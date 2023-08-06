Good morning. It's Monday 7th August.

An influential South Korean lawmaker has strongly criticised Washington’s interventions in the global semiconductor industry, in a sign of the disquiet in Seoul over US efforts to corral Asian allies into its economic security agenda. Yang Hyang-ja, a former chip engineer and Samsung executive who chaired a ruling party committee on South Korea’s semiconductor competitiveness until early this year, said that measures to curb China’s ability to access or produce advanced chips risked damaging relations with its Asian allies. Financial Times

A cyberattack has disrupted hospital computer systems across the United States, forcing emergency rooms in several states to close on Thursday and ambulances to be diverted. Many primary care services remained closed on Friday as security experts worked to determine the extent of the problem and resolve it. The “data security incident” began Thursday at facilities operated by Prospect Medical Holdings, which is based in California and has hospitals and clinics there and in Texas, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania. The Guardian

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency and various police units in the country have been using products produced by the Israeli cybertechnology firm Cellebrite since at least 2012. The flagship product of Cellebrite, whose stock is traded on the Nasdaq exchange, is called UFED. It enables law enforcement agencies to engage in digital forensic work by hacking into password-protected cellphones and copying all the information stored on them – including pictures, documents, text messages, calling histories and contacts. Haaretz

ASPI

‘Curbs against entities related to Chinese military should not be unwound to increase political engagement’

The Hindu

Vasanth Srinivasan

China has officially rolled out its export curbs on gallium and germanium-related products, a retaliatory move against the restrictions imposed on its semiconductor sector by countries such as the US, Japan and the Netherlands. In an e-mail interaction with businessline, Danielle Cave, Director-Executive, Strategy & Research, Australian Strategic Policy Institute, who is also one of the authors of The Critical Technology Tracker report that caused quite a stir as it highlighted how Western democracies are losing their global technological edge to China with the latter’s lead in 37 out of 44 technologies, shared her insights on multiple facets of the US-China trade war and other related issues.

Address to the Facing North Forum

Minister for Northern Australia

The Hon. Madeleine King MP

Harnessing the globally significant critical mineral, rare-earth reserves and renewables in the NT is key to realising this. I spoke about the challenges and opportunities at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute Darwin Dialogue in April, ahead of the launch of our new Critical Minerals Strategy. The strategy sets out how we will develop new industries and secure supply chains, engaging First Nations communities to be partners and advisors.

Li Ziqi’s online pastoral poetics

The New Yorker

Oscar Schwartz

Xi Jinping seemed to understand that social media could be used as a tool in the broader effort to “present a true, multidimensional, and panoramic view of China, and enhance our country’s cultural soft power,” as he said in a speech delivered at the Nineteenth National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, in 2017. At the same National Congress, Xi also outlined his sweeping ambition for “rural vitalization,” a strategy to forge stronger connections between rural and urban life by modernizing agriculture and boosting commerce in the regions. Li, who began posting her videos to YouTube that year, was a personification of this policy, as if she had materialized out of some C.C.P. politburo. When I spoke to Fergus Ryan, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute and an expert in Chinese social media, he said that this is unlikely. “As far as I know, it is all organic,” he said. “Her motivation has always been commercial. Any sort of soft-power dividends that China has got off the back of it has been a second-order effect.”

Australia

Government warned to assess cyber risk in foreign-made solar panel technology

The Australian

Sarah Ison

The government must act immediately to assess the risk of foreign-made solar panel technology or risk a targeted attack that could result in wide scale blackouts and the destabilisation of power grids, a leading cyber research body has warned. The Cyber Security Cooperative Research Centre on Monday raised alarm over the threat posed by solar inverters – which refer to the technology that converts solar energy to electricity – with Beijing now dominating up to 76 per cent of global market supply.

Labor, unions move to protect workers who could lose jobs to AI

The Sydney Morning Herald

Paul Sakkal

Protecting workers from the effects of artificial intelligence on existing jobs will be a key plank of Labor’s approach to the looming technological revolution, as the Australian Council of Trade Unions pushes for a body to monitor automation. Labor has created its policy position on AI which will for the first time outline the party’s practical and philosophical approach to the amorphous technology dominating global debate.

Don’t ban paying cyber ransoms, ex-US spy chief warns Australia

Australian Financial Review

Ronald Mizen

A former US National Security Agency director says Australia should not impose a blanket ban on paying cyber ransoms but instead adopt a risk-based approach that considers a set of key criteria. Retired admiral Michael Rogers, who headed the NSA and led United States Cyber Command from 2014 to 2018 under presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, also called for a shift in thinking on cyberattacks.

Preparing Australian universities for AUKUS

The Strategist

Brendan Walker-Munro, Lauren Sanders and Rain Liivoja

AUKUS is about more than just submarines. It’s a program designed to accelerate Australia’s technological development. That is likely to pose major challenges to this country, which doesn’t have sufficient robustness in its national security laws and policies to properly deal with them.

China

China’s memory chip efforts face stronger headwinds as Micron, Samsung, SK Hynix race ahead on AI

South China Morning Post

Che Pan

Beijing’s ambitions of joining the world’s top memory-chip makers, and replacing imports with local products in the domestic market, look increasingly at risk as the world’s leading players adopt cutting-edge technologies while China’s ability to catch up is hampered by US sanctions, according to analysts and industry insiders.

Desperate Chinese parents are joining dating apps to marry off their adult children

Rest of World

Viola Zhou

Since February last year, Wang Xiangmei, a retired factory worker from Zhejiang, China, has been on three different dating apps in search of the perfect husband — not for herself but for her 28-year-old daughter. On the apps, Wang, 52, set detailed requirements for her future son-in-law: he must hold a bachelor’s degree, be at least 173 centimeters tall, be 33 years old or younger, come from a loving family, and have a good character. Desperate Chinese parents like Wang are turning to a crop of new, parent-facing online matchmaking platforms to set up first dates for their unmarried children.

China’s hi-tech self-sufficiency quest faces 3 barriers – but 1 potential huge pay-off

South China Morning Post

Ralph Jennings

China wants to develop the world’s most advanced technology on its own as Western countries step up legal blockades aimed at cutting it out of the world technology trade. Beijing has unveiled a wide range of policies to boost tech self-reliance over the past decade, providing state funding to keep pace with the United States. The US and its Western allies are blocking Chinese firms from accessing advanced chips, which would choke Beijing’s efforts to develop semiconductor and artificial intelligence. They are also banning Chinese telecoms companies from entering their 5G markets.

USA

Cyberattack disrupts hospital computer systems across US, hindering services

The Guardian

Johana Bhuiyan

A cyberattack has disrupted hospital computer systems across the United States, forcing emergency rooms in several states to close on Thursday and ambulances to be diverted. Many primary care services remained closed on Friday as security experts worked to determine the extent of the problem and resolve it. The “data security incident” began Thursday at facilities operated by Prospect Medical Holdings, which is based in California and has hospitals and clinics there and in Texas, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania.

FBI investigating ransomware attack crippling hospitals across 4 states

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

A major hospital network with arms in multiple states is dealing with widespread network outages due to a cyberattack, which the FBI confirms is ransomware. Prospect Medical Holdings operates 16 hospitals in California, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island as well as a network of 166 outpatient clinics and centers. In a statement to Recorded Future News, the FBI said it is investigating the ransomware attacks but said they are unable to provide more information because it is an ongoing investigation. No ransomware gang has claimed the attack.

Government watchdog finds U.S. embassies running software vulnerable to attacks

POLITICO

Maggie Miller and Betsy Woodruff Swan

The State Department is running outdated software at many of its embassies and missions — making them easy prey for hackers — and lacks the cybersecurity personnel to secure critical networks, according to a report from a government watchdog. The Government Accountability Office put together the report before news broke last month that Chinese hackers had hacked into the emails of high-level State Department officials. It highlights the fact that concerns about the State Department’s ability to protect its sensitive communications are long-running and deep.

Older software at mercy of hackers, Five Eyes analysis reveals

The Australian

David Swan

A joint Five Eyes analysis has ­revealed the top cyber attack ­vulnerabilities exploited by ­malicious actors last year, with hackers exploiting older software flaws far more frequently than ­more recent ones. The discoveries provide insights into the tactics employed by cyber criminals, shedding light on the apparent indifference ­organisations exhibit when it comes to addressing security flaws affecting their software and equipment.

A global web of Chinese propaganda leads to a U.S. tech mogul

The New York Times

Mara Hvistendahl, David A. Fahrenthold, Lynsey Chutel and Ishaan Jhaveri

A New York Times investigation found, it is part of a lavishly funded influence campaign that defends China and pushes its propaganda. At the center is a charismatic American millionaire, Neville Roy Singham, who is known as a socialist benefactor of far-left causes. But Mr. Singham, 69, himself sits in Shanghai, where one outlet in his network is co-producing a YouTube show financed in part by the city’s propaganda department. Two others are working with a Chinese university to “spread China’s voice to the world.” And last month, Mr. Singham joined a Communist Party workshop about promoting the party internationally.

No water, no workers, no chips

Foreign Policy

Michael Ferrari

America’s skilled worker shortage has been well documented since before the Trump-era immigration slump and pandemic border closures. Especially in the tech industry—the United States’ most productive, high-wage, and globally dominant sector—a huge deficit in homegrown engineering talent and endlessly bungled immigration policies have left Big Tech with no choice but to outsource more jobs abroad. Arizona dangled its low taxes and sunshine, but TSMC has had to fly in Taiwanese technicians to jump-start production at the 4 nanometer chip plant that was meant to be completed by 2024, but has been delayed until 2025 at the earliest.

Eight months pregnant and arrested after false facial recognition match

The New York Times

Kashmir Hill

Handcuffed in front of her home on a Thursday morning last February, leaving her crying children with her fiancé, Ms. Woodruff was taken to the Detroit Detention Center. She said she was held for 11 hours, questioned about a crime she said she had no knowledge of, and had her iPhone seized to be searched for evidence. After being charged in court with robbery and carjacking, Ms. Woodruff was released that evening on a $100,000 personal bond. In an interview, she said she went straight to the hospital where she was diagnosed with dehydration and given two bags of intravenous fluids. A month later, the Wayne County prosecutor dismissed the case against her.

Americas

Argentina regulator says investor data hacked, posted online

Bloomberg

Ignacio Olivera Doll and Scott Squires

Confidential trading information being passed around on social networks has local market operators in Argentina unnerved ahead of a key presidential primary vote next week. The posts, which include information on entities placing certain trades and the timing of the orders, began to appear on social media Thursday. They use screen-shots of some 233 files, and are circulating on Twitter — the social media platform Elon Musk is renaming X — and WhatsApp, among other networks.

North Asia

South Korean politician urges US to abandon China chip strategy

Financial Times

Christian Davies and Song Jung-a

An influential South Korean lawmaker has strongly criticised Washington’s interventions in the global semiconductor industry, in a sign of the disquiet in Seoul over US efforts to corral Asian allies into its economic security agenda. Yang Hyang-ja, a former chip engineer and Samsung executive who chaired a ruling party committee on South Korea’s semiconductor competitiveness until early this year, said that measures to curb China’s ability to access or produce advanced chips risked damaging relations with its Asian allies.

Japan issues rare warning over fake X account

BBC

Annabelle Liang

Japan's finance ministry has called on X, formerly known as Twitter, to take down an account impersonating its top currency diplomat Masato Kanda. "Please don't follow the impersonation account and/or comment on the post," the ministry said in a rare post in English on the social media platform. Mr Kanda is a key figure in efforts by the world's third largest economy to stabilise the value of the yen.

Southeast Asia

TikTok in talks to gain Indonesian payments licence

Reuters

Stefanno Sulaiman

TikTok told Reuters it is in early-stage talks with regulators to obtain a payments licence in Indonesia, a move that would further its e-commerce ambitions in a major market at a time when it is under intensifying scrutiny in the U.S. and elsewhere. The news follows an announcement by TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew in June that the short video platform would invest billions of dollars in Indonesia and the rest of Southeast Asia.

South & Central Asia

Pakistan’s spy agency buys Israeli cellphone hacking tech

Haaretz

Oded Yaron

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency and various police units in the country have been using products produced by the Israeli cybertechnology firm Cellebrite since at least 2012. The flagship product of Cellebrite, whose stock is traded on the Nasdaq exchange, is called UFED. It enables law enforcement agencies to engage in digital forensic work by hacking into password-protected cellphones and copying all the information stored on them – including pictures, documents, text messages, calling histories and contacts.

India joins rush to renewables, but its rural solar systems fall off grid

The New York Times

Karishma Mehrotra

Over the past three decades, India has installed thousands of mini solar grids across the country, mostly in remote villages yet to be reached by traditional electric power. Decentralized solar infrastructure — including panels on roofs, electric water pumps and streetlights and local distribution networks — has been touted as a way to electrify the poorest areas and augment the country’s transition away from fossil fuels. But maintaining these solar systems has proved to be more than the government can handle, leaving deserted panels and batteries far and wide.

NZ & Pacific Islands

NZ police need more training to combat rise in cyber fraud

The New Zealand Herald

Jarrod Gilbert

Cyber fraud can be particularly hard to investigate and respond to because many of the perpetrators are overseas. Organised fraud groups recognise that international barriers make meaningful repercussions vanishingly unlikely, so deliberately target their offending internationally. This is enabled by instant communication and online anonymity, and by virtual currencies like Bitcoin that can be sent and received online without involving any financial authorities.

UK

UK data bill favours big business and ‘shady’ tech firms, rights group claims

The Guardian

Haroon Siddique

Individuals’ control over and access to their data is being undermined by a post-Brexit bill that favours big business and “shady” technology companies, a digital rights group has claimed. The data protection and digital information bill includes changes to rules on subject access requests, which allow an individual to ask an organisation for copies of personal information that it holds about them, and automated decision-making.

Ukraine - Russia

Conflict erupts among Russia’s pro-war bloggers

The New York Times

Valeriya Safronova

Russia’s famously outspoken pro-war bloggers have begun turning on one another. Since the onset of the war, the bloggers’ close ties to the military have allowed them to become invaluable sources of information. Their widely followed posts — some scathingly critical of the Russian government — often provide more details about army movements than the Russian authorities do. But in recent days, the military blogosphere has erupted into a conflict of its own, with some analysts accusing one another of helping the Ukrainian government.

Russia’s war with Ukraine has generated its own fog, and mis- and disinformation are everywhere

Associated Press

Jim Heintz

On the battlefields of Ukraine, the fog of war plagues soldiers. And far from the fighting, a related and just as disorienting miasma afflicts those who seek to understand what’s happening in the vast war. Disinformation, misinformation and absent information all cloud civilians’ understanding. Officials from each side denounce devious plots being prepared by the enemy, which never materialize. They claim victories that can’t be confirmed — and stay quiet about defeats.

Europe

TikTok unveils new measures ahead of EU Digital Services Act

Reuters

Martin Coulter

Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok has announced a raft of new features for European users aimed at improving compliance with incoming European Union regulations. Under the EU's Digital Services Act, TikTok's owner ByteDance, Alphabet unit Google, other large online platforms will be required to police illegal content on their platforms, prohibit certain advertising practices, and share data with authorities.

Middle East

Iraq blocks Telegram app, cites personal data violations

Reuters

Timour Azhari

Iraq's telecoms ministry said it has blocked the Telegram messaging app over national security concerns and in order to preserve the integrity of users' personal data, which it said the app had mishandled. The app is widely used in Iraq for messaging but also as a source of news and for sharing content. Some channels contain large amounts of personal data including the names, addresses and family ties of Iraqis.

Israel cybersecurity agency says no breach after senior official self-infects home PC with malware

TechCrunch

Zack Whittaker

Israel’s National Cybersecurity Directorate said there was “no breach” of its network after passwords belonging to a senior agency official were stolen from their home computer earlier this year and published online. A security researcher, who asked not to be named, told TechCrunch that they recently found the INCD official’s stolen credentials posted in mid-June in a public Telegram group known for sharing caches of passwords, crypto wallet keys and other sensitive data stolen from computers infected with the RedLine password stealing malware.

Saudi Arabia in pact with Turkey's Baykar Tech to localise drone manufacturing

Reuters

Muhammad Al Gebaly and Hatem Maher

Saudi Arabia signed a strategic agreement with Turkish defence firm Baykar Tech to localise the manufacturing of drones in the kingdom, state-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday. The agreement "will enhance SAMI’s role in supporting the national defence industry and strengthening our local capabilities," SAMI said.

Big Tech

Elon Musk vows to fund legal bill of X users who face employer discrimination due to ‘posting or liking something on this platform’

Fortune

Michael Sin and Vlad Savov

Elon Musk has offered to fund the legal bills of any users of his social network, X, who’ve been discriminated against by their employer because of their actions on the platform. The proposal comes with “no limit” on costs and X Corp. will “go after the boards of directors of the companies too,” he said in messages posted to the site Saturday night. The billionaire, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October and recently rebranded it as X, has made a habit of announcing major policy changes for the service late at night or over weekends. The X rebrand happened over the course of a weekend in July.

Google to launch privacy tools which remove unwanted personal images

The Guardian

Hibaq Farah

Google is launching new privacy tools to allow users to have more control over unwanted personal images online and ensure explicit or graphic photos do not appear easily in search results. Updates to Google policies on personal explicit images mean that users will be able to remove non-consensual and explicit imagery of themselves that they no longer wish to be visible in searches.

Artificial Intelligence

Apple seeks to bolster expertise in generative AI on mobile devices

Financial Times

Madhumita Murgia and Patrick McGee

Apple is bulking up its expertise in generative AI to adapt it for iPhones and iPads, as the world’s biggest company by market value seeks to take advantage of the technology that has taken the industry by storm this year. The Cupertino-based tech giant is hiring for dozens of roles across offices in California, Seattle, Paris and Beijing that will work on large language models or LLMs — software that can produce plausible text, images or code in response to simple prompts.

Multistakeholder advisory body on artificial intelligence​: Public call for nominations

United Nations

AI brings enormous benefits to the digital era, but it can also significantly compromise the safety and agency of users worldwide. Enhanced multi-stakeholder efforts on global AI cooperation are needed to help build global capacity for the development and use of AI in a manner that is trustworthy, human rights-based, safe and sustainable, and promotes peace. The multi-stakeholder High-level Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence, initially proposed in 2020 as part of the Secretary-General’s Roadmap for Digital Cooperation, is now being formed to undertake analysis and advance recommendations for the international governance of artificial intelligence.

The generative A.I. battle between companies and hackers is starting

CNBC

Susan Caminiti

When leaders at technology giants including Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft met with President Joe Biden last month, they pledged to follow artificial intelligence safeguards designed to make sure their AI tools are safe before releasing them to the public. Among their commitments is robust testing of AI systems to guard against one of the most significant areas of risk: cybersecurity.

Misc

Spyware maker LetMeSpy shuts down after hacker deletes server data

TechCrunch

Zack Whittaker

Poland-based spyware LetMeSpy is no longer operational and said it will shut down after a June data breach wiped out its servers, including its huge trove of data stolen from thousands of victims’ phones. In a notice on its website in both English and Polish, LetMeSpy confirmed the “permanent shutdown” of the spyware service and that it would cease operations by the end of August. The notice said LetMeSpy is blocking users from logging in or signing up with new accounts.

LK-99 is the superconductor of the summer

The New York Times

Kenneth Chang

When Sinéad Griffin of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California had some new findings to share about a seemingly magical material that has made users of Twitter go gaga, she did not have to do much to gain a lot of attention. The unusual material, named LK-99, has been presented to the world as a superconductor that would carry electricity at room temperatures with zero resistance. On Twitter — or X, as Elon Musk has renamed it — “LK-99” has been a trending topic in recent days, and enthusiasts have hailed what they believe to be a long-sought holy grail of physics, one that would transform everyday life with new technologies to solve climate change and make levitating trains commonplace.

Why TSMC will keep its roots in Taiwan, even as it goes global

The New York Times

John Liu and Paul Mozur

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, which is manufacturing the world’s most advanced microchips, conducts business on the island of Taiwan, dead center in one of the most geopolitically volatile places on the planet. That makes people in Washington very nervous. TSMC dominates the semiconductor industry; it’s a company that the United States can’t do without, 80 miles off the coast of China. The U.S. government has appropriated tens of billions of dollars to strengthen America’s own semiconductor sector and help fund TSMC’s nascent operations in the United States, far from China, which has never renounced the use of force to absorb Taiwan.

The chip titan whose life’s work is at the center of a tech cold war

The New York Times

Paul Mozur and John Liu

The insight that Mr. Chang gained from the textbook was deceptively simple: the idea that microchips, which act as the brains of computers, could be designed in one place but manufactured somewhere else. The notion went against the semiconductor industry’s standard practice at the time. So at the age of 54, when many people begin thinking more about retirement, Mr. Chang instead put himself on a path to turn his insight into a reality. The engineer left his adopted country, the United States, and moved to Taiwan where he founded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, or TSMC. The company does not design chips, but it has become the world’s biggest manufacturer of cutting-edge microprocessors for customers including Apple and Nvidia.

What we know about the chaos caused by a Twitch star’s giveaway

The New York Times

Orlando Mayorquin and Eduardo Medina

A gathering of thousands of people in Manhattan’s Union Square Park on Friday quickly became an unruly scene, with dozens of police officers called to quell the chaos. Many in the crowd were looking to get free video game consoles that would be handed out by a popular social media streamer. However, by Friday evening, the police had arrested dozens of people, including the live-streamer who organized the event, Kai Carlo Cenat III, who was charged with inciting a riot.

