The developer OpenAI has said it would be impossible to create tools like its groundbreaking chatbot ChatGPT without access to copyrighted material as pressure grows on artificial intelligence firms over the content used to train their products. The Guardian

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a request by Elon Musk's X Corp to consider whether the social media company, formerly called Twitter, can publicly disclose how often federal law enforcement seeks information about users for national security investigations. Reuters

Substack is removing some publications that express support for Nazis, the company said today. The company said this did not represent a reversal of its previous stance but rather the result of reconsidering how it interprets its existing policies. Platformer

China

Xi Jinping’s solution for China’s economy risks triggering new trade war

Bloomberg

Bloomberg News

China’s shift toward high-value-added manufacturing threatens to raise further trade tensions with the US, Europe, and others. As China’s property sector declines, President Xi Jinping needs to reshape the nation’s economic model to drive growth over the next decade. His government’s solution risks igniting a new wave of global trade tensions.

China sanctions five US defense firms on Taiwan arms sales

Bloomberg

Jane Zhang, Yi Wei Wong

China announced fresh sanctions on five US defense industry companies in response to the latest arms sales deals to Taiwan. The companies affected include BAE Systems Land and Armament, Alliant Techsystems Operation, AeroVironment, ViaSat and Data Link Solutions, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement Sunday.

Huawei: A teardown of the latest laptop shows a chip made in Taiwan, not China

TechHQ

Dashveenjit Kaur

TechInsights has uncovered that Huawei's Kirin 9006C processor is fabricated using TSMC's advanced 5nm semiconductor technology. The 5nm chip in the laptop was manufactured by TSMC in 2020, coinciding with the period when US sanctions restricted Huawei from accessing chipmakers. TechInsights‘ discovery suggests that Kirin 9006C assembly and packaging took place in the third quarter of 2020, aligning with the timing of the 2020 Huawei sanctions that began in the second quarter.

CES 2024: Chinese tech giants Alibaba, ByteDance lead China’s return to premier consumer electronics show in Las Vegas

South China Morning Post

Matt Haldane

Chinese companies have returned to Las Vegas for CES in full force this year, with more than double the number of exhibitors compared with last year, including big names like ByteDance and Alibaba.com, as companies try to shake off Covid-era blues with overseas growth.

China detains executive of Evergrande’s electric vehicle unit

Financial Times

Edward White, Cheng Leng and Gloria Li

China has detained an executive of Evergrande’s vehicle unit, threatening to complicate further the outlook for restructuring the world’s most indebted property group. In September, the company said its chair, Hui Ka Yan, was placed under “mandatory measures” over illegal activities, a term that implies residential surveillance or detention by Chinese officials.

USA

US supreme court rejects X Corp's surveillance disclosure challenge

Reuters

Nate Raymond

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a request by Elon Musk's X Corp to consider whether the social media company, formerly called Twitter, can publicly disclose how often federal law enforcement seeks information about users for national security investigations.

Biden urged to curb China’s dominance of older-generation chips

The Wall Street Journal

Asa Fitch

House panel sends letter pushing the administration to seek tariffs or take other moves to counter growing Chinese microchip industry. The Biden administration needs to take stronger action to stem China’s growing dominance in making older-generation microchips that are essential across several U.S. industries, according to the bipartisan leaders of a House of Representatives panel.

NHS probes whether Palantir campaign breached contract terms

Bloomberg

Olivia Solon

Just about a week after signing a controversial contract with the UK’s national health service, Palantir Technologies Inc. launched an influencer marketing campaign to counter criticism of the patient data platform it’s building, potentially breaching the terms of the deal.

Private US lunar lander suffers ‘critical loss’ of fuel

Al Jazeera

A mission to put the first commercial craft on the moon appears to be in jeopardy after the spacecraft suffered a “critical loss” of fuel in a major blow to the United States’s hopes of placing its first robot on the lunar surface in five decades.

Nvidia to launch China-focused AI chip in Q2 2024: Sources

Reuters

Yelin Mo and Fanny Potkin

U.S. chipmaker Nvidia plans to mass-produce an artificial intelligence chip in the second quarter of 2024. It was designed for China to comply with U.S. export rules, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Southeast Asia

Bangladesh election commission app slowed down after cyber attack from Ukraine, Germany: Official

Deccan Herald

PTI

Voting for the 12th general election in Bangladesh was held on Sunday amid sporadic violence and a boycott by the main opposition party BNP, and its allies. On Sunday, the Bangladesh Election Commission said hackers from Ukraine and Germany carried out a cyber attack on its app, slowing down its functioning during the 12th general election in the country, according to a media report.

Bangladesh official alleges cyberattack ‘from Ukraine and Germany’ targeted election

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

An official at the Bangladesh Election Commission has claimed that a cyberattack “from Ukraine and Germany” caused an election information app to crash as voters went to the polls on Sunday.

Europe

Dutch man sabotaged Iranian nuclear program without Dutch government's knowledge: report

NL Times

In 2008, a Dutchman played a crucial role in the United States and Israeli-led operation to sabotage Iran’s nuclear program. The then 36-year-old Erik van Sabben infiltrated an Iranian nuclear complex and released the infamous Stuxnet virus, paralyzing the country’s nuclear program. The AIVD recruited the man, but Dutch politicians knew nothing about the operation, the Volkskrant reports after investigating the sabotage for two years. No one in the Netherlands knew that this new type of cyber weapon was being used in the operation, the Volkskrant wrote. According to the investigative journalists, the intelligence services knew they were participating in the sabotage of the Iranian nuclear program but not that their agent was bringing in Stuxnet. “The Americans used us,” one intelligence source told the Volkskrant.

UK

Writers left in a bind by British Library cyber-attack, but it remains a closed book

The Guardian

Rachel Cooke

The fallout from the Rhysidia ransomware attack in October continues, yet hardly anyone is talking about it.

China's top spy agency says it exposes British espionage case

Reuters

Reuters team

China said its security agencies found another incident of spying in which the British Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6, used a foreigner in China to collect secrets and information. The Chinese government did not disclose the consulting agency. The British Foreign Office declined to comment.

Big Tech

Substack says it will remove Nazi publications from the platform

Platformer

Casey Newton

Substack is removing some publications that express support for Nazis, the company said today. The company said this did not represent a reversal of its previous stance but rather the result of reconsidering how it interprets its existing policies.

Microsoft, OpenAI hit with new lawsuit by authors over AI training

Reuters

Blake Brittain

OpenAI and its financial backer Microsoft were sued on Friday in Manhattan federal court by a pair of nonfiction authors who say the companies misused their work to train the artificial intelligence models behind the popular chatbot ChatGPT and other AI-based services.

CES 2024: how to watch live as Sony, Samsung and more reveal hardware, AI updates

TechCrunch

Morgan Little

CES 2024 will be here before we know it, taking over Las Vegas with throngs of crowds, tons of products and many big claims about AI.

TikTok quietly curtails data tool used by critics

The New York Times

Sapna Maheshwari

People and groups had harnessed the tool to scrutinize content on the site related to the Israel-Hamas war and other topics. TikTok limited its Creative Center, a tool for tracking hashtag popularity after it was used to analyze geopolitics and Israel-Hamas war content. This tool, accessible to all, provided data on video counts and viewer demographics linked to specific hashtags, raising concerns about content scrutiny.

Rumble is part of an ‘Active and Ongoing’ SEC investigation

WIRED

William Turton

The SEC confirmed to WIRED that the financial regulator has launched an investigation involving Rumble, a “free speech” video platform. The nature of the probe remains unknown.

Artificial Intelligence

‘Impossible’ to create AI tools like ChatGPT without copyrighted material, OpenAI says

The Guardian

Dan Milmo

The developer OpenAI has said it would be impossible to create tools like its groundbreaking chatbot ChatGPT without access to copyrighted material, as pressure grows on artificial intelligence firms over the content used to train their products.

The AI revolution’s first year: has anything changed?

The Australian Financial Review

Richard Waters

Whether generative AI turns out to be as revolutionary as the boosters claim, or merely a useful addition to the IT arsenal, should start to become clearer in 2024. The high cost of the technology and uncertainty about how best to integrate it into everyday business means that the generative AI revolution will not come quickly. But 2024 could be the year when a new way of working starts to take shape.

Robots learn, chatbots visualize: how 2024 will be A.I.’s ‘Leap Forward’

The New York Times

Cade Metz

A.I. is set to advance rapidly, becoming more powerful and spreading into the physical world. This year, A.I. will supercharge robots that operate behind the scenes, like mechanical arms that fold shirts at a laundromat or sort piles of stuff inside a warehouse.

