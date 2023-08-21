Good morning. It's Tuesday 22nd August.

Somalia's Ministry of Communications and Technology is ordering the country's internet service providers to turn off access for social media companies TikTok, Telegram, and the gambling site 1xBet. The Minister of Communications and Technology, Jama Hassan Khalif, gave the order in a statement issued Sunday, citing security and fighting terrorism as reasons for blocking the companies.

Japanese ruling party legislators are looking to revise laws governing Nippon Telegraph and Telephone to allow the telecom giant to pursue next-generation 6G technology without regulatory restrictions that undercut its global competitiveness. The Liberal Democratic Party is putting together a project team to discuss the matter.

Department of Defence staff accessed artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT's servers thousands of times without department approval since the service was first launched, documents reveal. Defence has since restricted access to the web domain of ChatGPT's owner, OpenAI, to prevent data or privacy breaches from its use.

Australia

Department of Defence staff used ChatGPT thousands of times without authorisation

Crikey

Cam Wilson

Department of Defence staff accessed artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT’s servers thousands of times without department approval since the service was first launched, documents reveal. Defence has since restricted access to the web domain of ChatGPT’s owner, OpenAI, to prevent data or privacy breaches from its use. A freedom of information request lodged by Crikey found that Department of Defence devices (including computers and smartphones) had connected to webpages with the OpenAI.com domain 5630 times between December 1 2022 and June 30 2023.

Strong practical help for firms hit by cyberattack

Australian Financial Review

Tom Burton

The government’s top cybersecurity agency has assured companies and public agencies worried about being victimised for cyber breaches that they can expect to receive swift help that aims to minimise harm to their customers. The head of the Australian Cyber Security Centre, Abigail Bradshaw, emphasised the agency was not a regulator. She encouraged infrastructure players to join a threat intelligence sharing platform and for small and medium businesses to join its 140,000 strong partnership program, aimed at uplifting cyber defences and practices.

Australia should take a lead role on AI: Google

The Australian

Grace Chung and Peter Bartlett

For young Australians with a passion for technology, the chance to work overseas will always have a powerful draw. We took that path ourselves, and got the chance to work with technology pioneers from all over the world. Part of the reason we left is because Australia didn’t have the same critical mass as global centres of innovation like Silicon Valley. A big part of the reason we’re back — leading our research hub in Australia — is because we believe Australia has a golden opportunity to start changing that.

Video: 3G network to start shutting down

The Sydney Morning Herald

The 3G network will start shutting down in a few months and experts say it’s imperative that all Australians are prepared.

Resolution of cyber incident

auDA

On Friday 18 August auDA became aware that cyber criminals claimed to have accessed auDA data. We quickly alerted authorities and since that time have worked diligently to verify their claim. auDA also engaged additional specialist services to support it to manage this incident. On Sunday 20 August, the cyber criminals leaked a small sample of data (five screenshots) that they claimed was from auDA systems. Upon receiving the screenshots, we continued our investigation and identified the files listed in the screenshots were not stored on auDA systems.

China

Chinese-language news sites targeted by analysts conceal ownership structures

Crikey

John Buckley

Three of Australia’s most-trafficked Chinese-language news websites fail to disclose their ownership and financing structures, according to news rating group NewsGuard, and one was found to have ties to the Chinese government. The three websites were rated ahead of NewsGuard’s launch in Australia and New Zealand in March and included The Australian Chinese Daily, which scored the highest rating of the three, as well as ChineseNews.net.au, and sydneytoday.com, both of which scored poor “nutrition labels” that prompt readers to “proceed with caution”.

Beijing to limit use of generative AI in online healthcare activities, including medical diagnosis, amid growing interest in ChatGPT-like services

South China Morning Post

Ann Cao

The municipal government of Beijing is set to restrict the use of artificial intelligence in the healthcare sector, as authorities in the Chinese capital push new regulations covering the technology amid the growing interest in ChatGPT-like services. New rules drafted by the Beijing Municipal Health Commission would make it “strictly prohibited” to use AI for automatically generating medical prescriptions, according to a report on Monday by the Beijing Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party’s municipal committee in the nation’s capital.

China will develop core industries in digital economy

Reuters

Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo

China will develop the core industries in the digital economy to drive the country's economic rebound, state media cited premier Li Qiang as saying at a cabinet study session on Monday. China will actively participate in international cooperation on the digital economy and create a favourable environment for the digital economy, Li said.

USA

A draft of TikTok’s plan to avoid a ban gives the U.S. government unprecedented oversight power

Forbes

Emily Baker-White

TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance has spent years negotiating a national security agreement with the Biden Administration that would avoid a ban on the short video app in the United States. Now, a draft of that agreement from summer 2022 reveals just how much control ByteDance may have to give the U.S. government. Were it to be finalized, the agreement would provide the government near unfettered access to internal TikTok information and unprecedented control over essential functions that it does not have over any other major free speech platform.

White House science adviser calls for more safeguards against artificial intelligence risks

Associated Press

Matt O’Brien

When President Joe Biden has questions about artificial intelligence, one expert he turns to is his science adviser Arati Prabhakar, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Prabhakar is helping to guide the U.S. approach to safeguarding AI technology, relying in part on cooperation from big American tech firms like Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Meta.

AI art can’t earn copyright, judge rules

The Hill

Rebecca Klar

Art generated by artificial intelligence tools can’t be copyrighted under current law, a U.S. district court judge ruled. Judge Beryl Howell said the U.S. Copyright Office “acted properly” in denying a copyright to a work of art created by an AI tool after the scientist behind the tool, Stephen Thaler, sought to protect the artwork, according to a Friday ruling. Ryan Abbott, an attorney for Thaler, said in an email “we strongly disagree” with the court’s decision and plan to appeal.

Facebook banned anti-government ‘Boogaloo’ groups. They found a way to return, research says

NBC News

Brandy Zadrozny

Eighteen months after Facebook banned communities and users connected with the “Boogaloo” anti-government movement, the group’s extremist ideas were back and flourishing on the social media platform, new research found. The paper, from George Washington University and Jigsaw, a unit inside Google that explores threats to open societies — including hate and toxicity, violent extremism and censorship — found that after Facebook’s June 2020 ban of the Boogaloo militia movement, the content “boomeranged,” first declining and then bouncing back to nearly its original volume.

North Asia

Japan lawmakers seek to ease NTT regulations for 6G tech race

Nikkei Asia

Miki Okuyama and Shunsuke Shigeta

Japanese ruling party legislators are looking to revise laws governing Nippon Telegraph and Telephone to allow the telecom giant to pursue next-generation 6G technology without regulatory restrictions that undercut its global competitiveness. The Liberal Democratic Party is putting together a project team to discuss the matter. The group will hold an executive meeting Tuesday ahead of an official launch by the end of the month.

HiatusRAT malware resurfaces: Taiwan firms and U.S. military under attack

The Hacker News

The threat actors behind the HiatusRAT malware have returned from their hiatus with a new wave of reconnaissance and targeting activity aimed at Taiwan-based organizations and a U.S. military procurement system. Besides recompiling malware samples for different architectures, the artifacts are said to have been hosted on new virtual private servers, Lumen Black Lotus Labs said in a report published last week. The cybersecurity firm described the activity cluster as "brazen" and "one of the most audacious," indicating no signs of slowing down. The identity and the origin of the threat actors are presently unknown.

Southeast Asia

Thailand threatens Facebook with legal action over alleged scams

Reuters

Panu Wongcha-um and Panarat Thepgumpanat

Thailand's digital minister plans to ask a court to shut down Meta Platforms' Facebook in Southeast Asia's second largest economy unless it takes action over scams that have affected more than 200,000 people, he said on Monday. "We are asking the court to close Facebook, not allowing it to provide services in Thailand if they let these fake pages scam people," Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn told Reuters.

Africa

Somalia orders TikTok, Telegram shut down

VOA News

Harun Maruf

Somalia’s Ministry of Communications and Technology is ordering the country’s internet service providers to turn off access for social media companies TikTok, Telegram, and the gambling site 1xBet. The Minister of Communications and Technology, Jama Hassan Khalif, gave the order in a statement issued Sunday, citing security and fighting terrorism as reasons for blocking the companies. The statement said constant violations by terror groups using social media sites affected the safety and stability of society.

Niger becomes hotbed of disinformation after July 26 coup

Al Jazeera

Since the July 26 coup, Niger has become the latest hotbed of disinformation in the troubled Sahel region as West African powers grapple with crafting a response to the political crisis. From false rumours and misleading videos to manipulated audio clips, more than a dozen social media claims either backing or discrediting the coup leaders after they toppled President Mohamed Bazoum, have been debunked.

In rural Zimbabwe, a group of grandmothers counters alleged election intimidation, bias on WhatsApp

Associated Press

Farai Mutsaka

Four grandmothers wearing bright yellow headscarves, T-shirts and skirts huddled around a cellphone in Zimbabwe’s rural Domboshava area. They cackled at a video showing a troop of mischievous baboons ripping up ruling party election posters with the face of the president on them. With a swish and a click, 64-year-old Elizabeth Mutandwa posted the video on a couple of community WhatsApp groups, and followed it up with some election campaign information from the party she supports in next week’s election — the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change. The grandmothers say they and their fellow opposition supporters are facing intimidation from followers of the long-ruling ZANU-PF party and a biased state-run media that restricts their options. But they have found a way to counter that with the use of WhatsApp group chats.

Big Tech

Elon Musk admits X ‘may fail’ after glitch deletes Twitter photos

The Guardian

Hibaq Farah

Elon Musk, the owner of the app formerly known as Twitter, has said the social media site “may fail”, after a glitch caused pictures posted before December 2014 to be deleted. In a post on the site, renamed X, Musk said: “The sad truth is that there are no great ‘social networks’ right now.” He added: “We may fail, as so many have predicted, but we will try our best to make there be at least one.”

Elon Musk’s shadow rule

The New Yorker

Ronan Farrow

Last October, Colin Kahl, then the Under-Secretary of Defense for Policy at the Pentagon, sat in a hotel in Paris and prepared to make a call to avert disaster in Ukraine. A staffer handed him an iPhone—in part to avoid inviting an onslaught of late-night texts and colorful emojis on Kahl’s own phone. Kahl had returned to his room, with its heavy drapery and distant view of the Eiffel Tower, after a day of meetings with officials from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. A senior defense official told me that Kahl was surprised by whom he was about to contact: “He was, like, ‘Why am I calling Elon Musk?’” The reason soon became apparent. “Even though Musk is not technically a diplomat or statesman, I felt it was important to treat him as such, given the influence he had on this issue,” Kahl told me.

Tesla data breach blamed on ‘insider wrongdoing’ impacted 75,000

Bloomberg

Dana Hull

Tesla Inc.’s May data breach impacted more than 75,000 people, included employee-related records and was a result of “insider wrongdoing,” according to a notice posted by the office of the Maine Attorney General Friday. A total of 75,735 people were affected by the data breach, including nine residents of Maine. The people appear to be current or former employees of the Austin, Texas-based automaker.

Artificial Intelligence

How Nvidia built a competitive moat around A.I. chips

The New York Times

Don Clark

Over more than 10 years, Nvidia has built a nearly impregnable lead in producing chips that can perform complex A.I. tasks like image, facial and speech recognition, as well as generating text for chatbots like ChatGPT. The one-time industry upstart achieved that dominance by recognizing the A.I. trend early, tailoring its chips to those tasks and then developing key pieces of software that aid in A.I. development. Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s co-founder and chief executive, has since kept raising the bar. To maintain its leading position, his company has also offered customers access to specialized computers, computing services and other tools of their emerging trade. That has turned Nvidia, for all intents and purposes, into a one-stop shop for A.I. development.

The human costs of the AI boom

TechCrunch

Jonas CL Valente

If you use apps from world-leading technology companies such as OpenAI, Amazon, Microsoft or Google, there is a big chance you have already consumed services produced by online remote work — also known as cloudwork. Big and small organizations across the economy increasingly rely on outsourced labor available to them via platforms like Scale AI, Freelancer.com, Amazon Mechanical Turk, Fiverr and Upwork. Recently, these platforms have become crucial for artificial intelligence companies to train their AI systems and ensure they operate correctly.

Misc

World must be wary as cyberattacks are on the rise

Arab News

Dr. Majid Rafizadeh

Cyberattacks are one of the biggest threats facing governmental organizations, corporations, private companies and individuals. They can even have both direct and indirect implications for global security and vital national interests. A cyberattack — which is a malicious and intentional attempt to steal data or expose, disrupt, destroy or obtain unauthorized access to the information system of an institution or an individual — can be carried out for many reasons, including extortion and financial gain. For example, in April 2021, a $5 million Bitcoin payment was made to hackers who were capable of tapping into the American Colonial Pipeline by accessing a virtual private network that did not have multifactor authentication.

Events & Podcasts

Running Faster - Boosting U.S. AI innovation and competitiveness

Center for Security and Emerging Technology

Policymakers, media and think tanks—including CSET—have paid much attention to the ongoing security and economic competition between the United States and China, with a particular emphasis on the role of emerging technologies such as AI and advances in biotechnology. Discussions on the topic have often focused on the best ways to slow down China's progress in key technology areas, whether through export controls, investment restrictions, or other means. However, just as important as keeping China and other competitors from catching up is ensuring the United States continues to run faster. Join us on September 13, for a discussion on the steps the United States can take to run faster over the long haul.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.