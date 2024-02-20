Good morning. It's Tuesday 20th February.

South Korea warns of ongoing cyber-espionage operations by North Korea targeting global defense sector, noting intrusions into systems of a research center for maritime and shipping technologies. Bleeping Computer

Alibaba and SenseTime secure huge joint ventures in Gulf kingdom but agreements come with stringent requirements. Financial Times

TSMC is just one of several chip makers running into obstacles with their U.S. expansion plans... The delays come as the Biden administration begins dispensing the first major awards from a $39 billion pot of money aimed at building up the U.S. semiconductor industry and reducing the nation’s dependence on technology manufactured in East Asia. The New York Times

Australia

Bridging the skills gap through India-Australia tech skills migration

Lisa Singh

The Strategist

In the digital age, where technology governs nearly every aspect of our lives, a significant challenge looms over Australia—the shortage of critical and cyber technology skills. It poses a significant threat to the economy and has far-reaching implications for both national security and Indo-Pacific stability. The statistics are concerning. In its 2023 report, Towards a National Jobs and Skills Roadmap, Jobs and Skills Australia reveals that nearly 70% of ICT professional occupations in Australia face a shortage. There’s a national shortage in more than a third of all assessed occupations, with tech skills and jobs experiencing particularly acute deficits.

The insidious creep of US and Chinese technology has left a cold, hard reality for Australia

ABC News

Linton Besser

Much attention has been paid in recent times to Australia's over-reliance on American power for our national defence. But far more of our sovereignty has been eroded beneath us by far more insidious means: our extraordinary and increasing reliance on the United States, and China, for technology. For individual citizens going about their day, for the critical infrastructure which enables the functioning of our society, and even our national defence, this weakness has now accelerated beyond the point of no return. This vast technology gap has eaten deeply into Australia's ability to determine its own path. In creating software, in the engineering of critical componentry and in the storage of sensitive data, this gulf is now so vast, it has become impossible to bridge. To endeavour to catch up to the US, for example, would cost so much as to be economic suicide, akin to trying to build a rival space or even nuclear weapons program.

Revealed: The respectable life of the suspected Medibank hacker

The Australian Financial Review

James King

The Russian hacker accused of stealing the medical records of millions of Australians in the Medibank attack once held a legitimate day job in corporate reputation control. By night, he allegedly turned those skills to extortion, hacking a nation from his modest Moscow apartment. An investigation has uncovered a decade-long trail of Aleksandr Ermakov’s online activity. The junior executive pursued introductions and exchanged business cards at networking events, noting his “upper-intermediate” English skills and an aptitude for forging relationships.

China

India has become a major source of cybersecurity threats in China: security expert

South China Morning Post

Zhang Tong

A series of cyberattacks originating from India have been highlighted in recent reports by Chinese cybersecurity firms, with the attacks targeting China and Pakistan, among others. So far, the foreign ministries of China and India have not issued any responses. One cyberattack on the Chinese military, which was intercepted by a cybersecurity organisation in China in December, was believed to be orchestrated by a group of hackers from India. The attack bore striking similarities to previous ones in terms of targets and methodologies, suggesting the involvement of the same group.

China vows to centralize tech development under Communist Party

Bloomberg

Gao Yuan

China’s ruling Communist Party vowed to enhance its role in steering its science and technology industries, centralizing decision-making power as the country navigates US trade curbs designed to limit its advancement. The party will refine a mechanism whereby technological works are led by the Central Committee, according to state broadcaster CCTV citing a central government meeting led by President Xi Jinping. The news broadcast didn’t specify details of the plan, though the pronouncement marks an escalation of Beijing’s prioritization of a sector that China’s leaders consider of critical importance.

USA

Plans to expand U.S. chip manufacturing are running into obstacles

The New York Times

Don Clark and Ana Swanson

In December 2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the key maker of the world’s most cutting-edge chips, said it planned to spend $40 billion in Arizona on its first major U.S. hub for semiconductor production. The much ballyhooed project in Phoenix — with two new factories, including one with more advanced technology — became a symbol of President Biden’s quest to spur more domestic production of chips, the slices of silicon that help all manner of devices make calculations and store data.

China's WuXi AppTec says it poses no national security risks to US

Reuters

Chinese biotech firm WuXi AppTec, opens new tab said on Sunday that it posed no national security risks to the United States, following calls by U.S. lawmakers for sanctions on the Shanghai-listed company. A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers told top officials of President Joe Biden's administration recently that WuXi AppTec's links to the Chinese Communist Party and military threatened U.S. national security. The U.S. Congress has introduced a bill that would restrict federally-funded medical providers from allowing biotech firms including WuXi AppTec to access genetic information about individual Americans. WuXi AppTec has previously said it was not a security risk to any country. "Our company firmly believes that WuXi AppTec has not, does not, and will not pose a national security threat to the United States," WuXi AppTec said in a statement.

North Asia

North Korean hackers linked to defense sector supply-chain attack

Bleeping Computer

In an advisory today Germany's federal intelligence agency and South Korea's National Intelligence Service warn of an ongoing cyber-espionage operation targeting the global defense sector on behalf of the North Korean government. The attacks aim to steal advanced military technology information and help North Korea modernize conventional arms as well as develop new military capabilities. Today's joint cybersecurity advisory (also available in Korean and German) highlights two cases attributed to North Korean actors, one of them the Lazarus group, to provide the tactics, techniques, and procedures used by the attackers.

North Korean hackers use AI to up their game

Financial Times

Christian Davies

North Korean cyber criminals are turning to artificial intelligence to help Pyongyang steal cutting-edge technologies and secure funds for its illicit nuclear weapons programme. The hackers have long targeted employees of global defence, cyber security and crypto companies, tricking users on LinkedIn and other networking platforms into revealing sensitive information or giving access to computer networks or crypto wallets. Their most notorious hacking operations include the theft of $951mn from Bangladesh’s central bank, and the WannaCry ransomware attack on the UK’s National Health Service in 2017.

Deepfakes swirl in Korea ahead of general elections

The Korea Times

With less than 50 days remaining until Korea's parliamentary elections in April, concerns over the proliferation of artificial intelligence-generated deepfake videos and images are mounting, prompting heightened vigilance from election authorities. According to the National Election Commission, the country's election watchdog, 129 pieces AI-generated media content had been detected from Jan. 29 to the end of last week, constituting a violation of the newly revised election law. This law, taking effect on Jan. 29, prohibits the use of deepfakes for electoral campaigning purposes, with penalties of up to seven years in prison or fines of 10 million won for offenders.

The Antitrust Enforcers Aimed at Big Tech. Then Came the Backlash.

The New York Times

Jin Yu Young and Daisuke Wakabayashi

The South Korean government unleashed a wave of panic across the internet industry: The country’s antitrust regulator said it would enact the toughest competition law outside Europe, curbing the influence of major technology companies. The Korea Fair Trade Commission, with the backing of President Yoon Suk Yeol, said in December that it planned to make a proposal modeled after the 2022 Digital Markets Act, the European Union’s landmark law to rein in American tech giants. This bill also seemed to target South Korea’s own internet conglomerates just as much as the Alphabets, Apples and Metas of the world.

Southeast Asia

Cybersecurity firm uncovers iOS Trojan GoldPickaxe targeting facial recognition data in Southeast Asia

Digital Information World

A discovery by a cybersecurity firm suggests the emergence of a potentially groundbreaking iOS Trojan, purportedly crafted to pilfer facial recognition data from users. Identified as GoldPickaxe, the iOS malware has been honing in on individuals primarily in Thailand, with potential implications extending to Vietnam, as disclosed by Group-IB, a cybersecurity entity headquartered in Singapore. The motive behind this malware appears to be the acquisition of biometric data, a strategy possibly prompted by the increasing adoption of facial recognition protocols by financial institutions and governmental bodies across Southeast Asia.

South & Central Asia

New Delhi to host roundtable discussing EU-India cooperation in combatting online disinformation and information manipulation

Delegation of the European Union to India and Bhutan

Over 35 experts from the European Union and India will join forces in New Delhi on Wednesday, 21st February, to unpack the security and policy aspects of online disinformation and information manipulation, while identifying possible areas of EU-India collaboration. Taking place on the side-lines of the Raisina Dialogue 2024, EU-India track 1.5 event “Combatting disinformation online: EU and Indian perspectives” is the 4th roundtable co-organised by the EU-funded project Enhancing Security Cooperation In and With Asia and the Indian Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the EU Delegation to India.

Ukraine - Russia

The danger lurking just below Ukraine’s surface

WIRED

Justin Ling

The owner of an agricultural company in Hrakove, near Kharkiv, Kryvtsov found his land littered with land mines. That region of Ukraine, occupied by Russian forces for nearly eight months, had been pockmarked with explosive ordinances. The threat meant that farmers like Kryvtsov had to let their fields lay fallow. Even though Kryvstov’s fields were once part of Europe’s breadbasket, Ukraine’s mine clearance teams were overworked and under-resourced. So Kryvtsov came up with his own solution. He jimmyrigged a plow onto an old tractor, with massive steel rollers underneath. On the side, he painted the yellow and blue Ukrainian flag. Kryvtsov connected a remote-control steering system and, from afar, he drove his Mad Max-style tractor over his fields, detonating any mines lurking under the soil.

Europe

EU opens formal investigation into TikTok over possible online content breaches

Reuters

Foo Yun Chee

The European Union will investigate whether ByteDance's TikTok breached online content rules aimed at protecting children and ensuring transparent advertising, an official said on Monday, putting the social media platform at risk of a hefty fine. EU industry chief Thierry Breton said he took the decision after analysing the short video app's risk assessment report and its replies to requests for information, confirming a Reuters story. "Today we open an investigation into TikTok over suspected breach of transparency & obligations to protect minors: addictive design & screen time limits, rabbit hole effect, age verification, default privacy settings," Breton said on X.

Poland starts probe into allegations of illegal phone-hacking

Reuters

A Polish parliamentary commission on Monday began investigating accusations that the previous government illegally hacked the phones of targets including political opponents, amid a growing scandal over the use of Pegasus spyware. A centrepiece of efforts by the new pro-European administration to uncover the truth about alleged wrongdoing during eight years of nationalist rule, the probe has also taken on a new dimension due to media reports that members of the former ruling party were themselves victims of phone hacking.

Italy kicks off Space Cloud project

iTnews

Italy's state-owned Leonardo said that the Ministry of Defence had asked it to study the development of its military space cloud architecture project, the first in Europe. The project, dubbed MILSCA, will provide Italy's government and armed forces with a system of high-performing computing, cloud and artificial intelligence and storage capacity directly in space, the statement said. During the two-year study, Leonardo will cooperate with Telespazio and Thales Alenia Space, two joint ventures between the Italian defence and aerospace group and France's Thales.

Europe’s Cyber Resilience Act: Redefining open source

Security Intelligence

Mark Stone

Amid an increasingly complex threat landscape, we find ourselves at a crossroads where law, technology and community converge. As such, cyber resilience is more crucial than ever. At its heart, cyber resilience means maintaining a robust security posture despite adverse cyber events and being able to anticipate, withstand, recover from and adapt to such incidents. While new data privacy and protection regulations like GDPR, HIPAA and CCPA are being introduced more frequently than ever, did you know that there is new legislation that specifically addresses cyber resilience? The European Union’s recent amendment to the Cyber Resilience Act has sent ripples through the tech world.

UK

Britain's NCA, FBI, Europol disrupt Lockbit cybercrime gang

Reuters

James Pearson

Lockbit, a notorious cybercrime gang that holds its victims' data to ransom, has been disrupted in a rare international law enforcement operation by Britain’s National Crime Agency, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and Europol, according to a post on the gang’s extortion website on Monday. “This site is now under the control of the National Crime Agency of the UK, working in close cooperation with the FBI and the international law enforcement task force, ‘Operation Cronos’,” the post said. An NCA spokesperson confirmed that the agency had disrupted the gang and said the operation was "ongoing and developing".

Middle East

‘Strings attached’: Saudi Arabia steps up demands in tech deals with China

Financial Times

Eleanor Olcott

Saudi Arabia is mandating that leading Chinese technology companies invest in the Gulf kingdom in return for huge deals, as it leverages its petrodollar wealth to boost its domestic tech industry. Alibaba and SenseTime are among the top Chinese groups to have secured deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars with Saudi Arabia over the past three years, in exchange for setting up joint ventures in the country. According to five industry insiders, including fund managers, tech entrepreneurs and consultants working on the agreements, Saudi investors are applying increasingly stringent requirements to fund deals.

Big Tech

OpenAI, Meta and other tech giants sign effort to fight AI election interference

Reuters

Sheila Dang and Katie Paul

A group of 20 tech companies announced on Friday they have agreed to work together to prevent deceptive artificial-intelligence content from interfering with elections across the globe this year. The rapid growth of generative artificial intelligence, which can create text, images and video in seconds in response to prompts, has heightened fears that the new technology could be used to sway major elections this year, as more than half of the world's population is set to head to the polls. Signatories of the tech accord, which was announced at the Munich Security Conference, include companies that are building generative AI models used to create content, including OpenAI, Microsoft, opens new tab and Adobe, opens new tab.

iAngels raises $107m and reveals why Elon Musk is the ideal entrepreneur

The Australian

Jared Lynch

Shelly Hod Moyal – chief executive of Israeli early-stage technology investment platform iAngels – is turning to Australia to help raise $US70m for the firm’s latest fund. The 10-year outfit’s investors include Alex Waislitz’s Thorney Investment Group and has been backed by a host of other international high net worth players, including Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich. Ms Hod Moyal, who was in Australia last week, talked up Israel’s tech sector, saying it would emerge stronger from the now five-month long war with Hamas and has already closed $US30m from the raising. “There’s this saying that I really like, and it also connects to the situation in Israel and that is ‘good times, produce weak people; weak people produce bad times and bad times produce strong people’,” Ms Hod Moyal told The Australian.

