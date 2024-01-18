Good morning. It's Thursday 18th January.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

The federal government has unveiled strict new national-security rules to protect cutting-edge science and advanced technology from ending up in the hands of China, Russia and Iran. The Globe and Mail

Faced with an increasingly complex security environment, China, India and other Asian countries are bolstering satellite networks to monitor military moves in the region. Nikkei Asia

OpenAI is working with the Pentagon on a number of projects including cybersecurity capabilities, a departure from the startup’s earlier ban on providing its artificial intelligence to militaries. Bloomberg

World

China and India lead Asia race to expand spy satellite networks

Nikkei Asia

Junnosoke Kobara

Faced with an increasingly complex security environment, China, India and other Asian countries are bolstering satellite networks to monitor military moves in the region. Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance satellites operated by the People's Liberation Army "could support monitoring, tracking, and targeting of U.S. and allied forces worldwide, especially throughout the Indo-Pacific region," according to an October report by the U.S. Defense Department.

Quantum Computing to spark ‘Cybersecurity Armageddon,’ IBM says

Bloomberg

Isabella Ward, Brad Stone

“Is quantum going to really create a cybersecurity Armageddon?” Ana Paula Assis, IBM’s general manager of Europe, Middle East and Africa, said on a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday. “It’s going to.” Quantum computers, an emerging technology that vastly accelerates processing power by performing calculations in parallel rather than sequentially, will make existing encryption systems obsolete. Some governments are beginning to take the threat seriously. The US Senate, in a rare unanimous vote, passed a bill in 2022 addressing the threat of quantum computers on cryptography.

Australia

ASIC looks for invite to receive cyber incident intel

iTnews

Ry Crozier

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has made a case to be part of the inner circle of agencies privy to intelligence about active cyber incidents, after finding itself excluded during a recent incident response. The financial watchdog said it has held “bilateral discussions” with the Australian Signals Directorate, and engaged Home Affairs, to advance its case for a “high-level information-sharing arrangement”.

China

China's BYD launches Xuanji smart car technology

Reuters

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD, on Tuesday launched its Xuanji smart car system, seeking to catch up with rivals with functions such as automated parking and voice recognition. BYD has been hiring software engineers to beef up its technology offering. Chairman Wang Chuanfu said at the company's Dream Day event that BYD had more than 90,000 employees in its research and development departments, and more than 4,000 of them working on smart driving.

Four things to know about China’s new AI rules in 2024

MIT Technology Review

Zeyi Yang

In China, one of the major moves to be on the lookout for in 2024 is whether the country will follow in the European Union’s footsteps and announce its own comprehensive AI Act. In June of last year, China’s top governing body released a list of legislation they were working on. An “Artificial Intelligence Law” appeared for the first time. China was probably the first country in the world to introduce legislation on generative AI mere months after ChatGPT’s big break. But a new comprehensive law could give China even more control over how AI disrupts (or doesn’t disrupt) the way things work today.

Chip wars could lead to oversupply as China increases domestic capacity

The Register

Dan Robinson

China’s chip manufacturing capacity is expected to more than double within the next 5 to 7 years, according to TrendForce, and this could lead to a market oversupply that would spell trouble for semiconductor companies elsewhere. While imports of semiconductors into China were down 10.8 percent in volume over the last year, as reported this week, Beijing is looking to ramp up its own internal production in order to cut its reliance on foreign chips. Washington’s policy of using trade restrictions to try and halt China’s tech progress could therefore be about to backfire.

USA

Biden administration hopes chips will give it an election year boost

The Washington Post

Eva Dou

As Washington revs up for an election year, the obscure field of semiconductors is shaping up to be front and center in President Biden’s economic policy. Semiconductors, or “chips,” usually exist quietly, serving as the brains inside everything from smartphones to self-guided missiles. The average voter probably thinks about them rarely, if ever. But chips are having their moment, with the Biden administration identifying them as key to its plans to create jobs, revitalize U.S. manufacturing and cement U.S. technological leadership over rivals like China.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp: U.S. eating everyone's lunch on AI

Axios

Ryan Heath

Within 10 years, around 95% of the world's top tech companies will be American thanks to the U.S. lead in AI, Palantir CEO and co-founder Alex Karp told Axios' Mike Allen at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Karp predicted that in time AI will deliver very large GDP growth — but that will benefit only a handful of countries and companies, leading to political and social "dislocation."

CISA, FBI warns of Chinese-manufactured drones

CyberScoop

Christian Vasquez

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the FBI are warning about potential threats from Chinese-made drones on critical infrastructure. In new guidance issued Wednesday, CISA and the FBI warned that Beijing could use drones to obtain sensitive information from critical infrastructure sites. The guidance is meant to assist critical infrastructure owners and operators to reduce the risk from those drones, and it encourages buying from U.S. companies.

Revealed: US police prevented from viewing many online child sexual abuse reports, lawyers say

The Guardian

Katie McQue

Social media companies relying on artificial intelligence software to moderate their platforms are generating unviable reports on cases of child sexual abuse, preventing US police from seeing potential leads and delaying investigations of alleged predators, the Guardian can reveal.

Americas

Ottawa clamps down on university research partnerships with China, Iran and Russia

The Globe and Mail

Robert Fife, Steven Chase

The federal government has unveiled strict new national-security rules to protect cutting-edge science and advanced technology from ending up in the hands of China, Russia and Iran. The long-promised package of reforms would ban federal granting agencies and the Canada Foundation for Innovation from funding sensitive technology research at any university, laboratory and research institution if they are co-operating with military, national defence or state security bodies of countries that could pose a risk to Canada’s national security.

Southeast Asia

Southeast Asian casino industry supercharging cyber fraud, UN says

The Record by Recorded Future

James Reddick

The expanding Southeast Asian casino industry has become the nexus of the region’s criminal ecosystem, including its cyber fraud industry, and it is facilitating large-scale money laundering by organized crime networks, a new United Nations report reveals. In many cases, such scams originate from the casinos themselves, which are often located in lawless areas of countries like Laos and Myanmar. Hundreds of thousands of people are believed to have been trafficked into scamming compounds in these areas and forced to carry out telecommunications fraud.

South & Central Asia

Now Bangladeshi actresses fall victim to deepfake, how to detect these videos

Prothom Alo English

Makful Hossaion

An intimate video of a woman has gone viral on social media. The video is being claimed to be of popular small screen actress Tanjin Tisha. After reviewing the video, Dismislab, an online fact checking and media research platform has confirmed it to be a fake. Tanjin Tisha’s face has been swapped with the woman in that video taken out of a pornography site. It has zero connection to Tanjin Tisha. The misuse of deepfake technology is increasing alarmingly throughout the world let alone Bangladesh. The deepfake technology can now be accessed for free or for a minimal cost.

Europe

Russian-Linked Hackers Target Switzerland After Zelenskiy’s Davos Visit

Bloomberg

Paula Doenecke

The Swiss government on Wednesday denounced an attack on several of its websites, saying Russia-linked hackers had claimed it was retaliation for hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the World Economic Forum. Distributed denial-of-service attacks, known as DDoS for short, aim to make websites unavailable with a flood of internet traffic, and usually don’t lead to loss or theft of data. ‘NoName’ had already targeted the Swiss government websites in June.

Latest cyber-attacks in Serbia raise fresh questions about defence

BalkanInsight

Katarina Baletic

Serbia’s inaction in the face of frequent cyber-attacks on public institutions and private companies is a growing concern, cyber security expert Ivan Markovic has told BIRN, after the online forum he co-founded reported that a server used by the Serbian army had been breached and state energy company Elektroprivreda Srbije, EPS, had been hit with ransomware.

Middle East

Hezbollah steps up cyberattacks on Israel, Check Point CTO says

Bloomberg

Cagan Koc, Marissa Newman

The Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon and Russia-linked hackers have stepped up cyberattacks against Israel since the war with Hamas began, according to the chief technology officer of Israel-founded cybersecurity company Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. “While a lot of the war right now is with Hamas, actually the entity that has the strength in the cyberspace is Iran,” Check Point’s Dorit Dor said in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. “And Iran is activating Hezbollah.”

Big Tech

The drugs and chaos of Elon Musk’s fragile empire

The Times

James Ball

Elon Musk is the richest man in the world — and one of the most powerful. He has an empire that spans the globe and beyond into space. But are the cracks in Musk’s imperium beginning to show? Is he sitting atop a house of cards? There are some troubling signs. Last weekend, The Wall Street Journal published an article accusing Musk of regularly abusing illegal drugs, including in the workplace.

Google plots product overhaul for EU’s digital dominance rules

Bloomberg

Samuel Stolton

Alphabet Inc.’s Google is rolling out a series of broad changes to some of its core search, browser and data products in Europe, in order to step in line with the European Union’s new rules to rein in Big Tech’s market dominance. The US company did however caution the bloc’s Digital Markets Act — which has forced it to make the changes — involve “difficult trade-offs” and that the firm is “concerned that some of these rules will reduce the choices available to people and businesses in Europe.”

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI is working with US military on cybersecurity tools

Bloomberg

Brad Stone, Mark Bergen

OpenAI is working with the Pentagon on a number of projects including cybersecurity capabilities, a departure from the startup’s earlier ban on providing its artificial intelligence to militaries. The ChatGPT maker is developing tools with the US Defense Department on open-source cybersecurity software, and has had initial talks with the US government about methods to assist with preventing veteran suicide, Anna Makanju, the company’s vice president of global affairs, said in an interview at Bloomberg House at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.

OpenAI CEO, Time Owner Benioff Disagree on AI’s use of copyrighted content

Bloomberg

Brody Ford, Brad Stone

Marc Benioff, the Salesforce Inc. chief executive officer who also owns Time magazine, said artificial intelligence companies ripped off intellectual property to build their technology. “All the training data has been stolen,” Benioff said Tuesday in an interview at Bloomberg House at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Content from media outlets including Time and the New York Times Co. surfaces in results from AI companies, he said.There is increasing scrutiny on the makers of large language models that power generative AI tools such as ChatGPT over their use of copyrighted materials.

Exclusive: Altman says ChatGPT will have to evolve in “uncomfortable” ways

Axios

Ryan Heath

Altman told Axios' Ina Fried that AI is evolving much more rapidly than previous technologies that took Silicon Valley by storm. But he also conceded that the evolution and proliferation of OpenAI's technology will require "uncomfortable" decisions. Altman believes future AI products will need to allow "quite a lot of individual customization" and "that's going to make a lot of people uncomfortable," because AI will give different answers for different users, based on their values preferences and possibly on what country they reside in.

A.I.’s Latest Challenge: the Math Olympics

The New York Times

Siobhan Roberts

Last week Dr. Trinh successfully defended his doctoral dissertation on this topic at New York University; this week, he described the result of his labors in the journal Nature. Named AlphaGeometry, the system solves Olympiad geometry problems at nearly the level of a human gold medalist. AlphaGeometry joins Google DeepMind’s fleet of A.I. systems, which have become known for tackling grand challenges. Perhaps most famously, AlphaZero, a deep-learning algorithm, conquered chess in 2017.

AI certification program verifies systems are ‘Fairly Trained’

Bloomberg

Ellen Huet

A new initiative will evaluate and certify artificial intelligence products as copyright-compliant, offering a stamp of approval to AI companies that submit details of their models for independent review. The Fairly Trained label will be given to AI companies that have obtained consent for the data they use to train AI systems, similar to how a tomato farm is certified as organic or a cocoa product is deemed fair trade. Fairly Trained has nine companies that have been certified so far, all small startups.

Misc

Exclusive: Open-source tools fire up supply chain attacks

Axios

Sam Sabin

Open-source code and legitimate hacking tools have contributed to the rising popularity of a once-rare and complicated type of cyberattack, according to new research shared exclusively with Axios. Malicious hackers of all levels — from nation-state groups to lower-level cybercriminals — have gotten better at executing what experts call a software supply chain attack. But last year, more cybercriminal groups started building tools and sharing their tips with one another — effectively lowering the barrier to entry for software supply chain attacks, according to a new report from cybersecurity company ReversingLabs.

JPMorgan suffers 45bn cyber attacks a day

Financial Times

Owen Walker

JPMorgan Chase is targeted by hackers trying to infiltrate its systems 45bn times a day — twice the rate at which it was attacked a year earlier — the bank’s head of asset and wealth management has said. Speaking at Davos on Wednesday, Mary Erdoes said the bank spent $15bn on technology every year and employed 62,000 technologists, with many focused solely on combating the rise in cyber crime.

Mother whose child died in TikTok challenge urges U.S. court to revive lawsuit

NBC News

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday wrestled with whether the video-based social media platform TikTok could be sued for causing a 10-year-old girl’s death by promoting a deadly “blackout challenge” that encouraged people to choke themselves. The arguments come as TikTok and other social media companies, including Facebook and Instagram parent Meta Platforms, are facing pressure from regulators around the globe to protect children from harmful content on their platforms.

Research

Asking people to “do the research” on fake news stories makes them seem more believable, not less

NiemanLab

Joshua Benton

When it comes to digital spreaders of misinformation, social media platforms typically get the brunt of the blame. After all, they’re the places with the black-box algorithms, the propagandist bots, and the partisan screamers. On social media, we can watch the bad information spread, in real time. Social media is, at least metaphorically, a passive experience — a place where the news finds you.

