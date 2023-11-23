Good morning. It's Friday 24th November.

Australia

Optus outage: Telco resorts to blocking URLs as more scams target its customers

The Australian

Joseph Lam

A second major scam targeting customers of the nation’s second largest telco has begun circulating, attempting to fool customers into giving their payment details away via a malicious link. The embattled telco confirmed its customers were again the target of malicious online actors who were attempting to fleece its 10.2 million customers, after the national system outage on November 8.

Metadata retention scheme could be scaled back as part of plan to fight cybercrime

Crikey

Cam Wilson

Australia’s controversial metadata retention scheme could be pruned back as one of the ways the federal government seeks to defend the country against cybercrime. The government will review the scheme, which requires telecommunication companies to retain details such as the time, data and form of communication from their customers, as part of a broader look at federal legal data retention requirements.

Digital dominoes: Australia’s strategic play in the Pacific

The Interpreter

Mihai Sora

Pacific Island countries, with their sprawling geography, have been caught in a digital divide. Lack of critical, digitally enabling infrastructure slows down development progress and widens the gap between Pacific communities and the global economic system at a time when many countries are undertaking rapid digital transformations. The recent announcement of a joint Australia-US initiative to enhance digital connectivity in the Pacific is a strategic manoeuvre in a region increasingly shaped by digital power dynamics.

AI, cyber and accessibility to shape new NSW digital strategy

InnovationAus

Joseph Brookes

The New South Wales Digital Government minister on Wednesday said artificial intelligence, cyber, digital credentials and inclusion would be the core themes of a new digital strategy.

China

US chip export ban is hurting China’s AI startups, not so much the giants yet

TechCrunch

Rita Liao

Baidu, one of the tech firms building China’s counterparts to OpenAI, has secured enough AI chips to keep training its ChatGPT equivalent Ernie Bot for the “next year or two,” the firm’s CEO Robin Li said on an earnings call this week. Other deep-pocketed Chinese tech companies have also been taking proactive measures in response to U.S. export controls.

USA

Eric Schmidt’s think tank urges moonshot chase to keep US ahead

Bloomberg

Jane Lanhee Lee

The US must pursue strategic technological breakthroughs, such as a working quantum computer by 2028, to stay ahead of rivals like China and ensure its national security. That’s according to a report released Tuesday by the Special Competitive Studies Project, an organization funded by former Alphabet Inc. Chairman Eric Schmidt.

Americas

Canadian former intelligence chief found guilty of leaking state secrets

The Guardian

Leyland Cecco

A jury has found the former head of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police intelligence unit guilty of leaking state secrets, the first time a Canadian has been convicted under the country’s Security of Information Act.

The Mexican senator building a plan for artificial intelligence

Rest of World

Daniela Dib

Alejandra Lagunes is a senator from Mexico’s PVEM, a center-left opposition party that has partnered with the current leftist government in some states. Lagunes now spearheads Mexico’s National Artificial Intelligence Alliance, a legislative effort around AI regulation. There are currently 18 AI-related initiatives, but they’re all centered around categorizing crime and modifying the law. For example, there’s a lot of conversation around what to do with deepfakes. The problem is that we could be shooting ourselves in the foot if we tightly regulate technology that we’re still barely understanding.

North Asia

N Korea sends rocket data to Russia for advice: spy agency

Radio Free Asia

Lee Jeong-Ho

Russia has likely offered North Korea technological advice for its latest illegal satellite launch, the South’s spy agency said Thursday, weighing in on weeks of speculation of Moscow’s backing that could expedite Pyongyang’s efforts to complete its surveillance system by 2025. Cheon Seong-whun, a former security strategy secretary for South Korea’s presidential office, said Moscow’s help would aid North Korea’s ultimate ambition to launch multiple satellites to spy on the activities of South Korea, as well as its security cooperation with the U.S. and Japan.

South & Central Asia

India seeks to regulate deepfakes amid ethical concerns

TechCrunch

Manish Singh and Jagmeet Singh

India is drafting rules to detect and limit the spread of deepfake content and other harmful AI media, a senior lawmaker said Thursday, following reports of proliferation of such content on social media platforms in recent weeks.

Ukraine - Russia

Russia ‘spits’ on EU sanctions in escalating propaganda battle

Bloomberg

Alberto Nardelli, Jillian Deutsch, and Stephanie Bodoni

The European Union promised to shut down the flow of Vladimir Putin’s propaganda after Russia invaded Ukraine, slapping sanctions on state-backed media RT and Sputnik days after the attack. Nearly two years into the war, the Kremlin appears to have the last laugh. RT.com may be inaccessible in the EU, but a series of less popular mirror sites provides the same content, aimed at undermining the bloc’s support of Ukraine. One is swentr.site, or RT News in reverse.

Europe

EU mulls wider scope for cybersecurity certification scheme - paper

Reuters

Foo Yun Chee

The European Union is considering broadening the scope of proposed cybersecurity labelling rules that would affect not just Amazon, Alphabet's Google and Microsoft but also banks and airlines, according to the latest draft of the rules.

UK

AI and quantum research at centre of UK science and tech announcements

Financial Times

Clive Cookson

Artificial intelligence and quantum research were at the centre of science and technology announcements in the UK chancellor’s Autumn Statement on Wednesday. The government will boost spending on computing power to develop AI by £500mn over two years to bring total planned investment to more than £1.5bn, said Jeremy Hunt.

Middle East

Keeping Gaza online: Telecom heroes risk life and limb under Israel’s bombs

Al Jazeera

William Christou

The cost of keeping Gaza connected has been high. At least five PalTel staff members in Gaza have been killed in Israeli attacks while many other staff members have lost family members, including wives and children. Humanitarian workers and journalists have said the operation of communication networks in Gaza is essential for rescue services and for documenting the reality of conditions on the ground to the outside world.

Brand Danger: X and misinformation super-spreaders share ad money from false or egregiously misleading claims about the Israel-Hamas war

NewsGuard

Jack Brewster, Coalter Palmer, and Nikita Vashisth

On X, programmatic advertisements for dozens of major brands, governments, educational institutions and non-profits are being displayed in the feeds directly below viral posts advancing false or egregiously misleading claims about the Israel-Hamas war, a NewsGuard analysis has found.

Big Tech

OpenAI researchers warned board of AI breakthrough ahead of CEO ouster, sources say

Reuters

Anna Tong, Jeffrey Dastin and Krystal Hu

Ahead of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s four days in exile, several staff researchers wrote a letter to the board of directors warning of a powerful artificial intelligence discovery that they said could threaten humanity, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

OpenAI got its CEO back. What happens next?

The Wall Street Journal

Berber Jin, Deepa Seetharaman and Tom Dotan

Sam Altman is back at the helm of OpenAI, days after the board abruptly ousted him. Almost everything else is still in flux. The deal struck Tuesday night to restore Altman as CEO is a long way from the ultimate goal he wanted to achieve heading into a weekend of intense negotiations. He had lobbied for an entirely new slate of directors—built on the ashes of the directors who fired him—and wanted to rejoin the board again himself, according to people familiar with the matter.

Nvidia sued after video call mistake showed 'stolen' data

BBC

Valeo claims Mr Moniruzzaman took gigabytes of data in 2021 when he was working for the German arm of the French firm. He left to join Nvidia later that year. A letter written by Nvidia's lawyers submitted with the lawsuit said the tech giant was not aware Mr Moniruzzaman had the data. The firms worked on a joint project, which led to the Microsoft Teams meeting in March 2022 when Mr Moniruzzaman unwittingly revealed the data.

Artificial Intelligence

The real and immediate impact of a distant AI doomerism

The Hindu

Poulomi Chatterjee

A little over a year ago, AI apocalypse was an improbable idea. But since the launch of Chatgpt, ideas of AI doomerism are now in the forefront. And every notable AI intellectual, from former Google Brain head Andrew Ng to Meta AI chief Yann le Cun, is weighing in. The rational fears around AI are that they will be the same issues that tech has had only exacerbated many times more. There’s disinformation, realistic deepfakes and amplifying existing structures in different ways, like the racial and gender bias that AI has long had or the Kenyan workers OpenAI was employing at cheap costs to scrub toxicity from ChatGPT.

Research

“Here to stay” – Chinese state-affiliated hacking for strategic goals

Merics

Antonia Hmaidi

With more economic activity moving online, cyberattacks are gaining relevance. Globally, the European Commission estimates cyberattacks to cost EUR 5.5 trillion. While the involvement of China’s government cannot be proven in all instances, some involvement is likely given its continuous quest to control the country’s cyberspace and cyber actors. Many of the Chinese threat actors have been shown to have direct ties to the People’s Liberation Army, the Ministry of State Security, or to a lesser extent the Ministry of Public Security.

Chinese censorship following the death of Li Keqiang

Citizen Lab

Jeffrey Knockel and Emile Dirks

On October 27, 2023, Li Keqiang, the former Premier of China, passed away due to a heart attack. His death invited commentators to compare Li’s legacy to that of Xi Jinping, while in China public memorials for Li were alternately permitted and restricted. This report documents our discovery of Li Keqiang-related censorship rules on multiple Chinese platforms introduced in light of Li’s death. We found censorship rules relating to speculation over Li’s cause of death, aspirations wishing Xi had alternatively died, memorials of Li’s death, recognition of Li’s already diminished status in the party, and commentary on how Li’s death cements Xi’s political status.

