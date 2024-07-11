Good morning. It's Thursday 11th July.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

NATO to launch 4 projects with Indo-Pacific partners, including AI and cyber

Ken Moriyasu

NATO and its Indo-Pacific partners of Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand will launch four new joint projects to deepen cooperation, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told a gathering of defense industry officials Tuesday. The projects will focus on Ukraine, artificial intelligence, disinformation and cybersecurity, Sullivan said at the first NATO Defense Industry Forum, held on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington and hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

ACMA finds Telstra published details of more than 140,000 silent number customers over 10 years

Heloise Vyas

Most of these breaches took place between 2021 and 2022. In the 10-year period overall, the carrier breached its licence 163,000 times. This included the disclosure of 24,005 customer records, including phone numbers, names and addresses, in the White Pages, and 139,402 in Telstra's own directory assistance database.

China strengthens state direction in latest semiconductor-industry push

Megha Shrivastava

The funding round, revealed in May, is the third phase of the National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, or Big Fund 3.0. In it, Chinese policymakers are trying to find a balance between, on one hand, bolstering high-end innovation to ramp up their de-Americanisation drive and, on the other, fostering existing capabilities in older chip technologies.

China leads the world in adoption of generative AI, survey shows

Eduardo Baptista

In a survey of 1,600 decision-makers in industries worldwide by U.S. AI and analytics software company SAS and Coleman Parkes Research, 83% of Chinese respondents said they used generative AI, the technology underpinning ChatGPT. That was higher than the 16 other countries and regions in the survey, including the United States, where 65% of respondents said they had adopted GenAI. The global average was 54%.

Houston Power Outages Still Top 1.3 Million With Slow Recovery

Millie Munshi

Houston is still strangled by the chaotic aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, which struck the country’s fourth-largest city on Monday as a Category 1 hurricane.The outages, which at their peak cut power to more than 2.5 million customers across the region, have disrupted service at cell phone towers and snarled traffic lights and a major data center, while leaving residents to swelter through a heat wave without air conditioning.

Japanese government erases floppy disks from systems as part of tech modernisation campaign

Conor McCann

Japan's government has finally eliminated the use of floppy disks in all its systems, two decades after the technology's heyday. Digital Minister Taro Kono announced the long-awaited milestone in his campaign to modernise the country's bureaucracy. "We have won the war on floppy disks on June 28!" he told Reuters.

Type of Russian missile that struck Kyiv children’s hospital uses western components

Christopher Miller

The type of Russian missile that destroyed a Kyiv children’s hospital relies on western-designed components, according to experts and Ukrainian officials, showing the Kremlin’s success at evading sanctions. Although sanctions have cut Russia off from some advanced components, the Kremlin’s defence sector has turned to microprocessors and other advanced technology not intended for military use. The transition is visible in Ukrainian analysis of a Kh-101 fired in January, which revealed 16 pieces of western-made electronics inside the missile.

Germany goes soft on China, dragging out Huawei ban until 2029

Under the agreement, components manufactured by Huawei, China’s leading 5G equipment maker, are to be banned from sensitive core network infrastructure by the end of 2026, rather than by the end of 2025 as previously envisaged, as reported by POLITICO. Huawei components would have to be removed from radio access networks such as antenna masts by the end of 2029 instead of the end of 2026. This is a satisfactory outcome for German operators, who were planning to replace them by then anyway, limiting extra costs.

How Hezbollah is trying to counter Israel's high-tech surveillance

Maya Gebeily and Laila Bassam

Coded messages. Landline phones. Pagers. Following the killing of senior commanders in targeted Israeli airstrikes, the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group, Hezbollah, has been using some low-tech strategies to try to evade its foe's sophisticated surveillance technology, informed sources told Reuters.

Instagram removes Gaza posts from lefty news org Democracy Now

Max Tani

Instagram took down several interviews about the war between Hamas and Israel in Gaza that were posted by the longrunning lefty independent media outlet, Democracy Now.

Google is no longer claiming to be carbon neutral

Akshat Rathi

The tech giant, which has seen its planet-warming emissions rise because of artificial intelligence, has stopped buying cheap offsets behind the neutrality claim. The company now aims to reach net-zero carbon by 2030.

Microsoft clinches deal to avert EU cloud probe

Microsoft signed a truce today with cloud providers that sees them get paid to drop a complaint to European Union antitrust regulators. Cloud association CISPE, which is backed by Microsoft's cloud rival Amazon, said it agreed the settlement deal on Wednesday afternoon.

OpenAI partners with Los Alamos to study AI in the lab

Ina Fried

The initial experiment involves using AI to help someone who might not be skilled in molecular biology to perform basic biomedical tasks — in this case, helping genetically engineered E. coli bacteria produce insulin.

The Washington Post debuts AI chatbot

Sara Fischer

The Post is working with several AI firms, including OpenAI and Meta's Llama, to power its own large-language model that surfaces answers to climate questions based on multiple articles across the Post's coverage of climate.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.