90% from its peak. The digital payments firm Paytm pulled off what was India’s largest-ever initial public offering in 2021 — only to have its stock collapse about 80%. Oyo Hotels, a celebrated lodging business, has watched its valuation sink roughly 75% amid accounting problems and partner clashes. Those three marquee names between them have shed more than $45 billion of market value from their peak. More than 35,000 startups wound down operations last year, according to one study.

Europe

Germany blames China for ‘serious’ cyber attack

Financial Times

Sam Jones

Germany has blamed China for a “serious” cyber attack in 2021 on its government agency for precision mapping, which potentially exposed sensitive information vital to protecting critical infrastructure. German interior minister Nancy Faeser on Wednesday condemned the Chinese state actors responsible “in the strongest possible terms”. The German foreign office summoned the Chinese ambassador in Berlin for a formal complaint.

What leaders need to know about the EU’s AI Act starting today

Forbes

Benjamin Laker

Starting today, August 1, 2024, the European Union’s Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act) takes effect, heralding a significant change in how artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are regulated within the EU. This comprehensive regulatory framework will shape AI development and deployment across Europe and globally.

UK

Online misinformation is fueling tensions over the Southport stabbing attack that killed 3 children

Associated Press

Jill Lawless

Within hours of a stabbing attack in northwest England that killed three young girls and wounded several more children, a false name of a supposed suspect was circulating on social media. Hours after that, violent protesters were clashing with police outside a nearby mosque. Police say the name was fake, as were rumors that the 17-year-old suspect was an asylum-seeker who had recently arrived in Britain. Detectives say the suspect charged Thursday with murder and attempted murder was born in the U.K., and British media including the BBC have reported that his parents are from Rwanda.

Keir Starmer warns social media firms after Southport misinformation fuels riots

Reuters

Alistair Smout

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned social media companies that they must uphold laws that prohibit the incitement of violence online after misinformation around a fatal mass stabbing earlier in the week sparked violent scenes. A 17-year-old boy appeared in an English court on Thursday charged with the murder of three young girls in a knife attack at a summer dance class in Southport that has shocked the nation and sparked two nights of violent protests.

Council ready to 'wargame' potential cyber attacks

BBC

Belinda Ryan

A council must be prepared for cyber attacks and should get ready to "wargame" hypothetical scenarios, a councillor has said. Andrew Kolker said an attack on Cheshire East Council would be "catastrophic" and said firm plans must be made to see how the authority would cope. His comments at a council meeting came after the recent CrowdStrike outage paralysed many computer systems around the world. The Dane Valley councillor said it would be "nigh on impossible" to operate a council without computers and telephones. He told the audit and governance committee: "I’d suggest it would be extremely difficult."

Africa

SA's sluggish approach to cyber security regulation laid bare

iTWeb

Christopher Tredger

South Africa's government and its cybersecurity ecosystem face significant challenges in advancing and enforcing regulations. Failure to do so could increase vulnerabilities and cause the country to fall further behind globally. According to cybersecurity and financial services professionals, the country’s slow approach to regulation and enforcement is just one of many issues that need attention.At the 4 Digital Dawn event, presented by the South African ICT Association (SAICTA) in partnership with Nedbank and the Flanders Investment & Trade agency, Elmarie Biermann, founder and director of the Cybersecurity Institute, highlighted a common misconception: many organisations believe that compliance with data protection and cyber security regulations equates to full protection.

Big Tech

Google tweaks Search to help hide explicit deepfakes

The Verge

Jess Weatherbed

Google is rolling out new online safety features that make it easier to remove explicit deepfakes from Search at scale and prevent them from appearing high up in search results in the first place. When users successfully request the removal of explicit nonconsensual fake content that depicts them from Search, Google’s systems will now also aim to filter out all explicit results on similar searches about them and remove any duplicate images.

Meta has run hundreds of ads for cocaine, opioids and other drugs

The Wall Street Journal

Salvador Rodriguez

Meta Platforms is running ads on Facebook and Instagram that steer users to online marketplaces for illegal drugs, months after The Wall Street Journal first reported that the social-media giant was facing a federal investigation over the practice. The company has continued to collect revenue from ads that violate its policies, which ban promoting the sale of illicit or recreational drugs. A review by the Journal in July found dozens of ads marketing illegal substances such as cocaine and prescription opioids, including as recently as Friday. A separate analysis over recent months by an industry watchdog group found hundreds of such ads.

Meta agrees to $1.4B settlement with Texas in privacy lawsuit over facial recognition

Associated Press

Nadia Lathan

Meta has agreed to a $1.4 billion settlement with Texas in a privacy lawsuit over allegations that the tech giant used biometric data of users without their permission, officials said Tuesday. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the settlement is the largest secured by a single state. In 2021, a judge approved a $650 million settlement with the company, formerly known as Facebook, over similar allegations of users in Illinois.

Artificial Intelligence

Senators introduce bill to protect individuals against AI-generated deepfakes

Engadget

Anna Washenko

Today, a group of senators introduced the NO FAKES Act, a law that would make it illegal to create digital recreations of a person's voice or likeness without that individual's consent. It's a bipartisan effort from Senators Chris Coons (D-Del.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), fully titled the Nurture Originals, Foster Art, and Keep Entertainment Safe Act of 2024. If it passes, the NO FAKES Act would create an option for people to seek damages when their voice, face or body are recreated by AI. Both individuals and companies would be held liable for producing, hosting or sharing unauthorized digital replicas, including ones made by generative AI.

Trolls used her face to make fake porn. There was nothing she could do

The New York Times

Coralie Kraft

Most mornings, before walking into City Hall in Hallandale Beach, Fla., a small city north of Miami, Sabrina Javellana would sit in the parking lot and monitor her Twitter and Instagram accounts. After winning a seat on the Hallandale Beach city commission in 2018, at age 21, she became one of the youngest elected officials in Florida’s history. Her progressive political positions had sometimes earned her enemies: After proposing a name change for a state thoroughfare called Dixie Highway in late 2019, she regularly received vitriolic and violent threats on social media; her condemnation of police brutality and calls for criminal-justice reform prompted aggressive rhetoric from members of local law enforcement. Disturbing messages were nothing new to her.

Misc

Massive SMS stealer campaign infects Android devices in 113 countries

Bleeping Computer

Bill Toulas

A malicious campaign targeting Android devices worldwide utilizes thousands of Telegram bots to infect devices with SMS-stealing malware and steal one-time 2FA passwords (OTPs) for over 600 services. Zimperium researchers discovered the operation and have been tracking it since February 2022. They report finding at least 107,000 distinct malware samples associated with the campaign. The cybercriminals are motivated by financial gain, most likely using infected devices as authentication and anonymization relays.

