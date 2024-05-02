Good morning. It's Thursday 2nd May.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

The Chinese Communist Party is leveraging its propaganda system to build a toolkit to enable information campaigns. This ASPI research report accompanying the website finds that the CCP seeks to harvest data from various sources, including commercial entities, to gain insights into target audiences for its information campaigns, particularly its investments in R&D companies that might serve as ‘building blocks’ for the party’s information campaigns. ASPI

Australia's federal government is trialing a porn passport to block children from explicit online content, spurred by backlash against previous policy hesitations. The initiative, discussed at a national cabinet meeting, aims to counter violence against women. The Sydney Morning Herald

ASPI

New ASPI report: Truth and reality with Chinese characteristics

ASPI

Dr Samantha Hoffman, Tilla Hoja, Yvonne Lau & Lilly Min-Chen Lee

ASPI conducted research on the CCP’s use of its propaganda system as a strategy to solidify its authority and expand its global influence across cultural, technological, economic, and military realms. The CCP manipulates narratives and perceptions through controlled media and technology to dominate the global information ecosystem and influence international decision-making. The dynamics of this strategy are explored in detail on the new project website.

Website: Identifying the building blocks of China’s information campaigns

ASPI

Dr Samantha Hoffman, Tilla Hoja, Yvonne Lau, and Lilly Min-Chen Lee

The research presented on this website identifies both PRC state-owned and nominally private entities linked to the PRC’s expansive propaganda system across four thematic areas, which ASPI research argue are linked to a broader strategy to develop data harvesting capabilities to support targeted messaging and the development of technologies used in the conduct of information operations. This website illustrates the nature of those relationships, with the objective of improving transparency on this complex subject.

Report: China’s propaganda units harvest data from overseas tech firms

The Washington Post

Cate Cadell

Beijing’s state-controlled propaganda units are forging ties with Chinese tech companies, including the sister company of popular e-commerce firm Temu, in what researchers say is likely a coordinated effort to gather targeted data on foreign users that can be used to bolster misinformation campaigns and other state propaganda work abroad.

China seeks to harvest user data from global apps to boost propaganda efforts

The Strategist

Fergus Ryan

The new ASPI report highlights that beyond TikTok, a vast ecosystem of companies in data exchange, media, gaming, AI, and immersive technology is integrated into the CCP's propaganda efforts, raising significant data privacy concerns.

Russia and China co-ordinate on disinformation in Solomon Islands elections

The Strategist

Albert Zhang and Adam Ziogas

Moscow and Beijing likely worked together to sow disinformation globally that was propagated locally by political parties in the lead-up to Solomon Islands’ national and provincial elections on 17 April 2024. Both countries’ propaganda systems accused the United States, without evidence, of using its foreign aid and networks across the country to interfere in voting and of preparing to foment riots and orchestrate regime change in response to an unsatisfactory election result.

Australia

‘A welcome backflip’: Porn passport trial to keep kids off adult websites

The Sydney Morning Herald

Paul Sakkal

Children will be blocked from watching explicit content online under a federal government porn passport trial, a move Australia’s online safety watchdog says was partly driven by a backlash against Labor’s earlier reluctance to force adult sites to shield young people.

Big tech has role in gender safety

The Australian

By EDITORIAL

Restricting the availability of violent pornography online and the algorithms that deliver it directly to underage males is an unavoidable part of the struggle to better protect women. That this material has been allowed to become a fact of modern life virtually unchecked is further evidence of the corrosive influence tech titans have unleashed on the global community.

Nearly $1bn funding announced to support victim-survivors leaving violence, combat online misogyny and AI porn

ABC News

Georgia Roberts

The federal government has pledged to combat violence against women, committing to permanent funding to help women escape violence and a suite of online measures including an age verification trial to block children accessing pornography.

The government says it's cracking down on toxic views towards women online. This is what that means

9NEWS

Daniel Jeffrey

Following an urgent meeting of national cabinet today, the federal government has announced a range of measures to combat Australia's gendered violence crisis. Headlining the announcement was $925 million in funding to help people flee abusive relationships, but there was also a suite of measures to combat the spread of toxic attitudes towards women online.

Australia’s online safety regulator has drawn a line in the sand for X. Will she prevail?

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

The legal battle between Australia’s online safety regulator and Elon Musk’s X is shaping up as the first true test of the power governments can wield over tech platforms, not just within Australia but globally. If the order is upheld, X could face fines upwards of A$15m – up to $782,500 a day for each day the tweets are kept online since the order was made. But the case represents a bigger test of the regulator’s ability to force multinational tech companies to adhere to Australian law.

NSW pubs patrons at risk of identity theft after third-party data leak

The Sydney Morning Herald

Jessica McSweeney and David Swan

NSW Police has launched an investigation into a data leak involving several ClubsNSW venues, with fears customers may have had their identity documents compromised. The “cybersecurity incident” involves Outabox, a third-party IT provider used by hospitality venues and some overseas casinos. The technology used by the clubs includes front-of-venue sign-in systems.

Qantas says issue that exposed customer data to others has been resolved

The Age

Tim Biggs

Qantas says it has resolved an issue with its app that gave customers access to the personal information and accounts of other people, prompting concerns over data privacy. The company said an internal investigation suggested the issue might have been caused by recent system changes, and that it did not suspect a cybersecurity incident was involved.

Climate risks ignored in National Defence Strategy, former defence chief says

ABC News

Jake Evans

A former chief of Australia's defence force says the federal government has failed to understand the risk climate change poses to the nation's security, warning the threat was forgotten in this year's defence strategy.

ATO SES reshuffle sees tech chief role booted down a rung

The Mandarin

Julian Bajkowski

Taxation commissioner Rob Heferen has used the departure of longstanding second commissioner and chief information officer Ramez Katf to restructure statutory heads within the Australia Taxation Office’s (ATO) business groups, with the tech chief’s role downshifted to a Senior Executive Service Band 3 level ahead of a permanent replacement being named.

China

China’s electric cars keep improving, a worry for rivals elsewhere

The New York Times

Keith Bradsher

Automakers in China are building a new generation of bigger, more technologically advanced and competitive electric cars, threatening to leap further ahead of their global rivals as they step up exports around the world.

Beijing tightens grip on China social media giants

BBC

João da Silva

New rules that tighten Chinese government restrictions on the country's internet companies have come into effect today, raising concerns about how they will be applied. The expanded State Secrets Law compels firms - including social media giants Tencent, ByteDance and Weibo - to take action if users post sensitive information.

USA

The US government is asking big tech to promise better cybersecurity

WIRED

Eric Galler

The Biden administration is asking the world’s largest technology companies to publicly commit to tightening the digital security of their software and cloud services. By signing the pledge, companies promise to make a “good-faith effort” to implement seven critical cybersecurity improvements, ranging from soliciting reports of vulnerabilities in their products to expanding the use of multi-factor authentication, a technology that adds an extra login step to the traditional password.

U.S. imposes sanctions on Chinese companies for aiding Russia’s war effort

The New York Times

Alan Rappeport

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced nearly 300 new sanctions on international suppliers of military equipment technology that the administration said have been helping Russia restock its arsenal as it carries out the war in Ukraine.

Most Americans see TikTok as a Chinese influence tool, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

Reuters

Jason Lange and David Shepardson

A majority of Americans believe that China uses TikTok to shape U.S. public opinion, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted as Washington moves closer to potentially banning the Chinese-owned short-video app.

China’s attacks on critical infrastructure ‘tip of the iceberg’

SC Magazine

Simon Hender

The head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) described Chinese cyberattacks against U.S. critical infrastructure as the most serious threat to the nation she has seen in her 30-plus year career.

How to fine-tune the White House’s new critical infrastructure directive

CyberScoop

Frank Cilluffo and Alison King

It’s been more than a decade since the United States last revised the key policy document that describes the federal government’s role in protecting U.S. critical infrastructure, but this week the Biden administration finally took a significant step to update these authorities. With the release of National Security Memorandum 22 (NSM-22), the White House has issued a much-needed update to Presidential Policy Directive 21 (PPD-21), which was issued in 2013 and has become outdated in the face of a rapidly changing threat landscape.

US issues stark warning on AI risks to critical infrastructure

PYMNTS

Editorials

In a bid to safeguard the nation’s vital infrastructure, the federal government is now offering a playbook to help companies navigate the treacherous landscape of cybersecurity, including the brewing dangers lurking in artificial intelligence.

Republicans release tech executives’ internal communications

The Verge

Lauren Feiner

Conservatives are pushing a story about Biden, covid-19, and content moderation on social media platforms in both the court of public opinion and the Supreme Court. A new report shared exclusively with The Verge and set to be released by a Republican-led House subcommittee brings the congressional effort to establish this narrative in line with a pending Supreme Court case, focusing on allegations that the Biden administration violated the First Amendment in its backchannel communications with platforms like Facebook.

North Asia

South Korea explores defense tech cooperation with AUKUS

Nikkei Asia

JUNNOSUKE KOBARA and RURIKA IMAHASHI

South Korea is considering collaborating on military technology with the U.S., Australia and the U.K. through the AUKUS defense framework, Seoul's defense minister said Wednesday. "Korea's defense science and technology capabilities will contribute to the peace and stability of the development of AUKUS Pillar Two and regional peace," South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said after taking part in a two-plus-two meeting in Melbourne among South Korean and Australian defense and foreign ministers.

Taiwan must harden undersea cables, NSB says

Taipei Times

Jonathan Chin

National Security Bureau (NSB) Director-General Tsai Ming-yen yesterday told lawmakers that Taiwan must harden its undersea cables, but refrained from accusing Beijing of sabotaging the lines. Tsai made the remarks during a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee in Taipei after Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Hung Sun-han asked the NSB head whether the cutting of the cables linking Taiwan proper to Lienchiang County (Matsu), which occurred multiple times last year, were accidents or acts of sabotage.

Southeast Asia

Microsoft to invest $1.7 bbn in AI, cloud infrastructure in Indonesia

Al Jazeera

AL JAZEERA AND NEWS AGENCIES

Microsoft has announced plans to invest $1.7bn in artificial intelligence and cloud services in Indonesia. Under the plans unveiled by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, the tech giant will train 840,000 people in Indonesia in the use of AI and provide support for the country’s growing ranks of tech developers.

Russia

Critical infrastructure operators urged to harden systems against pro-Russia hackers

The Record by Recorded Future

Martin Matishak

Pro-Russia “hacktivists” are targeting North American and European critical infrastructure, U.S. and international partners warned on Wednesday, urging operators and equipment vendors to take urgent action to better defend their systems.

UK

FKA Twigs uses AI to create deepfake of herself

BBC

Ian Youngs

FKA Twigs has revealed she has used artificial intelligence to create a deepfake of herself that will interact with fans and journalists so she can focus on her music. The British singer, dancer and actress told a US Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Tuesday that celebrities and artists should have control over how their voices, looks and personalities are used by AI.

Africa

Can African unions beat Big Tech?

The Non Profit Qurterly

Chidinma Iwu

Last May, more than 150 content moderators—whose work powers artificial intelligence (AI) systems at tech giants including Meta, Open AI, and TikTok—sat eagerly awaiting the results of their union election. But when the announcement came, revealing the decision to register a union for the AI moderators, the crowd quickly erupted in fits of laughter and applause.

Middle East

Saudis push for ‘plan B’ that excludes Israel from key deal with US

The Guardian

Julian Borger

The US and Saudi Arabia have drafted a set of agreements on security and technology-sharing... US and Saudi Arabia would sign agreements on a bilateral defence pact, US help in the building of a Saudi civil nuclear energy industry, and high-level sharing in the field of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

NZ & Pacific Islands

GCSB spy agency knew China-backed cyber attack targeted former MPs and didn’t tell them

The New Zealand Herald

Adam Pearse

The Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) knew in 2022 that former New Zealand MPs and an academic were targeted in a China-backed cyber attack, but didn’t tell them. It comes as former Labour MP Louisa Wall and former National MP Simon O’Connor express their anger and disappointment at not being told about the 2021 attack as they request an independent investigation.

Former MPs Louisa Wall, Simon O'Connor claim to be targets of China-backed cyber attack

Radio New Zealand

Katie Scotcher

The minister responsible for the spy agencies' has asked officials for a please explain, after two former MPs claimed they were never informed they were victims of a China-backed cyber attack. Louisa Wall and Simon O'Connor, both former members of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, claimed to have been specifically targeted in 2021, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Big Tech

Google is DOWN! World's biggest search engine hit by outage plaguing thousands of users across the globe

Daily Mail

Stacy Liberatore

Google has been hit with a worldwide outage that is impacting thousands of users. DownDetector shows issues appeared around 11am ET, plaguing Search, the website and Google Drive. Users in the US, the UK, Australia, parts of Europe, South America and Asia have reported problems with the tech giant's services. It is unclear how many users have been impacted and what caused the glitch.

Google blocked 2.28 million apps from being published, including deepfake, AI nude generator apps

Firstpost

FP Staff

Google announced some significant changes it made in its security measures on Google Play Store. The tech giant also revealed that it blocked about 2.28 million policy-violating apps from being published in 2023. These efforts were achieved through new and enhanced security features, policy updates, and advanced machine learning technologies, alongside more stringent developer onboarding and review processes.

The tech billionaires who helped ban TikTok want to write AI rules for Trump

The Washington Post

Elizabeth Dwoskin, Drew Harwell and Cat Zakrzewski

Two years ago, Jacob Helberg, a little-known tech industry adviser, convened a dinner between lawmakers and a small group of Silicon Valley insiders on Washington’s Embassy Row. The informal supper club, which would eventually receive funding from billionaire investor Peter Thiel’s venture firm, was not distinctive for its wealth or clout — the people involved had plenty of both — but for its members’ eagerness to eschew the industry’s long-held ideals of boundaryless technology for an alternative vision rooted in American nationalism and an anti-China might.

Tens of millions' of people secretly use WhatsApp in countries where it's banned - including China and North Korea, messaging platform's boss reveals

Daily Mail

Jonathan Chadwick

With an estimated two billion monthly active users, WhatsApp is the most popular mobile messenger app worldwide. But it seems many of the platform's users are in countries where it has been controversially banned, such as China and North Korea. Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp at Meta, said 'tens of millions' of people in these countries are using technical workarounds to secretly access the chat app. One example is virtual private networks (VPNs), which make users look like they're connected to the internet in a different location. However, China has recently ramped up its campaign against WhatsApp by removing it from Apple's App store.

After Meta’s ‘year of efficiency,’ industry leaders root for year of innovation

CNBC

It’s been over a year since Mark Zuckerberg shared a letter with Meta employees about a “year of efficiency” in which the company would prioritize “flattening our orgs, canceling lower priority projects, and reducing our hiring rates.” To keep technological innovation on a strong path, companies must implement workforce efficiency mindfully. Tech experts are largely in agreement that about a quarter of an IT budget should go towards emerging technologies such as generative AI.

Artificial Intelligence

My deepfake shows how valuable our data is in the age of AI

MIT Technology Review

Melissa Heikkilä

Deepfakes are getting good. Like, really good. Earlier this month I went to a studio in East London to get myself digitally cloned by the AI video startup Synthesia. They made a hyperrealistic deepfake that looked and sounded just like me, with realistic intonation. It is a long way away from the glitchiness of earlier generations of AI avatars. The end result was mind-blowing. It could easily fool someone who doesn’t know me well.

The radicalization and counter-radicalization: potential of Artificial Intelligence

The International Centre for Counter-Terrorism

Priyank Mathur, Clara Broekaert, Colin P. Clarke

AI has significant potential to reshape the terrorism threat landscape as we know it, particularly as it pertains to radicalization. Meanwhile, the United States and many of its allies have pivoted from focusing on counterterrorism to devoting resources toward great power competition. But to blunt the impact of this threat, states need to revisit some of the lessons learned and best practices of the Global War on Terrorism, namely, multilateral cooperation, the importance of public-private partnerships, and early intervention to prevent individuals and groups from mastering new technologies toward nefarious ends.

Ethical and responsible AI: navigating tech’s new frontier

Technology Magazine

Marcus Law

The rapid development of AI has ushered in an era of technological capabilities for businesses globally. Today, AI systems are augmenting and automating decision-making across fields from healthcare and education to marketing. But while this AI revolution holds incredible potential to drive innovation and improve lives, the dramatic increase in the technology’s use also raises significant ethical challenges.

Events & Podcasts

