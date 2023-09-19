Good morning. It's Wednesday 20th September.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.



Have feedback? Let us know at icpc@aspi.org.au.

Follow us on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said she was “upset” when China’s Huawei Technologies Co. released a new phone with an advanced chip during her visit to the country last month but noted that the US has no evidence China can make those components “at scale.” “We are trying to use every single tool at our disposal to deny the Chinese the ability to advance their technology in ways that can hurt us,” Raimondo testified at a congressional hearing Tuesday. Bloomberg

Germany's interior ministry is planning to force telecoms operators to slash the use of equipment from Huawei and ZTE in their 5G networks after a review highlighted an over-reliance on these Chinese suppliers, a government official said. The ministry has designed a staggered approach to avoid too much disruption as operators remove all critical components from Chinese vendors in their 5G core networks by 2026, the official said. Reuters

Britain passed a sweeping law on Tuesday to regulate online content, introducing age-verification requirements for pornography sites and other rules to reduce hate speech, harassment and other illicit material. The Online Safety Bill, which also applies to terrorist propaganda, online fraud and child safety, is one of the most far-reaching attempts by a Western democracy to regulate online speech. The New York Times

ASPI

The UN wants more multilateral regulation of the digital world. Democracies should be worried.

The Strategist

Mercedes Page

This week, global leaders and heads of state gather in New York for the annual United Nations High-level Week marking the opening of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. On the agenda this year is a ministerial meeting to prepare for the UN’s 2024 Summit of the Future. This meeting will see nations review—amongst other issues— progress made toward the UN’s Global Digital Compact, a set of principles and commitments which will be released at next year’s summit to ensure digital technologies benefit all people around the world.

Australia

Australia to lean on Quad to fix ‘wantonly unsafe’ software

Australian Financial Review

Nick Bonyhady

Australia will use its partnership with the United States, Japan and India to push for rules forcing companies to stop selling “wantonly unsafe” software by the end of the decade. Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil is leading moves to stop technology firms shipping products with security holes that can be exploited by hackers who damage the global economy by tens of billions of dollars a year.

‘Quite strange’ for Coalition to reject disinformation crackdown it originally proposed, Albanese says

The Guardian

Paul Karp

Anthony Albanese has said it is “quite strange” the opposition has turned on Labor’s social media disinformation crackdown, first proposed by the Coalition, as he stares down unrest from the religious right about the bill. Albanese defended the purpose of the bill at a press conference in Melbourne, explaining it addresses concerns of media organisations about misinformation such as promoting the injection of bleach as a Covid cure on social media.

Australia struggles to hold cyber criminals to account

The Mandarin

Dominic Giannini

Australia is struggling to hold cyber criminals accountable, with the government admitting the mechanisms are not in place to adequately tackle nefarious actors. Asked whether Australia was powerless to go after cyber culprits, home affairs minister Clare O’Neil said she didn’t agree. But she admitted “we probably don’t have the mechanisms in place to do it just at this stage”.

Google fails to list voice ads from prominent organisations in political ad disclosure database

The Guardian

Ariel Bogle and Nick Evershed

Google’s political ad library is missing paid messaging from prominent organisations trying to influence the vote over the Indigenous voice to parliament, limiting transparency around their efforts before the referendum. Google’s political ad database includes information such as how much the advertiser paid for reach, how many times an ad was shown and details such as the age, gender and location of people whom the ad is targeting. Google does not reveal this level of detail for ads not classified as political.

China

Foreign firms in China say vague rules and tensions with Washington hurting business, surveys show

Associated Press

Elaine Kurtenbach

Foreign companies operating in China say tensions with Washington over technology, trade and other issues and uncertainty over Chinese policies are damaging the business environment and causing some to reassess their plans for investing in the giant market. The results of surveys released Tuesday by the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai and by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China largely concurred in appealing for greater certainty and clarity over China’s stance toward foreign businesses.

‘A shot across the bow’: how geopolitics threatens Apple’s dependence on China

Financial Times

Patrick McGee and Eleanor Olcott

In March, Tim Cook was among the first batch of foreign executives to land in Beijing to court high-level officials after the lifting of pandemic-era restrictions, with Apple’s chief lauding how the company and China had grown together in a “symbiotic relationship”. Six months on, that relationship is under strain. Apple is facing new competitive pressures in a country that is not only its largest manufacturing hub but also its biggest international market, responsible for nearly 20 per cent of sales in its last quarter.

China’s tech industry shows it still means business

Foreign Policy

Rishi Iyengar and Christina Lu

The United States has spent the last two administrations, and certainly the last year of this one, trying to blunt what seems to be aggressive Chinese technology development, especially when it comes to semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and all the other nuts and bolts of the next industrial revolution. Washington has used executive orders, legislation, ad hoc congressional committees, new regulation, and export controls in a bid to curtail China’s access to these technologies. But if recent Chinese advances are any guide, those efforts have so far fallen short—allowing China to remain within touching distance of the West when it comes to the technologies that will power future economic growth.

China-linked actor taps Linux backdoor in forceful espionage campaign

Dark Reading

Jai Vijayan

"Earth Lusca," a China-linked cyber espionage actor that's been actively targeting government organizations in Asia, Latin America, and other regions since at least 2021 has begun using a Linux backdoor with features that appear inspired from multiple previously known malware tools. The malware that researchers at Trend Micro discovered and are tracking as "SprySOCKS," is firstly a Linux variant of "Trochilus," a Windows remote access Trojan whose code got leaked and became publicly available in 2017.

USA

No evidence that China can make advanced chips ‘at scale,’ US says

Bloomberg

Mackenzie Hawkins

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said she was “upset” when China’s Huawei Technologies Co. released a new phone with an advanced chip during her visit to the country last month but noted that the US has no evidence China can make those components “at scale.” “We are trying to use every single tool at our disposal to deny the Chinese the ability to advance their technology in ways that can hurt us,” Raimondo testified at a congressional hearing Tuesday.

Republican states urge judge to side with Montana over TikTok ban

The Hill

Tara Suter

Virginia and 17 other GOP-led states filed a brief in support of Montana in a lawsuit it faces from social media giant TikTok. The lawsuit was filed in May in federal court by TikTok over the Montana’s first-in-the-nation law that will ban the social media platform from operating in the Treasure State at the beginning of next year. It will also bar app stores from allowing it to be downloaded. TikTok has argued Montana’s ban violates its First Amendment rights, intrudes upon federal authority and unlawfully singles out the company.

Judge blocks California law meant to increase online safety for kids

The Washington Post

Cristiano Lima

A federal judge on Monday temporarily blocked an online child protection law in California and said it probably violates the Constitution. Under the law, known as the California Age-Appropriate Design Code, digital platforms would have to vet their products before public release to see whether those offerings could harm kids and teens. The law also requires platforms to enable stronger data privacy protections by default for younger users.

Conservative content bans move from classroom to web

Axios

Ashley Gold and Sara Fischer

A new report shared first with Axios finds that the same forces pushing book bans around the country are also pushing for more digital parental control legislation. While the two movements appear to be separate issues, the report suggests they're connected through Republican lawmakers' efforts to prevent children from seeing content they've deemed objectionable.

Two Indian nationals each sentenced to 41 months in prison for receiving over $1.2 million in global robocall scam that defrauded elderly victims

United States Attorney’s Office District of New Jersey

Two Indian nationals were each sentenced today to 41 months in prison for their roles in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud by accepting illegally obtained $1.2 million in wire transfers from victims across the United States, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Americas

Hands off my brainwaves: Latin America in race for 'neurorights'

Context News

Avi Asher-Schapiro and Diana Baptista

Lawmakers in Latin America are carving out new rights for the human brain in response to advances in neurotechnology that make scanning, analyzing and selling mental data ever more possible. Last month, the Chilean Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision ordering Emotiv, a U.S. producer of a commercial brain scanning tool, to erase the data it had collected on a former Chilean senator, Guido Girardi.

Southeast Asia

US chipmakers march south as Vietnam subsidizes its tech future

The Diplomat

Arrian Ebrahimi

President Joe Biden’s visit to Hanoi on September 10 inaugurated deeper ties across the board between the United States and Vietnam, but nowhere did the two countries have more concrete successes to laud than in the semiconductor industry. American chip executives looked on as Biden announced AI projects by Nvidia and Microsoft, new semiconductor design centers in Ho Chi Minh City by Synopsys and Marvell, the October opening of a $1.6 billion Amkor chip packaging facility near Hanoi, and a new U.S.-Vietnam chip partnership to “support resilient semiconductor supply chains.”

The little-known blockchain firm behind Southeast Asia’s digital payment systems

Rest of World

Shaun Turton and Bopha Phorn

In 2020, Soramitsu and Cambodia’s central bank launched Bakong, a blockchain-based “quasi-digital currency” system that lets users instantly send money in U.S. dollars or riel. The National Bank of Cambodia says some 8.5 million accounts now use the system, which in 2022 processed transactions worth $12.2 billion, and 12.8 trillion in riel ($3.1 billion). Earlier this year, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida named Bakong as an example of tech innovation that could transcend national borders and help Japan’s goal of solving social challenges in Asia.

Ukraine - Russia

The Ukraine war is revolutionizing military technology. Whoever masters it wins.

The Washington Post

Max Boot

The war in Ukraine — Europe’s biggest conflict since 1945 — features a bewildering combination of old and new technologies and tactics. The artillery duels, minefields and trench warfare are straight out of World War I, and yet much of the Ukrainian artillery fire is now being spotted by drones and adjusted on tablet computers linked via satellite to the internet. It sometimes feels like a mash-up of “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “Blade Runner.” Militaries around the world are closely following the fighting to gain insights into 21st-century warfare, knowing that they are watching a trial run of technologies that will become more ubiquitous and important in future conflicts.

Europe

German interior ministry wants to force 5G operators to slash Huawei use -official

Reuters

Andreas Rinke and Sarah Marsh

Germany's interior ministry is planning to force telecoms operators to slash the use of equipment from Huawei and ZTE in their 5G networks after a review highlighted an over-reliance on these Chinese suppliers, a government official said. The ministry has designed a staggered approach to avoid too much disruption as operators remove all critical components from Chinese vendors in their 5G core networks by 2026, the official said.

Portugal's telecom watchdog working with operators to bar Huawei

Reuters

Sergio Goncalves

Portugal’s telecoms watchdog said on Monday it is working with operators to implement a high-level resolution which effectively bars Huawei Technologies’ equipment from the country’s 5G mobile networks, despite legal objections from the Chinese company. The CSSC council is the Portuguese prime minister’s consultative body and its resolution, although it did not name Huawei, was seen as a blow to efforts by the Chinese group to enter stand-alone networks in Portugal’s 5G market and extend contracts on 4G platforms on which the new technology is based.

TikTok hit with $370m fine in Europe over children’s privacy missteps

Forbes

Alexandra Levine

TikTok’s lead regulator in the European Union is slapping the company with a €345 million fine for violating Europe’s landmark privacy law, the General Data Protection Regulation. The nearly $370 million penalty announced today by the Irish Data Protection Commission is related to TikTok’s handling of sensitive data from children, ages 13 to 17, who’ve used the app—as well as from kids under 13 whose personal data TikTok has processed as part of determining whether they were old enough to be on the platform.

UK

Britain passes sweeping new Online Safety law

The New York Times

Adam Satariano

Britain passed a sweeping law on Tuesday to regulate online content, introducing age-verification requirements for pornography sites and other rules to reduce hate speech, harassment and other illicit material. The Online Safety Bill, which also applies to terrorist propaganda, online fraud and child safety, is one of the most far-reaching attempts by a Western democracy to regulate online speech. About 300 pages long, the new rules took more than five years to develop, setting off intense debates about how to balance free expression and privacy against barring harmful content, particularly targeted at children.

UK foreign secretary confirms China invite to AI summit

POLITICO

Vincent Manancourt

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly confirmed the British government has invited China to its November summit on artificial intelligence. In a press release Tuesday, Cleverly said: “We cannot keep the U.K. public safe from the risks of AI if we exclude one of the leading nations in AI tech. That’s why China has been invited to our AI Safety Summit in November.” “The U.K.’s approach to China is to protect our institutions and infrastructure, align with partners and engage where it is in the U.K.’s national interest.”

UK focuses on transparency and access with new AI principles

Reuters

Paul Sandle

Britain set out principles on Monday designed to prevent artificial intelligence models from being dominated by a handful of tech companies to the detriment of consumers and businesses, by emphasising the need for accountability and transparency. Britain's anti-trust regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority, is, like other authorities around the world, trying to control some of the potential negative consequences of AI without stifling innovation.

Africa

Ethiopian region’s internet blackout continues as human rights situation deteriorates

The Record by Recorded Future

James Reddick

The Ethiopian military has committed atrocities in a swath of the country where the internet has been blacked out for more than a month and a half, according to human rights monitors. The federal government declared a state of emergency in the Amhara region in early August, after a militia group seized control of several towns in the area. According to the digital rights group Access Now, the mobile internet network in Amhara went down completely on August 3.

Can civil society and private organizations combat Russian propaganda in Africa?

Voice of America News

Ignatius Annor

As Russia makes significant gains in its disinformation campaigns in Africa, experts say civil society groups and private organizations may hold the key to counter such propaganda. Since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine two years ago, analysts say the Kremlin has been using disinformation spread through social media to court other nations as it faces global isolation.

Big Tech

YouTube suspends Russell Brand’s revenues from his channel

The Guardian

Jamie Grierson, Jim Waterson and Ben Quinn

YouTube has suspended Russell Brand’s ability to earn money on the platform after allegations of rape and sexual assault in a massive hit to his finances. The video-sharing and social media site said it had suspended Brand’s channel from the YouTube partner programme after serious allegations against him, meaning his videos are no longer able to be monetised on the platform.

Under Musk, Twitter is handing over more data to investigators

The Washington Post

Max Hoppenstedt

While Twitter, now known as X, has generally followed the law, in the past it touted its position on fighting back against overreaching government requests — particularly when it came to prosecuting speech online. Now, in Germany, X under Musk’s ownership is complying with requests to turn over more information about its users to prosecutors in online hate-crime investigations.

Elon Musk floats charging users for X

The Wall Street Journal

Mauro Orru and Alexa Corse

In a wide-ranging conversation with Israel's Netanyahu, he says asking users to pay for service is only way to fight bots. Elon Musk said X, the social-media platform formerly known as Twitter, is considering charging users for the service, the latest change he has floated since buying the platform last year.

Artificial Intelligence

Google's Bard launches fact-check features as AI race continues

Axios

Ryan Heath

Users can now ask Google's Bard chatbot to double-check its answers and can connect it to their Google apps and services, in the first update to the product since July. Google is racing to integrate AI into its main products, hoping to extend their dominance, after being caught out earlier this year when Microsoft integrated ChatGPT into its Bing search engine and added an AI "copilot" to Microsoft 365.

OpenAI launches a red teaming network to make its models more robust

TechCrunch

Kyle Wiggers

In its ongoing effort to make its AI systems more robust, OpenAI today launched the OpenAI Red Teaming Network, a contracted group of experts to help inform the company’s AI model risk assessment and mitigation strategies. Red teaming is becoming an increasingly key step in the AI model development process as AI technologies, particularly generative technologies, enter the mainstream. Red teaming can catch (albeit not fix, necessarily) biases in models like OpenAI’s DALL-E 2, which has been found to amplify stereotypes around race and sex, and prompts that can cause text-generating models, including models like ChatGPT and GPT-4, to ignore safety filters.

How to tell if your A.I. is conscious

The New York Times

Oliver Whang

Have you ever talked to someone who is “into consciousness?” How did that conversation go? Did they make a vague gesture in the air with both hands? Did they reference the Tao Te Ching or Jean-Paul Sartre? Did they say that, actually, there’s nothing scientists can be sure about, and that reality is only as real as we make it out to be? The fuzziness of consciousness, its imprecision, has made its study anathema in the natural sciences. Nonetheless, a few weeks ago, a group of philosophers, neuroscientists and computer scientists, Dr. Lindsay among them, proposed a rubric with which to determine whether an A.I. system like ChatGPT could be considered conscious.

Misc

I gambled in MGM's hacked casinos

404 Media

Jason Koebler

Las Vegas’s hottest new attraction is an interactive ransomware exhibit, currently playing out across every MGM property in the city. To experience what it’s like to gamble in a series of hacked casinos, I got on one of the first flights out of Los Angeles Saturday morning with the goal of figuring out not just how screwed up the casinos were, but also to witness the marvelous ability of the human species to adapt and cope with bizarre circumstances.

Data brokers: The most influential industry you’ve never heard of

Capital Brief

Dan Van Boom and Laurel Henning

Facebook regularly ranks as among the world’s least trusted brands thanks in part to how it uses data. Yet in Australia and abroad there are companies harvesting, refining and selling your information with even less oversight. Known as “data brokers”, their business model is to collect information on you, package it and then sell it to the likes of banks and insurers. Some experts are alarmed by how much sensitive information these companies can have on you, and who that data can be bought by.

Events & Podcasts

Jobs

Cyber, Technology & Security Centre Coordinator

ASPI CTS

ASPI Cyber, Technology & Security Centre has an outstanding early career role for a talented and proactive individual to support senior staff on program and research coordination and strategic engagement. We are looking for a highly organised, team-oriented, enthusiastic individual to join a dynamic and proactive team. The person we seek will be practical and able to use their initiative to create opportunities and solve problems. This role will suit candidates with experience in events coordination and project management, and an interest in foreign policy and/or national security.

Share

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.