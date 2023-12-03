Good morning. It's Monday 4th December.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

A high-tech facility is being built on Western Australia's remote north-west coast under AUKUS efforts to improve “deep-space object tracking”, as militaries across the world focus on future warfare involving satellites. Sources with knowledge of the yet-to-be-completed West Australian facility say it covers a vast area of land and will be an important capability alongside a suite of other existing international sensors, including from the commercial sector. ABC News

The Biden administration proposed new rules on Friday aimed at shifting more production of electric vehicle batteries and the materials that power them to the United States, in an attempt to build up a strategic industry now dominated by China. The rules are meant to limit the role that firms in China can play in supplying materials for electric vehicles that qualify for federal tax credits. The New York Times

Top tech companies with major stakes in AI are channeling money through a venerable science nonprofit to help fund fellows working on AI policy in key Senate offices, adding to the roster of government staffers across Washington whose salaries are being paid by tech billionaires and others with direct interests in AI regulation. POLITICO

AUKUS

New AUKUS space facility being built near Exmouth in Western Australia's remote north-west

ABC News

Andrew Greene

US, UK and Australia move to track ‘emerging threats’ in space

Financial Times

Demetri Sevastopulo, Felicia Schwartz and Lucy Fisher

The US, UK and Australia have agreed to boost their ability to monitor “emerging threats” in space, in one of several new initiatives linked to the trilateral security pact they signed in 2021 as part of their efforts to counter China.

Australia to put AI to the test tracking Chinese submarines under AUKUS deal

ABC News

Nicole Hegarty

Australia will join the US and UK to test a new way of tracking Chinese submarines using AI, with the news coming a fortnight after Australian naval divers were injured in an incident with a Chinese warship. The US Navy's surveillance and attack aircraft will deploy the technology during Pacific patrols to process large amounts of information gathered from the three nation's sonobuoys, or underwater detection devices.

Defense officials put technology at center of AUKUS summit

Defense News

Noah Robertson

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said Friday’s meeting will one day be viewed as critical and “a watershed in the progress of Pillar II of AUKUS.” During the meeting at the Defense Innovation Unit in in Mountain View, California — the Pentagon’s innovation arm — the three countries’ message was, in part, that the second pillar is made of more than aspirations. In doing so, they announced a host of efforts seeking to bolster both high-tech capabilities and the industry that might provide it.

Australia

Scammer paid Facebook 7c per view to circulate video of deepfake Jim Chalmers and Gina Rinehart

BBC

Josh Taylor

A scammer paid Facebook’s parent company $7,000 to reach up to 100,000 people in Australia with a deepfake A Current Affair video featuring altered versions of Jim Chalmers, Dick Smith, Andrew Forrest and Gina Rinehart, data reveals. Smith issued a warning to the public earlier this week after a video began circulating on Facebook and Instagram in recent weeks. The video was designed to appear like a segment on A Current Affair, featuring host Ally Langdon seemingly interviewing the treasurer and the rich listers about an investment opportunity.

China

China secretly transforms Huawei into most powerful chip war weapon

Bloomberg

Less than five years after US sanctions nearly crippled Huawei Technologies Co., the Chinese giant is now Beijing’s most important weapon in a battle over semiconductors that’s poised to shape the world economy for decades to come. Huawei’s role in China’s chip industry goes far beyond what’s been previously reported. As well as being the most important customer for chip producers and the country’s leading chip designer, Huawei is increasingly lending engineering expertise and financial support to smaller companies in strategic areas of the chip supply chain. It often does this without disclosing its involvement — which would trigger US restrictions.

Meta warns that China is stepping up its online social media influence operations

NPR

Shannon Bond

China is stepping up efforts to manipulate people in other countries on social media, becoming the third most common source of foreign influence operations, behind Russia and Iran, according to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. Meta has taken down five Chinese networks of fake accounts in 2023, the most of any country this year, the company said in a new report published on Thursday.

New Sunway: how China has sidestepped US sanctions on its most powerful supercomputers

South China Morning Post

Dannie Peng

China has unveiled one of its secret top-performing supercomputers, which was built under US sanctions. Powered by an upgraded home-grown chip, the new Sunway supercomputer boasts a performance that is second only to the world’s most powerful system – the Frontier – which was built and hosted by the US Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

USA

US limits China’s ability to benefit from electric vehicle subsidies

The New York Times

Ana Swanson, Jack Ewing and Alan Rappeport

‘Game on’: Raimondo calls for beefing up tech export controls to counter China

Breaking Defense

Theresa Hitchens

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo today stressed the need to tighten export controls, and even more importantly their enforcement, to prevent China from outpacing the US in emerging technologies like AI. Specifically, Raimondo used a keynote at the annual Reagan National Security Forum in Simi Valley, Calif. to call on Congress for more funds to beef up the department’s enforcement arm, the Bureau of Industry and Security.

America’s newest security threat: Chinese lasers

The Hill

Emily Benson and Catharine Mouradian

Technology has moved increasingly to the forefront of the global geopolitical agenda. One of the newest technologies to emerge on the scene is LiDAR - light detection and ranging. On Nov. 27, the House Select Committee on China sent a letter to the Department of Commerce urging the administration to apply additional scrutiny to Chinese LiDAR firms. This follows the inclusion of LiDAR in the Outbound Investment Transparency Act, most recently attached as an amendment to the Senate’s version of the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, which targeted networked lasered scanning systems, a type of LiDAR. What makes LiDAR stand out is its ability to map urban environments, peer through critical infrastructure, and create an almost video game-like reality. LiDAR also has significant military applications.

Key Congress staffers in AI debate are funded by tech giants like Google and Microsoft

POLITICO

Brendan Bordelon

Amazon taps SpaceX for satellite launch even though Jeff Bezos is right there

CNN

Jackie Wattles

Amazon just inked a deal with chief competitor and Elon Musk-helmed SpaceX to launch internet-beaming satellites — a move that comes even as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pursues his own space dreams with his own rocket company, Blue Origin, and as SpaceX builds its own internet constellation.

North Asia

The evolution of China’s interference in Taiwan

The Diplomat

Tim Niven

For decades, China has engaged in foreign information manipulation and interference targeting Taiwan, and has optimized its tactics, techniques, and procedures, with the ultimate goal of annexing Taiwan. Beijing’s sustained, long-term FIMI campaigns affect the context of every election in Taiwan, and particularly presidential elections, where cross-strait issues dominate voter concerns.

Strengthening strategic technology cooperation between South Korea and the United States

Council on Foreign Relations

Soyoung Kwon

As emerging technologies pose novel threats, they prompt a new security agenda concerning semiconductor supply chains, 5G/6G technologies, and cybersecurity. Geopolitical dynamics are also changing with intensifying US-China rivalry and global strategic competition in critical and emerging technologies. Those trends accompany new and shared challenges that call for a reconsideration of the scope and nature of partnership between the United States and the Republic of Korea.

Read our work; Where next for the Australia–South Korea partnership? by Afeeya Akhand and Dr Alex Bristow

South & Central Asia

Misuse of technology to create deepfakes threat to society: President Murmu

The Hindu

President Droupadi Murmu said that while the use of AI was making people’s lives easier, its misuse to create deepfakes poses a threat to society.

Europe

‘Everything indicates’ Chinese ship damaged Baltic pipeline on purpose, Finland says

POLITICO

Claudia Chiappa and Pierre Emmanuel Ngendakumana

Finland and Estonia have been investigating the rupture of the Balticconnector, a 77-kilometer-long gas pipeline that connects the two NATO members beneath the Baltic Sea. The pipeline was damaged around October 7-8, along with two telecoms cables connecting Estonia to Finland and Sweden. An investigation by Finnish authorities identified as the main suspect Chinese container ship Newnew Polar Bear, which is believed to have dragged its anchor across the Baltic Sea seabed, cutting through the cables and gas lines. The anchor — which weighs 6,000 kilograms — was retrieved a few meters from the site of the damage.

EU Council president proposes ‘European cyber force’ with ‘offensive capabilities’

The Record by Recorded Future News

Alexander Martin

Charles Michel, the president of the European Council — the EU body that sets the bloc’s political direction — proposed on Thursday the creation of “a European cyber force … equipped with offensive capabilities.” In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and citing the bloc’s efforts to respond to it by increasing its investment in defense, Michel said: “I feel that the time has come to create a real union of defence, coupled with a true defence single market.”

Meta faces more questions in Europe about child safety risks on Instagram

TechCrunch

Natasha Lomas

Meta has received another formal request for information from European Union regulators seeking more details of its response to child safety concerns on Instagram — including what it’s doing to tackle risks related to the sharing of self-generated child sexual abuse material on the social network.

UK

Online Fraud Charter

UK Government

The Online Fraud Charter is a voluntary agreement between the government and the technology sector to reduce fraud on their platforms and services. Online platforms and services are increasingly being exploited by criminals for the purposes of fraud and money laundering. Through this charter, firms show that they recognise the risk of fraud and financial exploitation to the UK public on their platforms and commit to tackling it. Each firm will implement the actions that apply to them, based on their unique business models.

Big Tech

The inside story of Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI

The New Yorker

Charles Duhigg

The companies had honed a protocol for releasing AI ambitiously but safely. Then OpenAI’s board exploded all their carefully laid plans.

Who is @BasedBeffJezos, the leader of the tech elite’s ‘E/Acc’ movement?

Forbes

Emily Baker-White

Forbes has learned that Guillaume Verdon, the founder of stealth AI startup Extropic and a former Google engineer, is behind the provocative Twitter account leading the “effective accelerationism” movement sweeping Silicon Valley.

5 questions for Meredith Whittaker

POLITICO

Derek Robertson

This week I spoke with Meredith Whittaker, president of the Signal Foundation and co-founder of the AI Now Institute, which is dedicated to researching AI’s social impact. Whittaker has emerged as a leading critic of the influence major Silicon Valley firms wield over American life and public policy, writing in a 2021 paper that modern AI advances are “primarily the product of significantly concentrated data and compute resources that reside in the hands of a few large tech corporations,” and that “our increasing reliance on such AI cedes inordinate power over our lives and institutions to a handful of tech firms.”

Artificial Intelligence

How generative AI’s growth embodies the laws of technology

Government Technology

Paul Taylor

What if we flipped the discussion to see what the rise of GenAI tells us about the eponymous laws we have long used to make sense of where we are and where we are going?

Misc

Booking.com hackers increase attacks on customers

BBC

Joe Tidy

Hackers are increasing their attacks on Booking.com customers by posting adverts on dark web forums asking for help finding victims. Cyber-criminals are offering up to $2,000 (£1,600) for login details of hotels as they continue to target the people who are staying with them.

Explainer: can technology solve the global climate crisis?

Reuters

Timothy Gardner

Governments and investors are pouring billions of dollars into emerging technologies to combat global warming in long-shot bets that entrepreneurship can help lead the way to a climate-friendly world. As officials from nearly 200 countries seek to forge agreements at the U.N. COP28 climate summit in Dubai this month, they will also be considering deployment of the nascent technologies.

Research

No winners in this game: assessing the US playbook for sanctioning China

Center for a New American Security

Emily Kilcrease

The relationship between the United States and the People’s Republic of China is marked by both geopolitical tensions and deep economic linkages. While policymakers may have once believed that economic integration would inject stability into the overall relationship and provide a deterrent to conflict, that idealistic vision has been shaken by Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. No longer can the United States and its partners assume that the PRC’s economic interest in retaining ties to the global economy will override its nationalist impulses. The once unthinkable idea of imposing severe sanctions on China has become a strategic imperative to consider, as one of a range of measures that the United States and its partners may consider if relations with the PRC deteriorate further.

Events & Podcasts

Breaking the code: cyber secrets revealed

ABC iView

Australian spies are on the offensive against cyber criminal networks and foreign actors seeking to disrupt democracies. But our intelligence agencies have a long history playing a key role in secret battles.

