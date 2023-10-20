Good morning. It's Friday 20th October.

Clearview AI, a New York company that scraped billions of photos from the public internet to build a facial recognition app used by thousands of US law enforcement agencies, will not have to pay a fine of 7.5 million pounds, or $9.1 million, issued by Britain’s chief data protection agency. The New York Times

ASPI

Australia can better leverage states and territories in US alliance and AUKUS

The Strategist

John Coyne, Danielle Cave and Justin Bassi

Australia’s foreign policy and place in the world have long been considered the domain of diplomats, defence officials and national-security decision-makers in Canberra. There are no departments of foreign affairs or defence, or intelligence agencies, in Australia’s state and territory governments. It is the federal government that is responsible for maintaining and developing the US–Australia alliance, including under difficult and unpredictable presidents like Donald Trump. Canberra determines how Australia deals with hostage-taking in Iran, responds to Chinese cyber intrusions and works with the Pacific on climate strategies. It also decides which foreign militaries we partner with to build capability and strengthen deterrence.

Australia

Australia has quietly become a force in tech's next $1 trillion market

Capital Brief

Dan Van Boom

Quantum computing is a difficult concept to understand without knowledge of physics or computing. Instead of the bits normal computers process, quantum computers process “qubits” that can act as either 0s or 1s. This allows quantum computers to calculate advanced mathematical equations that would take standard computers dozens of years to solve. The science may be fuzzy, but the stakes are very real. ​​Quantum computing's ability to process and model information is likely to reshape finance, accelerate drug discovery and make agriculture more efficient.

Australian government to step up industry engagement in upcoming strategy, says co-ordinator Darren Goldie

The Australian

Noah Yim

Businesses and critical infrastructure operators will be tested with simulated cyber attacks, under the Albanese government’s national cybersecurity strategy slated for release later this year. National cybersecurity co-­ordinator Darren Goldie said successive cyber attacks on businesses this year – including Optus, Medibank, Latitude and HWL Ebsworth – were not worst-case scenarios, as he revealed the step-up in government engagement with industry through cyber attack training exercises.

China

How China's tech ambitions slip through the US export control net

Nikkei Asia

Cheng Ting-Fang

China is getting around U.S attempts to curb its chip ambitions through means that include shell companies, smuggling and the creative use of old machines, experts and industry insiders say. The US controls are costing Chinese companies time and money, the sources say, but the clampdown has its limits -- as Huawei's recent 5G breakthrough shows.

USA

Elon Musk’s X removes New York Times’ verification badge

The Washington Post

Drew Harwell

The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has removed the gold “verified” badge from the New York Times’ account amid ongoing complaints about the news organization from X owner Elon Musk. The badge was the only symbol distinguishing the Times’ 55-million-follower account from impostors amid two major global conflicts in Israel and Ukraine. X has hosted and helped amplify a flood of false information related to the Israel-Gaza war, some of which Musk has personally endorsed.

US revives controversial web rules Trump worked to quash

Bloomberg

Todd Shields and Jessica Nix

US regulators voted Thursday to reinstate rules aimed at ensuring that everything on the internet is equally accessible — a principle known as net neutrality that has stoked debate and controversy across technology and telecom industries for more than two decades. The US Federal Communications Commission on a 3-to-2 party-line Democratic-led vote advanced the revival of net neutrality, in essence saying fast internet access is a basic telecom service. The rule needs another vote to become final. That would re-establish the FCC’s authority to police broadband providers for any attempts to block or throttle back internet traffic for some while prioritizing access to others who are willing to pay more.

Lawmakers demand answers from Bezos about election misinformation on Alexa

The Washington Post

Cat Zakrzewski and Caroline O'Donovan

Lawmakers on Wednesday pressed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on the company’s plans to prevent the spread of misinformation ahead of the 2024 election, citing a Washington Post report that the company’s voice assistant Alexa spread false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Thousands of remote IT workers sent wages to North Korea to help fund weapons program, FBI says

AP News

Jim Salter

Thousands of information technology workers contracting with US companies have for years secretly sent millions of dollars of their wages to North Korea for use in its ballistic missile program, FBI and Department of Justice officials said. The Justice Department said Wednesday that IT workers dispatched and contracted by North Korea to work remotely with companies in St. Louis and elsewhere in the US have been using false identities to get the jobs. The money they earned was funneled to the North Korean weapons program, FBI leaders said at a news conference in St. Louis.

Ragnar Locker ransomware site taken down by FBI, Europol

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

The leak site of the prolific ransomware gang Ragnar Locker was replaced with a takedown notice from the FBI, Europol and several law enforcement agencies in Europe on Thursday. In a statement to Recorded Future News, a Europol spokesperson said they cannot release more information about the operation because “a number of actions are still ongoing.”

North Asia

Nervous investors shy away from TSMC on geopolitical risk

Bloomberg

Sheryl Tian Tong Lee, Ishika Mookerjee, and Bei Hu

Intensifying Chinese pressure on Taiwan is prompting some equity investors to buck the trend and exit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Martin Currie’s Zehrid Osmani began winding down his TSMC position early last year and was fully divested by May. Shelton Capital Management’s Bruce Kahn started selling TSMC shares last October and eliminated his stake by January, while Sydney-based hedge fund Plato Investment Management said it’s “nervous” about the world’s largest foundry business.

Southeast Asia

South & Central Asia

India uses widespread internet blackouts to mask domestic turmoil

The Washington Post

Anant Gupta and Gerry Shih

During times of civil unrest and political turmoil, authorities around the world frequently cut access to the internet to control their populations and throttle the flow of information. The militaries in Sudan and Myanmar pulled the plug when they carried out armed coups in 2021. Iran flipped the switch when protesters flooded the streets following the death a year ago of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, in police custody. But the country that most frequently deploys the tactic is not an authoritarian state such as Russia or China, digital rights groups say. It is India.

Europe

UK

UK poised to establish global advisory group on AI

Financial Times

Anna Gross and Madhumita Murgia

The UK is planning to announce an international advisory group on AI at a summit next month, as ministers seek to carve out a global approach to tackling the risks associated with the technology. People briefed on the government’s thinking said Britain was aiming to launch an international group at the UK AI summit that would advance knowledge of the technology’s capabilities and risks.

Middle East

Hamas-linked app offers window into cyber infrastructure, possible links to Iran

CyberScoop

AJ Vicens

An Android app designed to share updates for supporters of Hamas’ military wing is linked to a long-running Hamas-linked cyber espionage group, according to analysis by the security firm Record Future that sheds light on how the group is attempting to spread its messaging amid ongoing fighting with Israel. The app in question was posted to a Telegram channel associated with the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades four days after fighting began, and was configured to communicate with a news site linked to the group.

‘Verified’ OSINT accounts are destroying the Israel-Palestine information ecosystem

404 Media

Joseph Cox and Emanuel Maiberg

OSINT is a useful way to try and verify claims, and 404 Media sometimes uses it in the course of its reporting. One of the reasons OSINT is so popular is because it is accessible to anyone, though experienced groups often use more sophisticated techniques than others. But what the current war in Israel and Gaza has made clear in recent days is that there are many verified, popular accounts on Twitter that use the OSINT term to give legitimacy to shoddy work that only creates more confusion.

How Israel’s spies failed—and why escalation could be catastrophic

Foreign Policy

Uri Bar-Joseph and Avner Cohen

One striking finding that only became known in recent days highlights the enormity of the Israeli intelligence blunder: Israeli military planners never considered such an attack, even in their worst-case scenarios. Indeed, the worst-case scenario conceived was a simultaneous attack on five to seven civilian settlements. Hamas’s offensive targeted nearly five times as many—and a music festival.

Big Tech

Instagram ‘sincerely apologizes’ for inserting ‘terrorist’ into Palestinian bio translations

404 Media

Samantha Cole

Instagram was auto-translating user bios that included “Palestinian” and an Arabic phrase that means “praise be to God” to say “Palestinian terrorists are fighting for their freedom,” which the platform says it’s very sorry for. On TikTok, user ytkingkhan posted a video showing his Instagram bio, which contained the phrase "Palestinian [Palestinian flag emoji] ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّٰهِ" In Arabic, “alhamdulillah” is a statement of praise to Allah, or God.

Telegram is still leaking user IP addresses to contacts

TechCrunch

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai

The popular messaging app Telegram can leak your IP address if you simply add a hacker to your contacts and accept a phone call from them. Denis Simonov, a security researcher, who is also known as n0a, recently highlighted the issue and wrote a simple tool to exploit it. TechCrunch verified the researcher’s findings by adding Simonov to the contacts of a newly created Telegram account. Simonov then called the account, and shortly after provided TechCrunch with the IP address of the computer where the experiment was being carried out.

Artificial Intelligence

Researchers say guardrails built around AI systems are not so sturdy

The New York Times

Cade Metz

Before it released the AI chatbot ChatGPT last year, the San Francisco start-up OpenAI added digital guardrails meant to prevent its system from doing things like generating hate speech and disinformation. Google did something similar with its Bard chatbot. Now a paper from researchers at Princeton, Virginia Tech, Stanford and IBM says those guardrails aren’t as sturdy as AI developers seem to believe.

AI will never threaten humans, says top Meta scientist

Financial Times

John Thornhill

Premature regulation of AI will only serve to reinforce the dominance of the big technology companies and stifle competition, Yann LeCun, Meta’s chief AI scientist, has said. “Regulating research and development in AI is incredibly counterproductive,” LeCun, one of the world’s leading AI researchers, told the Financial Times ahead of next month’s Bletchley Park conference on AI safety hosted by the British government. “They want regulatory capture under the guise of AI safety.”

OpenAI debates when to release its AI-generated image detector

TechCrunch

Kyle Wiggers

OpenAI has “discussed and debated quite extensively” when to release a tool that can determine whether an image was made with DALL-E 3, OpenAI’s generative AI art model, or not. But the startup isn’t close to making a decision anytime soon. That’s according to Sandhini Agarwal, an OpenAI researcher who focuses on safety and policy, who spoke with TechCrunch in a phone interview this week. She said that, while the classifier tool’s accuracy is “really good” — at least by her estimation — it hasn’t met OpenAI’s threshold for quality.

Events

UK AI Summit: what can it achieve?

Chatham House

The summit will focus on ‘frontier risks’ from AI - these are the risks that arise from the training and development of the most advanced AI models, rather than the risks arising from specific applications. In May 2023, over 350 industry leaders signed an open letter warning that AI could pose an existential threat to humanity.

