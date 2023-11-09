Good morning. It's Friday 10th November.

A ransomware attack on the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has disrupted the US Treasury market, according to market participants. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association told members on Thursday that ICBC, China’s largest bank, had been hit by ransomware software, which paralyses computer systems unless a payment is made. Financial Times

On Thursday, a top European court ruled that Austria cannot force Google, Meta, and TikTok to pay millions in fines if they fail to delete hate speech from their popular social media platforms. Austria had attempted to hold platforms accountable for hate speech and other illegal content after passing a law in 2021 requiring tech giants to publish reports as often as every six months detailing content takedowns. ArsTechnica

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg “ignored” top executives who called for bolder actions and more resources to protect users, especially kids and teens, even as the company faced mounting scrutiny over its safety practices, a newly unredacted legal complaint alleges. The Washington Post

ASPI

The new ‘Geneva code’ for hackers on the cyber battlefield

The Strategist

Mercedes Page

There’s been plenty of debate about why Russia’s invasion of Ukraine never devolved into the full-blown cyber Armageddon many expected at the start of the war, and what that suggests about the role of cyber operations in kinetic warfare. Yet, while the cyber elements of the conflict may not have played out as anticipated, Ukraine is still very much fighting a constant cyberwar. And one of the more surprising aspects of this battle has been the number of civilian hackers from all over the world who have joined in.

WA Mornings: Optus outage

ABC Listen

ASPI Director of Cyber, Technology and Security Dr Alex Caples explained what a deep network fault is after the Optus outage.

China

Warning to developing countries over Chinese hacking

Australian Financial Review

Andrew Tillett

China’s powerful spy agency has successfully penetrated the computer networks of 24 Cambodian government agencies, in a lesson to developing countries in the Indo-Pacific that getting closer to Beijing doesn’t make them immune from cyberattacks. As Pacific leaders gather in the Cook Islands for annual talks, analysis by global cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks shows Chinese hackers, masquerading as cloud back-up services, have managed to exfiltrate data from organisations linked to Cambodia’s national defence, elections, human rights, treasury and commerce, politics, natural resources and telecommunications. This data is likely to include financial information as well as identity information.

Chinese videogames are winning on the global stage

The Wall Street Journal

Raffaele Huang

That videogame you’re playing now—it might be made in China. From “Genshin Impact” to “Age of Origins,” titles made by Chinese companies are winning hundreds of millions of players overseas. After working with Western and Japanese game companies for decades, China’s game industry is now producing more content with international appeal.

The PLA Strategic Support Force: future-proofing China’s military

The Strategist

Cosmo Cao

As early as 2013, the PLA has sought to transition from being a primarily land-based force to a global power in what it deems the ‘strategic frontiers’ (战略边疆) of space, cyberspace and the sea. Stronger emphasis on information warfare (信息化战争) and joint operations (联合作战) has been the heart of a major reorganisation and modernisation of the PLA since 2013 that included the creation of the SSF three years later. The PLA says the SSF was built with ‘brick, not clay’—assembled from cyber, space, electronic warfare and other strategic support units previously scattered across the military.

USA

US lawmakers target Chinese blockchains BSN, Conflux in bill that brings tech decoupling to Web3

South China Morning Post

Xinmei Shen and Orange Wang

US lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill on Wednesday aimed at barring federal agencies from using China-developed blockchain networks or doing business with related companies. The bill Creating Legal Accountability for Rogue Innovators and Technology Act, introduced by House Representatives Zach Nunn and Abigail Spanberger, prohibits the heads of executive-branch agencies from purchasing or signing new contracts for blockchain systems and services reliant on certain China-based firms. It also bars government officials from lending or granting funds for transactions to such technology providers.

How the latest US chip export controls exposed China’s weak link in the semiconductor supply chain

South China Morning Post

Che Pan and Ann Cao

The US government’s stepped-up controls that target less advanced lithography systems have exposed China’s deficiency in chip-making equipment, despite recent progress towards Beijing’s overall goal of semiconductor self-sufficiency.

North Asia

Japan's efforts to foster chip sector are 'impressive' - research org head

Reuters

Sam Nussey

Japan's efforts to regain its position as a leading manufacturer of chips are "impressive", the head of a leading chip research organisation said on Thursday. "Japan this time has taken a bold approach and has implemented very quick decision making," Luc Van den hove, CEO of Belgium-based Imec told reporters in Tokyo.

South & Central Asia

How India tamed Twitter and set a global standard for online censorship

The Washington Post

Karishma Mehrotra and Joseph Menn

For years, a committee of executives from U.S. technology companies and Indian officials convened every two weeks in a government office to negotiate what could — and could not — be said on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. At the “69A meetings,” as the secretive gatherings were informally called, officials from India’s information, technology, security and intelligence agencies presented social media posts they wanted removed, citing threats to India’s sovereignty and national security, executives and officials who were present recalled. The tech representatives sometimes pushed back in the name of free speech. One company resisted the most: Twitter.

NZ & Pacific Islands

Cyber attacks 'constantly happening' - warning from intelligence expert

IT Brief

Nona Pelletier

A global intelligence expert says cyber threats are rapidly growing in number and sophistication - designed to cause chaos or leave victims millions of dollars out of pocket. Security software firm Radware threat intelligence director Pascal Geenen said cyber attacks were becoming much more common, from elaborate crimes to more common low-level distributed denial-of-service attacks, which were relatively simple to execute.

Ukraine - Russia

Russian hackers disrupted Ukrainian electrical grid last year

The Guardian

Christian Vasquez and AJ Vicens

The notorious Russian hackers known as Sandworm attacked an electrical substation in Ukraine last year and caused a brief power outage, according to a report released Thursday by the cybersecurity firm Mandiant. The attack is the first time since 2017 that the power has gone out in Ukraine due to a cyberattack, and Thursday’s report sheds new light on how Russian hackers are carrying out digital attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure since last year’s invasion.

Why can’t the West stop supplying technology for Russian weapons?

Foreign Policy

Maria Shagina

As Russia’s war in Ukraine enters its third winter, Western regulators enforcing sanctions on Moscow are finally turning their attention to Russia’s production and procurement of weapons and their components. Despite Western export controls on military goods and critical components, Russia has ramped up weapons production all across the board, from the drones and cruise missiles that rain death on Ukrainian civilians to the combat vehicles and artillery used to batter Ukrainian troops at the front. There are abundant reports of newly produced Russian weapons filled with Western components, such as powerful Kinzhal and Iskander missiles made with Texas Instruments chips and German coils.

Europe

Google, Meta, TikTok defeat Austria’s plan to combat hate speech

ArsTechnica

Ashley Belanger

On Thursday, a top European court ruled that Austria cannot force Google, Meta, and TikTok to pay millions in fines if they fail to delete hate speech from their popular social media platforms. Austria had attempted to hold platforms accountable for hate speech and other illegal content after passing a law in 2021 requiring tech giants to publish reports as often as every six months detailing content takedowns. Like the European Union's recently adopted Digital Services Act, the Austrian law sought to impose fines—up to $10.69 million, Reuters reported—for failing to tackle illegal or harmful content.

EU launches TikTok, YouTube child protection probe

DW

The European Commission announced on Thursday investigations into YouTube and TikTok. The move comes as the EU works to rein in tech giants after the passing of the Digital Services Act, which came into effect in August. The EU's executive branch said that it had sent formal requests for information to the two firms. The companies have until November 30 to respond. It said it wanted to know what measures YouTube and TikTok had implemented to comply with the DSA, especially with regards to the protection of children.

UK

China's Wingtech to sell U.K. chipmaking plant amid security concern

Nikkei Asia

Takashi Kawakami

China's Wingtech Technology said Thursday it has agreed to sell British semiconductor fab Nexperia Newport to U.S. chip company Vishay Intertechnology, following a U.K. government order to unload the facilities on security grounds. The sale price for Nexperia Newport, also known as Newport Wafer Fab, is set at $177 million, with the deal to be completed next year.

Africa

Journalist's trial renews concern about Nigeria's cybercrime law

VOA

Timothy Obiezu

It’s been nearly a month since Nigerian authorities detained journalist Saint Mienpamo Onitsha. On Oct. 10, Matthew Perekebuna was preparing for an outing with Mienpamo, his friend, when he heard of the arrest. Perekebuna said officers arrived at the house of a mutual friend in southern Nigeria's Bayelsa state and forced him at gunpoint to summon Mienpamo, founder of online broadcaster Naija Live TV. Authorities said the journalist in September deliberately published a false and unverified report on Facebook, accusing PAP officials of beating a beneficiary to death.

Middle East

Iranian Charming Kitten hackers targeted Israeli organizations in October

The Record

James Reddick

An Iranian hacking group targeted organizations in Israel’s transportation, logistics and technology sectors last month amid an uptick in Iranian cyber activity since the start of Israel’s war with Hamas. Researchers at the cybersecurity company CrowdStrike’s Counter Adversary Operations attributed the activity to Charming Kitten, an Iranian advanced persistent threat group, in a report published Thursday. The group, often linked to the regime’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, is also known as APT35 and Imperial Kitten.

The chilling power of Gaza’s internet blackout

Rest of World

Russell Brandom

On Friday night, after weeks of bombardment, Gaza disappeared from the internet. Cellular towers, landlines, and internet connections all dropped at once, making it all but impossible to get digital information in or out of the territory. The cut coincided with a ground assault by the Israeli military, commencing what Prime Minister Netanyahu called “the second phase of the war.”

Cyber ops linked to Israel-Hamas conflict largely improvised, researchers say

CyberScoop

AJ Vicens and Elias Groll

In the wake of Hamas’s attack on Israel, researchers and cybersecurity firms observed an uptick in operations by hacktivists and state-sponsored hacking groups. But more than one month into the conflict, researchers are increasingly concluding that cyberoperations linked to the war have been mostly opportunistic in nature and frequently exaggerated in terms of their impact. In a pair of reports presented Thursday at the CYBERWARCON computer security conference in Arlington, Va., researchers from Microsoft and Mandiant, the Google-owned cybersecurity firm, described a wide range of cyber operations, ranging from influence operations to ransomware attacks that have attempted to shape the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Big Tech

Zuckerberg ‘ignored’ executives on kids’ safety, unredacted lawsuit alleges

The Washington Post

Cristiano Lima and Naomi Nix

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg “ignored” top executives who called for bolder actions and more resources to protect users, especially kids and teens, even as the company faced mounting scrutiny over its safety practices, a newly unredacted legal complaint alleges. Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, and Instagram head Adam Mosseri in 2021 directly urged their fellow executives, including Zuckerberg, to devote more staff and resources to address bullying, harassment and suicide prevention, according to an updated 102-page complaint filed this week by Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell.

Silicon Valley’s big, bold sci-fi bet on the device that comes after the smartphone

The New York Times

Erin Griffith, Tripp Mickle and Kelsey McClellan

It was just weeks before the start-up’s gadget, the Ai Pin, would be revealed to the world — a culmination of five years, $240 million in funding, 25 patents, a steady drumbeat of hype and partnerships with a list of top tech companies, including OpenAI, Microsoft and Salesforce. They’re billing the pin as the first artificially intelligent device. It can be controlled by speaking aloud, tapping a touch pad or projecting a laser display onto the palm of a hand. In an instant, the device’s virtual assistant can send a text message, play a song, snap a photo, make a call or translate a real-time conversation into another language. The system relies on A.I. to help answer questions (“What’s the best way to load the dishwasher?”) and can summarize incoming messages with the simple command: “Catch me up.”

Artificial Intelligence

Big Tech wants AI regulation. The rest of Silicon Valley is skeptical

The Washington Post

Gerrit De Vynck

After months of high-level meetings and discussions, government officials and Big Tech leaders have agreed on one thing about artificial intelligence: The potentially world-changing technology needs some ground rules. But many in Silicon Valley are skeptical. A growing group of tech heavyweights — including influential venture capitalists, the CEOs of midsize software companies and proponents of open-source technology — are pushing back, claiming that laws for AI could snuff out competition in a vital new field.

OpenAI data partnerships

OpenAI

We are introducing OpenAI Data Partnerships, where we’ll work together with organizations to produce public and private datasets for training AI models. To ultimately make AGI that is safe and beneficial to all of humanity, we’d like AI models to deeply understand all subject matters, industries, cultures, and languages, which requires as broad a training dataset as possible. Including your content can make AI models more helpful to you by increasing their understanding of your domain. We’re already working with many partners who are eager to represent data from their country or industry. Data Partnerships are intended to enable more organizations to help steer the future of AI and benefit from models that are more useful to them, by including content they care about.

Russia-linked hackers claim credit for OpenAI outage this week

Bloomberg

Ryan Gallagher

A hacking group linked to Russia claimed responsibility for attacks that periodically forced OpenAI’s ChatGPT offline this week, saying it targeted the company due to its support of Israel. The group, which calls itself Anonymous Sudan, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app on Wednesday it targeted the Microsoft Corp.-backed startup because it has explored investment opportunities in Israel.

AI could cause ‘catastrophic’ financial crisis, says Yuval Noah Harari

The Guardian

Dan Milmo

Artificial intelligence could cause a financial crisis with “catastrophic” consequences, according to the historian and author Yuval Noah Harari, who says the technology’s sophistication makes forecasting its dangers difficult. Harari told the Guardian a concern about safety testing AI models was foreseeing all the problems that a powerful system could cause. Unlike with nuclear weapons, there was not one “big, dangerous scenario” that everyone understood, he said.

