According to FalconFeeds.io, there are at least 100 different groups so far, of which 20 lean towards Israel, while 77 are supporting Palestine. Three groups appear to be neutral and are hacking both sides. Those aligning with Palestine appear to be linked to countries like Iran and Russia – two key players linked to cyber attacks targeting Israel. Meanwhile, a handful of groups are believed to be hackers based in Malaysia and Indonesia. The Straits Times

Xi Jinping is pushing to make the BRI smaller and greener, and to move from big-ticket projects like dams to high-tech ones such as digital finance and e-commerce platforms. The aim is to aid a broader push for a world order that is multipolar and gives the global south more agency, rather than one dominated by Washington and its allies, analysts say. Reuters

Hackers have discovered targeting European Union military personnel and political leaders working on gender equality with an updated version of the RomCom remote access trojan called PEAPOD. While the methodology, the victims, and the attackers' identities, are all known - the motives are still a mystery. TechRadar

ASPI

Intelligence chiefs’ international visits highlight a useful tool of Australian statecraft

The Strategist

Chris Taylor

You didn’t read about it in the Australian media, but back in August the directors-general of the Office of National Intelligence, Andrew Shearer, and the Australian Secret Intelligence Service, Kerri Hartland, met Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao in Dili. This is ‘intelligence diplomacy’ in action—using intelligence actors and relationships to conduct, or substantially facilitate, diplomatic relations. Indeed, intelligence diplomacy is a potent tool of statecraft that’s useful in specific circumstances to either enhance conventional diplomacy or create subtler lines of communication. A new report from ASPI’s statecraft and intelligence program, released today, focuses on intelligence diplomacy and its increasing utility and potential hazards.

Australia

The Voice campaign was infected with disinformation. Who's in charge of inoculating Australians against lies?

ABC News

Linton Besser

Of the many lessons of Saturday's outcome, there is one which must be more urgently addressed. And that is our appetite for mistruths: Postal votes are a way for the Australian Electoral Commission to 'rig the referendum'. Pencils are distributed at polling stations so votes can be changed. Since 1973, the Constitution has been invalid, so the referendum is invalid too.

Google, X failing to curb abuse content, says Australia watchdog

Bloomberg

Keira Wright

Big tech companies like X Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google are making it harder to stamp out misinformation and child exploitation materials on their platforms, Australia’s eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said. The online safety regulator on Monday issued Google an official warning and X, formerly known as Twitter Inc., a A$610,500 ($386,200) fine for failing to respond to questions about how they detect, remove and prevent child sexual abuse material and grooming.

Rudd slams ‘crazy’ US red tape slowing AUKUS

The Australian Financial Review

Matthew Cranston

Australia’s ambassador to the US, Kevin Rudd, has slammed 'ridiculous' US bureaucracy holding back faster progress on the AUKUS submarine pact between the two countries. The former prime minister said tough export controls on sensitive military technology could slow the sharing of nuclear propulsion technology between the allies under AUKUS.

China

Leaders gather in China for smaller, greener Belt and Road summit

Reuters

Joe Cash

When China launched its Belt and Road Initiative 10 years ago, it touted huge infrastructure spending linking it with Western Europe, which as recently as 2019, Britain's then-finance minister said had 'tremendous potential to spread prosperity and sustainable development'. Ten years on, the most senior EU leader expected to attend the third Belt and Road Summit this week is Hungary's populist Viktor Orban, who will join guests including Russia's Vladimir Putin and a minister of the Afghan Taliban.

MSS monitors Tsinghua's US student exchange programmes

Intelligence Online

The Guoanbu is taking an increasingly close interest in Tsinghua University's Schwarzman College in its hunt for potential American contacts.

USA

US tackles loopholes in curbs on AI chip exports to China

Reuters

Karen Freifeld

The US will take steps to prevent American chipmakers from selling semiconductors to China that circumvent government restrictions, a US official said, as part of the Biden administration's upcoming actions to block more AI chip exports. The new rules, details of which Reuters is reporting for the first time, will be added to sweeping US restrictions on shipments of advanced chips and chipmaking equipment to China unveiled last October. The updates are expected this week, other people familiar with the matter said, though such timetables often slip.

US to tighten rules aimed at keeping advanced chips out of China

Bloomberg

Jenny Leonard, Mackenzie Hawkins, Ian King and Debby Wu

The Biden administration is refining rules aimed at keeping advanced chips and manufacturing gear out of China, seeking to close loopholes that might help its geopolitical rival gain cutting-edge technologies. The latest regulations are an attempt to streamline export curbs announced last October, according to people familiar with the matter.

America’s ‘gold standard’ GPS risks falling behind rival systems

The Wall Street Journal

Drew FitzGerald

The US military, which runs GPS, is upgrading the system with more-modern satellites that can give nonmilitary devices more-precise coordinates in more indoor and hard-to-reach spaces. But the next-generation GPS service for civilians isn’t expected to go live for several years. While academics and national-security officials caution that the delayed upgrades don’t mean that GPS is failing, they say that other countries’ more modern systems could give them influence over global commerce at Washington’s expense.

North Asia

AI chatbot helps farmers navigate a changing world

The Japan Times

A new AI chatbot is proving invaluable for farmers struggling to overcome modern agricultural challenges, with food and climate experts seeing the technology as key in dealing with food insecurity caused by the challenges of global heating and the Ukraine war. AI-powered chatbots are expected to quickly transform agriculture and food systems to be more resilient and sustainable by assisting in the development of drought-resistant crops, early-warning systems against climate change-driven weather disasters and sustainable land management systems.

South & Central Asia

Why is so much anti-Palestinian disinformation coming from India?

Al Jazeera

Marc Owen Jones

An intriguing element of the disinformation that has flooded social media since Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel is that a lot of it has been produced or spread by right-leaning accounts based out of India. Some of these fake stories include Hamas kidnapping a Jewish baby and beheading a young boy on the back of a truck. Blue check accounts have pushed false reports into the stratosphere of virality. One extremely popular tweet shared by thousands of people even claimed the Hamas attack was a US-led psyop.

Europe

Female political leaders and military bigwigs targeted by new cyberattack

TechRadar

Sead Fadilpašić

Hackers have discovered targeting European Union military personnel and political leaders working on gender equality with an updated version of the RomCom remote access trojan (RAT) called PEAPOD. According to cybersecurity researchers at Trend Micro, a hacking collective dubbed Void Rabisu (elsewhere known as UNC2596) created a typosquatted version of the wplsummit website - a site promoting the Women Political Leaders Summit that happened in June this year.

France’s surveillance plans for 2024 Olympics raise privacy concerns

Forbes

Federico Guerrini

As Paris prepares to host the 2024 Summer Olympics, the French government is implementing unprecedented levels of technological surveillance across the city. Hundreds of cameras equipped with AI will monitor crowds and public spaces, alarming authorities when they detect suspicious behavior. While proponents argue these systems will prevent terrorist attacks, privacy advocates warn of a 'techno-securitarian drift' in France.

UK

UK lost out on £2bn in tax in 2021 as big tech shifted profits abroad, claim campaigners

The Guardian

Jasper Jolly

The UK might have missed out on as much as £2bn in tax in 2021 from big tech companies shifting their profits elsewhere, according to an estimate by a group campaigning for greater tax transparency. Seven of the biggest US-headquartered tech companies, including Apple, Microsoft and Google owner Alphabet, are estimated to have paid £750m in UK corporation tax and the digital sales tax, compared with £2.8bn in estimated tax due had profits not been routed elsewhere, according to TaxWatch, a campaign group.

Africa

Mental trauma: African content moderators push Big Tech on rights

The Japan Times

Nita Bhalla

Hundreds of Africans tasked with scouring platforms such as Facebook, TikTok and ChatGPT for graphic content have joined the continent's first union for content moderators, but organizers say some fear losing their jobs if their membership is revealed. The union was established in Nairobi in May with the help of former Facebook moderator and whistleblower Daniel Motaung, who experienced firsthand both the mental toll of this grueling work, and the challenges of holding Big Tech to account.

Middle East

Nearly 100 hacker groups take Israel-Hamas conflict into cyberspace by waging online proxy war

The Straits Times

Aqil Hamzah

How hackers piled onto the Israeli-Hamas conflict

POLITICO

Antoaneta Roussi and Maggie Miller

Hackers sympathetic to Hamas are working to make the Israel-Gaza conflict the next front of cyberwarfare. Hacking groups with links to countries including Iran and Russia have launched a series of cyberattacks and online campaigns against Israel over the past week, some that may have even occurred in the runup to the Oct. 7 strike by Hamas.

Israel conflict lets loose a deluge of falsehoods on social media

Financial Times

Hannah Murphy

A macabre video that spread across social media platforms last week showed a young girl being set on fire by a mob, which sharers claimed was the doing of Hamas. But the footage was, in fact, from 2015 in Guatemala, long before the Palestinian group’s attack on Israel. It was just one falsehood during a week in which often violent misinformation flooded social apps, causing confusion and stoking outrage as the conflict unfolded.

‘Start-up nation’ is tested as Israel’s reservists leave their desks

The New York Times

Michael J. de la Merced

The tech industry in Israel, including many small firms, is trying to adjust as a big military mobilisation cuts their work force. The mobilisation represents about 4 percent of Israel’s population of about nine million. But investors and start-up founders say that tech companies, and especially start-ups, are likely to face a disproportionately high share of that, given their younger work forces.

How Iran’s ominous threats could take on cyber life

POLITICO

Joseph Gedeon

Tehran has made clear that if Israel doesn’t back off from Gaza, it will enter the fray, more than a week into the unsettling humanitarian crisis and rocket barrage on the Gaza Strip following Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel. Despite Tehran’s posturing, experts like the Middle East Institute’s Iran program director Alex Vatanka say the regime is not at all interested or ready to go to war with Israel. But one way in could be spraying Israel with offensive cyber ops, which would give Iran room to maneuver and deny involvement to avoid regional escalation.

Big Tech

How Google’s antitrust trial could change internet search

Time

Solcyre Burga

In the ongoing court battle between Google and the US Justice Department over whether the company has violated an antitrust law, the stakes are high. The outcome of the 10-week trial, which will be decided by US District Judge Amit Mehta, could fundamentally change the way people search the internet and reduce revenue for the company that has the most common search engine for online users.

TikTok faces up to ‘intensely difficult’ battle against misinformation

The New Daily

Sezen Bakan

Last week, the European Union told TikTok, Meta (which encompasses Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads) and X (formerly Twitter) to remove misinformation and disinformation from their platforms as the issue reached boiling point with the Israel-Palestine conflict. TikTok said in addition to launching a command centre in response to the Israel-Palestine crisis, it was working with fact-checking organisations, and monitoring for behaviour that would indicate a ‘covert influence operation’, among other moves.

Artificial Intelligence

Generative AI is the next tactical cyber weapon for threat actors

Forbes

Yuen Pin Yeap

Cybersecurity has always been a cat-and-mouse game with no rules. It is a series of crafty and calculated tactics designed to exploit or thwart an opponent. AI is yet another weapon bad actors are employing to exploit individuals and corporate defenders. While attackers can use AI algorithms to automate and enhance their attacks, defenders are busy leveraging AI for threat and anomaly detection, and predictive analysis to identify and mitigate potential attacks more effectively.

AI poses a 'serious threat' to internet freedom

Eurasianet

Brawley Benson

A report published by a prominent watchdog group confirms that the Internet in the hands of authoritarian-minded leaders is proving an effective instrument of repression. The report goes on to warn that rapid advances in AI threaten to 'supercharge' efforts by illiberal state and non-state actors to curtail Internet freedom and spread disinformation.

Misc

Traditional farming knowledge should be stored for future use: the technology to do this is available

The Conversation

Mourine Sarah Achieng

Indigenous knowledge and traditional practices have played a critical role in development all over the world. For centuries, various disciplines ranging from medicine to biodiversity conservation have drawn on these resources. On the African continent, societies have been guided by a wide range of beliefs, norms, customs and procedures in managing their ecological and social systems.

