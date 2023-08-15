Good morning. It's Wednesday 16th August.

In their summit Friday at the US presidential retreat in Maryland, President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to announce plans for expanded military cooperation on ballistic missile defense and technology development, according to two senior Biden administration officials. Associated Press

Russia on Tuesday fined social media site Reddit for the first time for not deleting ‘banned content’ that it said contained ‘fake’ information about Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, RIA reported on Tuesday, citing a Moscow court. Reddit joins a list of sites under scrutiny in Russia for failing to remove content that Moscow deems illegal, including Wikimedia, streaming service Twitch, and Google. Reuters

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are buying up thousands of the high-performance Nvidia chips crucial for building AI software, joining a global AI arms race that is squeezing the supply of Silicon Valley’s hottest commodity. The Gulf powerhouses have publicly stated their goal of becoming leaders in AI as they pursue ambitious plans to turbocharge their economies. But the push has also raised concerns about potential misuse of the technology by the oil-rich states’ autocratic leaders. Financial Times

World

South Korea’s Yoon calls for strong security cooperation with US, Japan ahead of Camp David summit

Associated Press

Hyung-Jin Kim

Australia

Husic calls for ideas to tackle STEM’s lack of diversity

The Australian

Joseph Lam

A diversity review seeking to tackle the long-term and structural issues in science, technology, engineering and mathematics sectors has released four draft recommendations as it calls on the public for ideas. Pathway to Diversity in Stem Review, launched by the Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic last year, has also called for ideas on how to attract and retain First Nations people Culturally and Linguistically Diverse people, women and girls, people with a disability, LGBTQIA+ people, neurodiverse people, people facing age-based discrimination and people living in remote areas in the field of STEM.

Quantum computing: Australia’s next great tech challenge and opportunity

TechRepublic

Matthew Sainsbury

While so much of the civilian world is focused on determining the impact of AI on our lives, at a government and, particularly, defense level, there is an entirely different fixation: quantum computing. Quantum computing is nothing new — a two-qubit quantum computer demonstrated the feasibility of the technology back in 1998 — however, the stakes are astronomically high when it comes to ongoing research in this space, and Australia is poised to be at the forefront of it. One of the big opportunities for Australia in this space will be its close relationship with the United States. Because of the sheer value of quantum computing research and technology across both military and civilian IP, nations tend to be more circumspect about sharing information in comparison to conventional technology.

Inspiring the next generation of scientists

Australian Government

Corporal Michael Rogers

Directed-energy weapons and quantum technology were up for discussion as Defence celebrated the launch of National Science Week with a ‘Lunch and Learn’ event in Canberra on August 14. Chief Defence Scientist Professor Tanya Monro said it was important to stop, recognise and celebrate the stories of science, technology, engineering and mathematics expertise professionals in Defence, and encourage the next generation of scientists. ‘Thirty per cent of civilian roles and over 40 per cent of ADF roles need STEM, and too often our young people aren’t choosing the subjects they need to prepare them for those high-value jobs,’ Professor Monro said.

Unions concerned that Australia is falling behind internationally in developing energy industries

ABC News

David Taylor and Ellen Fanning

The UTS Institute of Sustainable Futures last year found Australia needs 12,000 new workers in renewable energy by 2025. Australia is considering its response, but the union movement's pushing for faster action. ACTU president Michelle O'Neil describes it as a race to the top. ‘The race to the top is well and truly on,’ she says. ‘Australia is uniquely positioned to compete in this race: more wind and solar energy per capita than anywhere else in the world. We are 91st least diverse in the world, tied with Namibia and just below Laos.’

The eSafety commissioner warns tech companies to improve protections for AI users

ABC News

Claudia Long

The eSafety commissioner is calling on the tech industry to step up protections around generative AI as the authority logs its first report of sexually explicit artificially generated imagery being used by children to bully others. In a detailed document published today, eSafety suggested a number of ways the industry could act to improve the safety of users of chatbots such as ChatGPT or image, voice and video generators.

China

US investors face uncertain future in China after tech ban

Financial Times

Kaye Wiggins, Qianer Liu, Will Louch, Ivan Levingston, Demetri Sevastopulo, George Hammond and Tabby Kinder

The US ban, announced in an executive order on Wednesday and due to come into force next year, aims to block investment in quantum computing, advanced chips and AI in an effort to stop China’s military from accessing American funding and knowhow. For their part, US investors are trying to work out the potential impact of Biden’s order on their holdings in China and weighing up strategies to comply or exit. Seeing the writing on the wall, though, many have already pulled back. Buyout groups struck deals in China worth $47bn in 2021, but that fell rapidly to just $2.4bn in 2022 and $2.8bn so far this year, figures from Dealogic show.

Tencent boss Pony Ma vows to develop AI technologies to aid human well-being, warning of the potential for ‘huge pain’

South China Morning Post

Iris Deng

Tencent Holdings founder and chief executive Pony Ma Huateng said the internet giant will develop AI technologies and use them for human good, while acknowledging the potential for ‘huge pain’. ‘Today, human beings are at the threshold of a new civilisation,’ Ma wrote in a preface to Tencent’s sustainable social values report, which was published on Monday. ‘The new wave of technology represented by AI may promote human well-being to a new stage but could also inflict huge pain … [through] the process of radical change.’

USA

Chinese spies who read State Dept. email also hacked GOP congressman

The Washington Post

Joseph Menn

The suspected Chinese hackers who forged Microsoft customer identities to read the emails of State Department employees also obtained the personal and political emails of Rep. Don Bacon, a moderate Republican from Nebraska on the House Armed Services Committee. Bacon tweeted Monday that he had been notified by the FBI that his emails were hacked by Chinese spies who took advantage of a Microsoft mistake for a month between mid-May and mid-June, which lines up with when investigators said the other breaches occurred.

US watchdog to announce plans to regulate 'surveillance industry'

Reuters

Douglas Gillison

The top US agency for consumer financial protection will announce plans at the White House on Tuesday to regulate companies that track and sell people's personal data, part of the Biden administration's widening scrutiny of that industry's privacy practices, officials said. Data brokers' conduct can be ‘particularly worrisome’ because the sensitive data driving the use of AI can be collected from military personnel, people experiencing dementia, and others, according to Rohit Chopra, director of the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

For the first time, US government lets hackers break into satellite in space

POLITICO

Joseph Gedeon

Hackers in a desert in the Southwest are lobbing a barrage of cyberattacks at a US government satellite on Friday — and it’s exactly what the Pentagon wanted to happen. The US Air Force and Space Force are hoping the effort, the first-ever attempt to use hackers to break into a live, orbiting satellite, will help them build more secure space systems and identify security gaps that could be exploited by China or other adversaries.

Moderate Democratic coalition creates AI working group

Reuters

Diane Bartz

Moderate Democrats in the US House of Representatives have formed a working group on AI aimed at tackling the issue of what restrictions, if any, should be put on the technology. The New Democrat Coalition announced the formation of the group on Tuesday, saying it would work with the Biden administration, companies and other lawmakers to develop ‘sensible, bipartisan policies to address this emerging technology.’

White House asks Supreme Court to strike down Texas social media law

The Hill

Rebecca Klar

The White House asked the Supreme Court to overturn a lower court’s decision to uphold a controversial Texas social media law. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote a brief Monday saying conflicting decisions from circuit courts over similar laws in Texas and Florida warrant a Supreme Court review.

Why Washington went to Wall Street to revive the US chips industry

The Wall Street Journal

Yuka Hayashi

To revive the US chip industry, the Biden administration has launched one of the most significant acts of government intervention since World War II—and it is relying on masters of the free market to deliver the goods. Since the passage of the bipartisan Chips and Science Act last summer, the Commerce Department has been quietly building a small team of elite Wall Street financiers to help allocate $39 billion in taxpayer-funded manufacturing subsidies and other incentives to hundreds of companies.

Americas

Latin Americans fall prey to more online scams as cybersecurity lags

Reuters

Carolina Pulice

Gabriella Batalha didn't think much when she noticed she had been logged out of Instagram - until the next day when she found her account overrun with sensational posts touting high-yield cryptocurrency investments. To recover her account, the 27-year-old lawyer from Rio de Janeiro had to pay 200 reais ($40) to a ‘consultant’ she found on YouTube, a man she says could have been a scammer himself.

North Asia

Japan might have an answer to Chinese rare earth threats

Foreign Policy

Joseph Rachman

In September 2010, a collision between a Chinese fishing vessel and the Japan Coast Guard sparked some of the first conversations about de-risking. After Japan arrested the Chinese vessel’s captain, China responded by unofficially halting all exports of rare earths to Japan, threatening to cripple its automotive and electronics industries. Policymakers across the world suddenly panicked, realizing that China produced 97 percent of rare-earth oxides and had near monopoly control of the rest of the supply chain, too. Alarmed pundits and policymakers called for action to develop rare-earth production outside China and prevent the recurrence of such blackmail.

South & Central Asia

India and Thailand jockey for spot on Asia's chipmaking map

Nikkei Asia

Kenya Akama, Ryosuke Hanada and Yuji Nitta

The full-fledged entry of India and Thailand into the race for semiconductor-manufacturing investment has symbolized the flurry of activity to redraw the industrial map in Asia. At the opening of the SemiconIndia 2023 industry event in late July, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi played up the strengths his country has to offer the global chip industry.

Ukraine - Russia

Russia fines Reddit for first time over 'banned content,' RIA says

Reuters

Alexander Marrow

Europe

PDF lures aimed at NATO countries contain a Russian clue

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

The latest attempts by hackers to spy on government agencies in NATO countries include a variant of the Russia-linked Duke malware, according to new research. A recent campaign targeted the foreign ministries of NATO-aligned governments with two malicious PDF files, according to a report from Dutch cybersecurity firm EclecticIQ. One of the PDFs delivered a variant of Duke, malware that has been linked to Russian state-sponsored cyber-espionage activities of APT29, also known as Nobelium, Cozy Bear and The Dukes.

UK

Rishi Sunak promised big on his AI summit. He’s running out of time to deliver

POLITICO

Tom Bristow, Gian Volpicelli and Laurie Clarke

When Rishi Sunak announced in June that Britain would host the world’s 'first major global summit' on AI safety later this year, it was meant to signal the UK’s leadership in the race to agree global standards for this powerful new technology. But with the summit promised before the end of 2023, diplomats and industry figures say the guest list hasn’t been finalised, key details are yet to be announced and western allies are unclear about how it fits with existing work on setting global rules. Crucial questions remain, including an actual date for the summit and whether China will be invited.

Norfolk and Suffolk police: Victims and witnesses hit by data breach

BBC

Kate Scotter

A total of 1,230 people, including victims of crime and witnesses, have had their data breached by Norfolk and Suffolk police forces. The constabularies said the personal information was included in Freedom of Information responses due to a ‘technical issue’. They said the data was hidden from anyone opening the files but should not have been included.

Tens of thousands of grooming crimes recorded in wait for online safety bill

The Guardian

Tens of thousands of online grooming crimes have been recorded during the wait for updated online safety laws. The online safety bill is expected to become law in the autumn, but has faced a lengthy route to the statute book with repeated changes and delays to the proposed legislation.

Middle East

Saudi Arabia and UAE race to buy Nvidia chips to power AI ambitions

Financial Times

Madhumita Murgia, Andrew England, Qianer Liu, Eleanor Olcott and Samer Al-Atrush

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are buying up thousands of the high-performance Nvidia chips crucial for building AI software, joining a global AI arms race that is squeezing the supply of Silicon Valley’s hottest commodity. The Gulf powerhouses have publicly stated their goal of becoming leaders in AI as they pursue ambitious plans to turbocharge their economies. But the push has also raised concerns about potential misuse of the technology by the oil-rich states’ autocratic leaders.

Big Tech

YouTube starts mass takedowns of videos promoting ‘harmful or ineffective’ cancer cures

The Verge

Jon Porter

YouTube will remove content that promotes ‘cancer treatments proven to be harmful or ineffective’ or which ‘discourages viewers from seeking professional medical treatment,’ the video platform announced today. The enforcement comes as YouTube is attempting to streamline its medical moderation guidelines based on what it’s learned while attempting to tackle misinformation around topics like covid-19, vaccines, and reproductive health.

X shuts down $100M promoted accounts ad business

Axios

Sara Fischer

X, the company formerly known as Twitter, will no longer allow advertisers to promote their accounts within the platform's timeline to attract new followers, according to an email to advertising clients obtained by Axios. Promoted accounts — or ‘Follower Objective’ ads — generate more than $100 million annually in global revenue for X, a source familiar with the company's business told Axios.

Elon Musk’s X throttled traffic to websites he dislikes

The Washington Post

Jeremy B. Merrill and Drew Harwell

The company formerly known as Twitter on Tuesday slowed the speed with which users could access links to the New York Times, Facebook and other news organizations and online competitors, a move that appeared targeted at companies that have drawn the ire of owner Elon Musk.

Artificial Intelligence

How to prevent an AI catastrophe

Foreign Affairs

Markus Anderljung and Paul Scharre

The opportunities AI offers are immense. Built and managed properly, it could do much to improve society, offering every student a personalized tutor, for example, or giving every family high-quality, round-the-clock medical advice. But AI also has enormous dangers. It is already exacerbating the spread of disinformation, furthering discrimination, and making it easier for states and companies to spy. Future AI systems might be able to create pathogens or hack critical infrastructure. In fact, the very scientists responsible for developing AI have begun to warn that their creations are deeply perilous. In a May letter, the chiefs of almost every leading AI lab warned that ‘mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority, alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.’

ChatGPT creator OpenAI is testing content moderation systems

Bloomberg

Priya Anand

OpenAI said its technology is capable of moderating content, a task that could help businesses become more efficient, and highlighting a possible use case for buzzy AI tools that haven’t yet generated huge revenue for many companies.

AI being used for child sex abuse images in regulation-free zone

Australian Financial Review

Nick Bonyhady

Children are bullying their peers with AI-generated ‘deepfake’ pornography as part of what online safety authorities expect to be a flood of abuse stemming from largely unregulated AI systems. Adults are also using AI-generated text to impersonate and groom young people by mimicking the way they communicate, showing the unintended consequences of increasingly powerful generative AI tools.

In the battle between bots and comedians, AI is killing

The New York Times

Jason Zinoman

Until recently, comedy has been seen as so quintessentially human that it was assumed AI would kill humanity before it would at a club. But since the rise of large language models like ChatGPT less than a year ago, this common wisdom no longer applies… And whether AI can intentionally generate truly funny art is as much a philosophical as a technological question.

‘I need more shoes like this’: AI could be your next shopping assistant

The Age

Tim Biggs

Today, generative AI models built on machine learning are the topics on everybody’s lips, and the Brisbane-based company has consulted on best practices as well as delivered machine learning solutions to companies across industries including mining, financial services, retail and healthcare.

Events & Podcasts

Policy, Guns & Money: Hacking for Cash

ASPI

Teesta Prakash

‘Hacking for Cash’ is a new ASPI podcast series exploring state sponsored campaigns of cyber espionage for commercial gain. Throughout the series we talk to experts who were close to the negotiations that led to a 2015 agreement between the United States and China to refrain from supporting and engaging in ‘hacking for cash’, as well as a G20 leaders’ commitment to stamp out cyber-enabled intellectual property theft.

Podcast: Will courts allow technology to mitigate climate change?

Brookings

Darrell M. West and Barry G. Rabe

Technology plays a crucial role in mitigating climate change. Monitoring equipment like digital sensors and QR tracking codes enables authorities to track disposable containers and ensure compliance with regulations regarding harmful hydro-fluorocarbons. However, a recent federal court decision challenging agencies’ use of such technology could hinder environmental protection efforts. In this episode, co-host Darrell West explores the ramifications of judicial constraints on executive agencies.

Digital front lines: Combatting cyber operations in warfare

Foreign Policy

The scale and scope of cyber operations in the lead-up to and since Russia’s February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine are unprecedented and have ushered in a new era of hybrid warfare. The use of cyber operations for destruction, espionage, and foreign influence in war against both military and civilian targets present myriad and urgent challenges for the prevention and resolution of armed conflicts going forward. Recognizing the need to elevate awareness of cyber operations in armed conflict, FP Analytics, the independent research division of The FP Group, produced Digital Front Lines with support from Microsoft. Join Foreign Policy and our partners at Microsoft for the public launch of this new report and a wide-ranging discussion about the impact and implications of increasing hybrid attacks by state and non-state actors — and how we can forge the multistakeholder and international partnerships needed to combat them.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.