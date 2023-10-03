Good morning. It's Wednesday 4th October.

Russia's communications watchdog plans to block Virtual Private Networks from March 1 next year, a Russian senator for the ruling United Russia party said on Tuesday. Demand for VPN services soared after Russia restricted access to some Western social media after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in February 2022. Reuters

The EU announced plans on Tuesday to better protect its cutting-edge technologies from foreign snooping that might threaten its economy and security in the wake of repeated warnings that the bloc needs to “de-risk” its relations with China. Associated Press

Furry hackers claim to have breached NATO, stolen 3,000 files

The hacking group SiegedSec announced on Monday that it has leaked what are claimed to be more than 3,000 files from the North American Treaty Organization. In a post on Telegram, the hackers, who have previously described themselves as “gay furries,” shared numerous screenshots of the data as well as a description of its contents.

NATO 'actively addressing' alleged cyberattack affecting some websites

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization said it is investigating claims that data was stolen from unclassified websites under the military alliance’s control. A hacking group named SiegedSec — which has been at the center of several recent hacks involving U.S. municipalities over the last year — claimed to have stolen 9 GB of data. A spokesperson for NATO told Recorded Future News that it is now investigating the claims but said that the alliance has not faced any operational issues.

Facebook argues Australian users’ data harvested in Cambridge Analytica scandal is not ‘sensitive information’

The private messages, pictures, email addresses and the content of Facebook users’ posts are not “sensitive information”, the social media giant has argued in court as it fights a protracted case over the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Australia’s privacy regulator has been locked in federal court proceedings with Facebook, now Meta, since 2020 over the Cambridge Analytica breach, in which tens of millions of users’ data was harvested using a personality quiz and used to aid political campaigns, including Donald Trump’s election.

Chinese censors block ‘Tiananmen’ image of athletes hugging

A photograph of two Chinese athletes hugging after a race has been censored on Chinese social media because the women’s race numbers inadvertently formed a reference to the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989. Lin Yuwei and Wu Yanni, China’s entrants in the women’s 100m hurdles final, embraced after the race at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. Lin won gold in the race with a time of 12.74 seconds. A photograph of the two women in profile showed Lin’s lane number, 6, next to Wu’s lane number, 4.

Apple enforces new check on apps in China as Beijing tightens oversight

Apple has started requiring new apps to show proof of a Chinese government licence before their release on its China App Store, joining local rivals years that had adopted the policy years earlier to meet tightening state regulations. Apple began last Friday requiring app developers to submit the "internet content provider filing" when they publish new apps on its App Store, it said on its website for developers.

US has the trade tools needed for China’s EVs — but it must use them

So far, the US has been spared an influx of Chinese cars due to a number of factors. First, the American tariff of 27.5 per cent (a 2.5 per cent toll on all auto imports plus the 25 per cent China import-specific one) is relatively high. Second, Chinese vehicles are ineligible for consumer EV tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act, disadvantaging them in the US market. Third, geopolitical tensions are likely to have steered Chinese auto manufacturers away from the American market.

Appeals court limits cyber defense agency’s contacts with tech companies

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit on Tuesday ruled that a key cybersecurity defense agency likely violated the First Amendment in its efforts to coordinate with Silicon Valley to protect elections from online hoaxes, in a ruling that could have sweeping implications for government efforts secure the vote in 2024. The panel of three judges nominated by Republican presidents wrote that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency “used its frequent interactions with social media platforms to push them to adopt more restrictive policies on election-related speech,” revising an injunction issued last month.

Microsoft C.E.O. testifies that Google’s power in search is ubiquitous

Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s chief executive, testified on Monday that Google’s power in online search was so ubiquitous that even his company found it difficult to compete on the internet, becoming the government’s highest-profile witness in its landmark antitrust trial against the search giant. In more than three and a half hours of testimony in federal court in Washington, Mr. Nadella was often direct and sometimes combative as he laid out how Microsoft could not overcome Google’s use of multibillion-dollar deals to be the default search engine on smartphones and web browsers.

Freak accident in San Francisco traps pedestrian under robotaxi

A pedestrian crossing a busy intersection was struck by a regular car Monday night and hurled beneath a Cruise autonomous vehicle where she was trapped for several minutes until firefighters freed her, according to emergency responders and a video of the crash viewed by The Washington Post. The victim was taken to the hospital where she was in critical condition on Tuesday. It was unknown how being trapped beneath the autonomous vehicle for several minutes may have contributed to her injuries.

Crypto goes on trial, as Sam Bankman-Fried faces his reckoning

A year ago, Sam Bankman-Fried was a fixture on magazine covers and in the halls of Congress, a tousle-haired crypto billionaire who hobnobbed with movie stars and bankrolled political campaigns. On Tuesday, the founder of the failed FTX digital currency exchange is set to leave the jail where he has been confined for more than seven weeks and stand trial in a Manhattan courtroom on federal charges of fraud and money laundering, capping one of the largest and swiftest corporate collapses in decades.

Senators probe TikTok’s executive transfers from ByteDance

Senators Marsha Blackburn and Richard Blumenthal are seeking information about TikTok’s executive transfers from ByteDance, its China-based parent company. In a letter sent to TikTok Tuesday, the senators inquired about the relationship, including whether TikTok disclosed recent personnel moves to the U.S. government.

Key Taiwan tech firms helping Huawei with China chip plants

Several Taiwanese technology companies are helping Huawei Technologies Co. build infrastructure for an under-the-radar network of chip plants across southern China, an unusual collaboration that risks inflaming sentiment on a democratic island grappling with Beijing’s growing belligerence. On a scorching summer afternoon in Shenzhen in late August, one vast, nearly-finished construction site established by a Huawei-backed firm buzzed with workers. The dozens of hard-hatted staffers who gravitated toward nearby street vendors couldn’t be told apart except for brightly hued safety vests that bore their employers’ names and official logos.

Japan to help chipmakers turn farmland into factories

Japan plans to relax rules on building in areas such as farmland and forests as early as December, to alleviate a land shortage that threatens to hold up factory investments for strategically important goods, Nikkei has learned. The changes will cover areas relevant to economic security, such as semiconductors, batteries and biotechnology.

HP to make Chromebooks in India in win for Modi’s tech push

Alphabet Inc.’s Google will begin to make its Chromebook laptops in India, the latest among global tech companies to expand assembly in the key growth market. Google is partnering with HP Inc. to manufacture Chromebooks in the South Asian country, Alphabet Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter. The move will help Google boost supply in India and compete more effectively with Windows computers from companies such as Dell Technologies Inc. and Asustek Computer Inc. It’s also another win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s $2 billion incentive plan to have tech giants make India their production base.

Russia plans to try to block VPN services in 2024 - senator

How China cut off one of Ukraine's most important weapons

Ukraine is finding it challenging to source drones and drone parts from Chinese suppliers due to new export control restrictions imposed by Beijing, new analysis suggests. Drone warfare has become a deciding factor in the Ukraine war as both sides have extensively deployed commercial and civilian unmanned craft across battle lines. Kyiv loses an estimated 10,000 drones per month, according to an analysis by the Royal United Services Institute, a British think tank.

Putin’s next target: U.S. support for Ukraine, officials say

American officials said they are convinced that Mr. Putin intends to try to end U.S. and European support for Ukraine by using his spy agencies to push propaganda supporting pro-Russian political parties and by stoking conspiracy theories with new technologies. The Russia disinformation aims to increase support for candidates opposing Ukraine aid with the ultimate goal of stopping international military assistance to Kyiv.

EU announces plans to better protect its sensitive technologies from foreign snooping

The European Union announced plans on Tuesday to better protect its cutting-edge technologies from foreign snooping that might threaten its economy and security in the wake of repeated warnings that the bloc needs to “de-risk” its relations with China. “Technology is currently at the heart of geopolitical competition and the EU wants to be a player, and not a playground,” European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said. To better protect its relatively open market, the European Commission wants the member states to immediately carry out risk assessments of its most sensitive industries, including advanced semiconductor, artificial intelligence, quantum and biotechnologies.

The 4 technologies Europe wants to keep safe from China

The Commission’s digital, defense and trade chiefs Věra Jourová, Thierry Breton and Valdis Dombrovksis have prepared a hyper-controversial list of critical technologies that the EU wants to protect from rivals. According to a draft seen by Playbook, the document, which will be published today, contains 10 technologies, with four of those highlighted by Brussels as particularly dangerous if they fall into the wrong hands or if the EU remains too dependent on a rival such as China.

EU to assess tech security risks and consider controls

The EU will assess whether semiconductor, artificial intelligence and quantum technologies and biotechnology pose a risk to the bloc's economic security, which could lead to curbs on exports or investments in third countries such as China. The European Commission said on Tuesday it had established a list of four technologies, as well a further six to look into later, as part of the European Economic Security Strategy it unveiled in June.

MEPs vote against amendment to ban EU governments spying on journalists

An attempt to stop EU governments from being able to insert spyware on journalists’ phones on the grounds of national security is “dead”, campaigners have said after a vote in the European parliament on new media laws. MEPs voted against an amendment to scrap the right to surveil journalists in the European Media Freedom Act in Strasbourg on Tuesday, pitting themselves against free speech campaigners.

The EU is about to adopt a dangerous law with international consequences

The soon-to-be-adopted EU Media Freedom Act could lead to users — particularly marginalized groups who are often targeted with hate speech — facing arbitrary content moderation and discrimination. And with some hoping the law’s effects could extend far beyond Europe by changing company policies in the United States and elsewhere, vulnerable people around the world could suffer.

Brussels warns against ‘paranoia’ when regulating generative AI

One of the EU’s most senior officials has warned against being “paranoid” or too restrictive when regulating generative AI because fear of the technology would stifle innovation. Věra Jourová, the European Commission’s vice-president for values and transparency, told the Financial Times that the bloc’s impending legislation should not be based on “dystopian” concerns. “There should not be paranoia in assessing the risks of AI. It always has to be a solid analysis of the possible risks,” said Jourová, one of two commissioners overseeing the enactment of the EU’s landmark AI law.

EU lawmakers back tough media law against Big Tech's content removal decisions

EU lawmakers on Tuesday voted for draft rules targeting Alphabet's Google, Meta Platforms and other large online platforms' content moderation restrictions after some media outlets complained about arbitrary decisions removing their content. The draft rules require online platforms to carry news content for 24 hours before taking it down if this breaches their content moderation rules.

UK passport database to be used to identify suspects from CCTV footage

The facial images of more than 45 million people on Britain’s passport database will be used to identify suspects in criminal investigations, under new plans announced by the country’s crime and policing minister. Chris Philp, speaking at a sideline event during the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, said that while police already had the authority to access the passport database, a new data platform providing a practical mechanism for them to use it would be running within the next two years.

Meta to lay off employees in metaverse silicon unit on Wednesday

Meta is planning to lay off employees on Wednesday in the unit of its metaverse-oriented Reality Labs division focused on creating custom silicon, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. Employees were informed of the layoffs in a post on Meta's internal discussion forum Workplace on Tuesday. The post said they would be notified about their status with the company by early Wednesday morning, one of the sources said.

What was Elon Musk’s strategy for Twitter?

On the day that public records revealed that Elon Musk had become Twitter’s biggest shareholder, an unknown sender texted the billionaire and recommended an article imploring him to acquire the social network outright. Musk’s purchase of Twitter, the 3,000-word anonymous article said, would amount to a “declaration of war against the Globalist American Empire.” The sender of the texts was offering Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, a playbook for the takeover and transformation of Twitter. As the anniversary of Musk's purchase approaches, the identity of the sender remains unknown. The three texts were sent on April 4, 2022. In the nearly 18 months since then, many of the decisions Musk made after he bought Twitter appear to have closely followed that road map.

