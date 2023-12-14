Good morning. It's Friday 15th December.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest will be taking a break over the vacation period. We will be back in your inboxes on Monday 8th January. Thank you for reading!

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

ASPI has recently observed a coordinated inauthentic influence campaign originating on YouTube that’s promoting pro-China and anti-US narratives in an apparent effort to shift English-speaking audiences’ views of those countries’ roles in international politics, the global economy and strategic technology competition. ASPI

Ukraine set out ambitions on Thursday to develop high-tech industries, proposing future state support for the creation of a chipmaking industry and to build up artificial intelligence. The plan, dubbed Win 2030, comes more than 21 months into an all-out war with Russia that the Ukrainian army's commander-in-chief has said requires Kyiv to make a technological breakthrough. Reuters

A cyber-espionage group linked to the Iranian government developed several new malware downloaders over the past two years and has recently been using them to target organizations in Israel. The Record by Recorded Future

ASPI

New ASPI report: Shadow Play

ASPI

Jacinta Keast

ASPI has recently observed a coordinated inauthentic influence campaign originating on YouTube that’s promoting pro-China and anti-US narratives in an apparent effort to shift English-speaking audiences’ views of those countries’ roles in international politics, the global economy and strategic technology competition. This new campaign (which ASPI has named ‘Shadow Play’) has attracted an unusually large audience and is using entities and voice overs generated by artificial intelligence as a tactic that enables broad reach and scale.

Shadow Play: a pro-China and anti-US influence operation thrives on YouTube

The Strategist

Jacinta Keast

In a new ASPI report, we have identified a new campaign—which ASPI has named ‘Shadow Play’—that has attracted an unusually large audience and is using entities and voiceovers generated by artificial intelligence to broaden its reach and scale. The narratives it promotes include China’s efforts to ‘win’ the US–China technology war amid US sanctions targeting China. It also has a focus on Chinese and US companies, such as pro-Huawei and anti-Apple content. ASPI reported our findings to YouTube/Google on 7 December for comment. By 8 December, they had taken down 19 YouTube channels from the Shadow Play network—10 for coordinated inauthentic behaviour and nine for spam.

Pro-China YouTube network used A.I. to malign U.S., report finds

The New York Times

Tiffany Hsu and Steven Lee Myers

ASPI’s Jacinta Keast has uncovered an online campaign to influence global opinion in favor of China and against the United States. The videos promoted narratives that Chinese technology was superior to America’s, that the United States was doomed to economic collapse, and that China and Russia were responsible geopolitical players. Some of the clips fawned over Chinese companies like Huawei and denigrated American companies like Apple.

World

U.S. and China race to shield secrets from quantum computers

Reuters

David Lague

The director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Christopher Wray, said in September that China had “a bigger hacking program than every other major nation combined.” In a September report, China’s chief civilian intelligence agency, the Ministry of State Security, accused the US National Security Agency of “systematic” attacks to steal Chinese data. The National Security Agency declined to comment on China's accusation. More is at stake than cracking codes. Quantum computers, which harness the mysterious properties of subatomic particles, promise to deliver breakthroughs in science, armaments and industry, researchers say.

Latest UN Cybercrime Treaty draft a ‘significant step in the wrong direction,’ experts warn

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Dozens of cybersecurity experts and human rights groups have criticized the latest draft of the controversial UN Cybercrime Treaty currently being negotiated by member states, with some saying that it is significantly worse than the first draft. Several experts involved in the negotiating process told Recorded Future News that the draft published late last month would effectively criminalize cybersecurity research and overlook human rights.

Australia

Canberra to adopt govt-wide data ethics framework

InnovationAus

Justin Hendry

National guidance to help public servants make ethical decisions when collecting, using and sharing public data will be developed by the federal government in a bid to tackle the trust deficit created by Robodebt.

Cyber shock the one the thing keeping our nation’s CEOs awake at night

The Australian

Eric Johnston

Australia’s corporate leaders say a cyber attack now represents the single biggest external threat to the running of their businesses and is the top issue that keeps them awake at night. No matter how prepared they think their business is, the chief executives believe a risk of a crippling attack is real and have highlighted how little control they have as it can unknowingly come from anyone they do business with.

Australia's 3G network shutdown begins this Friday with Vodafone. Here's what you need to know

ABC News

Nelli Saarinen

Australia's 3G network shut down will begin this Friday, when Vodafone becomes the first of the big telcos to switch its service off. All three of Australia's largest telcos are set to close down their 3G networks over the next nine months. Some devices, including older mobile phones, baby monitors and medical devices still rely on the 20-year-old network that is now being phased out in favour of faster 4G and 5G networks.

China

Blockchain-managed IDs arrive in China with new government-backed scheme aiming to reduce data leaks

South China Morning Post

Xinmei Shen and Matt Haldane

A new project in China uses real-name verification and public keys published on a blockchain to create a digital ID that citizens can use across platforms without revealing personal information. China’s state-backed Blockchain-based Service Network and the Ministry of Public Security’s First Research Institute together launched the Real-Name Decentralised Identifier system on Tuesday.

China plans to boost up its censorship game to target AI videos and "pessimism"

Tech Radar

Chiara Castro

China's infamous censorship body revealed fresh plans to boost internet censorship in the country. Short videos appear to be the main target this time, especially those spreading extremism and, for the very first time, pessimistic content. These new guidelines come as the latest attempt to further restrict and control the internet within the country's borders. As a result, we expect that reliable China VPN services will become an even bigger necessity for visitors, and citizens, who wish to keep securely accessing the open wide web.

USA

The contentious surveillance law making waves in Washington

Foreign Policy

Rishi Iyengar and Jack Detsch

Lawmakers in Washington are at loggerheads over proposals to renew the government’s ability to wiretap the communications of foreign citizens in what is shaping up to be a showdown between privacy rights advocates and those who want to maintain or expand US surveillance capabilities. Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, a powerful piece of legislation that grants intelligence agencies broad authority to scrutinize the private communications of foreign citizens, is set to expire at the end of the year.

State Dept.’s fight against disinformation comes under attack

The New York Times

Steven Lee Myers

The State Department’s Global Engagement Center is facing a torrent of accusations in court and in Congress that it has helped the social media giants — including Facebook, YouTube and X — to censor Americans in violation of the First Amendment. The attorney general of Texas, Ken Paxton, and two conservative digital news outlets last week became the latest plaintiffs to sue the department and its top officials, including Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.

Kraft Heinz reviewing claims of cyberattack but internal systems ‘operating normally’

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

The Kraft Heinz Company said it is looking into recent claims of data theft made by a ransomware gang. The Chicago-based company is the third-largest food and beverage company in North America and the fifth-largest in the world — reporting annual sales of more than $26 billion in 2021. On Wednesday evening, the Snatch ransomware gang added the company to its leak site, claiming to have stolen an undisclosed amount of data.

Inside the troll army waging Trump’s online campaign

The New York Times

Ken Bensinger

A team of meme-makers has been flooding social media with pro-Trump posts riddled with sexist and racist tropes. Much of the group, which refers to itself as Donald Trump’s Online War Machine, operates anonymously, adopting the cartoonish aesthetic and unrelenting cruelty of internet trolls. Cheered on by Trump, the group traffics freely in misinformation, artificial intelligence and digital forgeries known as deepfakes.

Open-source chip design takes hold in Silicon Valley

The Wall Street Journal

Belle Lin

A decade-old standard for designing semiconductors called RISC-V is gaining traction as technology companies look at making their own high-performance and specialized chips for artificial intelligence and mobile devices. It can be used to create a variety of chip blueprints for devices like smartwatches, laptops and data center servers, and is easier to customize for specific uses like AI computing.

North Asia

Japan and ASEAN to team on AI and cybersecurity

Nikkei Asia

Fumika Sato

Japan and ASEAN intend to work together on cybersecurity and systems for managing and operating artificial intelligence, based on a draft plan for deepening their relationship, Nikkei learned Wednesday. The two sides look to adopt a joint vision statement on Sunday at a summit in Tokyo that marks the 50th anniversary of relations between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Ukraine - Russia

Ukraine touts ambitions for chip manufacturing, AI growth

Reuters

Max Hunder

Ukraine set out ambitions on Thursday to develop high-tech industries, proposing future state support for the creation of a chipmaking industry and to build up artificial intelligence. The plan, dubbed Win 2030, comes more than 21 months into an all-out war with Russia that the Ukrainian army's commander-in-chief has said requires Kyiv to make a technological breakthrough.

UK

TikTok faces watchdog probe after supplying inaccurate information

BBC

TikTok is being investigated by the UK communications watchdog over providing it with inaccurate information. It is now investigating whether the platform failed to comply with a legal information request. The information fed into a report Ofcom published on Thursday into what video-sharing platforms are doing to stop children viewing harmful content.

Sunak considers crackdown on young teens’ social media use

Bloomberg

Thomas Seal, Kitty Donaldson, and Jillian Deutsch

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s UK government is studying a crackdown on social media access for children under the age of 16, including potential bans, according to people familiar with the discussions. Ministers plan to begin a consultation as soon as January 2024 to gather evidence about the extent of potential harm to children from using social media, the people said, asking not to be named because the discussions are private.

Middle East

Iran-linked hackers develop new malware downloaders to infect victims in Israel

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

A cyber-espionage group linked to the Iranian government developed several new malware downloaders over the past two years and has recently been using them to target organizations in Israel. Researchers at the Slovakia-based company ESET attributed the newly discovered downloaders to the Iranian advanced persistent threat group OilRig, also known as APT34.

Big Tech

Threads to run tests to make posts available on other social media platforms

Reuters

Meta Platforms' Threads is starting a test where posts from accounts on the microblogging platform will be available on Mastodon and other services that use the ActivityPub protocol, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday. Meta had announced plans to make Threads compatible with open, interoperable social networks when the app was launched in July.

Amazon’s internet satellites will use space lasers to transmit data

Bloomberg

Matt Day

Amazon.com Inc., which launched its first internet satellites in October, says it will use space lasers to ensure reliable broadband coverage even in the middle of the ocean. The technology will enable a satellite to deliver data to a cruise ship, say, even if the spacecraft isn’t in range of an Amazon ground station connected to the internet. Instead, the laser will pass the request on to another satellite that has a clear view of a ground station.

Microsoft seizes infrastructure of top cybercrime group

CyberScoop

AJ Vicens

Microsoft took sweeping action against a cybercrime operation responsible for creating roughly 750 million fraudulent Microsoft accounts and various websites used to enable a bevy of cybercrime activities, the company said Wednesday. The announcement comes nearly a week after Microsoft obtained a court order from the Southern District of New York allowing it to seize US-based infrastructure and websites used by a group the company tracks as Storm-1152.

Tesla recalls autopilot software in 2 million vehicles

The New York Times

Jack Ewing, Cade Metz and Derrick Bryson Taylor

Tesla’s reputation for making technologically advanced cars suffered a blow on Tuesday when the company, under pressure from regulators, recalled more than two million vehicles. US officials said the automaker had not done enough to ensure that drivers remained attentive when using a system that can steer, accelerate and brake cars automatically.

Artificial Intelligence

ChatGPT to summarize Politico and Business Insider articles in ‘first of its kind’ deal

The Guardian

Blake Montgomery

Axel Springer, the publisher of Business Insider and Politico, said on Wednesday it was partnering with OpenAI, which will pay the German media group to allow ChatGPT to summarize current articles in responses generated by the chatbot. “ChatGPT users around the world will receive summaries of selected global news content from Axel Springer’s media brands,” which also includes the German tabloid Bild, the two companies said in a statement.

Warning of ‘risk to our survival,’ pope calls for global treaty on AI

The Washington Post

Anthony Faiola and Stefano Pitrelli

In statement Thursday, Pope Francis called for a binding global treaty on artificial intelligence, lauding its potential benefits while warning of its raw potential for destruction. He commented on the pitfalls of placing in human hands a “vast array of options, including some that may pose a risk to our survival and endanger our common home.”

Cheating fears over chatbots were overblown, new research suggests

The New York Times

Natasha Singer

According to new research from Stanford University, the popularization of A.I. chatbots has not boosted overall cheating rates in schools. In surveys this year of more than 40 US high schools, some 60 to 70 percent of students said they had recently engaged in cheating — about the same percent as in previous years, Stanford education researchers said.

Share

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.