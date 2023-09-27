Good morning. It's Wednesday 27th September.

A top European Union official said Tuesday that the social network X, formerly known as Twitter, is the biggest source of fake news and urged owner Elon Musk to comply with the bloc’s laws aimed at combating disinformation. Ahead of upcoming elections, Google, TikTok, Microsoft and Meta also have more to do to tackle disinformation, much of it coming from Russia, which is using social media to wage a “war of ideas” against democracy, European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said. Associated Press

Russia is stepping up its cyberattacks on Ukraine's law enforcement agencies in an effort to uncover what they know about war crimes committed by Russian soldiers, according to Ukrainian cybersecurity officials. The Kremlin's recent espionage campaigns targeted Ukraine's prosecutor general's office, courts, and other entities involved in investigating war crimes, said Victor Zhora, the deputy chairman of Ukraine's cybersecurity service, during a press conference on Tuesday. The Record by Recorded Future

Australia

The power of data: Forget Twitter, the party’s moved to WhatsApp

Australian Financial Review

Mark Di Stefano

After Pat Cummins was appointed Test captain, then-prime minister Scott Morrison added him to a WhatsApp chat group. Coach Justin Langer was the third member of the group, which was labelled – presumably by the PM – “Legends”. The episode, which came to light in a cricket documentary released this year, highlighted how group chats have reshaped the way Australians connect. People are increasingly sending messages and emojis on Meta’s WhatsApp and Apple’s iMessage to closed groups of friends and peers or, in the former PM’s case, sports stars. And they’re spending less time on social media.

China

Heavily persecuted, highly influential: China’s online feminist revolution

Rest of World

Wanqing Zhang

Many Chinese women of Zhang’s generation have been inspired by online communities to question traditional notions around gender and women’s role in Chinese society. The country’s social media platforms — including Weibo, Xiaohongshu, TikTok sibling Douyin, super-app WeChat, and culture discussion platform Douban — buzz with feminist content. Women’s rights-related hashtags rack up millions, if not billions, of clicks.

USA

‘Unprecedented’ secrecy in Google trial as tech giants push to limit disclosures

The New York Times

Nico Grant, Cecilia Kang and Tripp Mickle

Now as the case, U.S. et al. v. Google, enters its third week in court, it is shaping up to be perhaps the most secretive antitrust trial of the last few decades. Not only has Google argued for the landmark trial to be largely closed off to the public, but so have other companies that are involved, such as Apple and Microsoft. Apple even fought to quash subpoenas, describing them as “unduly burdensome,” to get its executives out of giving testimony.

Apple executive defends multibillion-dollar Google deal at trial

The Washington Post

Eva Dou

Google has been the only “valid” choice for a default search engine on iPhones, a top Apple executive testified in court Tuesday. Eddy Cue’s testimony at the Google antitrust trial in Washington gave a rare peek into negotiations behind a little-known multibillion-dollar deal between the two tech giants that set Google search as the default across Apple devices.

US sues Amazon in landmark monopoly case after four-year probe

Reuters

Diane Bartz

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a long awaited antitrust lawsuit against Amazon.com on Tuesday, and asked the court to consider forcing the online retailer to sell assets as the government pressed on with its fight to rein in Big Tech's domination of the internet. The FTC said that Amazon restricts retailers on its marketplace from discounting, which stifled competition, and forced sellers to use its 'fulfillment service,' a reference to its nationwide network of delivery vans and warehouses, which some critics say should be hived off from Amazon's web business.

Biden hosts Pacific Islands, with a rising China in mind

The New York Times

Michael Crowley

The Pacific Island state of Niue is one of the world’s tiniest. Covering just over 100 square miles and with a population of about 1,700, it has no military, is not a member of the United Nations and was not recognized as a sovereign nation by the United States until last year. But President Biden was talking about Niue on Monday at the White House, when he hosted the leaders of 18 Pacific Island nations, the second gathering of its kind in a year and the latest illustration of a regional competition for influence between the United States and China.

How a private company helps ICE track migrants’ every move

CyberScoop

Tonya Riley

A mobile app used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to monitor certain migrants is collecting large amounts of sensitive data with uncertain protections regarding how that data is being used and stored, according to public records obtained by the Just Futures Law legal project. The agency is increasingly relying on contractors to build the technology it relies on, creating a growing surveillance apparatus operated by ICE to monitor migrant communities.

U.S. blacklists 28 entities from China, Russia and other countries, citing national security risks

The Wall Street Journal

Yuka Hayashi

The Commerce Department on Monday targeted 28 companies from China, Russia and other countries with export restrictions, dialing up pressure on foreign actors that could undermine American national security interests. The addition to the export blacklist included nine firms implicated in violating existing export controls through a scheme to supply a Russian company with components to build unmanned aerial vehicles for Russia’s intelligence agency, the Commerce Department said.

U.S. counterintel buys access to the backbone of the internet to hunt foreign hackers

404 Media

Joseph Cox

A federal counterintelligence agency tracking hackers has bought data harvested from the backbone of the internet by a private company because it was easier and took less time than getting similar data from the NSA, according to internal U.S. government documents. According to the documents, going through an agency like the NSA could take “days,” whereas a private contractor could provide the same data instantly.

Globe Summit panelists weigh the ‘superpowers’ of AI against its hazards

Boston Globe

Dana Gerber

The advent of widely accessible, generative artificial intelligence platforms gives everybody “superpowers,” in Daniela Rus’s view. “We can become more productive, we get speed, we get knowledge, we get insight, we get creativity, we get foresight, we get mastery, we get empathy,“ said Rus, the director of the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at MIT, during a Globe Summit panel focused on AI and industry. “Of course, all these tools that can be used for good can also be used for bad by supervillains.” This balancing act was on full display at several of the Globe Summit’s AI-focused sessions on Tuesday.

Ford halts work on E.V. battery plant in Michigan

The New York Times

Jack Ewing

Ford Motor, in the midst of tense contract negotiations with striking United Automobile Workers, said on Monday that it was suspending construction of a battery factory in Michigan because of concerns that the plant might not be able to make products at a competitive price. It was unclear whether the halt was related to negotiations with the union, or to other issues. Ford has come under attack from Republican lawmakers because it plans to manufacture batteries at the plant in Marshall, Mich., using technology licensed from CATL, a Chinese company that is the world’s largest maker of batteries for electric cars.

North Asia

How TSMC’s chip plant is shaking up Japan

Financial Times

Kana Inagaki

People in Kikuyo have a term to encapsulate a new era of traffic jams, skyrocketing property prices and battles for staff: “the TSMC shock”. The small Japanese town and its economy have been radically transformed since Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company began construction of its first factory in Japan five months ago. Kikuyo and the surrounding prefecture of Kumamoto, on Japan’s western island of Kyushu, are now heavily tied to the country’s bid to revive its reputation as an international hub for chip manufacturing, as the world seeks diversified semiconductor supplies to mitigate rising geopolitical risks.

Ukraine - Russia

Europe

Resist Russian disinformation as elections loom, EU tells Big Tech

Reuters

Foo Yun Chee

European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova on Tuesday urged Alphabet's Google, Microsoft, Meta Platforms and TikTok to do more to tackle what she called Russia's "multi-million euro weapon of mass manipulation" ahead of elections in Europe.

Deepfake election risks trigger EU call for more generative AI safeguards

TechCrunch

Natasha Lomas

The European Union has warned more needs to be done to address the risks that widely accessible generative AI tools may pose to free and fair debate in democratic societies, with the bloc’s values and transparency commissioner highlighting AI-generated disinformation as a potential threat to elections ahead of the pan-EU vote to choose a new European Parliament next year.

EU's Breton tells Apple CEO to open its ecosystem to rivals

Reuters

Foo Yun Chee

EU industry chief Thierry Breton on Tuesday called on Apple CEO Tim Cook to open up the iPhone maker's fiercely guarded ecosystem of hardware and software to rivals. Breton's comments came after meeting Cook in Brussels. "The next job for Apple and other Big Tech, under the Digital Markets Act is to open up its gates to competitors," Breton told Reuters.

Booking.com shows the true scope of the EU’s big tech crackdown

WIRED

Morgan Meaker

When the European Union issued new rules for the internet earlier this year, officials in Brussels envisioned a system that would stop US Big Tech from growing out of control. But the bloc’s latest antitrust decision sent a message that it’s not only American tech giants that will be subject to increasing scrutiny, but European tech companies too. Today an acquisition by travel company Booking has been blocked by EU regulators, who cited concerns that the deal could harm competition and drive up prices. Booking’s chief executive hit back at the European Commission’s decision, claiming it was “wrong” about both the law and the details of the case.

Foreign brands including Tesla to face scrutiny as part of EU probe into China car subsidies

Financial Times

Joe Leahy

Tesla and European carmakers that export from China to the EU will be part of the bloc’s probe into whether the country’s electric vehicles industry is receiving unfair subsidies, Brussels’ most senior trade official said. EU executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis on Tuesday said there was “sufficient prima facie evidence” to justify the probe into imports from China of battery-powered vehicles, which Brussels fears could overwhelm the bloc’s car industry.

Intel’s big chip-making push in Germany hits bottleneck

The Wall Street Journal

Jimmy Vielkind

Intel says it needs 3,000 people to staff the semiconductor factory it plans to build in eastern Germany by the end of the decade. This year, the local apprentice program for chip-making technicians is training two. The German government trumpeted Intel’s planned development as a game changer, backed by federal subsidies totaling 10 billion euros that would help the economy pivot toward new industry. The outlay is part of a European Union effort unveiled this summer to double the Continent’s share of global chip production to compete with established producers in Asia.

‘Who benefits?’ Inside the EU’s fight over scanning for child sex content

Balkan Insight

Giacomo Zandonini, Apostolis Fotiadis and Luděk Stavinoha

An investigation uncovers a web of influence in the powerful coalition aligned behind the European Commission’s proposal to scan for child sexual abuse material online, a proposal leading experts say puts rights at risk and will introduce new vulnerabilities by undermining encryption.

Finland lifts ban on transferring Yandex data to Russia

Reuters

Terje Solsvik

Finland's data protection regulator said on Tuesday it had lifted a temporary ban on Russian tech group Yandex and Dutch-based partner Ridetech from transferring to Russia the personal data of customers of Yandex's Yango ride-hailing app. The emergency ban was announced in August in response to Russian legislation which Finland at the time believed would give Russia's Federal Security Service the right to receive data from Finnish users processed in taxi operations.

UK

Meta pays £149mn to break London office lease

Financial Times

Joshua Oliver and Cristina Criddle

Meta has paid £149mn to break its lease on a major London development near Regent’s Park as big tech groups pull back on office space as hybrid working takes hold. British Land, which owns the building at 1 Triton Square, on Tuesday flagged a short-term hit to earnings as it will now have to find a new tenant for the eight-storey building in a challenging London office market.

Africa

Disinformation around Niger’s coup falls in the crosswinds of geopolitics

Inkstick Media

Olatunji Olaigbe

The disinformation around the coup in Niger is noteworthy as a nexus of international geopolitics. Disinformation narratives have involved actors from across West Africa and the world, and viewers targeted are sometimes local Nigeriens, but often people around the region. That the country has had blackouts leading to a dearth of verifiably accurate information and has a complicated media industry with little to no editorial independence has only added to the storm of uncertainty.

Hack of Egyptian politician’s iPhone tied to tech firm Sandvine

Bloomberg

Ryan Gallagher

A hack that compromised the iPhone of a presidential candidate in Egypt has been linked to the computer networking company Sandvine Inc., whose equipment has previously been used by Belarus and other countries to censor the internet. Ahmed Eltantawy, a prominent opposition politician, had his phone breached between May and September after he announced his plans to run in Egypt’s 2024 presidential elections, according to an analysis from the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab. After conducting a forensic examination of the device, the researchers concluded with “high confidence” that the Egyptian government was behind the hack.

Middle East

Kuwait isolates some government systems following attack on its Finance Ministry

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

The government of Kuwait is in the process of recovering from a ransomware attack that affected its Ministry of Finance. The ransomware attack began on September 18 and government officials immediately tried to separate and shut off affected systems. Officials sought to preempt concerns that workers would not be paid, reiterating that payment and payroll systems were on a separate network.

Inside Iran’s influence operation

Semafor

Jay Solomon

In the spring of 2014, senior Iranian Foreign Ministry officials initiated a quiet effort to bolster Tehran’s image and positions on global security issues — particularly its nuclear program — by building ties with a network of influential overseas academics and researchers. They called it the Iran Experts Initiative. The scope and scale of the IEI project has emerged in a large cache of Iranian government correspondence and emails reported for the first time by Semafor and Iran International.

Artificial Intelligence

A Shazam for people: Clearview’s AI app was a hit among the rich and powerful

Rolling Stone

Kashmir Hill

When I first broke the story of Clearview AI in The New York Times in January 2020, people were shocked. Some were horrified. The tiny start-up had scraped 3 billion faces from Facebook, YouTube, Venmo and millions of other websites without anyone’s consent to build a groundbreaking facial recognition app. Upload a stranger’s photo to Clearview’s app and it reveals online photos of them, with links to where they can be found. Thousands of police departments around the world were secretly using the app but no one seemed to know about it. As I dug further into Clearview AI for my new book, Your Face Belongs to Us, I discovered that in fact, some very wealthy and powerful people were among the first to know it existed.

French billionaire Xavier Niel to invest €200mn in artificial intelligence

Financial Times

Adrienne Klasa

French billionaire Xavier Niel is investing €200mn in artificial intelligence, as one of the biggest names in European tech tries to ensure the region remains competitive in the innovation race with the US and China. Niel’s telecoms group Iliad will invest across projects that include a cloud supercomputer powered by Nvidia, a research centre in Paris and an annual AI conference at Station F, Niel’s start-up campus in the French capital, the group announced on Tuesday.

