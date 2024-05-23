Good morning. It's Friday 24th May.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

News Corp. will allow OpenAI to display its news content in ChatGPT, joining other publishers like the Associated Press and Financial Times. The deal, potentially worth over $250 million, includes cash and technology credits. News content will appear after a delay and include links to News Corp.’s sites. The Washington Post

TikTok said on Thursday that it was introducing new measures to limit the spread of videos from state-affiliated media accounts, including Russian and Chinese outlets, as the company deflects criticism that it could be used as a propaganda tool in a major election year. The New York Times

Microsoft's deal with UAE-backed AI firm G42 may involve transferring advanced AI chips and tools, raising national security concerns. A second phase could include exporting key AI components. The agreement needs U.S. Commerce Department approval. Lawmakers worry about safeguards and Chinese espionage risks. Regulatory gaps in AI exports are highlighted. Reuters

ASPI

We need a third pillar of AUKUS: critical minerals

The Strategist

Kim Beazley

Australia has the chance to resolve the problems the AUKUS partners and their friends and allies have with critical minerals, particularly with rare earths, in the face of what is now effectively Chinese monopoly and dominance in processing—a product of skilful statecraft.

Australia

$532 million committed to National Battery Strategy, but no plan yet on how to reclaim supply chain

ABC News

Melissa Clarke

More than half a billion dollars of federal government funds have been set aside to encourage production of batteries in Australia, but exactly how the scheme will work has not yet been figured out. A new National Battery Strategy has been released, aiming to make the country a globally competitive battery maker for domestic use and as an export opportunity. It is part of the government's Future Made in Australia policy, which aims to grasp the economic opportunities of the global transition to net zero emissions, as well as ensuring China does not control the supply chain.

China

Chinese hackers compromising military and gov’t entities around South China Sea, report finds

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

At least eight government and military entities in the South China Sea have been compromised in recent years by a group allegedly aligned with Chinese interests, a new report has found. For nearly five years, hackers compromised and repeatedly regained access to systems used by the governments, according to researchers from Bitdefender.

Chinese hackers hide on military and govt networks for 6 years

Bleeping Computer

Bill Toulas

A previously unknown threat actor dubbed "Unfading Sea Haze" has been targeting military and government entities in the South China Sea region since 2018, remaining undetected all this time. Bitdefender researchers who discovered the threat group report that its operations align with Chinese geo-political interests, focusing on intelligence collection and espionage. As is typical for Chinese state-sponsored threat actors, "Unfading Sea Haze" demonstrates operational, TTP, and toolset overlaps with other activity clusters, most notably, APT41.

China’s App Xiaohongshu Taps Niche Rich Female Gen Zers

Bloomberg

Venus Feng and Dong Cao

Xiaohongshu Technology Co. — part Instagram, part Pinterest — has boomed in recent years as a combination of top influencers like Cheung, its artificial intelligence technology and soft marketing tactics make it a lifestyle bible for many of China’s high-income earners. It also created a $6 billion fortune for its co-founders, Charlwin Mao Wenchao and Miranda Qu Fang, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

US chip curbs trip up China's AI-hungry tech giants

France 24

US restrictions on advanced computer chips are forcing China's tech giants to rethink their ambitious AI-powered projects, analysts say. E-commerce titan Alibaba on Thursday became the latest Chinese firm to admit to feeling the bite of US sanctions, as it abandoned a plan to spin off its multi-billion-dollar cloud computing arm. It followed gaming giant Tencent's acknowledgement this week that its ability to sell advanced cloud services has been hit by the restrictions, which were introduced by Washington last year to prevent China's access to cutting-edge chips.

China’s fight for control of the internet at the UN

Devex Newswire

Helen Murphy

Artificial intelligence has become the latest point of contention between the U.S. and China and their allies for influence over technology. Plus, how a U.S. foreign aid agency is spending its half-billion dollar pipeline. China is pushing for more internet control at the United Nations, citing national security, while Western nations have resisted, emphasizing tech freedom and human rights.

USA

FCC chair proposes requirement for political ads to disclose when AI content is used

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

The leader of the Federal Communications Commission wants the agency to examine whether it should force campaigns and political action committees to flag when political ads on radio and TV include content produced by artificial intelligence. If the other FCC commissioners agree with the proposal, the agency will first ask the public for input on whether broadcasters should be required to make on-air and written disclosures when political candidates and groups use AI to make ads.

US House bill moves to block export of AI models to China

Cyber News

Stefanie Schappert

US lawmakers advanced legislation Wednesday aimed at protecting sensitive AI technologies from falling into the hands of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The Enforce Act – Enhancing National Frameworks for Overseas Critical Exports Act – would give the Biden Administration the ability to restrict the export of AI models. The bill, which still needs full House and Senate approval before it can be signed into law by President Biden – was passed with overwhelming bipartisan support with 43 in favor and only 3 no votes.

The Increasing Trumpification of TikTok

The New York Times

Anjali Huynh

The social-media platform, though still regarded as a hub for Democratic voices and liberal causes, has seen an uptick of right-wing, pro-Trump influencers since the last presidential election. The increase comes as President Biden signed legislation that would force a sale of TikTok by its Chinese owner or would have it banned in the U.S.

CYBERCOM, DARPA pen agreement to speed up advanced cyberwarfare research

Defence one

David Dimolfetta

U.S. Cyber Command and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency signed a binding memorandum this month that carves out pathways needed to expedite research and development of advanced cyberware technologies in the Department of Defense.

DHS establishes Artificial Intelligence Safety and Security Board

Security Intelligence

Jennifer Gregory

As part of its commitment to addressing the rapid growth and adoption of AI technology across all industries and sectors, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the establishment of the Artificial Intelligence Safety and Security Board in late April.

Malicious actors leak 70 million records from US Criminal database

Cybernews

Ernestas Naprys

A US criminal database supposedly containing 70 million rows of sensitive personal data has been posted on a leak forum. The sample provided includes crime categories and offenses, such as theft, possession of meth, or burglary, together with personal details. The sample includes full names, addresses, dates of birth, aliases, conviction dates, sentences, and more.

Americas

Remote Work, Aging Tech Targeted by Canada Cybersecurity Plan

Bloomberg

Monique Mulima

The Canadian government released its first-ever cybersecurity strategy on Wednesday, with the aim of addressing challenges posed by remote work, cloud computing, aging infrastructure and recruitment.

North Asia

South Korea announces $19 bln support package for chip industry

Reuters

Jack Kim, Heekyong Yang & Hyonhee Shin

South Korea announced on Thursday a 26 trillion won ($19 billion) support package for the country's vital semiconductor industry, the country's presidential office said. Under the package, President Yoon Suk Yeol said the government planned a financial support programme for chips worth about 17 trillion won through state-run Korea Development Bank to back large-scale investments by semiconductor companies.

Taiwan’s prized semiconductors not unbreakable ‘silicon shield’ they once were as mainland China, West develop own bargaining chips

South China Morning Post

Mia Nulimaimaiti & Ralph Jennings

Cross-Strait tensions are said to be chipping away at Taiwan’s long-held dominance in the hi-tech industry where onshoring and reshoring efforts are becoming commonplace. The threat of conflict with mainland China and sanctions from the West have industry on edge, underpinning a rapid diversification of semiconductor supply chains

Japan plans public-private info-sharing on cyber-attacks

Asia News Network

The government has decided to establish a consultative body as a step toward introducing an “active cyber defense” system aimed at preventing critical cyber-attacks, according to government sources. The body would be comprised of other entities, including an envisaged successor organization of the National center for Incident readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity and operators of key infrastructure, such as electricity and telecommunications, in an effort to boost capabilities to defend against and cope with cyber-attacks.

South & Central Asia

A leak of biometric police data is a sign of things to come

WIRED

Matt Burgess

Thousands of law enforcement officials and people applying to be police officers in India have had their personal information leaked online—including fingerprints, facial scan images, signatures, and details of tattoos and scars on their bodies.

Europe

AI, regulation, and immigration: The tech sector’s key concerns for the European elections

Euronews

Pascale Davies

Euronews Next speaks to start-ups and tech organisations to see what they expect from Europe’s next parliament. With its innovative start-ups and world-first regulation, Europe’s technology sector should not be ignored in the European Parliament elections next month, insiders say. But the industry fears being made a scapegoat, seeing a populist parliament serving national interests, and a brain drain on the continent. Euronews Next spoke to tech groups and start-ups to find out their hopes and worries for the next parliament.

Europe sets benchmark for rest of the world with landmark AI laws

Reuters

Foo Yun Chee and Tassilo Hummel

Europe's landmark rules on artificial intelligence will enter into force next month after EU countries endorsed on Tuesday a political deal reached in December, setting a potential global benchmark for a technology used in business and everyday life. The European Union's AI Act is more comprehensive than the United States' light-touch voluntary compliance approach while China's approach aims to maintain social stability and state control.

ASML, Eindhoven Tech University to invest $195 mln in partnership

Reuters

Toby Sterling

European tech giant ASML and the Eindhoven University of Technology said on Thursday they have agreed to spend a combined 180 million euros ($195 million) on semiconductor research over the coming decade. ASML, the largest supplier of equipment used in computer chip manufacturing, has been struggling with where and how it will expand operations, and with questions over whether the workforce and other infrastructure in the Netherlands' Eindhoven region will be enough to meet its growth plans.

Middle East

Microsoft’s UAE deal could transfer key U.S. chips and AI technology abroad

Reuters

Stephen Nellis

Microsoft President Brad Smith said the tech company's high profile deal with the United Arab Emirates-backed AI firm G42 could eventually involve the transfer of sophisticated chips and tools - a move that a senior Republican congressman warned could have national security implications. U.S. officials have said that AI systems could pose national security risks, for example by making it easier to engineer chemical, biological and nuclear weapons.

Africa

Biden hosts Kenya's William Ruto to strengthen tech cooperation

Africa News

Afolake Oyinloye and Agencies

President Joe Biden welcomed Kenyan President William Ruto to the White House for a three-day state visit, highlighting 60 years of diplomatic ties and launching a new era of technological cooperation between the two nations. This visit also marked the designation of Kenya as a major non-NATO ally, a move made as Kenya prepares to deploy forces to Haiti under a U.N.-led initiative to address the security crisis in the Caribbean country.

Big Tech

TikTok moves to limit Russian and Chinese media’s reach in big election year

The New York Times

Sapna Maheshwari

TikTok said on Thursday that it was introducing new measures to limit the spread of videos from state-affiliated media accounts, including Russian and Chinese outlets, as the company deflects criticism that it could be used as a propaganda tool in a major election year.

TikTok says it removed an influence campaign originating in China

The Washington Post

Joseph Menn

Dominant short-video platform TikTok said Thursday that it had taken down thousands of accounts that belonged to 15 covert influence operations in the first four months of this year, including the second largest such network detected from China.

Big Tech goes on AI charm offensive in Europe as regulators circle

CNBC

Ryan Browne

U.S. technology giants this week have talked up the benefits of artificial intelligence for humanity, turning on the charm at one of Europe’s largest industry events as regulators globally work to curb the harms associated with the tech. At the Viva Tech conference in Paris on Wednesday, Amazon Chief Technology Officer Werner Vogels and Google Senior Vice President for Technology and Society James Manyika spoke about the great potential AI is unlocking for economies and communities.

Meta names four men to a new tech advisory council months after disbanding its Responsible AI division

Business Insider

Shubhangi Goel

Meta announced the formation of a product advisory council on Wednesday, six months after it disbanded its Responsible AI division. The Meta Advisory Group will "periodically consult with" Meta's management team about new technologies and products, according to the group's website.

A Microsoft under attack from government and tech rivals after ‘preventable’ hack ties executive pay to cyberthreats

CNBC

Trevor Laurence Jockims

Microsoft has come under fire recently from both the U.S. government and rival companies for its failure to stop a Chinese hack of its systems last summer. One change the tech giant is making in response: linking executive compensation more closely to cybersecurity.

Artificial Intelligence

News Corp. signs deal with OpenAI to show news in ChatGPT

The Washington Post

Gerrit De Vynck

News Corp., the multinational news publisher controlled by the Murdoch family, announced Wednesday it will allow artificial intelligence company OpenAI to show its news content when people ask questions in ChatGPT, adding to the parade of news organizations signing content deals with the fast-growing AI company.

Scarlett Johansson's AI row has echoes of Silicon Valley's bad old days

BBC

Zoe Kleinman

“Move fast and break things” is a motto that continues to haunt the tech sector, some 20 years after it was coined by a young Mark Zuckerberg. Those five words came to symbolise Silicon Valley at its worst - a combination of ruthless ambition and a rather breathtaking arrogance - profit-driven innovation without fear of consequence.

A.I. Promised to Upend the 2024 Campaign. It Hasn’t Yet.

The New York Times

Shane Goldmacher, Tiffany Hsu and Steven Lee Myers

Artificial intelligence helped make turnout predictions in the Mississippi elections last year, when one group used the technology to transcribe, summarize and synthesize audio recordings of its door knockers’ interactions with voters into reports on what they were hearing in each county.

AI to revolutionise productivity, summit at South Korea pledges

Nikkei Asia

Junnosuke Kobara

Global tech companies pledged to use artificial intelligence technology to revolutionise productivity and create new added value at the close of the AI Seoul Summit on Wednesday. The companies promised to develop policies to identify and appropriately manage AI risks, as well as to promote measures to reduce incorrect information and misinformation generated by AI.

OpenAI’s latest blunder shows the challenges facing Chinese AI models

MIT Technology Review

Zeyi Yang

Finding high-quality data sets is tricky because of the way China’s internet functions. Last week’s release of GPT-4o, a new AI “omnimodel” that you can interact with using voice, text, or video, was supposed to be a big moment for OpenAI. But just days later, it feels as if the company is in big trouble. From the resignation of most of its safety team to Scarlett Johansson’s accusation that it replicated her voice for the model against her consent, it’s now in damage-control mode.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.