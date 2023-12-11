Good morning. It's Tuesday 12th December.

Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York announced on Monday a plan to invest $1 billion to expand chip research activities in Albany, NY, as the state aims to continue as a global semiconductor center. The New York Times

Two years after the Log4j vulnerability was revealed, North Korean hackers are continuing to use the flaw in a ubiquitous piece of open source software to carry out attacks as part of a hacking campaign targeting manufacturing, agricultural and physical security entities, according to research released Monday. CyberScoop

Since 2020, an opaque organization calling itself the Disinfo Lab has published lengthy dossiers and social media posts claiming to reveal the personal relationships and funding sources behind US-based critics of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Washington Post

ASPI

What do Australia’s parliamentarians think about cybersecurity and critical technology?

ASPI

Gai Brodtmann, Dr Alexandra Caples, Danielle Cave and Jacinta Keast

This research aims to provide a snapshot of what our nation’s policy shapers and policymakers are thinking when it comes to cybersecurity and critical technologies. What are they worried about? Where are their knowledge gaps and interests? What technologies do they think are important to Australia and where do they believe policy attention and investment should focus in the next five years?

Australia

US Defense funding bill to include OK for nuclear subs, AUKUS tech for Australia

Riotact

Andrew McLaughlin

The US Congress is set to approve the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act this week, green-lighting the transfer of at least two Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines to the Royal Australian Navy. After months of wrangling, the $US874.2 billion bill will put into US law the AUKUS Pillar 1 agreement between Australia, the UK and the US.

Australian government continues to advertise on X after Elon Musk’s anti-Semitic post

Crikey

Cam Wilson

Amid an X advertiser exodus prompted by Elon Musk’s promotion of an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory, Australian government departments continue to pay to advertise on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Major global advertisers have pulled their advertising spend from X since the world’s richest man and owner of X endorsed a tweet on his platform from a white nationalist account.

Next-generation, AI-resistant military camouflage to be developed using…AI

The Australian

Noah Yim

Researchers will develop new camouflage patterns for the artificial intelligence age to provide valuable cover to Australian soldiers and assets from both human and computer detection.

China

Huawei approaches Audi, Mercedes about investing in its smart car firm

Reuters

Zhang Yan and Julie Zhu

China's Huawei Technologies has asked Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen's Audi if they are interested in buying small stakes in its smart car software and components firm, according to three people with knowledge of the discussions. The move is aimed at expanding its partnerships beyond Chinese brands, they said.

US-China tech war escalates over EV battery dominance

TechCrunch

Rita Liao

Semiconductors have in recent years become a focal point in the US’s efforts to impede China’s technological advancement. Now Washington has its eye on yet another red-hot tech sector where China is making great strides: batteries for electric vehicles. The rules, which aim to reduce the US’s dependence on China’s supply chains in a new era of decoupling, would likely hinder Biden’s efforts to drive EV sales as part of the president’s plan to cut planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

China’s electric car factories can’t hire fast enough

The New York Times

Keith Bradsher

China’s electric vehicle market is the world’s largest and fastest growing. A frenzy of construction and expansion of factories has made electricians and robotics specialists a hot commodity. “If you want to recruit people with relevant experience, there are relatively few people in this industry,” Mr. Xing said.

Caging the tech capitalists: How China built the bureaucracy it needed to crackdown on tech giants

WIRED

Ya-Wen Lei

In the early 1980s, when Chinese leaders debated how to reform and open up China’s economy, Chen Yun advocated for a ‘birdcage economy.’ Before the mid-2000s, most discussions on the birdcage economy in Chinese officialdom did not distinguish between different kinds of birds. But as the Chinese state endeavored to shift from labor-intensive, export-oriented manufacturing to science and technology-oriented development, discourse about the birdcage economy started to change.

After US curbs, Tencent and small chip designers chase Nvidia's China crown

Reuters

Yelin Mo and Fanny Potkin

Chinese chip designers including Tencent Holdings are aggressively pitching their AI chips as alternatives to Nvidia's, hoping US export restrictions will prompt clients to switch. California-based Nvidia commands as much as 90% of China's $7 billion market for chips used to process enormous amounts of data to develop artificial intelligence software. However, US strategic technology controls that intensified in October have emboldened even smaller names such as state-backed Hygon Information Technology and startup Iluvatar CoreX to take the fight to the US goliath.

USA

New York plans to invest $1 billion to expand chip research

The New York Times

Don Clark

Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York announced on Monday a plan to invest $1 billion to expand chip research activities in Albany, NY, as the state aims to continue as a global semiconductor center. The plan is expected to create 700 new permanent jobs and retain thousands more, and includes the purchase of a new version of one of the world’s most expensive and sophisticated manufacturing machines, along with the construction of a new building to house it.

Raimondo vows ‘strongest possible’ action on Huawei’s chip breakthrough

Bloomberg

Mackenzie Hawkins

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said that the US will take the “strongest possible” action to protect its national security when asked how the Commerce Department will respond to a recent chipmaking breakthrough in China. “Every time we see something that’s concerning, we investigate it vigorously,” Raimondo said in an interview Monday with Bloomberg News, adding that the development is “deeply concerning.”

China’s cyber army is invading critical US services

The Washington Post

Ellen Nakashima and Joseph Menn

The Chinese military is ramping up its ability to disrupt key American infrastructure, including power and water utilities as well as communications and transportation systems, according to US officials and industry security officials.

The White House’s private fears over the rise of AI in the Middle East

The Telegraph

Matthew Field

Now, the Arab world is embracing technological change: Dubai and Abu Dhabi have emerged as surprise leaders in the new race for AI power. But while the UAE has long been an ally of the US in the region, the Middle Eastern state’s ambitions in the sector have now prompted private concerns among national security officials in Washington DC.

US debates data policy to avoid a fragmented global internet

Bloomberg

Shawn Donnan and Anna Edgerton

The White House is racing to overcome internal differences and hash out a new policy over how the US and other governments should view the rapid rise of global data flows that are fueling everything from artificial intelligence to advanced manufacturing.

Meta lawsuit against the FTC could put a leash on the agency's regulatory powers

The Record by Recorded Future News

Suzanne Smalley

A lawsuit Meta filed against the Federal Trade Commission late last month could fundamentally change the agency if the tech giant prevails, including by preventing it from all independent actions to regulate companies and by paving the way for presidents to remove commissioners without cause, former high-ranking FTC officials told Recorded Future News.

Americas

British intelligence says Canada’s cyberspies are ‘at the head of the pack’

The Globe and Mail

Marie Woolf

British intelligence has praised Canada’s electronic spy agency for being “nimble” and more advanced in some areas than they are, notably in cybersecurity where Canada is “at the head of the pack.” A five-year study by the British House of Commons’ Intelligence and Security committee, said Canada plays a “leading role” in cybersecurity in the Five Eyes intelligence partnership, which also includes Britain, the US, Australia and New Zealand.

North Asia

North Korean hacking ops continue to exploit Log4Shell

CyberScoop

AJ Vicens

Two years after the Log4j vulnerability was revealed, North Korean hackers are continuing to use the flaw in a ubiquitous piece of open source software to carry out attacks as part of a hacking campaign targeting manufacturing, agricultural and physical security entities, according to research released Monday.

Japanese tech giant Rakuten plans to launch proprietary AI model

CNBC

Arjun Kharpal

Japan’s Rakuten plans to launch its own proprietary artificial intelligence language model, its CEO told CNBC in an interview that aired Monday. It comes as the fintech-to-e-commerce giant looks to join other technology firms developing the rapidly growing technology.

Southeast Asia

Cambodia hosts AI fair as the use of technology expands

Cambodianess

Rin Ousa

Artificial intelligence can be an intimidating subject, difficult for many to understand. To combat the idea of AI being too complicated to use, the Mekong Tech Conference and Expo showed real-life examples of its use in everyday life. In partnership with the Institute of Digital Governance, the Cambodia Academy of Digital Technology and with support from various public and private institutions, MTCE’s first edition was held on Dec. 9-10 at Olympia Mall.

South & Central Asia

Covert Indian operation seeks to discredit Modi’s critics in the US

The Washington Post

Gerry Shih, Clara Ence Morse and Pranshu Verma

Since 2020, an opaque organization calling itself the Disinfo Lab has published lengthy dossiers and social media posts claiming to reveal the personal relationships and funding sources behind US-based critics of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Disinfo Lab has combined fact-based research with unsubstantiated claims to paint US government figures, researchers, humanitarian groups and Indian American rights activists as part of a conspiracy, purportedly led by global Islamic groups and billionaire George Soros, to undermine India.

Ukraine - Russia

Fake Taylor Swift quotes are being used to spread anti-Ukraine propaganda

WIRED

David Gilbert

An anti-Ukraine disinformation campaign, which was launched in November 2023, reached at least 7.6 million people on Facebook alone, according to a database of the ads reviewed by WIRED and collected by Reset, a nonprofit that provides grants to those tackling disinformation. Through images, they created and disseminated an ad campaign suggesting that some of the most famous people in the world back Russia and detest Ukraine. New information shared exclusively with WIRED suggests the campaign has links to Russia’s GRU military spy agency.

Europe

There's a big catch in the EU's landmark new AI law

Axios

Ryan Heath

The European Union's comprehensive AI regulations, finalized Friday after a 36-hour negotiating marathon, come with a catch: The EU is stuck in a legal void until 2025, when the rules come into force. Because the law will not be in force until 2025, the EU will urge companies to begin voluntarily following the rules in the interim. But there are no penalties if they don't.

Africa

Philip Mpango: Tanzania orders social media crackdown over VP death rumours

BBC

Wycliffe Muia

Tanzanian authorities are investigating social media users accused of spreading false information about Vice-President Philip Mpango's health. Mr Mpango resurfaced on Sunday after being absent from public view for over a month, sparking relief and ending widespread rumours he had died.

Misc

Tesla Cybertruck's stiff structure, sharp design raise safety concerns - experts

Reuters

Akash Sriram and Hyunjoo Jin

The angular design of Tesla's Cybertruck has safety experts concerned the electric pickup truck's stiff stainless-steel exoskeleton could hurt pedestrians and cyclists and damage other vehicles on roads. Reuters spoke to six safety professors and officials who viewed videos of crash tests conducted by Tesla on its first new vehicle in nearly four years and shown during a webcast delivery event last week.

Tiny electric vehicles pack a bigger climate punch than cars

The New York Times

Somini Sengupta, Abdi Latif Dahir, Alex Travelli and Clifford Krauss

Big Oil faces a tiny foe on the streets of Asia and Africa. The noisy, noxious vehicles that run on two and three wheels, carrying billions of people daily, are quietly going electric — in turn knocking down oil demand by one million barrels a day this year.

