South Korea has successfully launched its second military reconnaissance satellite, days after North Korea reiterated its intention to launch multiple spy satellites this year. Al Jazeera

U.S. consulting firm Greylock McKinnon Associates disclosed a data breach in which hackers stole as many as 341,650 Social Security numbers. TechCrunch

The world is “grossly” underestimating how much the demand for artificial intelligence is going to expand the global market for data centers. More “megacampuses” that will stress power grids and spur political fights. Bloomberg

ASPI

At Indonesia’s biggest bank, customers’ savings can vanish with a click

Al Jazeera

“There’s a lot of information out there indicating Indonesia is one the world’s largest sources and targets for cybercrime,” Gatra Priyandita, an analyst with the Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s Cyber Policy Centre in Sydney, told Al Jazeera. “Indonesians are more vulnerable in a way because of their poor digital hygiene. They are becoming more aware of the problem but when you have 200 million people suddenly jumping online, they will always be more vulnerable.”

Australia

Kerri Hartland: ASIS needs out-of-the-box ideas and solutions

The Mandarin

Today we’re working in increasingly complex operating environments, facing more challenging threats, including emerging technologies. In the face of all this, ASIS must continue transforming in order to effectively navigate these contexts and continue to deliver on our mission.

Why companies are refusing to pay cyber ransoms

The Australian Financial Review

Max Mason

Australian companies are better preparing themselves for attacks by cybercriminal gangs, leading to a dramatic drop in successful extortion demands, according to a major security firm. BGH Capital-backed CyberCX, whose response team has been on the ground helping deal with some of country’s most high-profile cyberattacks, found ransom payments fell 50 per cent, based on a sample of 100 major incidents handled by the firm in 2023.

Fortescue Future Industries-backed Sparc Technologies to begin green hydrogen pilot

The Australian

Guiseppe Tauriello

Green hydrogen hopeful Sparc Technologies and its joint venture partners, including Andrew Forrest’s Fortescue Future Industries, will begin construction of a multimillion-dollar pilot plant in the coming weeks. ASX-listed Sparc’s hydrogen subsidiary aims to commercialise its photocatalytic water splitting technology – spun out of Adelaide and Flinders universities – which can convert water into hydrogen and oxygen using only the sun’s radiation and a photocatalyst.

Adobe uses ‘fake’ Indigenous art to train AI models

The Australian

Chris Griffith

The concern is the cultural issues around Adobe carrying fake Australian indigenous art as stock. Another is whether Adobe can lawfully resell and licence this art. Another is how effectively Adobe enforces its policies. Then there’s the use of such images for training AI models.

China

US, China need ‘tough’ conversations, Yellen tells Lirom government consulting firm

Financial Review

David Lawder

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday that the ability to have difficult conversations has put the two economic superpowers on “a more stable footing” over the past year. As they began a meeting in Beijing, Mr Li responded that the two countries needed to respect each other and should be partners, not adversaries, adding that “constructive progress” had been made during Ms Yellen’s trip.

Chinese mourners turn to AI to remember and ‘revive’ loved ones

The Guardian

Amy Hawkins

As millions of people across China travel to the graves of their ancestors to pay their respects for the annual tomb-sweeping festival – a traditional day to honour and maintain the graves of the dead - a new way of remembering, and reviving, their beloved relatives is being born. For as little as 20 yuan, Chinese netizens can create a moving digital avatar of their loved one, according to some services advertised online.

USA

Hackers stole 340,000 Social Security numbers from government consulting firm

TechCrunch

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai

U.S. consulting firm Greylock McKinnon Associates disclosed a data breach in which hackers stole as many as 341,650 Social Security numbers. The data breach was disclosed on Friday on Maine’s government website, where the state posts data breach notifications.

House, Senate commerce chairs release bipartisan privacy bill

The Hill

Lauren Sforza

Commerce Committee chairs in the House and Senate released a bipartisan bill Sunday evening that aims to protect Americans’ personal data online. Sen. Maria Cantwell and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers unveiled the American Privacy Rights Act Sunday that would set “clear, national data privacy rights and protections for Americans.” It will preempt states’ data privacy laws and will establish a way for Americans to sue those who violate privacy laws.

Samsung to get $6-7 billion in chip subsidy next week for Texas expansion, sources say

Reuters

Alexandra Alper

The Biden administration plans to announce it is awarding between $6 billion and $7 billion to South Korea's Samsung, opens new tab next week to expand its chip output in Taylor, Texas, as it seeks to ramp up chipmaking in the U.S., two people familiar with the matter said. The subsidy, which will be unveiled by Commerce Department Secretary Gina Raimondo, will go towards construction of four facilities in Taylor, including one $17 billion chipmaking plant that Samsung announced in 2021, another factory, an advanced packaging facility and a research and development center, one of the sources said.

How AI risks creating a ‘black box’ at the heart of US legal system

The Hill

Clayton Vickers

While AI tools are being used to inform criminal investigations, there is often no way for defendants to challenge their digital accuser or even know what role it played in the case. AI and machine learning tools are being deployed by police and prosecutors to identify faces, weapons, license plates and objects at crime scenes, survey live feeds for suspicious behavior, enhance DNA analysis, direct police to gunshots, determine how likely a defendant is to skip bail, forecast crime and process evidence, according to the National Institute of Justice.

The House Dems who keep using TikTok while voting against it

POLITICO

Rebecca Kern

As the ultra-popular app has come under bipartisan attack in Washington for national security concerns — with the House voting overwhelmingly to force a sale or ban it entirely — it has put many Democrats in a bind: how to use it to reach the young voters who love the app while also appearing strong against potential national security threats from China. More than a dozen Democratic lawmakers in the House who voted for the TikTok bill last month also have TikTok accounts, as does the campaign of President Joe Biden, who has said he’d sign a bill to ban the app if it passes the Senate.

Americas

The Internet Archive just backed up an entire Caribbean Island

WIRED

The Internet Archive is now home to the Aruba Collection, which hosts digitized versions of Aruba’s National Library, National Archives, and other institutions including an archaeology museum and the University of Aruba. The collection comprises 101,376 items so far—roughly one for each person who lives on the Island—including 40,000 documents, 60,000 images, and seven 3D objects. Being tapped to back up an entire nation’s history takes the nonprofit into new territory, and it is a striking endorsement of its mission to bring as much information online as possible.

North Asia

South Korea puts second military spy satellite successfully into orbit

Al Jazeera

South Korea has successfully launched its second military reconnaissance satellite, days after North Korea reiterated its intention to launch multiple spy satellites this year. The satellite entered orbit after its launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the John F Kennedy Space Center in Florida in the United States on Sunday, South Korea’s National Ministry of Defense said.

Japan, U.S. team up on generative AI to modernize research

Nikkei Asia

Ryosuke Matsuzoe and Sato Shi Kawahara

The Japanese and U.S. governments will form a cooperative framework that will make use of generative artificial intelligence to take scientific research to the next level. Japan's education minister Masahito Moriyama will soon travel to the U.S. to meet with David Turk, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy.

Shin-Etsu to bolster chip supply chain with first Japan plant in 56 years

Nikkei Asia

Takako Fujiu and Shin Watanabe

Shin-Etsu Chemical will build its first new plant in Japan in 56 years, Nikkei learned Monday, amid a growing push by Japan to beef up its semiconductor supply chains. The plant, to be completed in 2026, will produce photoresists and other materials used in the semiconductor photolithography process.

TSMC expands Japan college collaboration amid worker shortage concern

Nikkei Asia

Kosuke Kondo

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's biggest contract chip maker, has expanded collaboration with Japanese universities amid growing concern over a shortage of workers for its brand-new chip factory in Kumamoto. Kumamoto University announced on Monday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with TSMC in March to collaborate on research related to semiconductors and on talent development.

Southeast Asia

Singapore REITs snap up Japan data centers amid AI boom

Nikkei Asia

Dylan Loh

Japan's data centers are a hot target for Singapore's real estate investment trusts, with the city-state's asset managers raising exposure to information technology infrastructure and potentially setting the tone for more property investors in Asia to follow suit. Amid a fever for artificial intelligence applications across the region, data centers are poised to become even more crucial assets in real estate, as demand for better tech services stemming from the growth of AI simultaneously lifts demand for supporting infrastructure, spurring a race to build and manage, or to acquire such properties.

Ukraine - Russia

Ukrainian hackers destroy data center used by Russian military industry

Kyiv Independent

Martin Fornusek

Ukrainian hackers, possibly connected to the Security Service of Ukraine, destroyed a data center used by the Russian military, energy, and telecommunications industries, sources in the SBU told the Kyiv Independent on April 8. This comes as yet another story shedding light on the escalating cyberwar between Russia and Ukraine. According to the sources, more than 10,000 entities involved in the Russian military industry stored their data in the targeted cloud service OwenCloud.ru.

Russia says Ukraine tried to strike nuclear power plant again with drone

Reuters

Guy Faulconbridge

Russia said on Monday that Ukraine had endangered European nuclear security by attacking the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station with a drone which was shot down over a reactor. Ukraine has denied it is behind a series of drone attacks on the plant over the past 48 hours, including three drone attacks on Sunday, which the International Atomic Energy Agency said had endangered nuclear safety.

Europe

France has a military drone radar everyone’s desperate to get

POLITICO

Laura Kayali

About 50 kilometers south of Paris, a factory is looking to double production of one of France’s best-selling pieces of military kit — Ground Master air surveillance radars. It's a result of President Emmanuel Macron's pressure to boost defense production in response to the war in Ukraine and the need to upgrade Europe's militaries after years of neglect, as well as from rising demand across the world.

TikTok's popularity among European politicians rises despite security fears

Reuters

Andreas Rinke and Matthias Williams

With European elections approaching in June, mainstream politicians are wary of ceding ground to fringe parties who have successfully exploited its short video format. But TikTok is under increasing scrutiny in the West due to fears that user data from the app owned by Beijing-based company ByteDance could end up in the hands of the Chinese government.

Olaf Scholz joins TikTok with a pledge: ‘I won’t dance’

POLITICO

Hans Von Der Burchard

The German chancellor joined the Chinese-owned video-sharing platform Monday under the account name @teambundeskanzler. “I won’t dance. I promise. #TikTok,” Scholz wrote in a post on social media, announcing the news. Scholz joins other political leaders like U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, who have also created TikTok channels recently. Scholz’s decision also marks a new approach from the German government, which last year expressed security concerns over the Chinese-owned app and ordered its ministries’ staff to delete it on work-related devices.

Big Tech

TSMC expands U.S. investment to $65bn after securing $6.6bn grant

Nikkei Asia

Ken Moriya Su, Cheng Ting-Fang and Lauly Li

Buttressed by a U.S. federal grant of $6.6 billion, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has agreed to increase its U.S. investment by more than 60% to over $65 billion and produce the world's most advanced 2-nanometer chips on American soil. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said TSMC will also build a previously unannounced third chip plant in Phoenix, Arizona, that will be operational by 2030.

Google's contemplated mega deal would prompt new fight with regulators

Reuters

Milana Vinn and Anirban Sen

Google parent Alphabet's, opens new tab contemplated acquisition of marketing software company HubSpot, opens new tab would likely spark opposition from regulators even as many experts agree it would not curb competition, and would require the technology giant to open a new front in its battle with antitrust watchdogs. Reuters reported last week that Google was mulling an offer for HubSpot, which has a market value of $34 billion.

Meta denies sharing Facebook users’ messages with Netflix in latest claim of mishandling data

The Australian

Jared Lynch

Meta has denied it allowed Netflix access to Facebook users’ direct messages – an accusation made in unsealed court documents – as “shockingly untrue” as it faces fresh allegations of mishandling user data. The claims come two years after Meta agreed to pay $US725m to settle a data privacy class action over the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which involved data belonging to millions of Facebook users being harvested without their consent.

Alibaba Cloud cuts prices again, this time for international customers as AI generates surging demand

South China Morning Post

Ann Cao

Alibaba is cutting prices by as much as 59 per cent for international users of its compute, storage, network, database and big data products. Competition has been heating up in the compute space amid intense demand for AI services, but Alibaba lags behind rivals like Amazon and Google globally.

Artificial Intelligence

AI Demand for data centers vastly underestimated, CoreWeave Says

Bloomberg

Lynn Doan

The world is “grossly” underestimating how much the demand for artificial intelligence is going to expand the global market for data centers over the next five years, according to the co-founder of the cloud-computing unicorn CoreWeave. “The market is moving a lot faster than supply chains that have historically supported a very physical business have been set up to do,” he said, predicting more “megacampuses” that will stress power grids and spur political fights.

OpenAI’s new Voice Engine could bring real benefits, and real dangers

The Sydney Morning Herald

Tim Biggs

Assuming it works as well as OpenAI says, a bad actor could take just 15 seconds of speech from any person and create a recording of them saying almost anything. For prominent people, such as celebrities and politicians, you could find all the training input you need with a simple Google search.

GaiaLens unleashes AI to combat corporate greenwashing

The Australian

Glenda Korporaal

British consultancy GaiaLens is using artificial intelligence to step up its screening program to combat greenwashing among Australian companies. The firm, which has just opened its Australian office, scans global media and other public data sources to see if companies are meeting their environmental, social and governance commitments, supplying its data to major investors.

‘Time is running out’: can a future of undetectable deepfakes be avoided?

The Guardian

Alex Hern

As generative AI becomes better and better, the days of looking for tell-tale signs to spot a fake are nearly over. And that’s created a race against time: can we work out other ways to spot fakes, before the fakes become indistinguishable from reality? “We’re running out of time of still being able to do manual detection,” said Mike Speirs, of AI consultancy Faculty, where he leads the company’s work on counter-disinformation.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.