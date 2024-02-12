Good morning. It's Tuesday 13th February.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Russian forces are using Starlink terminals on the front line in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian military, which said the adoption of Elon Musk's satellite internet service by Moscow's troops was becoming "systemic".

Meta has removed the Facebook and Instagram accounts of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

President Biden officially joined TikTok on Sunday.

ASPI

India-Australia cooperation on technology

The Strategist

Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan

India recognises that its ambition to be a global power cannot be achieved unless it becomes technologically advanced. Indian leaders have known since independence that technology is key to developing the country and are very conscious of the need to catch the next technological revolution. ​India invested heavily in leading edge technology including in nuclear research and outer space, and in research and educational institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology.

Australia

TikTok’s Singapore HQ steps up to handle Australian privacy probe

Capital Brief

John Buckley

Global social media giant TikTok is cooperating with a probe by Australia's privacy watchdog through its Singapore headquarters. The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner launched a probe into TikTok’s data handling practices late last year, after the Australian marketing firm Civic Data urged its clients to remove TikTok’s tracking code known as Pixel from their websites over privacy concerns.

New cyber tzar to face resistance over government intervention powers

Capital Brief

Anthony Galloway

In August last year, the nation’s newly minted cyber boss Darren Goldie raised the prospect of giving the government new powers to access a company's computer network or force it to follow its directions, in the aftermath of a cyber attack. In an interview with Capital Brief, Goldie said the Optus and Medibank hacks in 2022 exposed a gap in Australia’s critical infrastructure laws whereby attackers were only briefly inside the networks but federal authorities were managing the fallout for months.

Home Affairs tight-lipped on next cyber security coordinator

iTnews

Jeremy Nadel

Home Affairs officials have refused to confirm a report that military intelligence veteran Major General Michelle McGuinness will be the next national cyber security coordinator. McGuinness, the deputy director for Commonwealth integration at the US Defense Intelligence Agency will reportedly take up the role, which has been vacant since November, according to a Capital Brief report last week, citing two Defence sources without authorisation to comment.

Albanese government to propose legislation to crack down on doxing

The Guardian

Daniel Hurst and Josh Taylor

The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, says his government will propose legislation to crack down on doxing after the publication of details of a WhatsApp group of Jewish Australians. Albanese said on Monday that the attorney general, Mark Dreyfus, was developing amendments to privacy laws and also looking at how to “strengthen laws against hate speech”. The Executive Council of Australian Jewry called for legislative changes after it condemned the publication of the log of a group chat of more than 600 Jewish writers and artists.

C2 Robotics receives further Defence funding for Speartooth LUUV

Australian Defence Magazine

C2 Robotics is in the process of completing production of improved Generation 2 versions of the Speartooth Large Uncrewed Underwater Vessel, and conducting trials to prepare the system for real-world performance. A new funding tranche was awarded to the company by the Department of Defence in January 2024 to progress the system towards operational readiness, after the previous tranche of funding, approved in 2023, allowed C2 Robotics to produce Gen 2 vessels.

China

Beware sophisticated deepfake scams

South China Morning Post

Deepfake technology is no longer just the stuff of nightmares for social media users. The corporate world must heed police warnings about such risks after the Hong Kong branch of an international company was duped out of millions of dollars by a bogus video call from AI-generated “colleagues”. The case raised alarm because of the large sum lost, HK$200 million (US$25.6 million), and the unique circumstances of the scam.

USA

Biden re-election effort opens a TikTok account

The Washington Post

Taylor Lorenz

President Biden officially joined TikTok on Sunday. The Biden campaign announced his arrival on the platform with a video captioned “lol hey guys” and a bio declaring “Grows the economy.” In his first post, during the Super Bowl, Biden is asked by a staffer off screen which team he’s rooting for, to which he responds that he’s an Eagles fan. The account is run by Team Biden-Harris, the name for the reelection effort, and will be posting content regularly as it does on other social channels including Threads, Instagram, Facebook, X and Truth Social, according to campaign advisers.

Joe Biden joins TikTok, pokes fun at Taylor Swift conspiracy theories

The Wrap

Adam Chitwood

Joe Biden is now on TikTok. The president launched his account on Super Bowl Sunday, releasing a “this or that” video themed to the big game. When asked Chiefs or Niners, Biden deferred, but when asked to pick between Jason Kelce or Travis Kelce, Biden chose “Mama Kelce,” saying with great enthusiasm, “I understand she makes great chocolate chip cookies.”

Threats to America’s critical infrastructure are now a terrifying reality

The Hill

Stephen Webber

On Jan. 31, FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before Congress, explaining how Chinese government hackers were trying “to find and prepare to destroy or degrade the civilian critical infrastructure that keeps us safe and prosperous.” These hackers, Wray continued, “are positioning on American infrastructure in preparation to wreak havoc and cause real-world harm to American citizens and communities, if or when China decides the time has come to strike.” Wray’s testimony offered a glimpse into the frightening possibilities attacks on U.S. critical infrastructure might unleash.

Congressional Dems warn of grim future for US cyber agency under Trump

Microsoft Start

Maggie Miller and John Sakellariadis

Democratic lawmakers are increasingly worried that former President Donald Trump will find a way to decimate the nation’s cyber defense agency if he wins a second term. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency — the main agency in charge of protecting critical infrastructure, like pipelines and hospitals, from hackers — found itself on Trump’s target list in the last days of his first term for debunking his false election fraud claims. It could face enormous pressure starting on day one of a second.

A backroom deal looms over a high-stakes US surveillance fight

WIRED

Dell Cameron

Twice in the past decade, legislation limiting the United States government’s domestic surveillance powers sailed through the US House of Representatives. Attached to bills that would ultimately become law, both of these pro-privacy amendments were killed off in the final hours of consideration—erased each time in secret meetings held among a select group of congressional power brokers. Capitol Hill sources familiar with ongoing negotiations over a top US surveillance program fear House leaders may once again scrap popular civil-liberty-focused reforms.

North Asia

Taiwan lags in info security production

Taipei Times

Ou Yu-hsiang and William Hetherington

Taiwan still largely relies on foreign manufacturers for information security-related software and hardware systems, and should strive to boost domestic production to improve security, experts said yesterday. The government has over the past few years called on listed companies to bolster information security management, including through the establishment of dedicated information security departments, Taipei University of Technology vice president Yang Shih-hsuan said.

South Korean president reiterates that Seoul will not seek its own nuclear deterrent

AP News

Kim Tong-hyung

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol reiterated that the country would not seek its own nuclear deterrent in the face of threats from nuclear-armed North Korea as he vowed further efforts to sharpen nuclear deterrence strategies with ally United States. In a pre-recorded interview with KBS television that aired Wednesday night, Yoon insisted that South Korea clearly has the technology to quickly acquire nuclear weapons capabilities if it ever decides to do so.

Xiaomi says India's scrutiny of Chinese firms unnerves suppliers

Reuters

Aditya Kalra and Munsif Vengattil

China's Xiaomi has told New Delhi that smartphone component suppliers are wary about setting up operations in India amid heavy scrutiny of Chinese companies by the government, according to a letter and a source with direct knowledge of the matter. Xiaomi which has the biggest share in India's smartphone market at 18%, also asks in the letter dated Feb. 6 that India consider offering manufacturing incentives and lowering import tariffs for certain smartphone components.

Japan risks losing trust of US, other allies over its ‘serious’ cybersecurity flaws, minister warns

Microsoft Start

Julian Ryall

Japan's foreign minister has called for urgent action to bolster national cybersecurity following alerts from Washington that Tokyo's lax defences are giving Beijing access to sensitive diplomatic communications, an issue that risks eroding trust with allies who may no longer trust the Japanese government with their secrets. Speaking to a hearing of the Diet Budget Committee on Thursday, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa acknowledged that a long-running cybersecurity problem threatens relations with other nations out of concern that sensitive data could fall into the hands of China.

Southeast Asia

Indonesia’s 2024 cybersecurity challenge: Rising threats and human risks

The Jakarta Post

Randy Mulyanto

In late November 2023, an account named Jimbo posted on the hacker platform BreachForums, offering 204.8 million pieces of distinct data from Indonesia's voter list for sale. As proof, the poster shared 500,000 pieces of data, including the full name, gender, date and place of birth, marital status, full address and ID and family card number of individual voters.

AI ‘resurrects’ long dead dictator in murky new era of deepfake electioneering

CNN

Heather Chen

A once-feared army general, who ruled Indonesia with an iron fist for more than three decades, has a message for voters ahead of upcoming elections – from beyond the grave. “I am Suharto, the second president of Indonesia,” the former general says in a three-minute video that has racked up more than 4.7 million views on X and spread to TikTok, Facebook and YouTube. While mildly convincing at first, it’s clear that the stern-looking man in the video isn’t the former Indonesian president.

K-pop, TikTok and cats: the fight to win the key youth vote in Indonesia’s election

The Guardian

Rebecca Ratcliffe and Randy Mulyanto

For first-time voter 18-year-old Nafis Athallah, the election is everywhere. There are banners on the roads, pavements, and even outside homes, and his social media feed has been transformed into an election battleground, with campaign videos, fan art dedicated to candidates, and streams of opinions. His friends are divided over who to support, and have been debating the election, conscious of the huge role younger people will play in the vote on 14 February.

Ukraine - Russia

Russia using Elon Musk’s Starlink on Ukraine front line, says Kyiv

Financial Times

Ben Hall

Russian forces are using Starlink terminals on the front line in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian military, which said the adoption of Elon Musk’s satellite internet service by Moscow’s troops was becoming “systemic”. Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence unit said on Telegram on Sunday that radio intercepts confirmed the use of Starlink terminals by Russian units operating in the occupied Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

How tech giants turned Ukraine into an AI war lab

Time

Vera Bergengruen

Named after the mystical seeing stones in The Lord of the Rings, Palantir sells the same aura of omniscience. Seeded in part by an investment from the CIA’s venture-capital arm, it built its business providing data-analytics software to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the FBI, the Department of Defense, and a host of foreign-intelligence agencies. “They are the AI arms dealer of the 21st century,” says Jacob Helberg, a national-security expert who serves as an outside-policy adviser to Karp.

Europe

European powers warn of spike in Russian propaganda before EU elections

Reuters

John Irish

France, Poland and Germany accused Russia on Monday of putting together an elaborate network of websites to spread pro-Russian propaganda to undermine their governments, warning of a mass spread of such content ahead of EU elections in June. Western nations have repeatedly accused Russian operatives of using social media and the internet to spread false or misleading

French security experts identify Moscow-based disinformation network

The Guardian

Kim Willsher and Lisa O'Carroll

French military and cybersecurity experts say they have identified a Moscow-based network spreading propaganda and disinformation in western Europe. France’s Viginum agency, which was set up in 2021 to detect digital interference from foreign entities aimed at influencing public opinion, says Russia is paving the way for a new wave of online manipulation in the run-up to the European elections and other crucial votes this year.

Google pledges $27 million to boost AI skills in Europe

The Economic Times

Google has pledged $26.98 million (€25 million) to help people in Europe learn to use artificial intelligence. Announcing the funding on Monday, the tech giant said it had opened applications for social enterprises and nonprofits that could help reach those most likely to benefit from training. The firm will also run a series of "growth academies" to support companies using AI to scale their companies and has expanded its free online AI training courses to 18 languages.

Big Tech

Musk ordered to testify again in SEC investigation of Twitter takeover

The Guardian

Edward Helmore

Elon Musk has been ordered to testify again as part of an investigation by US regulators into his 2022 purchase of the social media platform Twitter, later renamed X. A California federal court ruling released on Saturday gave the Tesla and SpaceX chief a week to agree with the Securities Exchange Commission on a date and place for the interview after Musk refused to attend a previous sit-down in September.

Meta removes Facebook and Instagram accounts of Iran’s Supreme Leader

CNN

Rosa Rahimi

Meta has removed the Facebook and Instagram accounts of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Khamenei’s Facebook and Instagram accounts are no longer available. According to Meta, the accounts have been disabled, which means they are permanently removed. “We have removed these accounts for repeatedly violating our Dangerous Organizations & Individuals policy,” a Meta spokesperson told CNN.

Huawei searched by French prosecutors on suspicion of improper conduct

Le Monde

The French offices of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei were raided this week on suspicion of improper behaviour, a judicial source told AFP on Thursday, February 8. The source said Tuesday's raids were carried out as part of a preliminary investigation launched by France's financial prosecution service. No other details were immediately available about the probe into the company, whose French offices are located just outside Paris in Boulogne-Billancourt.

Meta turns its back on politics again, angering some news creators

The Washington Post

Taylor Lorenz and Naomi Nix

Meta announced on Friday it would stop proactively recommending political content on Instagram or its upstart text-based app Threads, alarming news and politics-focused creators and journalists gearing up for a crucial election year. While users will still be allowed to follow accounts that post about political and social issues, accounts posting such content will not be recommended and content posted by nonpolitical accounts that is political in nature or includes social commentary also won’t be recommended, Meta said.

Artificial Intelligence

Supply chains: when the chips are down

Financial Times

Usha Haley

China and the US are intense rivals in national security and economic output. Yet the world’s two largest economies — which represent 40 per cent of GDP — remain integral partners in many ways. So, in these circumstances, what should companies do to manage global supply chains and geopolitical risks, and how does uncertainty affect the green economy and economic stability? CIA Director William Burns has argued that, for the US, the answer is “not to decouple from an economy like China’s, which would be foolish, but to sensibly de-risk and diversify by securing resilient supply chains, protecting our technological edge and investing in industrial capacity”.

Nvidia CEO Huang says countries must build sovereign AI infrastructure

Reuters

Toby Sterling

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Monday that every country needs to have its own artificial intelligence infrastructure in order to take advantage of the economic potential while protecting its own culture. "You cannot allow that to be done by other people," Huang said at the World Government Summit in Dubai. Huang, whose firm has catapulted to a $1.73 trillion stock market value due to its dominance of the market for high-end AI chips, said his company is 'democratizing' access to AI due to swift efficiency gains in AI computing.

