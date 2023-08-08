Good morning. It's Tuesday 8th August.

An elite group of North Korean hackers secretly breached computer networks at a major Russian missile developer for at least five months last year, according to technical evidence reviewed by Reuters and analysis by security researchers. Reuters found cyber-espionage teams linked to the North Korean government, which security researchers call ScarCruft and Lazarus, secretly installed stealthy digital backdoors into systems at NPO Mashinostroyeniya, a rocket design bureau based in Reutov, a small town on the outskirts of Moscow. Reuters

In the fall of 2020, the National Security Agency made an alarming discovery: Chinese military hackers had compromised classified defense networks of the United States’ most important strategic ally in East Asia. Cyberspies from the People’s Liberation Army had wormed their way into Japan’s most sensitive computer systems. The Washington Post

India’s lower house of parliament greenlit the revised data privacy legislation presented the previous week, even as the bill has received criticism, with many believing that it grants significant discretionary authority to the Narendra Modi–led government. The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, which was reintroduced in the lower house last week (nearly a year after abrupt withdrawal of a previous proposal last), makes it mandatory for companies collecting user data to obtain explicit user consent before processing it. TechCrunch

ASPI

Election interference demands a collective defense

Foreign Affairs

Richard Fontaine

As campaign season heats up ahead of the 2024 U.S. election, so does the potential for foreign political interference. Russia and China both pair a willingness to do harm with sophisticated cyber capabilities. Iran has its own track record of meddling in American politics, and it, too, may be tempted to interfere. And the United States is not the only target. In recent years, Australia, Canada, France, and Germany have all been subject to attempts at foreign interference. For the foes of democracy, distorting electoral politics now seems to be a low-cost, high-reward way to support their favored candidates, harm their perceived enemies, or simply deepen polarization and sow internal distrust—often with the added benefit of plausible deniability. In 2020, when the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, an independent think tank, examined cyber-enabled foreign interference in democratic politics over the previous decade, it discovered interference in 41 elections and seven referendums across 33 countries. China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia were the primary perpetrators.

Read our report cited in Foreign Affairs; ‘Cyber-enabled foreign interference in elections and referendums’

Australia

HWL Ebsworth hackers stole private data from government staff and clients

The Australian

Ellen Whinnett

The Russian-linked hack on law firm HWL Ebsworth compromised commercially sensitive federal government data and the personal details of government staff and clients. In answers to questions on notice, the government revealed the Department of Home Affairs had obtained a list of departments and agencies affected by the hack, described by Cyber Security Minister Clare O’Neil as being on par with the Optus, Medibank and Latitude hacks of last year.

Australians increasingly concerned about online privacy after high-profile cybersecurity breach

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

Australians are more concerned than ever over the handling of their personal information and want tough laws to protect them after the Optus and Medibank cybersecurity breaches, a new study has found. The latest Australian Community Attitudes to Privacy Survey, released on Tuesday by the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner, found three-quarters of Australians feel data breaches are one of the biggest risks to privacy they face.

Experts warn Australia's space industry 'in limbo' after axing of key programs

ABC News

Nadia Daly

Australia's space industry is warning the sector is "in limbo" and facing an uncertain future after the axing of several key space programs. The $1.2 billion National Space Mission for Earth Observation program was terminated in June by the Albanese government as a budget cost-cutting measure, along with three other space programs. The observation program was intended to fund satellites that would be used to provide data for everything from weather forecasting to GPS to natural disaster response.

Lithium extraction tech moves to pilot in $4.5m deal

InnovationAus

Brandon How

Processing technology developed by ANSTO and Lithium Australia to extract lithium from mine waste is one step closer to commercialisation after Perth-based mining company Mineral Resources committed $4.5 million to a pilot plant. Mineral Resources will develop and operate the plant, which will also supply the raw materials at no cost to Perth-based Lithium Australia. MinRes will also fund an engineering study for the development of a demonstration plant.

Misinformation laws ‘elitist, self-serving’, academic Suri Ratnapala says

The Australian

Ellie Dudley

A leading legal academic has blasted proposed misinformation legislation as “a licence to censor”, calling the bill vague and saying it would inevitably stifle political debate and reinforce foreign influence on Australia’s information space. University of Queensland emeritus law professor Suri Ratnapala panned the bill as ”elitist”, saying it favoured governments, approved educational institutions and other privileged speakers by excluding them from the sweeping “self-serving” mandates of the proposed legislation.

China

China hacked Japan’s sensitive defense networks, officials say

The Washington Post

Ellen Nakashima

Beijing’s tougher regulations thwart Big Tech’s electric dreams

Financial Times

Ryan McMorrow, Nian Liu, Gloria Li and Qianer Liu

Red tape is frustrating the efforts of Big Tech in China to launch electric vehicles, with car rollouts from search giant Baidu, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing group Didi all being stalled. A stricter licensing regime is impacting the tech groups that have been latecomers to China’s EV boom. They are having difficulty securing regulatory approvals to begin making and selling their debut cars, according to six people close to the companies.

An unlikely tech cluster exemplifies China’s economic vision

The Economist

A stroll down “Quantum Boulevard” reveals one of the world’s tightest concentrations of bleeding-edge technology firms. Dozens of companies feed a quantum-computing supply chain that did not exist a few years ago. Their wares include some of the most advanced commercialised technology on the planet. The district is hardly a decade old; not long ago the most modern tech in the area was farming equipment. And it is in an unlikely spot: Hefei, the capital of Anhui, one of China’s less fancied provinces.

Muting Zoom

The Wire China

Bethany Allen

Chinese interference in the video conferencing company's operations is a stark lesson that governments need to get involved in countering Beijing's influence. On the evening of June 8, 2020, four days after the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, I received a message from Zhou Fengsuo, a student leader during the 1989 pro-democracy movement who now lives in New Jersey. “Hi, Bethany, our Zoom account was closed with no explanation,” he wrote. “We have emailed Zoom asking for the reason, but we haven’t received a response.” He wasn’t the only one affected.

USA

CISA’s strategic plan adheres to overall Biden administration direction on cybersecurity

CyberScoop

Christian Vasquez

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released its strategic plan for fiscal year 2024 through 2026 on Friday, following a plethora of strategies and implementation plans released over the past several months by the White House aimed at improving the nation’s overall cybersecurity preparedness. CISA’s strategic plan will focus on three goals: address immediate threats, harden the terrain and drive security at scale. Additionally, the strategy has nine objectives, three for each goal, outlining the agency’s scope for the next three years.

White House to roll out array of cyber initiatives to bolster K-12 defenses

The Record by Recorded Future

Martin Matishak

The Biden administration on Monday will announce a host of federal and private industry initiatives to strengthen the digital defenses of K-12 schools as educators across the country scramble for resources to fight a rising tide of cyberattacks. The White House will host the “Cybersecurity Summit for K-12 Schools” this afternoon, featuring an array of education technology providers and superintendents. It comes after the most recent school year saw eight significant digital attacks, including four that forced schools to cancel classes.

The US must come from behind in the global race for AI regulation

The Hill

David Hickton

The launch of ChatGPT-3 seven months ago and the extraordinary progress of generative artificial intelligence have inspired equal parts excitement and trepidation. AI has, as many have observed, “the capacity both to enhance our lives and diminish them.” Congress must act urgently to tilt the scale towards enhancement by regulating a technology that stands to disrupt labor market fundamentals, threaten data privacy and remake election and media landscapes — all while entrenching existing biases and, if the hype cycle is to be believed, threaten humanity’s very existence.

How real is America’s chipmaking renaissance?

The Economist

American chipmakers account for a third of global semiconductor revenues. They design the world’s most sophisticated microprocessors, which power most smartphones, data centres and, increasingly, artificial-intelligence models. But neither the American firms nor their Asian contract manufacturers produce any such leading-edge chips in America. Given chips’ centrality to modern economies—and, in the age of AI, to warfighting—that worries policymakers in Washington.

US scientists repeat fusion power breakthrough

Financial Times

Tom Wilson and Alice Hancock

US government scientists have achieved net energy gain in a fusion reaction for the second time, a result that is set to fuel optimism that progress is being made towards the dream of limitless, zero-carbon power. Physicists have since the 1950s sought to harness the fusion reaction that powers the sun, but until December no group had been able to produce more energy from the reaction than it consumes — a condition also known as ignition.

As cars hoover up more and more driver data, is it time to regulate the industry?

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

Cars are “connected computers on wheels” and should be treated as such. That's according to the California Privacy Protection Agency, which recently announced its enforcement division will review the data privacy practices of connected vehicle manufacturers. It’s about time, according to privacy experts — and even some auto industry insiders.

North Asia

North Korean hackers breached top Russian missile maker

Reuters

James Pearson and Christopher Bing

Japan blockchain startup seeks to build Asian digital payment network

Nikkei Asia

Keita Sekiguchi

Japanese fintech developer Soramitsu has joined an effort to build a cross-border payment system for Asian countries involving Cambodia's central bank digital currency, the core of a growing international network. Soramitsu has supported the issuance of Asian CBDCs Bakong in Cambodia and Laos' Digital Lao Kip. Bakong is already used for QR code-based digital payments between Cambodia and Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. As of the end of 2022, it had 8.5 million users and handled around $15 billion in payments.

Mongolia signs digital skills partnership with Google as landlocked nation seeks closer ties with US

South China Morning Post

Dylan Butts

Google and the government of Mongolia have struck a new partnership to bring digital devices and training to Mongolian classrooms, as the East Asian country, sandwiched between China and Russia, seeks to strengthen ties with the US. Under the plan, 20,000 new Chromebook laptops will be supplied to Mongolian teachers and provide training for 10,000 of them, promoting proficiency in the use of technology in classrooms, the Mongolian government said in a joint press release with the Californian company.

Southeast Asia

Cambodia’s leader continues to abuse Facebook while Meta mulls suspension ruling

Rest of World

Danielle Keeton-Olsen and Sreynat Sarum

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen is back on Facebook. One month after dramatically quitting the platform and nearly banning it from the country entirely, his 14 million followers can find dozens of fresh posts on his page — sharing news updates, patriotic music videos, and even posed photos from a day on the golf course. The posts are now signed off as “managed and promoted” by his adviser Duong Dara, hinting that the leader hasn’t fully forgiven his favorite social network.

South & Central Asia

India pushes ahead with data privacy bill despite pushback from critics

TechCrunch

Jagmeet Singh

Let's not dawdle on cyber-security

Dhaka Tribune

Dev Kundaliya

We cannot take the recent threat of a cyber-attack taking place in Bangladesh on August 15 lightly. From high-profile hacks that have targeted financial institutions and regulatory bodies to day-to-day cyber-crimes which continue to trouble the general populace, Bangladesh’s increasing digitization and internet penetration has led our country to become a target for hackers and other cyber criminals. In the last decade or so, cyber-crime has become a hot method to commit violence against both individuals and groups. With the mass proliferation of the internet and more and more of our lives being accessible digitally, this was bound to happen.

UK

Baby monitors and smart speakers enabling abuse, say MPs

BBC

Tom Singleton

Fitness trackers, home security systems and baby monitors are among the devices that MPs warn are enabling the growing issue of tech-enabled domestic abuse. The Culture, Media and Sport Committee says there are on average nine such "smart" products in UK homes. It found they were being used to "monitor, harass, coerce and control" victims by collecting recordings and images.

China ‘will use electric cars to spy on Britain’

The Telegraph

Will Hazell and Dominic Penna

Chinese electric cars imported to the UK to help hit net zero targets will enable Beijing to spy on British citizens, ministers have warned. With car companies facing quotas for zero emissions sales from next year ahead of a ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles in 2030, China is predicted to dominate the UK market because of its prowess in providing cheap electric cars.

Africa

Kenya is among most targeted countries in cyber-attacks, CA Director says

Citizen Digital

Allan Obiero

The Communications Authority of Kenya says Kenya still remains at a high risk of cyber-attacks as the government tries to put measures in place to reduce the danger posed. According to Rosalind Muriithi, CA’s Director for Internal Audit, the government is accelerating its efforts to disrupt cyber threats, fix newly discovered vulnerabilities and counter emerging threats so as to protect Kenyans. Muriithi said Kenya is among top three most targeted countries in cyber-attacks in Africa, and the cases have been increasing lately.

The faces of Russia's influence across the African continent

Le Monde

Morgane Le Cam

From military figures to politicians, and from media executives to social media influencers, what the following people all have in common is that, whether ideologues or opportunists, they defend the interests of Russia, and the Kremlin in particular, across the African continent. On the heels of the Russia-Africa summit, which concluded on the evening of July 28 in St. Petersburg, here is an overview of some of the well-known Africans upon whom Moscow relies to consolidate its influence.

Middle East

Saudi Arabia in pact with Turkey's Baykar Tech to localise drone manufacturing

Reuters

Muhammad Al Gebaly and Hatem Maher

Saudi Arabia signed a strategic agreement with Turkish defence firm Baykar Tech to localise the manufacturing of drones in the kingdom, state-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday. The agreement "will enhance SAMI’s role in supporting the national defence industry and strengthening our local capabilities," SAMI said.

Artificial Intelligence

Zoom quietly changes policy to allow AI models to be trained on user data

Computing

Dev Kundaliya

A change to Zoom's Terms of Service means users' data can now be used to train AI models. According to the updated policy, Zoom maintains exclusive rights to all "Service Generated Data", granting the company the authority to modify, process, distribute, share, store and maintain such data for any purpose, in compliance with applicable law. SGD refers to any telemetry data, diagnostic data, product usage data or similar information that Zoom collects in association with users' use of its software or services.

Artificial-intelligence search engines wrangle academic literature

Nature

Amanda Heidt

This new generation of search engines, powered by machine learning and large language models, is moving beyond keyword searches to pull connections from the tangled web of the scientific literature. Some programs, such as Consensus, give research-backed answers to yes-or-no questions; others, such as Semantic Scholar, Elicit and Iris, act as digital assistants — tidying up bibliographies, suggesting new papers and generating research summaries. Collectively, the platforms facilitate many of the early steps in the writing process. Critics note, however, that the programs remain relatively untested and run the risk of perpetuating existing biases in the academic publishing process.

Will AI be an economic blessing or curse? History offers clues

Reuters

Mark John

If medieval advances in the plough didn't lift Europe's peasants out of poverty, it was largely because their rulers took the wealth generated by the new gains in output and used it to build cathedrals instead. Economists say something similar could happen with artificial intelligence if it enters our lives in such a way that the touted benefits are enjoyed by the few rather than the many.

AI is acting ‘pro-anorexia’ and tech companies aren’t stopping it

The Washington Post

Geoffrey A. Fowler

Artificial intelligence has an eating disorder problem. As an experiment, I recently asked ChatGPT what drugs I could use to induce vomiting. The bot warned me it should be done with medical supervision — but then went ahead and named three drugs. Google’s Bard AI, pretending to be a human friend, produced a step-by-step guide on “chewing and spitting,” another eating disorder practice. With chilling confidence, Snapchat’s My AI buddy wrote me a weight-loss meal plan that totaled less than 700 calories per day — well below what a doctor would ever recommend. Both couched their dangerous advice in disclaimers.

Why ChatGPT is getting dumber at basic math

The Wall Street Journal

Josh Zumbrun

Since becoming widely available to the public last year, artificial-intelligence chatbots have dazzled people who experimented with them, kicked off a global development race and even contributed to the strike in Hollywood over their impact on writers and actors. AI tools have also generated fear that they will inexorably improve and threaten humanity. OpenAI’s ChatGPT debuted to the public in November, sparking the current frenzy, followed by Chat GPT-4 in March, meant to be more powerful than its predecessor.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.