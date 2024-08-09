Good morning. It's Friday, 9th August.

Official histories of Australian and British Intelligence: lessons learned and next steps

Chris Taylor

The latest report from ASPI’s Statecraft & Intelligence Centre, released today, analyses the experiences of the Australian and British intelligence communities in contemplating, planning for and executing these official history projects, with a view to informing future decision making, especially within Australia’s NIC.

Australia

Accenture gobbles up govt’s $540m aged care transformation

Joseph Brookes

Accenture will be paid more than half a million dollars a day for the next two years by the federal government to supply contractors for the digital transformation of its aged care systems around the country.

Social media companies shouldn’t ‘ride free’ on the backs of traditional media, Albanese says

Paul Karp and Catie McLeod

Social media companies shouldn’t “essentially ride free” on the backs of traditional media, Anthony Albanese has said, when asked about the possibility of a levy after Meta’s decision to not renew media funding deals. The prime minister’s comments raise expectations Labor will intervene to secure the revenue base of cash-strapped traditional media companies, which have lobbied for help due to losing funding from social media and the government’s intention to ban gambling ads online and apply caps to them on television.

Raised threat level points to new face of political violence

Lydia Khalil

Australia has just raised its terrorism threat level from “possible” to “probable”. Disinformation, spread strategically by vested interests and influencers, has fuelled violence against selected target groups in other recent contexts, and has fuelled mob violence and other forms of political violence.

USA

Royal ransomware successor BlackSuit has demanded more than $500 million

Jonathan Greig

The hackers behind a notorious ransomware operation that shut down the city of Dallas last year have fully rebranded as a new group and have already demanded more than $500 million in ransoms. The FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency updated a previous advisory on the Royal ransomware operation to confirm longstanding reports that the group now calls itself “BlackSuit” and continues to issue exorbitant ransom demands — some of which have reached as high as $60 million.

What works in Taiwan doesn’t always in Arizona, a chipmaking giant learns

John Liu

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, one of the world’s biggest makers of advanced computer chips, announced plans in May 2020 to build a facility on the outskirts of Phoenix. Four years later, the company has yet to start selling semiconductors made in Arizona.

Amazon develops China seller network to take on Temu, Shein

Tomoko Wakasugi and Ryotaro Yamada

Amazon is making a push to acquire more sellers in China, aiming to expand its offerings of affordable products in the U.S. and elsewhere to take on Temu and other Chinese competitors. At the end of July, Amazon held an event for online sellers in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, telling them it would support their efforts to enter the global market.

US offers $10 million for info on Iranian leaders behind CyberAv3ngers water utility attacks

Jonathan Greig

The U.S. State Department identified at least six Iranian government hackers allegedly responsible for a string of attacks on U.S. water utilities last fall and offered a large reward for information on their whereabouts. In a release on Wednesday, the State Department said Hamid Homayunfal, Hamid Reza Lashgarian, Mahdi Lashgarian, Milad Mansuri, Mohammad Bagher Shirinkar and Reza Mohammad Amin Saberian are Iranian security officials allegedly linked to malicious cyber activities conducted by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps hacking groups.

Intel shareholders sue chipmaker after job, dividend cuts cause stock plunge

Jonathan Stempel

Intel was sued on Wednesday by shareholders who said the Silicon Valley chipmaker fraudulently concealed problems that led it to post weak results, slash jobs and suspend its dividend, and caused its market value to sink more than $32 billion in a single day.

Nashville man arrested for aiding North Korean remote IT worker fraud

Greg Otto

A Nashville resident was arrested Thursday on charges of facilitating a remote IT-worker scheme that funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars to North Korea’s illicit weapons program.

Southeast Asia

Infineon opens largest power semiconductor plant in Malaysia

Cheng Ting-Fang

Top European chipmaker Infineon has kicked off production at its largest-ever power chip plant in Malaysia, marking a win for the Southeast Asian nation as it attempt to move up the global semiconductor supply chain.

Infineon’s $8 billion plant to boost Malaysian chip ambitions

Yuan Gao

Malaysia is gaining more heft in the global supply chain as Infineon Technologies AG opens a major semiconductor manufacturing complex in the country, the Southeast Asian nation’s leader said.

Malaysia and China deepen chip cooperation with joint expo

Shunsuke Tabeta and Fumika Sato

Malaysia and China are pursuing closer cooperation on semiconductors via a joint industry event, as Kuala Lumpur seeks to advance its chip industry while Beijing bolsters its own supply chains. The first Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Summit and Expo is set for October in the Malaysian state of Penang. The Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association and the China Electronic Production Equipment Industry Association are among the organizers.

Philippines central bank lifts moratorium on establishing digital banks

Neil Jerome Morales

The Philippines' central bank lifted on Thursday a moratorium on establishing digital banks to promote financial inclusion and digital transformation. The Monetary Board has allowed a maximum of 10 digital banks to operate in the Philippines, the central bank said in a statement. To date, six digital banks have been operating in the Philippines.

Europe

Apple changes EU app store policy after Commission probe

Supantha Mukherjee

Apple on Thursday changed its policy in the European Union to allow developers to communicate with their customers outside the app after the Commission charged the iPhone maker in June for breaching the bloc's tech rules.

Apple makes further App Store changes in bid to avoid EU fines

Michael Acton

Apple has announced further changes to its App Store rules in the EU in an attempt to avoid billions of euros in potential fines under stringent new legislation aimed at reining in the power of the biggest technology companies.

X agrees to not use some EU user data to train AI chatbot

Social media platform X agreed on Thursday not to train its AI systems for now using the personal data collected from European Union users before they had the option to withdraw their consent, an Irish court heard on Thursday.

UK

Elon Musk shares fake news claiming UK rioters will be sent to ‘detainment camps’

Andrew Mcdonald

Amid an ongoing feud with the British government about unrest on the country's streets, the billionaire X owner boosted, and then deleted, an entirely-manufactured news headline Thursday pushed by a far-right political party.

Sellafield apologises after guilty plea over string of cybersecurity failings

Anna Isaac and Alex Lawson

Sellafield has apologised after pleading guilty to criminal charges relating to a string of cybersecurity failings at Britain’s most hazardous nuclear site, which it admitted could have threatened national security.

Middle East

Turkey blocks Roblox over child abuse risk, Minister says

Taylan Bilgic

Turkey blocked access to kids gaming platform Roblox due to content that a top official said could lead to child abuse. The legal ruling was based on a law that regulates broadcasting over the internet, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said in a statement on X.

Big Tech

Google and Meta struck secret ads deal to target teenagers

Stephen Morris, Hannah Murphy and ⁨Hannah McCarthy

Google and Meta made a secret deal to target advertisements for Instagram to teenagers on YouTube, skirting the search company’s own rules for how minors are treated online. According to documents seen by the Financial Times and people familiar with the matter, Google worked on a marketing project for Meta that was designed to target 13- to 17-year-old YouTube users with adverts that promoted its rival’s photo and video app.

Watching just minutes of TikTok content can negatively impact a woman’s body image, study finds

Luca Ittimani

Watching less than 10 minutes of videos on TikTok can negatively impact a woman’s body image, a new study has found, as experts call for stricter regulation of harmful content on social media. Eating disorder experts said the damaging content they had flagged with TikTok is not prevented by the platform’s guidelines and is rarely taken down.

The Global Alliance for Responsible Media is 'discontinuing' after Elon Musk's X filed an antitrust lawsuit against it

Lara O'Reilly

The advertising trade group The World Federation of Advertisers told its members on Thursday that it was "discontinuing" activities for its Global Alliance for Responsible Media initiative following an antitrust lawsuit filed by Elon Musk's X against the company earlier this week.

Elon Musk’s X sued an advertising coalition. Now it’s shutting down.

Kate Conger

An influential advertising industry group said it would shut down after being sued this week by X, Elon Musk’s social media company, according to an email sent to its members and obtained by The New York Times.

Palantir partners with Microsoft to sell AI to the government

Elizabeth Lopatto

Palantir, the company named for the dangerous seeing-stones that tended to mislead their users, has announced a partnership with Microsoft to deliver services for classified networks in US defense and intelligence agencies.

OpenAI is a bigger threat to Google than US regulators

Aditya Soni and Kenrick Cai

Google is facing a bigger threat from Sam Altman's OpenAI even as it awaits a decision on how antitrust regulators in Washington plan to level the playing field in the internet search business.

YouTube slowdown in Russia darkens freedom of speech outlook

Alexander Marrow and Gleb Stolyarov

As Moscow has suppressed independent, Russian-language media, YouTube has remained a bastion of online freedom of expression, giving opposition figures a platform to air their views. Now, YouTube in Russia is living on borrowed time.

Artificial Intelligence

Xiaomi-backed AI chipmaker Black Sesame falls in Hong Kong debut as AI frenzy wanes

Dave Sebastian

Shares of artificial intelligence chipmaker Black Sesame International Holding Ltd. tumbled as much as 35% on their debut, dealing a blow to Hong Kong’s efforts to lure more technology listings.

Reddit will use AI to summarize its insanely long threads and could transform the service

Eric Hal Schwartz

Reddit threads can be incredibly long, and sometimes it’s challenging to figure out what they’re really about, regardless of the title. Even searching for keywords can be hit or miss. The platform wants to help solve that issue and later this year plans to release a new AI-powered feature that will generate summaries at the top of search results.

OpenAI warns users could become emotionally hooked on its voice mode

In late July, OpenAI began rolling out an eerily humanlike voice interface for ChatGPT. In a safety analysis released today, the company acknowledges that this anthropomorphic voice may lure some users into becoming emotionally attached to their chatbot.

OpenAI finds that GPT-4o does some truly bizarre stuff sometimes

Kyle Wiggers

OpenAI’s GPT-4o, the generative AI model that powers the recently launched alpha of Advanced Voice Mode in ChatGPT, is the company’s first trained on voice as well as text and image data. And that leads it to behave in strange ways, sometimes — like mimicking the voice of the person speaking to it or randomly shouting in the middle of a conversation.

Research

Veriff report highlights deepfake threats and protective strategies

Veriff, a preferred global identity verification provider, released a report, Deepfakes Deep Dive, that examines the rise of deepfake technology, its implications for the digital economy, and strategies for mitigating associated risks. As AI-generated deepfakes become more sophisticated, the report provides insights for businesses and individuals on safeguarding against fraud.

