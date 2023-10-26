Good morning. It's Friday 27th October.

The members of the AI Advisory Body – launched on Thursday by Secretary-General António Guterres – will examine the risks, opportunities and international governance of these technologies. Mr. Guterres pointed to the extraordinary advance in the capabilities and use of AI over the past year, including through chatbots, voice cloning, image generators and video apps. “The transformative potential of AI for good is difficult even to grasp” he said, highlighting the urgent need to address the issue, as countries confront the impacts of climate change and efforts towards sustainable development stall. UN News

China has stepped up spending to replace Western-made technology with domestic alternatives as Washington tightens curbs on high-tech exports to its rival, according to government tenders, research documents and four people familiar with the matter. Reuters is reporting for the first time details of tenders from the government, military and state-linked entities, which show an acceleration in domestic substitution since last year. Reuters

After years of debate, the government's controversial Online Safety Bill, which aims to make the internet safer for children, has become law. It seeks to force tech firms to take more responsibility for the content on their platforms. Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan said it "ensures the online safety of British society not only now, but for decades to come." But critics have raised concerns about the implications for privacy. WhatsApp is among the messaging services to threaten to withdraw from the UK over the act. BBC

ASPI

Canada complained to China about 'spamouflage' but stopped short of summoning ambassador

National Post

Christopher Nardi

According to a report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute think tank published Tuesday, this spamouflage campaign is the first publicly known use by the Chinese Communist Party of videos doctored using artificial intelligence (known as “deepfakes”) as part of a disinformation campaign. The network of bot accounts repeatedly shared deepfakes of a Canadian-based Chinese Communist Party critic, Liu Xin, that made him appear to say Trudeau “loves pornography” and repeat a conspiracy theory that he paid to cover up a sexual scandal involving a minor.

The Australia–South Korea partnership is ripe for a refresh

The Strategist

Afeeya Akhand and Alex Bristow

In an ASPI report released today, we argue that geopolitical challenges, notably Beijing’s growing power and coercive behaviour, justify a greater effort to elevate and sustain the important relationship between Australia and South Korea. Our report makes six recommendations to boost collaboration between Australia and South Korea, both bilaterally and with a wider set of regional partners. These recommendations span the three pillars of 2021 Australia–Republic of Korea Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: strategic and security cooperation; economic, innovation and technology cooperation; and people-to-people links.

Where next for the Australia–South Korea partnership?

ASPI

Afeeya Akhand and Alex Bristow

This paper assesses the Australia–South Korea partnership through the three-pillar structure outlined in the 2021 Australia-South Korea Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and offers recommendations for strengthening the relationship. These recommendations include furthering strategic cooperation by incrementally aligning key trilateral formats, developing bilateral cooperation in critical technologies including those relevant to AUKUS Pillar 2, and nurturing collaboration with respect to the Indo-Pacific clean energy transition.

US-Australia space launch accord likely on agenda at Biden-Albanese meeting

Breaking Defense

Theresa Hitchens

There is an expectation that this week’s first official state visit by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be accompanied by formalizing an agreement that will allow US commercial space companies to use launch from Down Under, Breaking Defense has learned. “I suspect this will link to the finalization or implementation of the technical safeguards agreement which will allow US commercial launch companies to operate from Australian launch sites. I don’t have any info specifically but am hearing its likely to related to the TSA,” Bec Shrimpton, national security director at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, told Breaking Defense.

World

Australia

US, Australia consider tapping public finance vehicles for critical mineral projects

Bloomberg

Jennifer A Dlouhy and Joe Deaux

The US Export-Import Bank is being eyed as a venue for boosting investment in Australian critical minerals development to supply components needed in electric vehicles, wind turbines and other technology, Australia’s resource minister said. The ex-im bank and other public investment vehicles in the US and Australia can be a means “to de-risk some of these projects and then crowd in the private investment that we really want to take hold,” Madeleine King said Wednesday in a roundtable with Bloomberg News in Washington.

China

Controversial chip in Huawei phone produced on ASML machine

Bloomberg

Cagan Koc and Diederik Baazil

China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. used equipment from ASML Holding NV to manufacture an advanced processor for a Chinese smartphone that alarmed the US, according to people familiar with the matter. In a suggestion that export restrictions on Europe’s most valuable tech company may have come too late to stem China’s advances in chipmaking, ASML’s so-called immersion deep ultraviolet machines were used in combination with tools from other companies to make the Huawei Technologies Co. chip, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing information that’s not public.

Google denies Hong Kong police request to remove ‘seditious’ film about media tycoon Jimmy Lai from YouTube

Hong Kong Free Post

Mercedes Hutton

A documentary about pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai remains on YouTube despite a request from Hong Kong police to take it down, a transparency report published by US tech giant Google has revealed. “In April 2023, we received a request from the Hong Kong Police Force to remove 5 videos featuring ‘The Hong Konger’, a documentary about an imprisoned activist from YouTube,” Google’s report read. “The HKPF alleged that the content was seditious in nature and violative of Crimes Ordinance, Cap. 200 and would amount to criminal contempt of Court as the activist’s trial was ongoing.”

USA

U.S. eyes 5-year timeline for China chip decoupling

Nikkei Asia

Rintaro Tobita and Kotaro Hosokawa

The U.S. is indefinitely extending export waivers allowing South Korean and Taiwanese chipmakers to supply Chinese facilities with American technology as it takes a longer-term view on decoupling supply chains from China. The waiver was initially supposed to expire this October, a year after the U.S. restricted exports of advanced semiconductor technology and equipment to China. But concerns that the curbs could significantly disrupt the industry are leading Washington to consider a slower phaseout of around five years.

US antisemitic, Islamophobic incidents surge with war, advocates say

Reuters

Kanishka Singh

Antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents including violent assaults and online harassment have spiked in the U.S. since the Israel-Hamas conflict erupted on Oct. 7, two advocacy groups said Wednesday. The Council on American-Islamic Relations said it received 774 complaints of incidents motivated by Islamophobia and bias against Palestinians and Arabs from Oct. 7 to Tuesday. The group said this was the highest level since 2015.

Mysterious bylines appeared on a USA Today site. Did these writers exist?

The Washington Post

Will Sommer

Staffers at Reviewed, a USA Today-owned website devoted to shopping recommendations, were about to end their workday Friday when one of them noticed something strange: Articles were publishing on the site by writers none of them had ever heard of — and using suspiciously similar language. The reviews were so vague about the products they were purportedly reviewing that Carrillo and his colleagues started to suspect they had been produced by artificial intelligence.

North Asia

U.S. and Australia seek military drone cooperation with Japan

The Japan Times

Gabriel Dominguez

The leaders of the United States and Australia agreed Wednesday to expand defense cooperation with Japan to include unmanned aerial vehicles as Washington continues to bolster relations with its Asia-Pacific allies and partners to maintain its edge in the face of China's growing military might. Following a meeting at the White House, U.S. President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the three-way partnership aims to enhance interoperability and accelerate technology transfer in the rapidly emerging field of “collaborative combat aircraft and autonomy,” — a U.S. Air Force concept referring to autonomous drone operations and manned-unmanned teaming.

US-China tensions will slow global chip industry, TSMC founder says

Reuters

Krystal Hu

The founder of the world's biggest chipmaker, Morris Chang, said on Thursday that increasing tensions over technology between the United States and China will slow down the global chip industry. Chang, who founded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co in the late 1980s, made the remarks at an event hosted by the Asia Society in New York. The company has helped the democratically governed island of Taiwan become the world's leading producer of advanced chips.

Southeast Asia

Malaysia warns TikTok, Meta over alleged blocking of pro-Palestinian content

Reuters

Danial Azhar, Rozanna Latiff and A. Ananthalakshm

Malaysia's communications minister warned on Thursday he could take firm action if social media firms TikTok and Meta are blocking pro-Palestinian content on their platforms. Meta said it was not deliberately suppressing voices on its Facebook platform, after Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said social media platforms had been accused of restricting content supporting the Palestinians.

Ukraine - Russia

Ukraine sees Russian cyberattacks growing more sophisticated

Bloomberg

Philip Heijmans

A senior Ukrainian official said Russian cyberattacks are growing more sophisticated and have become daily occurrences aimed at disrupting vital infrastructure during wartime. Deputy Foreign Minister Anton Demokhin, who’s also the ministry’s chief digital transformation officer, said hackers continue to target government bodies, security agencies and commercial businesses including financial institutions to try to disrupt services and acquire personal data. While Ukraine is largely able to deter the attempts, “they’re effective in the sense that we do put in a lot of effort” to prevent them, he said during an interview in Singapore.

Australia’s high-tech support: 3D printers for Ukraine’s battlefields and 5th generation radars for its skies

Kyiv Post

Pete Shmigel

Australia’s new round of military support for Ukraine, announced yesterday in Washington DC during meetings between Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US President Joe Biden, has “modern MacGiver” qualities that could contribute to their mutual ally’s victory. While not large in overall dollar terms at $20 AUD million ($13 million), the announced package is considered noteworthy for its technological ingenuity and the “robotification” of modern warfare – and is apparently tailored for Ukraine’s battlefield needs as it presses its offensive on heavily-fortified, Russian-held positions in the country’s south.

UK

UK government accused of ‘vandalism’ over abolishing biometrics safeguards

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

The British government’s plans to remove safeguards around biometrics and public space surveillance were described on Thursday as “shocking” and “tantamount to vandalism” by an outgoing commissioner. Fraser Sampson, the biometrics and surveillance camera commissioner, said: “The loss of regulation and oversight in this key area comes just as the evolution of AI-driven biometric surveillance makes it more important than ever.”

UK's Sunak says only governments can tackle AI risks

Reuters

Paul Sandle

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said only governments could tackle the risks posed by AI, a technology he said could make it easier to build chemical or biological weapons, spread fear and, in a worse-case scenario, escape human control. Speaking ahead of a global gathering he has convened next week to examine the risks of the technology, Sunak said he hoped the participants could agree on the nature of the risks and establish a global panel to assess them.

Rishi Sunak says AI has threats and risks - but outlines its potential

BBC

James Gregory and Zoe Kleinman

Artificial intelligence could help make it easier to build chemical and biological weapons, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has warned. In a worst-case scenario, society could lose all control over AI, preventing it from being switched off, Mr Sunak said. While the potential for harm is disputed, we must not "put our heads in the sand" over AI risks, he argued. In a speech aiming to present the UK as a world leader on AI, the PM said the technology was already creating jobs.

China accepts invitation to AI summit in Britain - Deputy UK PM

Reuters

William James and Muvija M

China has accepted Britain's invitation to attend a global summit on artificial intelligence next week, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said on Thursday. "It is the case they've accepted, but we will wait to see everyone who actually turns up at the summit," Dowden told the BBC. "As things stands, yes, we do expect them to come."

Middle East

Capitalising on crisis: Russia, China and Iran use X to exploit Israel-Hamas information chaos

Institute for Strategic Dialogue

The Hamas attack on Israel and the subsequent Israeli assault on Gaza have led to a surge in misinformation, hate speech and violent content online. It is said that misinformation thrives in a vacuum and rapidly changing conflict situations often provide just that. As it has become increasingly difficult for social media users to access verifiable information about the events on the ground over the past week, a number of state actors have also added their voices to the din.

Israel’s military tech fetish is a failed strategy

Foreign Policy

Franz-Stefan Gady

We are still in the early phase of Operation Swords of Iron, the name of the Israeli military response to the horrific Hamas-led massacre of more than 1,400 Israelis on Oct. 7. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has predicted a “long war.” Amid an intensifying aerial bombing campaign, the Israel Defense Forces are gearing up for a large-scale ground invasion of densely populated Gaza. The IDF is expected to face stiff resistance on the ground by Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other groups, which will try to leverage the urban terrain, civilian population, and vast labyrinth of underground tunnels—dubbed the Gaza metro—for asymmetric advantages in this fight.

Cyber operations linked to Israel-Hamas fighting gain momentum

CyberScoop

AJ Vicens

Roughly 11 days after Hamas launched a murderous attack on Israel, a message posted to a newly created Telegram channel claimed that the computer systems at Israel’s Nevatim Air Force Base had been breached. What appeared to be a pro-Palestinian group claimed to have collected information about the facility’s pilots, other personnel and their families. The message included screenshots and videos purportedly taken from security cameras near the base. “You will NOT be safe,” a caption on one of the images read. After more than two weeks of fighting between Israel and Hamas, claims such as these — which have not been verified — are becoming increasingly common as hacktivist groups step up their operations.

Omer and Omar: How two 4-year-olds were killed and social media denied it

BBC

Marianna Spring

In the opening days of the Israel-Gaza war two small boys, both aged four, were killed. One was Israeli, one Palestinian. But many posts I saw on social media weren't mourning their deaths - instead, they were trying to deny the killings had taken place. Omar Bilal al-Banna and Omer Siman-Tov lived roughly 23km apart, on either side of the Israel-Gaza perimeter fence. They never met, but both loved playing outside with their siblings.

Israel collecting digital evidence for war crimes case against Hamas

Haaretz

Omer Benjakob,Ran Shimoni and Chen Maanit

Israel is collecting digital evidence as part of a war crimes and crimes-against-humanity investigation it is conducting into the Hamas terrorists who perpetrated the October 7 mass slaughter of a thousand Israeli civilians and the kidnapping of hundreds into Gaza.

Big Tech

Apple's lockdown mode still defeats commercial spyware

PCMag

Rob Pegoraro

The Lockdown Mode that Apple shipped with iOS 16 still seems to block the worst sorts of commercial spyware. “I am not aware of any compromise of a device using Lockdown Mode today,” Sandvik said in the keynote that opened Mitre Corp.’s ATT&CKcon conference in Virginia. “It is the best defense that we have today for Pegasus and Predator.”

Elon Musk broke all the tools historians need to archive tweets about Israel-Gaza war

404 Media

Jason Koebler

When Elon Musk began requiring people to pay steep fees to access the Twitter API earlier this year, he broke a series of tools used by researchers and archivists that could be used to accurately save tweets with metadata. We are now in a situation where the best way to archive “official” information on Twitter in a rapidly changing war is to take screenshots of deleted tweets, which can be faked and may leave out potentially very important metadata, such as what location and device the tweet was posted from, specific timestamps, and unique tweet identifiers that can be used to find the tweet again later. Screenshotting things is also an incredibly inefficient, manual, and ad-hoc way of preserving anything.

X usage plummets in Musk's first year

Axios

Sara Fischer

X, formerly Twitter, has hemorrhaged users and advertisers in its first year under Elon Musk's ownership, according to new data provided to Axios. Investors who backed the deal hoped Musk's track record and vision would supercharge X's popularity and value. That has not happened, at least in the short-term.

Inside Google’s plan to stop Apple from getting serious about search

The New York Times

Nico Grant

For years, Google watched with increasing concern as Apple improved its search technology, not knowing whether its longtime partner and sometimes competitor would eventually build its own search engine. Those fears ratcheted up in 2021, when Google paid Apple around $18 billion to keep Google’s search engine the default selection on iPhones, according to two people with knowledge of the partnership, who were not authorized to discuss it publicly. The same year, Apple’s iPhone search tool, Spotlight, began showing users richer web results like those they could have found on Google.

Strong showing by Alphabet, Meta signal ad market rebound underway

Reuters

Samrhitha A and Aditya Soni

A rebound in the advertising businesses of Google, Meta and Snap signaled that the growing adoption of artificial intelligence was drawing marketers to digital platforms even in an uncertain economy. The three companies surpassed quarterly revenue expectations this week and each posted positive metrics for their ad businesses.

Artificial Intelligence

Tech execs fear future with AI: ‘I don’t know where optimism would spring from’

The Washington Post

Trisha Thadani and Cristiano Lima

As President Biden plans to unveil a sweeping artificial intelligence executive order next week, several prominent tech leaders warned Thursday that the action should only be seen as a starting point and far more is needed to protect society from AI’s impact on jobs, surveillance and democracy. “I don’t know where optimism would spring from, but it is pretty barren ground,” Meredith Whittaker, president of the Signal Foundation, said at The Washington Post’s AI summit. “And the incentives are not aligned for the social good.”

Frontier risk and preparedness

OpenAI

As part of our mission of building safe AGI, we take seriously the full spectrum of safety risks related to AI, from the systems we have today to the furthest reaches of superintelligence. In July, we joined other leading AI labs in making a set of voluntary commitments to promote safety, security and trust in AI. These commitments encompassed a range of risk areas, centrally including the frontier risks that are the focus of the UK AI Safety Summit. As part of our contributions to the Summit, we have detailed our progress on frontier AI safety, including work within the scope of our voluntary commitments.

An industry insider drives an open alternative to Big Tech’s A.I.

The New York Times

Steve Lohr

The Allen Institute has begun an ambitious initiative to build a freely available A.I. alternative to tech giants like Google and start-ups like OpenAI. In an industry process called open source, other researchers will be allowed to scrutinize and use this new system and the data fed into it.

Misc

MGM Resorts hackers 'one of the most dangerous financial criminal groups’

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

The hackers behind the ransomware attack that crippled operations at MGM Resorts are “one of the most dangerous financial criminal groups” currently operating, researchers at Microsoft said Wednesday. In a blog, the researchers explained the tactics used by Octo Tempest, a group also known as Scattered Spider, 0ktapus or UNC3944.

Kaspersky reveals ‘elegant’ malware resembling NSA code

CyberScoop

AJ Vicens

An investigation into an apparent cryptocurrency miner revealed a highly sophisticated, yearslong spying framework with similarities to malware associated with the National Security Agency, researchers with Kaspersky said Thursday. The report from Russia’s leading cybersecurity firm provides rare technical details about a hacking operation that builds on code historically associated with U.S. operations. While Western cybersecurity firms regularly publish reports on hacking operations backed by states such as Russia, Iran and China, detailed technical examinations of Western cyber operations are far more difficult to come by.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.