Poland says a fake news report on mobilizing 200,000 men was likely the work of Russia. “Everything indicates that we are dealing with a cyberattack directed from the Russian side,” said deputy prime minister who also holds the digital affairs portfolio. Associated Press

Australian Cyber Ambassador has travelled to Taiwan for high-level talks on countering Chinese cyber threats, amid growing pushback from Beijing against any diplomatic contact with the democratic island. ABC News

A Chinese hacker group known as Sharp Dragon has expanded its cyber espionage operations to target governmental organisations in Africa and the Carribean. Times of India

ASPI

News site editor’s ties to Iran, Russia show misinformation’s complexity

The Washington Post

Joseph Menn

Recently unearthed documents reveal that leaders of an online news site aimed at Americans have received money from both Russian and Iranian government media outlets, showing how widening geopolitical alliances are making it harder to identify and trace foreign influence operations. The Australian Strategic Policy Institute said recently that Russia and China probably had coordinated ahead of a March election in the Solomon Islands to spread misinformation in their official social accounts about a nonexistent U.S. plot for regime change.

Australia

Cyber ambassador visits Taiwan despite Beijing's warnings to Australia over cooperation

ABC News

Andrew Greene

A senior Australian official has travelled to Taiwan for high-level talks on countering Chinese cyber threats, amid growing pushback from Beijing against any diplomatic contact with the democratic island. Diplomatic sources have confirmed Mr. Dowling also discussed Beijing's growing use of grey zone warfare during meetings with members of Taiwan's National Security Council and officials from the country's cyber agency.

Australian at the centre of the high-stakes battle over AI has a warning for the world

The Sydney Morning Herald

David Swan

There’s a war raging about the future of artificial intelligence – the technology that is already disrupting our economy, our jobs, and our social media feeds – and Melbourne-born Helen Toner is at its centre. Toner, who grew up in Southeast-Melbourne, was ousted as a board member of ChatGPT maker OpenAI last year after an unsuccessful attempt to force out its chief executive Sam Altman.

China

China’s volunteer programmers work in the shadows to set the internet free

Al Jazeera

Erin Hale

Open-source platforms that anonymise internet users are playing an increasingly prominent role in the never-ending cat-and-mouse game between government censors and internet users in China and other undemocratic states. Global internet freedom declined for the 13th consecutive year in 2023, according to the US-based rights watchdog Freedom House.

USA

Trump supporters call for riots and violent retribution after verdict

Reuters

Joseph Tanfani, Ned Parker and Peter Eisler

Supporters of former President Donald Trump, enraged by his conviction on 34 felony counts by a New York jury, flooded pro-Trump websites with calls for riots, revolution and violent retribution. After Trump became the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime, his supporters responded with dozens of violent online posts, on three Trump-aligned websites: the former president's own Truth Social platform, Patriots. Win and the Gateway Pundit. Some called for attacks on jurors, the execution of the judge, Justice Juan Merchan, or outright civil war and armed insurrection.

Cyberattacks targeting US and allies having 'strategically consequential effects'

The Record Futures News

Alexander Martin

Even cyberattacks below the threshold of starting an armed conflict are having “strategically consequential effects on the power of the United States, its allies, and partners,” a senior strategist at U.S. Cyber Command warned on Friday. While NATO members agreed in 2014 that a significant cyberattack could be grounds to invoke Article 5 of the alliance’s founding treaty — treating an attack against one ally as an attack against all — the alliance’s adversaries are continuing to conduct offensive cyber operations below this threshold.

Exclusive: TikTok preparing a US copy of the app’s core algorithm, sources say

Reuters

Krystal Hu and Sheila Dang

TikTok is working on a clone of its recommendation algorithm for its 170 million U.S. users that may result in a version that operates independently of its Chinese parent and be more palatable to American lawmakers who want to ban it, according to sources with direct knowledge of the

Trump joins TikTok despite seeking to ban app as president

The Guardian

Michael Sainato

Former president Donald Trump has joined social media platform TikTok and made his first post late Saturday night, a video featuring the Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO, Dana White, introducing Trump on the social media platform. The move came despite that fact that as President Trump pushed to ban TikTok by executive order due to the app’s parent company being based in China.

Americas

The internet’s final frontier: Remote Amazon tribes

The New York Times

Jack Nicas

The Marubo people have long lived in communal huts scattered hundreds of miles along the Ituí River deep in the Amazon rainforest. The 2,000-member tribe is one of hundreds across Brazil that are suddenly logging on with Starlink, the satellite-internet service from Space X, Mr. Musk’s private space company. Since its entry into Brazil in 2022, Starlink has swept across the world’s largest rainforest, bringing the web to one of the last offline places on Earth.

North Asia

How Taiwan’s trusty ‘silicon shield’ became its achilles heel

The Australian Financial Review

Jessica Sier

For years the island democracy depended on its outsized semiconductor industry to protect it from China’s advances. But huge success comes at a price. If Western powers – Taiwan’s allies against China – manage to secure their own semiconductor supplies, the island democracy will be left exposed to its aggressive and persistent neighbour. The question is, will its “silicon shield” hold?

N. Korean cyber actors raised over $720 mil. from virtual asset heists in 2022: US Treasury Dept.

The Korea Times

North Korean cyber actors generated over $720 million from virtual asset heists in 2022 to help bankroll Pyongyang's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a report on Wednesday. "DPRK cyber actors in 2022 raised more than $720 million from virtual asset heists against virtual asset projects and firms, accounting for the vast majority of Pyongyang's revenue generated through cybercrime," the department said in the report.

Southeast Asia

From Vietnam to Thailand, tech suppliers face tougher battle as China moves in

Nikkei Asia

Lauly Li and Cheng Ting-Fang

Southeast Asia has emerged as a manufacturing powerhouse thanks in part to the escalation of tensions between Washington and Beijing. Geographic proximity to China and considerably lower labor costs makes countries like Vietnam and Thailand top choices for supply chain diversification, as companies can easily ship Chinese-made components to these markets for local assembly. Chinese tech suppliers have been among the most aggressive when it comes to building factories outside China.

How Myanmar became a global center for cyber scams

Council on Foreign Relations

Clara Fong and Abigail McGowan

Several Southeast Asian countries have become global hubs of cyber scamming, as organized crime groups have expanded their operations in the region amid Myanmar’s civil war and generally weak governance in surrounding countries, such as Cambodia. The crime networks are scamming hundreds of thousands of victims from countries in the region and beyond.

Europe

Poland says a fake news report on mobilizing 200,000 men was likely the work of Russia

Associated Press

A fake news report that appeared on Poland’s national news agency saying that Prime Minister Donald Tusk was mobilizing 200,000 men starting on July 1 was probably the work of Russia-sponsored hackers and was designed to interfere with the upcoming European Parliament election, authorities said. “Everything indicates that we are dealing with a cyberattack directed from the Russian side,” said Krzysztof Gawkowski, a deputy prime minister who also holds the digital affairs portfolio.

Commission designates Temu as Very Large Online Platform under the Digital Services Act

European Commission

Today, the Commission has formally designated Temu as a Very Large Online Platform under the Digital Services Act. Temu will have to comply with the most stringent rules under the DSA within four months of its notification, such as the obligation to duly assess and mitigate any systemic risks stemming from their services, including the listing and sale of counterfeit goods, unsafe or illegal products, and items that infringe intellectual property rights.

Germany’s CDU hit by major cyberattack

POLITICO

Alessandro Ford

Germany’s Christian Democratic Union was targeted by a large-scale cyberattack on Saturday that forced the opposition party to temporarily take parts of its IT infrastructure offline. Law enforcement said they were investigating the attack and working to prevent further damage, without specifying its scale or suspected perpetrators.

Suspects arrested in Ukraine and Armenia as Eurojust coordinate international cybercrime operation targeting ransomware

ABC News

Kaitlin Easton

A specialist team took down more than 100 servers and seized control of over 2,000 internet domains across the globe. The operation — dubbed Endgame — was coordinated by the European Union's judicial cooperation agency Eurojust. The operation involved coordinated action in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Denmark, Ukraine, the United States and United Kingdom, Eurojust said. Searches were carried out in Ukraine, Portugal, the Netherlands and Armenia, leading to the arrest of four people.

In Cyprus, a TikToker makes political waves ahead of the European election

POLITICO

Nektaria Stamouli

Fidias Panayiotou, a 24-year-old online influencer, could be one of the six candidates that Cyprus sends to the European Parliament following the June election. He admits he knows nothing of politics but says he can’t abide the continued rule of “nerds” in Brussels. The latest poll shows him running fifth on 8.7 percent support, in place to secure a seat ahead of traditional political parties that are running six candidates each, such as the Socialist EDEK, the centrist DEPA and the Green party.

UK

Santander staff and '30 million' customers hacked

BBC

Joe Tidy

Hackers are attempting to sell what they say is confidential information belonging to millions of Santander staff and customers. They belong to the same gang which this week claimed to have hacked Ticketmaster. The bank — which employs 200,000 people worldwide, including around 20,000 in the UK — has confirmed data has been stolen.

‘Show this to everyone’: UK political ads move away from microtargeting

The Guardian

Jim Waterson

Don’t expect to see Cambridge Analytica-style microtargeted political adverts driven by personal data during this general election: the tactic is now considered by many to be an ineffective “red herring” and is increasingly being blocked by social media platforms. The digital strategist Tom Edmonds said Facebook had banned political campaigns from using many of the tactics deployed in past contests.

Data breach exposes details of 25,000 current and former BBC employees

The Guardian

Josh Halliday

The BBC has launched an investigation after the details of more than 25,000 current and former employees were exposed in a data breach. The corporation’s pension scheme wrote to members on Wednesday to say their details had been stolen in a data security incident that it was taking “extremely seriously”. A spokesperson for the pension scheme said the details of about 25,290 people had been affected.

Africa

Chinese Hacker group targeting Africa and Caribbean in cyber

Times of India

A Chinese hacker group known as Sharp Dragon has expanded its cyber espionage operations to target governmental organisations in Africa and the Carribean, according to a recent report by Check Point Research. The group, formerly referred to as Sharp Panda, has been closely monitored by CPR since 2021.

President in high level talks with South Korean leader

Chronicle

Herbert Zharare

President Mnangagwa arrives in Seoul, South Korea for the South Korea-Africa Summit, yesterday. Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Dr. Shava called on South Korea to collaborate with Zimbabwe to exploit the abundant natural resources in the country, riding on Korean technology. “We would be happy to collaborate with South Korea in this area as we work towards modernising 35 000 villages country-wide, and building new smart cities,” he said. Dr Shava said Zimbabwe wished to tap into Korea’s expertise in information technology through capacity-building support in the areas of artificial intelligence, cyber-security, e-commerce and e-governance.

Gender & Women in Tech

They battled blokey workplaces. Now these 33 women enforce the rules

Australia Financial Reivew

Tom Burton

Rapid digitisation and rising globalisation are making traditional black letter enforcement approaches less effective, leading to women with so-called solid soft skills, such as influence, collaboration and communication, winning top-tier regulatory roles. Women are now at the front line of the battles against scams, identity and data theft, cyber ransomware attacks, electronic espionage, digital surveillance, misinformation, social media abuse and dark web criminality.

Center for Internet Security awards $250,000 grant to support Women in CyberSecurity

Security InfoWatch

The Center for Internet Security, Inc. is proud to award the second annual Alan Paller Laureate Program grant to Women in CyberSecurity, a nonprofit organization that creates accessibility and opportunities for women in the cybersecurity workforce. WiCyS plans to use the grant to help fund its Security Training Scholarship program, a skill-development program designed to uncover hidden talent and increase diversity in the cyber workforce, empower women with the skills necessary for success, and address the critical workforce shortage in the cybersecurity industry.

Big Tech

Microsoft to pay off cloud industry group to end EU antitrust complaint

POLITICO

Mathieu Pollet and Mark Scott

Microsoft is closing in on a multimillion-euro deal with Amazon-backed cloud lobby CISPE to get it to drop an antitrust complaint, according to two industry officials with knowledge of the proposal. This would see the group of cloud providers withdraw a request for the European Commission to investigate Microsoft's cloud-licensing agreements, shutting down a potential antitrust standoff.

Artificial Intelligence

Saudi fund backs prominent Chinese generative AI start-up Zhipu

Financial Times

Eleanor Olcott

A Saudi Arabian fund has backed China’s most prominent generative artificial intelligence start-up, becoming the only foreign investor in the country’s efforts to create a homegrown rival to OpenAI. Previously, China’s fledgling generative AI sector has been forced by US restrictions to rely on domestic funding, making Prosperity7’s investment the first high-profile example of a foreign backer throwing its weight behind one of the leading four generative AI start-ups.

Big Tech develops AI networking standard but without chip leader Nvidia

Reuters

Major tech firms, including Meta, opens new tab, Microsoft, opens new tab, Advanced Micro Devices, opens new tab and Broadcom, opens new tab, said on Thursday they have developed a new industry standard for networking in AI data centers, the latest effort to break the dominance of market leader Nvidia, opens new tab. The "Ultra Accelerator Link," is an attempt to establish an open standard for communication between artificial intelligence accelerators - systems that can help process the vast amounts of data employed in AI tasks.

Nvidia announces next-generation Rubin AI Platform for 2026

Bloomberg

The company — now best known for its artificial intelligence data center systems — also introduced new tools and software models on the eve of the Computex trade show in Taiwan. Nvidia sees the rise of generative AI as a new industrial revolution and expects to play a major role as the technology shifts to personal computers, the CEO said in a keynote address at National Taiwan University.

Google tests new AI scam call detection feature amid rising cyber crime

The Economic Times

Suraksha P

Google is testing a new AI-based scam call detection feature. However, its legality is in question, as profiling callers based on conversation content without their consent is not permitted in India. In 2021, one scammer in India was responsible for 202 mn scam calls, which is about 27,000 fraud attempts every hour.

The next Cold War is taking place in a chilled data centre

Australia Financial Reivew

Matthew Cranston

In mid-May the US and Chinese officials chose the Swiss city for another round of high stakes talks on the risks of artificial intelligence. If there was any doubt about the importance of AI to US national security strategy, it was cleared up this month in Congress by ranking chair of the energy committee, Senator John Barrasso. “Many believe the race for artificial intelligence with Communist China will be more consequential than the space race with the former Soviet Union, and that [the] AI race has already begun,” he said.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue

ASPI

The Sydney Dialogue was created to help bring together governments, businesses and civil society to discuss and progress policy options. We will forecast the technologies of the next decade that will change our societies, economies and national security, prioritising speakers and delegates who are willing to push the envelope. We will promote diverse views that stimulate real conversations about the best ways to seize opportunities and minimise risks.

WDSN's Policy Views and Brews

ASPI

ASPI’s Women in Defence and Security Network is excited to invite you to its inaugural ‘Policy Views and Brews’ networking event on Thursday June 13! Designed to be a relaxed atmosphere where like-minded people can exchange ideas on a range of themes within defence, policy and national security, each meet-up will revolve around a specific topic, inspired by a pre-designated article sent out beforehand.

ASPI – CNAS – RUSI | Trilateral AUKUS Dialogue

ASPI

The ASPI-CNAS-RUSI Trilateral AUKUS Dialogue is an initiative across leading Australian, American, and British think tanks to hold robust, pragmatic, and principled conversations about AUKUS and related national security and defense policies. This year’s Trilateral AUKUS Dialogue will explore the strategic landscape of the Indo-Pacific, regional perspectives on AUKUS, and critical issues regarding tech diplomacy, technology sharing, and legislative environments necessary to deliver capabilities to meet the pact’s purposes for enhancing deterrence in the Indo-Pacific. The Dialogue will be held on 17-18 June 2024 in Washington, DC.

