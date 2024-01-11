Good morning. It's Thursday 11th January.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

The social media platform X – formerly Twitter – has put Australian users at greater risk since Elon Musk took over, according to Australia's eSafety commissioner. Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said the platform had created a "perfect storm for safety to be diminished" in Australia by reinstating thousands of banned accounts, cutting its online safety staff, and taking too long to respond to reports of hate. ABC News

Machine learning tools are aiding U.S. security agencies to catch operations relying on so-called "living off the land" techniques. Rob Joyce, the director of the NSA Cybersecurity Directorate, said that AI is helping his agency detect Chinese operations targeting U.S. critical infrastructure that might evade traditional defensive measures. CyberScoop

A Meta staffer has publicly complained the social media giant placed her under investigation for possible violations of its employee policy after she raised concerns internally about the alleged censorship of pro-Palestinian views by the company. Financial Times

World

Hackers discover way to access Google accounts without a password

The Independent

Anthony Cuthbertson

Security researchers have uncovered a hack that allows cyber criminals to gain access to people’s Google accounts without needing their passwords. Analysis from security firm CloudSEK found that a dangerous form of malware uses third-party cookies to gain unauthorised access to people’s private data, and is already being actively tested by hacking groups.

Election disruption from AI poses the biggest global risk in 2024, Davos survey warns

CNBC

Karen Gilchrist

As around half of the world’s adult population heads to the polls in a bumper year of elections, concern over the role of artificial intelligence in disrupting outcomes has topped the list of the biggest risks for 2024, according to a new report. The World Economic Forum’s “Global Risks Report 2024,” released Wednesday, ranked AI-derived misinformation and disinformation — and its implications for societal polarization — ahead of climate change, war and economic weakness in its top 10 risks over the next two years.

Australia

Online safety regulator lashes X, formerly Twitter, over failure to police hate

ABC News

Evelyn Manfield

Commissioner Julie Inman Grant likened the X's actions to pouring petrol on a bushfire while getting rid of the fire brigade. The revelations come after Ms Inman Grant issued a legal notice to X Corp – the owner of X – in June 2023, demanding answers on how it was meeting the Australian government's safety expectations. She said the responses were "jaw-dropping" and would almost inevitably result in the platform becoming more toxic and unsafe.

Report reveals the extent of deep cuts to safety staff and gaps in Twitter/X’s measures to tackle online hate eSafety Commissioner

China

China says it cracked Apple AirDrop to identify message sources

Bloomberg

Bloomberg News

A Chinese state-backed institution has devised a way to identify users who send messages via Apple Inc.’s popular AirDrop feature, Beijing’s government claims, as part of broader efforts to root out undesirable content.

China’s digital data trafficking

War on the Rocks

Aynne Kokas

Aynne Kokas, the C.K. Yen Professor at the Miller Center and an associate professor of media studies at the University of Virginia, spoke about her book Trafficking Data: How China is Winning the Battle for Digital Sovereignty. Kokas explained how the asymmetry in digital regulations between the United States and China, along with practices of private industry, have helped empower Beijing’s broader effort to control digital data.

China orders banks, insurers to review cyber and data security

Bloomberg

Bloomberg News

In a directive sent at the end of last year, The National Financial Regulatory Administration asked banks and insurers to fix any identified loopholes to guard against the risk of ransomware attacks by mid-January, according to people familiar with the matter. Banks were urged to reinforce the secure usage of emails and protect against phishing, said the people, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter.

USA

Lawmakers to Biden Administration: sanction Chinese internet device company

Newsweek

Shaun Waterman and Didi Kirsten Tatlow

A bipartisan congressional committee set up to counter China's superpower ambitions is calling for a Shanghai-based tech giant that mass produces ubiquitous electronic parts to be put on U.S. sanctions lists because of its connections with Beijing's military.

Flying cars, robot ice-cream: The weird and wonderful tech on show in Las Vegas

The Sydney Morning Herald

David Swan

The world’s largest consumer electronics show is in full swing, with more than 100,000 attendees descending on Las Vegas to be wowed by all the innovations coming in 2024 (and some that will never see the light of day). The CES show floor is filled with weird, wacky and downright unbelievable inventions: here are some favourites.

The next front in the U.S.-China battle over chips

The New York Times

Don Clark and Ana Swanson

NASA has chosen the technology to help it land future spacecraft on unmapped planets. Meta uses the technology for artificial intelligence. Chinese engineers have turned to it to encrypt data. And it could represent the next front in the semiconductor trade war between the United States and China.

NASA funds laser communications tech with small business

NASA

Molly Kearns

NASA is working with private industry partners and small businesses under Artemis to produce scalable, affordable, and advanced laser communications systems that could enable greater exploration and discovery beyond Earth for the benefit of all. As science instruments evolve to capture high-definition data, missions will need expedited ways to transmit information to Earth. It would take roughly nine weeks to transmit a complete map of Mars back to Earth with current radio frequency systems. With lasers, it would only take about nine days.

South & Central Asia

Maldives government website down after suspected cyber attack; hackers claim to be Indians

The Week

Web Desk

Two days after hackers targeted the official websites of the Maldivian President’s Office, Foreign Ministry and Tourism Ministry, the web platform of the Juvenile Court of the Maldives too has apparently come under cyber attack on Wednesday. The website, which is no longer available, earlier showed a message from a group of hackers TeaM NETWORK9, claiming to be Indians. "We are Bharatiya hackers," read the statement posted on the website. It also warned that that the site has been hacked "in response to the recent inflammatory and offensive statements made by certain members of your government".

Ukraine - Russia

Hackers hit Moscow internet provider in response to Kyivstar cyber attack - source

Reuters

James Pearson and Tom Balmforth

Hackers linked to Ukraine’s main spy agency have breached computer systems at a Moscow-based internet provider in retaliation for a Russian cyber attack against Ukrainian telecom giant Kyivstar, a source with direct knowledge of the operation told Reuters on Tuesday. The hacking group, dubbed "Blackjack", has previously been linked to the Security Service of Ukraine. The hackers deleted 20 terrabytes of data at M9 Telecom, a small Russian internet and TV provider, leaving some Moscow residents without internet, the source said.

UK

Scottish government recruits new ‘head of cyber division’

FutureScot

Kevin O'Sullivan

Alan Gray, who was formerly chief information security officer for the UK Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in East Kilbride, has been unveiled in the role as Scotland moves into 2024 with an increased focus on online security. Gray said: “I’m very pleased to announce that this week I have joined The Scottish Government, to head up their new Cyber Division. As the cyber security threats facing Scotland continue to grow and evolve, it is really encouraging to see the level of commitment and effort towards increasing our national cyber resilience, and to ensuring that ‘Scotland thrives by being a digitally secure and resilient nation’.

Big Tech

Meta staffer claims to be under investigation after alleging ‘censorship’ of pro-Palestinian views

Financial Times

Hannah Murphy and Cristina Criddle

A Meta staffer has publicly complained the social media giant placed her under investigation for possible violations of its employee policy after she raised concerns internally about the alleged censorship of pro-Palestinian views by the company. In a video posted to her Instagram page, a New York-based data scientist said that she had garnered about 450 signatures in half a day from fellow staffers for a letter she published asking management for acknowledgment of Palestinian lives lost and support for Palestinian colleagues in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

Deplatforming reduces overall attention to online figures, says longitudinal study of 101 influencers

Tech Policy Press

Justin Hendrix

Researchers from EPFL Switzerland and Rutgers University, who just published the results of a “longitudinal, quasi-experimental study of 165 deplatforming events targeted at 101 influencers.” Based on the measures developed for the study, the researchers find that in aggregate, after one year online attention towards a deplatformed personality is reduced by 64% on Google and by 43% on Wikipedia.

X bans and then unbans journalists and podcasters in Twitter's latest free speech massacre [updated]

Gizmodo

Thomas Germain

X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, purged an unknown number of prominent accounts over the last 24 hours with little to no explanation, and then restored the accounts minutes after this article was published. The list includes popular accounts belonging to journalists, writers, and podcasters. Among them are Ken Klippenstein of the Intercept, writer and podcaster Rob Rousseau, Texas Observer correspondent Steven Monacelli, the account for TrueAnon, a left-wing politics and news podcast, and a number of others. One thing the accounts have in common is recent criticisms of the Israeli government.

Instagram and Facebook will stop treating teens like adults

The Wall Street Journal

Julie Jargon

Meta Platforms plans to automatically restrict teen Instagram and Facebook accounts from harmful content including videos and posts about self-harm, graphic violence and eating disorders. The changes are expected to roll out in the coming weeks. This marks the biggest change the tech giant has made to ensure younger users have a more age-appropriate experience on its social-media sites. The new content restrictions come as more than 40 states are suing Meta, alleging the tech company misled the public about the dangers its platforms pose to young people.

Twitch is cutting one-third of its staff

The Verge

Ash Parrish and Jay Peters

Twitch is laying off more than 500 employees, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy announced this morning, reportedly accounting for around 35 percent of its staff. Bloomberg first reported that the video game streaming platform was planning layoffs on Tuesday, and the company confirmed today that the cuts were happening. The cuts at Twitch were accompanied by layoffs elsewhere at Amazon today. The company’s Prime Video and MGM Studios divisions also cut hundreds of roles.

Artificial Intelligence

AI is helping US spies catch stealthy Chinese hacking ops, NSA official says

CyberScoop

AJ Vicens

Machine learning tools are aiding U.S. security agencies to catch operations relying on so-called "living off the land" techniques. Speaking Tuesday at the International Conference on Cyber Security at Fordham University, Rob Joyce, the director of the NSA Cybersecurity Directorate, said that AI is helping his agency detect Chinese operations targeting U.S. critical infrastructure that might evade traditional defensive measures.

OpenAI launches new store for users to share custom chatbots

Bloomberg

Rachel Metz

The new store, which rolled out Wednesday to paid ChatGPT users, will corral the chatbots that users create for a variety of tasks, for example a version of ChatGPT that can teach math to a child or come up with colorful cocktail recipes. The product, called the GPT Store, will include chatbots that users have chosen to share publicly. It will eventually introduce ways for people to make money from their creations — much as they might through the app stores of Apple Inc. or Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

Microsoft’s OpenAI ties face potential EU merger probe

Bloomberg

Samuel Stolton

Microsoft Corp.’s $13 billion investment into OpenAI Inc. risks a full-blown investigation by European Union deals watchdogs, after a mutiny at the ChatGPT creator laid bare deep ties between the two companies. The European Commission said on Tuesday that it’s examining whether Microsoft’s involvement should be vetted under the bloc’s merger rules — paving the way for a formal probe and even a potential unwinding if it’s found to hamper fair competition.

Valve announces changes to how it's handling AI content on Steam

IGN

Kat Bailey

In a new community blog, Valve said it would be updating the platform's content surgery with a new "AI disclosure section" asking developers to describe how their games use AI content. Valve said that "much" of the disclosure will appear on the Steam store page so customers understand how the game they're buying uses AI. Additionally, Valve plans to release a new system allowing players to report illegal content within games containing live-generated AI.

New material found by AI could reduce lithium use in batteries

BBC

Shiona McCallum

A brand new substance, which could reduce lithium use in batteries, has been discovered using artificial intelligence (AI) and supercomputing. The findings were made by Microsoft and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), which is part of the US Department of Energy. Scientists say the material could potentially reduce lithium use by up to 70%. Microsoft researchers used AI and supercomputers to narrow down 32 million potential inorganic materials to 18 promising candidates in less than a week - a screening process that could have taken more than two decades to carry out using traditional lab research methods.

German automakers make cars talk to you

Tech Wire Asia

Muhammad Zulhusni

Volkswagen made a significant announcement at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, revealing their venture into ChatGPT technology. The plan involves integrating an AI-powered chatbot across all Volkswagen models equipped with the IDA voice assistant, marking a significant stride in automotive AI applications.

Jobs

Cyber, Technology & Security Program Coordinator

ASPI

The Coordinator will coordinate CTS’s business processes, projects, stakeholder engagement and events schedule. The Coordinator will work closely with Director CTS, senior ASPI staff, other ASPI Programs and Corporate, Strategic Communications and Finance areas. The ideal candidate has 1-3 years’ experience in executive assistance, business coordination or events management roles.