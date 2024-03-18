Good morning. It's Tuesday 19th March.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday called fake news and disinformation based on AI and digital technology threats to democracy, as his country hosted a gathering of senior global officials including from Britain, the EU and the United States. Reuters

Australia’s eSafety commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, said she still receives reports that video and other perpetrator-produced material from terror attacks are being shared on mainstream platforms. The Guardian

A researcher from TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance was wrongly added to a group chat for American artificial intelligence safety experts last week, the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology said Monday. Reuters

Australia

Australian eSafety commissioner puts tech companies on notice over reports terror-related content still being shared

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

Australia’s online safety regulator has issued notices to Telegram, Google, Meta, Reddit and X asking how they are taking action against terror material on their platforms. It is five years since an Australian murdered 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch in New Zealand, and broadcast the massacre on Facebook live.

Google, Bing face probe as ACCC begins quality testing

The Australian

Joseph Lam

The nation’s competition watchdog is putting search engine’s on notice, announcing plans to scrutinise the competitive nature and quality of popular services including Google and Bing. The inquiry into the search engine giants, announced on Monday, will call for consumers, businesses and experts to recall recent results and consider whether recent changes to laws in Europe have affected the results they see.

‘Tip of the iceberg’: new cyber tsar issues warning on attacks

The Australian Financial Review

Andrew Tillett

Cybercrime and cyberattacks are being underreported and the problem will get worse as technologies such as artificial intelligence become more sophisticated, says the new national cyber tsar. In an interview marking her appointment as National Cyber Security Coordinator, Lieutenant General Michelle McGuinness also pointed to changes to how government and companies should handle cyberattacks in the wake of the Optus and Medibank hacks, which saw millions of Australians’ personal data stolen and released on the dark web.

Cyber security for charities and not-for-profit organisations

Australian Signals Directorate

Australian Signals Directorate

With cyber-attacks continuing to increase in frequency and severity across all sectors, the Australian Signals Directorate is encouraging charities and not-for-profit organisations to take action to protect their online systems. Charities and not-for-profits can be vulnerable to cyber incidents because they may not have resources to implement robust cyber security measures.

Why you might be about to see a lot more of this logo

The Australian Financial Review

Tom Burton

A new brand and logo, myID, could become as prominent as Medicare or myGov as the government forges ahead with a digital tool for Australians to prove their identity without physical passports, driver’s licences or utility bills. The Australian Tax Office has applied to trademark myID and a new stylised, barcode-esque logo of Australia, both of which are expected to become the centrepiece of the new national digital identification system.

China

China's military, state media slam U.S. after Reuters report on SpaceX spy satellites

Reuters

Australian Signals Directorate

Chinese military and state-run media on Sunday accused the United States of threatening global security, days after a Reuters report which found Elon Musk's SpaceX was building hundreds of spy satellites for a U.S. intelligence agency. SpaceX's Starshield unit is developing the satellite network under a classified $1.8 billion contract with the National Reconnaissance Office, Reuters reported on Friday, citing five sources familiar with the programme.

China’s technical expertise touted as new vehicle for progress on embattled, global belt and road

South China Morning Post

Ralph Jennings, Mia Nulimaimaiti

"China seen shifting away from infrastructure-dominated exchanges that long dominated the decade-old Belt and Road Initiative and sparked criticism. Technology transfers have always been part of China's belt and road plan, but analysts say Beijing is increasingly prioritising those types of exchanges to boost ties."

USA

US standards body says ByteDance researcher wrongly added to AI safety groupchat

Reuters

A researcher from TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance was wrongly added to a groupchat for American artificial intelligence safety experts last week, the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology said Monday. The researcher was added to a Slack instance for discussions between members of NIST's U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute, according to a person familiar with the matter. In an email, NIST said it added the researcher in the understanding that she was a volunteer.

DOJ to Push for TikTok Divestiture in Meeting With US Senators

Bloomberg

Chris Strohm and Daniel Flatley

Senior officials from the Justice Department and other agencies will try to convince skeptical senators during a closed-door briefing Tuesday that TikTok can continue to operate in the US while being severed from its Chinese owner, according to a person familiar with the matter. Tuesday’s briefing, which hasn’t been previously reported, comes as the lobbying battle over controversial TikTok legislation moves to the Senate after surprise passage of a House bill last week that would force a sale or ban the app in the US.

Ro Khanna says TikTok bill is not ‘actually addressing the issue’

The Hill

Lauren Sforza

Rep. Ro Khanna said the TikTok bill passed by the House last week is not “actually addressing the issue.” Khanna, who voted against the bill, argued on ABC’s “This Week” that while the two national security issues cited in the bill are “legitimate,” the legislation still does not address them. He said the two issues at hand are whether the data can get to a foreign government and whether the Chinese Communist Party has an influence on algorithms.

The losing fight to keep your voter data private

POLITICO

Alfred Ng

As Democrats and Republicans alike stress the importance of voting this November, Ashe Dryden is sitting the election out. She hasn’t been a registered voter for more than 10 years, since an online stalker found her voter registration information, published her address online and uprooted her life. “I hide where I live now because of this guy,” she said.

The Department of Homeland Security Is Embracing A.I.

The New York Times

Cecilia Kang

The Department of Homeland Security has seen the opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence firsthand. It found a trafficking victim years later using an A.I. tool that conjured an image of the child a decade older. But it has also been tricked into investigations by deep fake images created by A.I. Now, the department is becoming the first federal agency to embrace the technology with a plan to incorporate generative A.I. models across a wide range of divisions.

US Supreme Court seems wary of curbing US government contacts with social media platforms

Reuters

Andrew Chung and John Kruzel

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared skeptical of a challenge on free speech grounds to how President Joe Biden's administration encouraged social media platforms to remove posts that federal officials deemed misinformation, including about elections and COVID-19. The justices heard oral arguments in the administration's appeal of a lower court's preliminary injunction constraining how White House and certain other federal officials communicate with social media platforms.

‘Jawboning’ politicians who push to delete social media posts draw scrutiny

The Washington Post

Naomi Nix, Cat Zakrzewski and Ann Marimow

In the weeks after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, activists gathered outside the Houston home of Sen. Ted Cruz to protest his refusal to certify President Biden’s election victory — as well as his decision to jet off to Cancún on vacation during a deadly local storm. As images of the protesters rippled across Twitter (now X), Cruz’s team called and texted people in Twitter’s D.C. office, insisting that some of their posts violated his safety and demanding that they be removed, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

North Asia

South Korea's Yoon warns of tech threat to democracy at summit

Reuters

Ju-min Park and Jack Kim

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday called fake news and disinformation based on AI and digital technology threats to democracy, as his country hosted a gathering of senior global officials including from Britain, the EU and the United States. Speaking at the opening of the Summit for Democracy, Yoon said countries had a duty to share experiences and wisdom so that artificial intelligence and technology could be employed to promote democracy.

How Pro-Russia Influencers Framed Taiwan’s Elections on Telegram

The Diplomat

Levi Bochantin

Taiwan’s national elections on January 13 led to a clear victory for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)’s presidential candidate, Lai Ching-te, but a split legislature. According to Doublethink Lab, Taiwan was the target of frequent information operations that likely stemmed from China in the lead-up to the election. Particularly, Chinese state actors amplified stories that exacerbated internal conflict within Taiwan in the pre-election period, such as alleged scandals of DPP politicians, and completely fabricated stories closer to election day.

TSMC considering advanced chip packaging capacity in Japan, sources say

Reuters

Sam Nussey, Fanny Potkin and Miho Uranaka

Taiwan's TSMC opens new tab is looking at building advanced packaging capacity in Japan, according to two sources familiar with the matter, a move that would add momentum to Japan's efforts to reboot its semiconductor industry. The deliberations are at an early stage, they added, declining to be identified as the information was not public.

Airbus subsidiary to begin aircraft 5G service in Japan by 2026

Nikkei Asia

Lauly Li

Airbus subsidiary AALTO says Japan will be one of the first countries where the company will provide 5G connectivity and Earth observation via specially designed aircraft when it launches commercial services in early 2026. AALTO's high-altitude platform station uses telecom equipment mounted on aircraft to provide communication services.

Southeast Asia

Malaysia looks to China to fast-track rare earth processing and tackle illegal exports

The Strait Times

Shannon Teoh

Malaysia is appealing to China for rare earth processing technology in a bid to unlock up to RM1 trillion (S$284 billion) worth of the mineral deposits in the country that are crucial to high-technology applications. This is despite Beijing having imposed a ban on exports of rare earth extraction and separation technologies since December 2023, a move that has deep geostrategic implications. China dominates the production of these elements that are necessary in the manufacture of military assets and smartphones – 90 per cent of the world’s supply is refined there.

Europe

Europe’s far right wins over youth vote on TikTok

POLITICO

Clothilde Goujard, Elisa Braun and Mark Scott

Jordan Bardella, the 28-year-old protégé of France’s far-right Marine Le Pen, has racked up more than one million followers in less than three years on the Chinese-owned video app. The leader of the country’s far-right National Rally became a social media hit by avoiding what he knows best: politics. Speaking directly to a generation of social media users more interested in viral dance crazes than in staid party-political policies, Bardella poses in tight-fitting turtlenecks while playing a video game.

UK

Pressure on UK to follow US in toughening stance on TikTok

POLITICO

Vincent Manancourt

The U.K. government is coming under increasing pressure at home and abroad to toughen its approach to TikTok in line with U.S. moves against the Chinese-owned app. Speaking to POLITICO a day after U.S. lawmakers passed a bill that would ban TikTok if Chinese owner ByteDance doesn’t sell its stake in the app, former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith said: “We should follow America.

Africa

South African Government Pension Data Leak Fears Spark Probe

Dark Reading

John Leyden

South African government officials are investigating reports that a ransomware gang stole and then leaked online 668GB of sensitive national pension data. The alleged compromise of the Government Pensions Administration Agency data on March 11 has not yet been publicly confirmed, but the incident has already made national news in South Africa.

Glitch lets Ethiopia bank customers withdraw millions

BBC

Kalkidan Yibeltal

Ethiopia's biggest commercial bank is scrambling to recoup large sums of money withdrawn by customers after a "systems glitch". The customers discovered early on Saturday that they could take out more cash than they had in their accounts at the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia. More than $40m (£31m) was withdrawn or transferred to other banks, local media reported.

Big Tech

CATL, the little-known Chinese battery maker that has the US worried

The Guardian

Amy Hawkins

The world’s two superpowers are so intricately linked that it’s hard to think of a pillar of the economy that hasn’t been strained by tensions between the US and China. And the next frontline in the economic conflict may be the most fundamental yet: a fight for power itself. A Chinese company that most people have never heard of is at the heart of the global race to store the clean energy needed to power the green transition in the US and the rest of the world.

Tech war: ASML’s threat to expand outside the Netherlands is watched with interest in China

South China Morning Post

Che Pan

Plans by chip equipment giant ASML to expand outside the Netherlands are watched with great interest in China, where some social media users believe that Dutch export curbs on sophisticated semiconductor manufacturing machines are to blame for the company’s potential relocation. ASML, which holds a monopoly in the world’s most advanced chip-making tools, is mulling an expansion outside its Dutch headquarters, with France being one option, according to recent reports by Reuters.

Fujitsu found malware on IT systems, confirms data breach

Bleeping Computer

Bill Toulas

Japanese tech giant Fujitsu discovered that several of its systems were infected by malware and warns that the hackers stole customer data. Fujitsu is the world's sixth largest IT services provider, employing 124,000 people and having an annual revenue of $23.9 billion.

Artificial Intelligence

The need for responsible AI

The Strategist

Jason Signolet

‘2023 marks 25 years of Google Search, and a quarter of a century of curiosity,’ said the tech giant in December. At the same time, Google launched its ‘Year in Search’, highlighting how it’s been influenced by what matters to Australians, naming everything from the Optus outage and the war in Gaza to the new royal era with King Charles III and Queen Camilla as some stand-out search trends in 2023.

Hey YouTube creators, it’s time to start labeling AI-generated content in your videos

CNN Business

Clare Duffy

Starting Monday, YouTube creators will be required to label when realistic-looking videos were made using artificial intelligence, part of a broader effort by the company to be transparent about content that could otherwise confuse or mislead users. When a user uploads a video to the site, they will see a checklist asking if their content makes a real person say or do something they didn’t do, alters footage of a real place or event, or depicts a realistic-looking scene that didn’t actually occur.

Nvidia unveils new ‘super chip’ in push to extend AI dominance

Financial Review

Ian King

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang unveiled new chips aimed at extending his company’s dominance of artificial intelligence computing, a position that’s already made it the world’s third-most-valuable business. A new processor design called Blackwell is multiple times faster at handling the models that underpin AI, the company said at its annual developer conference in San Jose, California.

‘Keep a close eye on your partner’: The industry selling spyware to jealous spouses

The Sydney Morning Herald

Patrick Begley

Days before Simon Gittany threw his partner Lisa Harnum to her death from the balcony of their 15th-floor Sydney apartment in 2011, he had been reading her text messages using spyware. Two years later, a Sydney man questioning his girlfriend’s fidelity installed software to read her emails, then stabbed her secret lover to death the next day. In 2020, a former police officer convicted of stalking his ex-partner in Queensland was found to have given her an infected phone.

