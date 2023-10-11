Good morning. It's Thursday 12th October.

A previously unknown government-backed hacking group is targeting organizations in the manufacturing, IT, and biomedical sectors across Taiwan, Vietnam, the U.S. and an unnamed Pacific island, according to new research from Symantec. The researchers are tracking the group under the name “Grayling” and said in a report released Tuesday that it is using custom-made malware as well as publicly available tools to attack its targets. The Record by Recorded Future

Researchers have uncovered a propaganda network of 67 accounts on the X social platform that are coordinating a campaign of posting false, inflammatory content related to the Israel-Hamas war. While such information has proliferated on X after Saturday’s attack, the research is believed to be the first concrete evidence that deliberate propaganda to mislead people about the conflict has gone unchecked on the platform. Combined, the accounts’ misleading posts and videos have millions of views. NBC News

Southeast Asian countries are taking a business-friendly approach to artificial intelligence regulation in a setback to the European Union's push for globally harmonised rules that align with its own stringent framework. Reuters reviewed a confidential draft of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations' "guide to AI ethics and governance," whose content has not previously been reported. Reuters

Australia

National cyber co-ordinator Darren Goldie says Aussie schools likely the next hack

The Australian

Joseph Lam

Australian schools could soon ­become a major target for cyber criminals who are already targeting students across the globe as a way to gain access to teachers and administrators. The alarming trend is already playing out in the US where First Lady Jill Biden was working on an initiative to strengthen cyber security across all levels of ­schooling. Australia’s first National Cyber Security Co-ordinator, Air Marshall Darren Goldie, identified the trend at a NAB event this week, warning that hackers had identified schools as being at the top end of small-to-medium enterprises, often with high revenues.

National cyber security coordinator warns schools becoming targets

IT News

Speaking at a NAB-run seminar, Air Marshal Darren Goldie said that schools were already being targeted in the United States, and this could expand to Australia as well. “Amidst growing ransomware attacks, schools are becoming more prominent targets,” he said, according to a NAB blog post. “We’re seeing this play out in the US where it’s a significant problem.

Israel-Hamas war likely to result in increased cyber-attacks, Australia told

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

The Israel-Hamas war is likely to result in Australian organisations being targeted online by ideologically motivated threat actors, a leading cybersecurity organisation has warned. CyberCX’s intelligence update on 10 October states that analysis of the activity of threat groups since Israel formally declared war on 8 October had noted at least 30 groups ideologically aligned with Russia, Ukraine, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh had shifted their messaging on social media.

Parents warned to shield children from war content on TikTok, Instagram

The Sydney Morning Herald

Nicole Precel and Christopher Harris

Parents have been told to consider deleting their child’s TikTok and Instagram accounts to reduce potential exposure to violent extremist content, as Hamas vowed to publicly broadcast Israeli hostages being executed. Jewish schools in Sydney this week sent messages to students’ parents to be vigilant regarding children’s online exposure, while Jewish Care Victoria posted online instructions to parents about how to talk to children about the war in Israel and distressing images online.

Facebook whistleblower warns social media is distorting Voice debate

Australian Financial Review

Tom McIlroy

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says social media platforms should have done more to stop disinformation and abuse spreading during the Voice to parliament campaign, warning commercial algorithms could be influencing the vote. Visiting Australia as a guest of the Susan McKinnon Foundation, the American said there had been an “explosion” of racial slurs online and companies had been too slow to respond.

How ChatGPT set off alarm bells inside the Albanese government

Capital Brief

Anthony Galloway and Dan Van Boom

The launch of ChatGPT last year made headlines around the world, inspiring awe about the technology's ability to write essays and pass university exams and sparking widespread concerns about industry disruption and job losses. It also set off alarm bells inside the federal bureaucracy and Albanese government. Emails obtained by Capital Brief following a Freedom of Information request show that during the first sitting fortnight of Parliament this year in February, the Department of Industry, Science and Resources sent a briefing marked “Urgent” to its relevant minister Ed Husic calling for a “rapid response” on ChatGPT.

China

China downplays reports of Taiwanese firms helping Huawei’s chip project, saying they are ‘not part of semiconductor supply chain’

South China Morning Post

Tracy Qu

China’s Taiwan affairs office has accused Taipei of “obstructing” cross-strait economic cooperation after the ruling Democratic Progressive Party said it would investigate four Taiwanese firms that were reportedly helping mainland Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies in chip production.

China data brokers find opportunity amid growing restrictions

Axios

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian

A growing web of U.S. restrictions on trade and investment in China — combined with China's own tightening rules — is fueling a market for China-related data. US businesses and lawmakers need accurate data about Chinese companies and the country's economy to make decisions, ensure compliance and formulate policies, but Beijing is increasingly limiting access to that information.

USA

Californians will be able to delete all personal online data with first-in-US law

The Guardian

Johana Bhuiyan

In a victory for privacy advocates and consumers, the California governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill that would enable residents to request that their personal information be deleted from the coffers of all the data brokers in the state. The bill, SB 362, otherwise known as the Delete Act, was introduced in April 2023 by the state senator Josh Becker in an attempt to give Californians more control over their privacy. Californians already have a right to request their data be deleted under current state privacy laws, but it requires filing a request with each individual company.

Democrats ask Biden to put AI safeguards into executive order

The Hill

Rebecca Klar

Democrats in the House and Senate urged President Biden to turn non-binding safeguards on artificial intelligence into policy through an executive order, according to a letter sent to the White House Wednesday. The letter, led by Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, recommends the Biden administration use the AI Bill of Rights, as a guide to set in place policy across the federal government through an upcoming AI executive order.

US Space Force pauses generative AI use based on security concerns

Bloomberg

Katrina Manson

US Space Force has temporarily banned the use of web-based generative artificial intelligence tools and so-called large language models that power them, citing data security and other concerns, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News. The Sept. 29 memorandum, addressed to the Guardian Workforce, the term for Space Force members, pauses the use of any government data on web-based generative AI tools, which can create text, images or other media from simple prompts. The memo says they “are not authorized” for use on government systems unless specifically approved.

Alameda Research allegedly paid Chinese officials around $150M to regain $1B worth of exchange accounts

TechCrunch

Jacquelyn Melinek

During the Sam Bankman-Fried trial on Wednesday, former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison testified that the crypto trading firm paid Chinese officials to get their Alameda trading accounts on OKX and Huobi in China unlocked. Judge Lewis Kaplan noted that the defendant is not charged in this case with bribery of Chinese officials, and the evidence was being offered for “limited purposes to display trust and confidence” as well as “motive” between Bankman-Fried and Ellison. The accounts were reopened to Alameda after Ellison made about $100 million to $150 million in payments of “crypto transfers” to accounts, even though she “didn’t know for certain who it was,” she said. It was later revealed that the accounts were to Chinese officials.

A doctored Biden video is a test case for Facebook’s deepfake policies

WIRED

Vittoria Elliott

In May, A manipulated video of President Joe Biden appeared on Facebook. The original footage showed Biden during the 2022 midterm elections, placing an “I voted” sticker on his granddaughter’s chest and kissing her on the cheek. The doctored version looped the footage to make it appear like he was repeatedly touching the girl, with a caption that labeled him a “pedophile.” Meta left the video up. Today, the company’s Oversight Board, an independent body that looks into the platform’s content moderation, announced that it will review that decision, in an attempt to push Meta to address how it will handle manipulated media and election disinformation ahead of the 2024 US presidential election and more than 50 other votes to be held around the world next year.

North Asia

Japan to add advanced electronic parts to critical supplies list

Nikkei Asia

Ryo Nemoto

The Japanese government plans to designate advanced electronic components as critical goods that will receive support from the state to shore up the supply chain and minimize the fallout from international emergencies, officials said during a meeting held Wednesday by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Multilayer ceramic capacitors - which stabilize voltages and reduce noise in a wide-range of devices such as smartphones, electric vehicles, medical devices, defense equipment and communication infrastructure -- are likely to be included in the designation.

Southeast Asia

Southeast Asia eyes hands-off AI rules, defying EU ambitions

Reuters

Fanny Potkin and Supantha Mukherjee

Southeast Asian countries are taking a business-friendly approach to artificial intelligence regulation in a setback to the European Union's push for globally harmonised rules that align with its own stringent framework. Reuters reviewed a confidential draft of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations' "guide to AI ethics and governance," whose content has not previously been reported.

Ukraine - Russia

Ukraine military opens new cyber defense training facility

The Defense Post

Joe Saballa

Ukraine has formally opened a new cyber classroom designed to train military specialists to effectively fend off sophisticated cyberattacks. Built with support from Estonia, the cyber classroom contains 15 workstations and necessary equipment to support cyber-related exercises. According to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the opening reflects the bloc’s commitment to supporting Kyiv against a wide variety of Russian attacks.

Inside Ukraine’s secret drone factories

The Record by Recorded Future

Dina Temple-Raston, Sean Powers and Daryna Antoniuk

The battle between Russia and Ukraine has been asymmetric from the start. Ukraine has responded to Russia tanks and artillery with scrapy alternatives, and none have emerged more important than the tiny flying machines that have allowed Ukraine to punch way above its weight on the battlefield. Initially, Ukrainian soldiers tinkered with hobbyist racing drones, adding explosives and then dropping the payload on Russian positions or weaponry. It became clear right away that drones worth hundreds of dollars could be used to effectively destroy Russian tanks and artillery batteries worth millions.

Europe

EU warns Musk of potential investigation over Hamas content

NBC News

Kevin Collier

The European Union told Elon Musk on Tuesday that he had 24 hours to explain plans to better counter Hamas videos on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. In a letter posted on X, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton said that X, which Musk bought last year, “is being used to disseminate illegal content and disinformation in the EU.” He warned of an investigation and potential penalties if Musk or the platform didn’t respond.

Middle East

A group of 67 X accounts spread coordinated disinformation about Israel-Hamas war, says research group

NBC News

Kevin Collier

Researchers have uncovered a propaganda network of 67 accounts on the X social platform that are coordinating a campaign of posting false, inflammatory content related to the Israel-Hamas war. While such information has proliferated on X after Saturday’s attack, the research is believed to be the first concrete evidence that deliberate propaganda to mislead people about the conflict has gone unchecked on the platform. Combined, the accounts’ misleading posts and videos have millions of views.

Hamas attacks, Israel bombs Gaza and misinformation surges online

Bellingcat

Misinformation has been spreading rapidly online ever since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7. At least 1,000 people were killed and the Islamist militant group took between 100 and 150 hostages. Israel retaliated, threatening a complete siege of Gaza and hitting the area with multiple airstrikes, killing more than 900 people. Alongside credible reports on the unfolding conflict, misinformation about incidents attributed to both sides have been widely circulated online. With the overwhelming amount of social media content on the conflict, it can be difficult to parse out verified information from posts that have been reused or manipulated.

“Beheaded babies” report spread wide and fast — but Israel military won’t confirm it The Intercept Alice Speri The Israel Defense Forces could not confirm a horrific claim that Hamas beheaded babies during a weekend assault, a spokesperson for the military told The Intercept on Tuesday. The claim went viral, becoming a headline-grabbing aspect of a massacre that left more than 1,000 Israelis dead. “Women, children, toddlers, and elderly were brutally butchered in an ISIS way of action and we are we are [sic] aware of the heinous acts Hamas is capable of,” the spokesperson wrote in response to questions from The Intercept about the viral reports.

Hamas got around Israel’s surveillance prowess by going dark

Bloomberg

Peter Martin, Katrina Manson, and Henry Meyer

Facing one of the most sophisticated surveillance states on the planet, Hamas simply went dark. The militant group’s attack on Saturday caught Israel’s national security apparatus completely off guard — a shocking fact given the scope of the incursion, which included attacks by sea, air and land, and pushed deep into Israeli territory. In theory, it shouldn’t have been possible.

Tech firms struggle as Israel-Gaza falsehoods explode

France24

While major world events typically trigger a deluge of falsehoods, researchers say the scale and speed with which misinformation proliferated online following the weekend's deadly assault on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas was unlike ever before. The conflict, experts say, offers a grim case study of the diminished ability of prominent platforms such as Meta-owned Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter, to combat false information in a climate of layoffs and cost-cutting that have gutted trust and safety teams.

Hamas seeds violent videos on sites with little moderation

The New York Times

Sheera Frenkel and Steven Lee Myers

Since Hamas launched a deadly cross-border attack into Israel over the weekend, violent videos and graphic images have flooded social media. Many of the posts have been seeded by Hamas to terrorize civilians and take advantage of the lack of content moderation on some social media sites — particularly X and Telegram — according to a Hamas official and social media experts interviewed by The New York Times.

Graphic war videos go viral, testing social media’s rules The Washington Post Will Oremus and Naomi Nix Videos uploaded to social media – some by Israelis, some by Palestinians – have helped to shape the world’s understanding of the violence in Israel and Gaza, even as a torrent of fake and misleading posts clouds the picture. But as the war unfolds, who can post such videos and what people can say about them will be determined in part by content moderation policies that vary widely from one social network to the next.

Musk given 24 hours to address graphic images of Hamas attacks

POLITICO

Mark Scott

Elon Musk has until the end of Wednesday to respond to demands from Brussels to remove graphic images and disinformation linked to the violence in Israel from his social network X — or face the full force of Europe's new social media rules. Thierry Breton, the European Union commissioner who oversees the bloc's Digital Services Act rules, wrote to the owner of X, formerly Twitter, to warn Musk of his obligations under the bloc's content rules.

Artificial Intelligence

New AI tool diagnoses brain tumors on the operating table

The New York Times

Benjamin Mueller

Scientists in the Netherlands report using artificial intelligence to arm surgeons with knowledge about the tumor that may help them make that choice. The method, described in a study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature, involves a computer scanning segments of a tumor’s DNA and alighting on certain chemical modifications that can yield a detailed diagnosis of the type and even subtype of the brain tumor.

Big Tech

State-backed hackers are exploiting new ‘critical’ Atlassian zero-day bug

TechCrunch

Carly Page

Microsoft says Chinese state-backed hackers are exploiting a “critical”-rated zero-day vulnerability in Atlassian software to break into customer systems. The technology giant’s threat intelligence team said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that it has observed a nation-state threat actor it calls Storm-0062 exploiting a recently disclosed critical flaw in Atlassian Confluence Data Center and Server. Microsoft has previously identified Storm-0062 as a China-based state-sponsored hacker.

Internet companies report biggest-ever denial of service operation

Reuters

Raphael Satter

Internet companies Google, Amazon and Cloudflare say they have weathered the internet's largest-known denial of service attack and are sounding the alarm over a new technique they warn could easily cause widespread disruption. Alphabet Inc-owned Google said in a blog post published Tuesday that its cloud services had parried an avalanche of rogue traffic more than seven times the size of the previous record-breaking attack thwarted last year.

IRS says Microsoft owes an additional $29 billion in back taxes

CNBC

Jake Piazza

Microsoft received Notices of Proposed Adjustment from the Internal Revenue Service for an additional tax payment of $28.9 billion, the company said in an 8-K filing Wednesday. Microsoft said the dispute concerns the company’s allocated profits between countries and jurisdictions between 2004 and 2013. It said up to $10 billion in taxes that the company has already paid are not reflected in the proposed adjustments made by the IRS.

Misc.

Cybersecurity engineers are among the highest paid in the growing cyber industry

Fortune

Preston Fore

Cybersecurity remains one of the fastest-growing industries in the world. With hundreds of thousands of open positions in the United States alone—and salaries averaging six-figures—now is no better time to learn more about cybersecurity and potentially enhance your career. The industry is predicted to grow by 32% over the next decade, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, and information security analysts earn $112,000 annually on average.

